Dossier uso de mascarillas en covid19

1 Dossier Pandemia Covid19 y mascarillas protectoras. Actualizado a 4 de abril, 2020 Centro de Estudios en Salud y Socieda...
2 Froelich, Paula. (28 de marzo, 2020). “Experts say face masks can help slow COVID-19, despite previous claims” New York ...
3 Mohan, A. y A. Misra. 1996. Use of facial masks during a plague epidemic. Letters to editor. BMJ 72 (844): 127. https://...
4 half an hour. Hence, crowded outpatient clinics or casualty are never free from airborne contamination. To be fully effe...
5 Johnson, D.F., J.D. Bruce, C. Birch y M. Grayson. 2009. A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical amd N95 ma...
6 NIOSH-CDC. 2013. Conozca su respirador: Su salud podría depender de ello. DHHS (NIOSH) publicación N.º 2013-138 junio de...
7 entregan comidas, limpian las habitaciones de los pacientes y hacen trabajos de mantenimiento. Todas las personas que tr...
8 A diferencia de las mascarillas quirúrgicas, los respiradores están diseñados específicamente para proporcionar protecci...
9 RESPIRADORES N95 QUIRÚRGICOS Los respiradores N95 quirúrgicos proporcionan la protección respiratoria de los respiradore...
10 Número de lote (se recomienda, pero no es obligatorio) Número de modelo Ejemplos de marcas externas en un respirador co...
11 ALTERACIÓN NO AUTORIZADA, ANTES O DESPUÉS: Un respirador N95, cubierto con tela y decorado con un diseño colorido, que ...
12 Fabricantes legítimos que denuncian la producción de copias piratas de sus propios productos Usuarios que hacen consult...
13 Mniszewski, Susan M., Sara Y. Del Valle,Reid Priedhorsky, James M. Hyman y Kyle S. Hickman. 2013. Understanding the imp...
14 Fortunately, alternative strategies such as non-pharmaceutical interventions can reduce the spread of influenza until a...
15 are used to share feelings, interests, observations, desires, concerns, and the general chatter of daily life. While ot...
16 transportation workers to 25.4 for health service workers. The average over all types of work is 15.3 workers per workg...
17 infectious), symptomatic (infectious), and recovered. The incubation and symptomatic stage sojourn time distributions a...
18 Effectiveness to others N95 respirator (%) Effectiveness to self N95 (%) (protection factor) users (penetration level) ...
19 Table 3 Face mask acceptance by gender and age. Notice that the willingness to use a face mask increases with age and t...
20 number ReffReff. ReffReff is the average number of secondary cases produced by a typical infectious individual during t...
21 Table 4 Epidemic parameters associated with high, medium, and low strengths of epidemic Epidemic Attack rate Clinical a...
22 There are 548,893,258 tweets in our dataset, an approximate 10 % sample of total Twitter traffic during this period. Of...
23 are using face masks? Who are they? Where are they?) is contained in the vast number of tweets our coarse, preliminary ...
24 Epidemic Mask Attack rate Overall Mask users level scenario (%) Clinical attack Clinical attack rate (%) rate (%) N95 r...
25 Results of surgical masks and hand sanitizers (top) and masks and social distancing (bottom). a Epidemic curves for the...
26 R0R0 M and HS M and SD 0.01 (%) 1.00 (%) 0.01 (%) 1.00 (%) 1.10 16.40 17.00 20.00 16.00 1.38 20.90 18.90 21.40 14.80 1....
27 outbreak. The basic reproduction number, R0R0, is the average number of cases generated by a typical infectious individ...
28 We conclude that for mathematical models of infectious diseases to be useful in guiding public health policy, they need...
29 13.Del Valle, S.Y., Tellier, R., Settles, G.S., et al.: Can we reduce the spread of influenza in schools with face mask...
30 31.Oberg, T., Brosseau, L.M.: Surgical mask filter and fit performance. AJIC 36(4), 276– 282 (2008)Google Scholar 32.Os...
31 Offedu, V. et al. 2017. Effectiveness of masks and respirators against respiratory infections in health care workers. C...
32 CDC 2019. FAQ about protective equipment: Respirators. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/respirator-use-faq...
33 respirator is used. Workers must pass a fit test to confirm a proper seal before using a respirator in the workplace.Wh...
34 should not be used in situations where a sterile field must be maintained (e.g., during an invasive procedure in an ope...
35 Gajanan, Mahita (31 de enero, 2020) “Can face masks prevent coronavirus? experts say that depends” Time. A new coronavi...
36 coronavirus. The N95 masks, which require testing and approval by the CDC, are tight fitting and filter out at least 95...
37 Secon, Holly (26 de febrero, 2020). “People are racing to buy face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they probab...
38 preparing for the coronavirus' potential spread in the US. The CDC said on Tuesday that the prevalence of the disease c...
39 Many people do not wear either type of face mask properly, however — wearers often move the masks to the side to touch ...
40 Froelich, Paula. (28 de marzo, 2020). “Experts say face masks can help slow COVID-19, despite previous claims” New York...
41 Feng, Shuo, Chen Shen, Nan Xia, Wei Song, Mengzhen Fan Benjamin J Cowling. 2020. Rational use of face masks in the COVI...
42 Hong Kong3 Surgical masks can prevent transmission of respiratory viruses from people who are ill. It is essential for ...
¿Hay que usar o no mascarillas protectoras durante la pandemia? Esta compilación intenta ofrecer información propicia y reciente.

  1. 1. 1 Dossier Pandemia Covid19 y mascarillas protectoras. Actualizado a 4 de abril, 2020 Centro de Estudios en Salud y Sociedad Contenido Mohan, A. y A. Misra. 1996. Use of facial masks during a plague epidemic. Letters to editor. BMJ 72 (844): 127. .................................................................................................................................. 3 Johnson, D.F., J.D. Bruce, C. Birch y M. Grayson. 2009. A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical amd N95 masks to filter influenza viryus ion patients with acute influenza infection. Clinical Infectous Diseases 49 (2): 275-277..................................................................................... 5 NIOSH-CDC. 2013. Conozca su respirador: Su salud podría depender de ello. .............................. 6 Mniszewski, Susan M., Sara Y. Del Valle,Reid Priedhorsky, James M. Hyman y Kyle S. Hickman. 2013. Understanding the impact of face mask usage through epidemic simulation of large social networks. En Theories and Simulations of Complex Social Systems, pp 97-115........................... 13 Offedu, V. et al. 2017. Effectiveness of masks and respirators against respiratory infections in health care workers. Clin Infect Dis 65 (11): 1934-1942............................................................... 31 CDC 2019. FAQ about protective equipment: Respirators. .......................................................... 32 Gajanan, Mahita (31 de enero, 2020) “Can face masks prevent coronavirus? experts say that depends” Time. ............................................................................................................................. 35 Secon, Holly (26 de febrero, 2020). “People are racing to buy face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they probably won't protect you from illness” Bussiness Insider.......................... 37
  2. 2. 2 Froelich, Paula. (28 de marzo, 2020). “Experts say face masks can help slow COVID-19, despite previous claims” New York Post.................................................................................................... 40 Feng, Shuo, Chen Shen, Nan Xia, Wei Song, Mengzhen Fan Benjamin J Cowling. 2020. Rational use of face masks in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lancet 20-03-2020........................................ 41 UN News (3 de marzo, 2020) “We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting health workers’: WHO chief”............................................................................................................................................. 44 Oaklander, Mandy (4 de marzo, 2020) “Health experts are telling healthy people not to wear face masks for coronavirus. So why are so many doing it? Time.................................................. 46 Ortiz, Marina (22 de marzo, 2020). “Coronavirus: cómo hacer tu propia mascarilla casera contra el Covid-19”. El Español (Madrid).................................................................................................. 48 Gobierno de Canada (20 de marzo, 2020). Considerations in the use of homemade masks to protect against COVID-19. Notice to General Public and Healthcare Professionals..................... 51 Letzter, Rafi. (24 de marzo, 2020) “Can homemade masks protect you from COVID-19?” LiveScience..................................................................................................................................... 53 Huang, Sui (26 de marzo, 2020) “COVID-19: why we should all wear masks — there is new scientific rationale”. Medium........................................................................................................ 55 Coren, Michael J. (27 de marzo, 2020) “Every expert opinion you’ve heard about wearing masks is right”. Quartz............................................................................................................................. 67 Sanders, Laura (27 de marzo, 2020) “Face mask shortages have sparked creative solutions. Will they work?..................................................................................................................................... 73 Infobae. (29 de marzo de 2020). “Solidaridad y coronavirus: hacen barbijos y máscaras faciales 3D para cuidar la salud de médicos y enfermeros”. ..................................................................... 77 Fabr, Ferris (30 de marzo, 2020) “It's Time to Face Facts, America: Masks Work” Wired. .......... 82 RPP Noticias (Perú) (30 de marzo, 2020) “Coronavirus: Así deben ser las mascarillas que pueden ser confeccionadas en casa y por las pymes” ............................................................................... 91 Leydon, Stephanie (1 de abril, 2020) “How Much Do Homemade Face Masks Really Protect Against COVID-19?” WGBH (Boston). ........................................................................................... 93 Hatmaker, Tayor (2 de abril, 2020) “CDC recommends Americans wear cloth masks to limit spread of COVID-19” The Crunch. ................................................................................................. 96 Facher, Lev (2 de abril, 2020) “White House expected to recommend Americans wear cloth masks to prevent coronavirus spread” Stat News........................................................................ 98 Secretaría de Educación Pública-Gobierno de México (2 de abril, 2020) “Desarrolla TecNM mascarilla con tecnología 3D para médicos tratantes del COVID-19” Boletín SEP No 87. ......... 100 HarCo (4 de abril, 2020). Recomendaciones y cotizaciones en protectores faciales.................. 102 InfoBae (1 de abril, 2020) “Francia y EEUU luchan por comprar mascarillas chinas"................. 109
  3. 3. 3 Mohan, A. y A. Misra. 1996. Use of facial masks during a plague epidemic. Letters to editor. BMJ 72 (844): 127. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2398361/pdf/postmedj00014-0065a.pdf Sir, During the recent outbreak of pneumonic plague in India, we witnessed the unusual spectacle of numerous 'masked men' (and women) moving about in the streets and public places of Delhi - apparently to protect themselves from the plague. This was particularly evident in the hospitals, where medical and paramedical personnel, especially those manning the emergency services, were observed to be moving around with masks hanging round their necks, and in their pockets, which were taken out and used when a patient was examined. Interestingly, a variety of face-masks were used by the general public, including masks made from paper, gauze of various weaves, plastic, synthetic material and cloth. Towels, sarees, lehangas and chunnis (scarf-like pieces of cloth) were also draped over the face to serve as impromptu masks. Enterprising businessmen exploited this mass (mask) hysteria by piecing together pieces ofpaper or fabric with cloth or elastic strips and selling them as face-masks, at an exorbitant price of Rupees 5 to 10 each. We were curious about certain aspects of these face-masks: (a) whether there were any studies which objectively assessed the efficacy of face-masks in the prevention of infections in general, and pneumonic plague in particular, (b) which type of face-mask is optimally protective, and (c) how often should a facemask be changed to prevent acquisition of infection. We found an interesting divergence of opinion.' We were surprised to learn that there were no objective studies available on the efficacy of face-masks in the prevention of pneumonic plague. Manson's textbook2 states that 'a mask of absorbent cotton wool (16 x 12 cm) enclosed in muslin, and retained in position by a many-tailed gauze bandage, together with goggles, rubber gloves and cotton uniform proved thoroughly effective'. No further details were forthcoming from the literature. Most of the studies of face-masks referred to their efficacy in preventing wound infection in the operating theatre, and among dental surgeons.35 Salient features from the literature are summarised below. * Most of the particles or organisms that penetrated the supposedly efficient filter masks were < 5 gim in diameter and could reach the alveoli of the lungs. Thus, facemasks cannot replace effective chemoprophylaxis as a viable preventive option. * Aerosols can remain suspended in air for about
  4. 4. 4 half an hour. Hence, crowded outpatient clinics or casualty are never free from airborne contamination. To be fully effective, face-masks should therefore be worn continuously over nose and mouth. * In an environment replete with infectious aerosol, the risk of cross-contamination between the physician and his patient(s) is increased if one mask is worn for a prolonged period. In such a situation, the outer surface of the mask becomes a nidus for pathogenic organisms. The ideal time interval for changing masks is not known, however. At the time of the most infectious phase of the recent outbreak of pneumonic plague none of the above-mentioned guidelines were observed, even by the most knowledgeable physicians. On the basis ofthe above observations and experience, the following guidelines are recommended in epidemics of a highly infectious nature such as pneumonic plague: (a) proper face masks should be worn, continuously covering nostrils and mouth, (b) to decrease the entry of particles
  5. 5. 5 Johnson, D.F., J.D. Bruce, C. Birch y M. Grayson. 2009. A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical amd N95 masks to filter influenza viryus ion patients with acute influenza infection. Clinical Infectous Diseases 49 (2): 275- 277.
  6. 6. 6 NIOSH-CDC. 2013. Conozca su respirador: Su salud podría depender de ello. DHHS (NIOSH) publicación N.º 2013-138 junio de 2013 Instituto Nacional para la Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (NIOSH) Equipo de protección personal (EPP) para trabajadores de la salud La verdad sobre los respiradores Tenga la certeza de que está aprobado por NIOSH Uno de los peligros ocupacionales en el entorno de la salud es la transmisión aérea de ciertas enfermedades infecciosas.1 El potencial de exposición no se limita a los médicos, enfermeros y personal de apoyo que atiende directamente a pacientes. Abarca también a las personas que
  7. 7. 7 entregan comidas, limpian las habitaciones de los pacientes y hacen trabajos de mantenimiento. Todas las personas que trabajan en áreas donde hay pacientes infectados con enfermedades de transmisión por el aire están en posible riesgo. Una línea de defensa vital es el uso de protección respiratoria adecuada cuando sea necesario. El respirador N95 con mascarilla de filtrado es el que más se usa en el ámbito de la salud. Tanto empleadores como empleados deben seguir las normas de salud y seguridad establecidas por la Administración de Seguridad y Salud Ocupacional (OSHA, por sus siglas en inglés), la Comisión Conjunta, la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, por sus siglas en inglés), los Centros de Servicios de Medicare y Medicaid, y otras organizaciones. Es importante que tenga en cuenta las siguientes consideraciones con respecto a los productos de protección respiratoria: Siga las pautas del programa de protección respiratoria de su organización; esto incluye tener la aprobación médica necesaria Asegúrese de estar usando un respirador aprobado por NIOSH. Haga que le hagan una prueba de ajuste del respirador anualmente. Sepa cómo ponerse y sacarse el modelo y la marca de respirador específico que use. Sepa cómo usar el respirador de manera segura y eficaz. Dispositivos de protección respiratoria (1)Respirador N95 con mascarilla de filtrado, con buen ajuste. Probado y aprobado por NIOSH, (2)Mascarilla quirúrgica, no se ajusta a la cara y crea espacios por donde pueden entrar partículas. Autorizado por la FDA, (3)Respirador N95 quirúrgico con mascarilla de filtrado, con buen ajuste y resistente a líquidos. Probado y aprobado por NIOSH y autorizado por la FDA. Los respiradores N95 con mascarilla de filtrado son una parte importante del control de infecciones en los entornos de salud.
  8. 8. 8 A diferencia de las mascarillas quirúrgicas, los respiradores están diseñados específicamente para proporcionar protección respiratoria al crear un sello hermético contra la piel y no permitir que pasen partículas que se encuentran en el aire, entre ellas, patógenos. La designación N95 indica que el respirador filtra al menos el 95% de las partículas que se encuentran en el aire. El personal debe usar los respiradores conforme a las normas del programa integral de protección respiratoria OSHA 1940.134. Los empleadores deben cumplir el requisito de crear e implementar un programa de protección respiratoria escrito que incluya procedimientos específicos para el lugar de trabajo, y proveer capacitación sobre esos procedimientos por parte de una persona calificada. La norma 1910.134 completa de la OSHA se puede encontrar en http://www.osha.govexternal icon (busque “standard 1910.134“). RESPIRADOR CON MASCARILLA DE FILTRADO En la mayoría de los casos, en los entornos de salud, se usan los respiradores N95 aprobados por NIOSH con mascarilla de filtrado para proteger a quienes los usan de las partículas en el aire, que incluyen patógenos. Tenga en cuenta que los respiradores N95 no protegen contra gases, vapores o aerosoles y que podrían proporcionar poca protección contra derrames directos de líquidos. LAS MASCARILLAS QUIRÚRGICAS NO SON PROTECTORES RESPIRATORIOS Las mascarillas quirúrgicas pueden ayudar a bloquear las gotitas más grandes de partículas, derrames, aerosoles o salpicaduras, que podrían contener microbios, virus y bacterias, para que no lleguen a la nariz o la boca. Sin embargo, se usan principalmente para procurar proteger a los pacientes de los trabajadores de la salud, reduciendo su exposición a saliva y secreciones respiratorias. No crean un sello hermético contra la piel ni filtran los patógenos del aire muy pequeños, como los que son responsables de enfermedades de transmisión aérea.
  9. 9. 9 RESPIRADORES N95 QUIRÚRGICOS Los respiradores N95 quirúrgicos proporcionan la protección respiratoria de los respiradores N95 y la protección contra aerosoles y salpicaduras de las mascarillas quirúrgicas. Estos productos están aprobados por NIOSH como respiradores N95 y autorizados por la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA) como dispositivos médicos. La aprobación de NIOSH: Su salud podría depender de ello ¿Qué significa que algo cuenta con la aprobación de NIOSH? Todos los respiradores que se usan en el entorno de la salud deben contar con la aprobación de NIOSH, y son evaluados y probados minuciosamente por NIOSH para que cumplan con los estrictos requisitos federales de seguridad. Para recibir la aprobación de NIOSH, los respiradores deben cumplir con las normas de calidad y funcionamiento establecidas. Solamente entonces autorizará NIOSH a que un fabricante de respiradores use el logo o el nombre de NIOSH en letras mayúsculas en su producto. Los fabricantes deben contar con un programa de calidad establecido que asegure que sus productos cumplen con los requisitos de NIOSH y deben mantener el programa debidamente. Las marcas de aprobación de NIOSH en los respiradores con mascarilla de filtrado pueden aparecer en la mascarilla misma o en las correas e incluir los elementos que se muestran a continuación. Si un respirador con mascarilla de filtrado tiene marcas de aprobación, pero no aparece en la tabla de NIOSH de respiradores con mascarilla de filtrado aprobados, es probable que se trate de un producto falsificado o cuya certificación ha sido revocada o rescindida por parte de NIOSH. Si no aparece un número que empiece con TC en el paquete del respirador, las instrucciones para el usuario o el producto mismo, entonces no está aprobado por NIOSH. Si no está seguro si su respirador cuenta con la aprobación de NIOSH, puede llamar a NIOSH al 412-386-4000. Ejemplos de marcas externas en un respirador con mascarilla de filtrado aprobado por NIOSH Número TC de aprobación de NIOSH: TC-84A-xxxx Nombre de la marca, marca registrada o una abreviación que se reconozca fácilmente El nombre NIOSH en letras mayúsculas o el logo de NIOSH Clase de filtro (N, P o R) y el nivel de eficacia del filtro (95, 99 o 100)
  10. 10. 10 Número de lote (se recomienda, pero no es obligatorio) Número de modelo Ejemplos de marcas externas en un respirador con mascarilla de filtrado aprobado por NIOSH Las apariencias pueden engañar Los empleadores tienen la obligación de proporcionar respiradores aprobados por NIOSH a su personal cuando se necesite protección respiratoria. Los empleados pueden ayudarlos verificando las marcas de NIOSH. No obstante, aun cuando las marcas correspondientes parecen estar presentes, existen otras cosas que pueden afectar la seguridad. DECLARACIÓN FALSA SOBRE EL NIVEL DE FILTRADO N95: Este producto no tenía las marcas de NIOSH, pero estaba etiquetado con N95. Cuando se probó, no cumplió con los requisitos de rendimiento de filtrado N95.
  11. 11. 11 ALTERACIÓN NO AUTORIZADA, ANTES O DESPUÉS: Un respirador N95, cubierto con tela y decorado con un diseño colorido, que anuló la certificación de NIOSH y puso en riesgo la seguridad de la persona que lo usaba. Anuncios engañosos: Respiradores con la aprobación de NIOSH falsificada y falsas declaraciones Han aparecido en el mercado respiradores falsificados con el nombre o el logo de NIOSH. Los anuncian como respiradores aprobados por NIOSH y con frecuencia se venden a precios bajos. La mejor defensa es verificar el número “TC” en la tabla de NIOSH de mascarillas con filtrado aprobadas https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/npptl/topics/respirators/disp_part/ y si tiene dudas comuníquese con NIOSH al 412-386-4000. Respiradores aprobados que han sido modificados o alterados o cuya aprobación de NIOSH ha sido revocada La aprobación de NIOSH se aplica solamente al respirador, ya que ha sido probado y aprobado por esta entidad. Cualquier modificación que se le haga a un respirador aprobado, incluso la más pequeña, puede afectar su forma, su funcionamiento, la manera en que se ajusta a la cara y la protección que provee. A continuación se describen algunas de las formas en que se modifican los respiradores y, por lo tanto, anulan la aprobación de NIOSH: El fabricante o un proveedor hace una modificación a un respirador sin darse cuenta del impacto que tiene el cambio o de la necesidad de hacer nuevas pruebas y obtener nuevas aprobaciones (por ejemplo, si el fabricante cambia el modo en que se fijan las correas a la máscara). Un tercero, no autorizado por NIOSH, le hace cambios a un respirador aprobado por NIOSH. Esto puede incluir el intento de copiar el producto aprobado. La misma persona que usa un respirador lo modifica de alguna manera para que sea más cómodo o se vea mejor, y afecta su propia protección (por ejemplo, si se le aplica un adorno al respirador aprobado para transformarlo en un objeto de moda). Respiradores a los que se les revocó o rescindió la aprobación de NIOSH obtenida previamente que se vuelven a empaquetar y se venden con el nombre de otra marca. ¿Cómo descubre NIOSH los respiradores falsificados o modificados? NIOSH participa activamente en la identificación de respiradores falsificados y los que han sido aprobados y luego modificados de alguna manera. NIOSH se entera por varios medios de estos productos que afectan su seguridad: Fabricantes legítimos que denuncian a comerciantes que ponen en el mercado productos modificados
  12. 12. 12 Fabricantes legítimos que denuncian la producción de copias piratas de sus propios productos Usuarios que hacen consultas o dan informe Anuncios de respiradores alterados Anuncios de productos con etiquetas falsas o erróneas El Programa de Aprobación de NIOSH realiza auditorías constantes, posteriores a la aprobación, de productos certificados y sitios de fabricación autorizados. Para NIOSH su salud y su seguridad son la primera prioridad. Debido a que su primera línea de defensa es el conocimiento, nos hemos asegurado de que toda la información que necesita esté al alcance de su computadora. Visite http://KnowIts.NIOSH.govexternal icon para acceder a información sobre respiradores, su uso y los problemas que afectan el bienestar suyo y el de los pacientes que atiende.
  13. 13. 13 Mniszewski, Susan M., Sara Y. Del Valle,Reid Priedhorsky, James M. Hyman y Kyle S. Hickman. 2013. Understanding the impact of face mask usage through epidemic simulation of large social networks. En Theories and Simulations of Complex Social Systems, pp 97-115. 27 October 2013 Part of the Intelligent Systems Reference Library book series (ISRL, volume 52) Abstract Evidence from the 2003 SARS epidemic and 2009 H1N1 pandemic shows that face masks can be an effective non-pharmaceutical intervention in minimizing the spread of airborne viruses. Recent studies have shown that using face masks is correlated to an individual’s age and gender, where females and older adults are more likely to wear a mask than males or youths. There are only a few studies quantifying the impact of using face masks to slow the spread of an epidemic at the population level, and even fewer studies that model their impact in a population where the use of face masks depends upon the age and gender of the population. We use a state-of-the-art agent-based simulation to model the use of face masks and quantify their impact on three levels of an influenza epidemic and compare different mitigation scenarios. These scenarios involve changing the demographics of mask usage, the adoption of mask usage in relation to a perceived threat level, and the combination of masks with other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as hand washing and social distancing. Our results shows that face masks alone have limited impact on the spread of influenza. However, when face masks are combined with other interventions such as hand sanitizer, they can be more effective. We also observe that monitoring social internet systems can be a useful technique to measure compliance. We conclude that educating the public on the effectiveness of masks to increase compliance can reduce morbidity and mortality. 1 Introduction Pharmaceutical interventions such as vaccines and antiviral medication are the best defense in reducing morbidity and mortality during an influenza pandemic. However, current egg-based vaccine production process can take up to 6 months for the development and availability of a strain-specific vaccine and antiviral supplies may be limited.
  14. 14. 14 Fortunately, alternative strategies such as non-pharmaceutical interventions can reduce the spread of influenza until a vaccine becomes available. Face masks have been used to combat airborne viruses such as the 1918–1919 pandemic influenza [4, 29], the 2003 SARS outbreak [7, 38], and the most recent 2009 H1N1 pandemic [12]. These studies indicate that if face masks are readily available, then they may be more cost-effective than other non-pharmaceutical interventions such as school and/or business closures [13]. We focus on the use of surgical face masks and N95 respirators (also referred to as face masks). A surgical mask is a loose-fitting, disposable device that prevents the release of potential contaminants from the user into their immediate environment [8, 40]. They are designed primarily to prevent disease transmission to others, but can also be used to prevent the wearer from becoming infected. If worn properly, a surgical mask can help block large- particle droplets, splashes, sprays, or splatter that may contain germs (viruses and bacteria), and may also help reduce exposure of saliva and respiratory secretions to others. By design, they do not filter or block very small particles in the air that may be transmitted by coughs or sneezes. An N95 respirator is a protective face mask designed to achieve a very close facial fit and efficient filtration of airborne particles [40]. N95 respirators are designed to reduce an individual’s exposure to airborne contaminants, such as infectious viral and bacterial particles, but they are also used to prevent disease transmission when worn by a sick individual [20]. Typically, they are not as comfortable to use as a surgical face mask, and some health care workers have found them difficult to tolerate [23]. N95 respirators are designed for adults, not for children, and this limits their use in the general population. Surgical masks and N95 respirators have been found to be equally effective in preventing the spread of influenza in a laboratory setting [20] as well as for health care workers [24]. In addition to reducing the direct flow of an airborne pathogen into the respiratory system the masks act as a barrier between a person’s hands and face, which can reduce direct transmission. A survey paper by Bish and Michie [5] on demographic determinants of protective behavior showed that compliance to using face masks is tied to age and gender. They observed that females and older adults were more likely to accept protective behaviors than other population groups. Supporting these ideas, usage of face masks was consistently higher among females than male metro passengers in Mexico City during the 2009 Influenza A (H1N1) pandemic [12]. Limited studies suggest that there is more social stigmatization associated with wearing face masks in Western Countries than in Asia. For example, people rarely wear face masks in public in the United States, compared with their use in Japan and China [17]. An article published in 2009 by New York Times Health reported that “masks scare people away from one another” resulting in an unintentional social distancing measure [30] or “stay away” factor. Pang et al. showed that during the 2003 SARS outbreak, non-pharmaceutical interventions where implemented followed the epidemic curve [33]. That is, as the perception of SARS increased, more measures were implemented, and as the incidence declined, several measures were relaxed. Based on these studies, we investigate the impact of face mask usage on the spread of influenza under several assumptions, including: (1) that females and older people will be more likely to wear them, (2) face mask wearers may follow the epidemic (e.g., the number of people wearing face masks depends on the incidence), and (3) face masks scare people away. In order to transfer our results to the real world, it will be important to measure compliance. In the case of interventions such as face mask use, where individuals often choose to comply or not comply in the privacy of their daily lives, traditional methods of measuring compliance may be ineffective. Accordingly, we turn to social internet systems, specifically Twitter, where users share short text messages called tweets. These messages are directed to varying audiences but are generally available to the public regardless; they
  15. 15. 15 are used to share feelings, interests, observations, desires, concerns, and the general chatter of daily life. While other researchers have used Twitter to measure public interest in various health topics, including face masks as an influenza intervention [35], we carry out a brief experiment to explore the feasibility of using tweets to measure behavior. The goal of this study is to understand the effectiveness of face mask usage for influenza epidemics of varying strengths (high, medium, low). A high level epidemic would be similar to the 1918–1919 H1N1 “Spanish flu” outbreak with large morbidity and mortality [32, 34, 42], a medium level would be similar to the 1957–1958 H2N2 Asian flu [15, 18], and a low level would be similar to the more recent 2009 Novel H1N1 flu [6, 10, 19]. We simulate face mask usage behavior through detailed large-scale agent-based simulations of social networks. These simulations have been performed using the Epidemic Simulation System (EpiSimS) [27, 28, 37] described in the next section. 2 Methods 2.1 Agent-Based Model Description EpiSimS is an agent-based model that combines three different sets of information to simulate disease spread within a city: population (e.g., demographics), locations (e.g., building type and location), and movement of individuals between locations (e.g., itineraries). We simulated the spread of an influenza epidemic in southern California with a synthetic population constructed to statistically match the 2000 population demographics of southern California at the census tract level. The synthetic population consists of 20 million individuals living in 6 million households, with an additional 1 million locations representing actual schools, businesses, shops, or social recreation addresses. The synthetic population of southern California represents only individuals reported as household residents in the 2000 U.S. Census; therefore, the simulation ignores visiting tourists and does not explicitly treat guests in hotels or travelers in airports.We use the National Household Transportation Survey (NHTS) [44] to assign a schedule of activities to each individual in the simulation. Each individual’s schedule specifies the starting and ending time, the type, and the location of each assigned activity. Information about the time, duration, and location of activities is obtained from the NHTS. There are five types of activities: home, work, shopping, social recreation, and school, plus a sixth activity designated other. The time, duration, and location of activities determines which individuals are together at the same location at the same time, which is relevant for airborne transmission. Each location is geographically-located using the Dun and Bradstreet commercial database and each building is subdivided based on the number of activities available at that location. Each building is further subdivided into rooms or mixing places. Schools have classrooms, work places have workrooms, and shopping malls have shops. Typical room sizes can be specified; for example, for workplaces, the mean workgroup size varies by standard industry classification (SIC) code. The number of sub-locations at each location is computed by dividing the location’s peak occupancy by the appropriate mixing group size. We used two data sources to estimate the mean workgroup by SIC, including a study on employment density [45] and a study on commercial building usage from the Department of Energy [26]. The mean workgroup size was computed as the average from the two data sources (normalizing the worker density data) and ranges from 3.1 people for
  16. 16. 16 transportation workers to 25.4 for health service workers. The average over all types of work is 15.3 workers per workgroup. For the analyses presented here, the average mixing group sizes are: 8.5 people at a school, 4.4 at a shop, and 3.5 at a social recreation venue. 2.2 Disease Progression Model Airborne diseases spread primarily from person-to-person during close proximity through contact, sneezing, coughing, or via fomites. In EpiSimS, an interaction between two individuals is represented only by: when they begin to occupy a mixing location together, how long they co-occupy within a mixing place, a high-level description of the activity they are engaged in, and the ages of the two individuals. A location represents a street address, and a room or mixing place represents a lower-level place where people have face-to-face interactions. When an infectious person is in a mixing location with a susceptible person for some time, we estimate a probability of disease transmission, which depends on the last three variables listed above. Details of social interactions such as breathing, ventilation, fomites, moving around within a sub-location, coughing, sneezing, and conversation are not included. Disease transmission between patients and medical personnel is not handled explicitly, and no transmission occurs when traveling between activities. Note that individuals follow a static itinerary, except when they are sick or need to care for a sick child. In this case, their schedule changes and all activities they were supposed to undertake are changed to home. If susceptible person jj has a dimensionless susceptibility multiplier SjSj, infectious person II has an infectious multiplier IiIi and TT is the average transmissibility per unit time, then, TSjIiTSjIi will be the mean number of transmission events per unit time between fully infectious and fully susceptible people. The sum ∑jTSjIi∑jTSjIi extends over all infectious persons that co-occupied the room with individual jj. For events that occur randomly in time, the number of occurrences in a period of time of length tt obeys a Poisson probability law with parameter. ∑jTSjIit∑jTSjIit Thus, the probability of no occurrences in time interval tt is e−∑jTSjIite−∑jTSjIit and the probability of at least one occurrence is 1−e−∑jTSjIit1−e−∑jTSjIit Using the mean duration tijtij of contacts between a susceptible person jj and infectious person ii, we assume that the probability that susceptible individual jj gets infected during an activity is computed as: Pj=1−e−∑jTSjIitijPj=1−e−∑jTSjIitij (1) Disease progression is modeled as a Markov chain consisting of five main epidemiological stages: uninfected, latent (non-infectious), incubation (partially
  17. 17. 17 infectious), symptomatic (infectious), and recovered. The incubation and symptomatic stage sojourn time distributions are described by a half-day histogram, giving respectively the fraction of cases that incubate for a period of between 0 and 0.5 days, 0.5 and 1.0 days, etc., before transitioning to the symptomatic or recovered stages, respectively. The average incubation time is 1.9 days and average duration of symptoms is 4.1 [25]. The influenza model assumes that 50 % of adults and seniors, 75 % of students, and 80 % of pre-schoolers will stay at home soon within 12 hrs of the onset of influenza symptoms. These people can then transmit disease only to household members or visitors. In addition, based on previous studies [25], we assume that 33.3 % of infections are subclinical where an infected individual is asymptomatic and shows no sign of infection. We modeled the subclinical manifestation as only half as infectious as the symptomatic manifestations. Persons with subclinical manifestations continue their normal activities as if they were not infected. The assumed hospitalization rate is a percentage of symptomatic individuals dependent on the strength of the pandemic. To simulate the higher attack rates seen in children, we assume that the infection rate in children was double that in adults. We analyze multiple scenarios for the same set of transmission parameters where the population was initially seeded with 100 people infected, all in the incubation stage. 2.3 Behavior Model The behavior of each individual (agent) in an EpiSimS simulation is defined based on distributions for the effectiveness of their face mask usage in preventing infection to others (given as a distribution), effectiveness to preventing the individual from becoming infected (given as a distribution), acceptance of using the mask (given as a distribution), along with applicable age range, gender, and other possible demographic descriptive information. Effectiveness to others for mask usage is based on the protection factor of a mask type. It is the protection provided to people in contact with a sick individual wearing a mask. Effectiveness to self is based on the penetration level of a mask type. It is the protection provided to a healthy individual when in close contact with an infectious person. Distributions were used based on mask testing for the penetration level [2, 9, 21, 31] and protection factor [22]. Examples of these distributions are shown for N95 respirators in Table 1 and for surgical masks in Table 2. The effectiveness values drawn from each distribution are used to modify the infectivity (IiIi) and susceptibility (SjSj) between pairs contributing to whether or not transmission occurs. Table 1 Effectiveness of N95 respirators in preventing an infected person from infecting others (protection factor) and the effectiveness of the face mask to prevent the wearer from being infected (penetration level) are listed along with the percentage of face mask users with this level of effectiveness from testing Effectiveness to others N95 respirator (%) Effectiveness to self N95 (%) (protection factor) users (penetration level) users less than 0.1 0.00 less than 0.5 9.52 0.1 87.88 0.5 9.52
  18. 18. 18 Effectiveness to others N95 respirator (%) Effectiveness to self N95 (%) (protection factor) users (penetration level) users 0.5 12.12 0.6 14.29 0.7 14.29 0.8 33.33 0.9 19.05 Table 2 Effectiveness of surgical masks in preventing an infected person from infecting others (protection factor) and the effectiveness of the face mask to prevent the wearer from being infected (penetration level) are listed along with the percentage of face mask users with this level of effectiveness from testing Effectiveness to others Surgical mask (%) Effectiveness to self Surgical mask (%) (protection factor) users (penetration level) users <0.1<0.1 91.67 0.1 13.89 0.1 8.33 0.2 8.33 0.3 5.55 0.5 5.55 0.6 11.12 0.7 38.89 0.8 16.67 As stated previously, age and gender play an important role in determining whether someone will comply with wearing a mask. The age ranges and compliance or acceptance by gender are based on values from a survey of behavior studies [5] and are shown in Table 3. Simulations that assigned mask usage by age and gender used the age ranges and acceptance in this table. Simulations that assigned mask usage randomly used constant acceptance values (e.g., 25 % of the population) for adults-only or all.
  19. 19. 19 Table 3 Face mask acceptance by gender and age. Notice that the willingness to use a face mask increases with age and that women are more willing to use a face mask than men of the same age Age group Males (%) Females (%) 6–15 33 33 16–24 33 54 25–34 45 63 35–44 59 74 45–54 55 68 55–64 59 71 65–74 63 75 75+ 57 72 Average 57 64 We assume that willingness to wear a mask is not influenced by a person being ill and the masks are only worn in non-home settings. Mask usage is initiated as an exogenous event, specified for a range of days. Usage can be specified as a fraction of all possible users (based on age and gender) and the duration can be specified as a distribution (e.g., constant, normal). Early in the simulations, each individual determines whether they will wear a mask based on age, gender, and acceptance. This is the pool of people from which mask users are selected. When we assume that mask usage will follow the course of an epidemic (e.g., disease perception increases as incidence increases and vice-versa), mask usage ramps up and then down. For this scenario, mask users change over time and some may use masks for a sequence of days multiple times. Scenarios that take into account a stay away factor used higher effectiveness values based on assumptions regarding the amount of social distancing we expect a mask wearer to experience (e.g., 30 %). The mechanism we are assuming here is that, in general, individuals will attempt to limit their contact with a person wearing a mask. This translates to a larger histogram bin size for the distribution. Scenarios where both surgical masks and hand sanitizer served as the mitigation strategy, do not use the protection level and penetration factor values for effectiveness as described previously, instead an effectiveness value of 50 % is used based on an intervention trial conducted at the University of Michigan [1]. 2.4 The Reproduction Number In epidemiological models, the effectiveness of mitigation strategies are often measured by their ability to reduce the effective reproduction number or replacement
  20. 20. 20 number ReffReff. ReffReff is the average number of secondary cases produced by a typical infectious individual during their infectious period [46]. In a completely susceptible population and in the absence of mitigation strategies, the average number of secondary cases is referred to as R0R0. The magnitude of R0R0 determines whether or not an epidemic will occur and if so, its severity. The number of infections grows when R0R0 is greater than one and it dies out when R0R0 is less than one. 3 Results We compare a base case scenario where no face masks are used for the high, medium, and low epidemic levels with simulations using only face masks, face masks and hand sanitizer (M and HS), and face masks coupled with social distancing (M and SD). For the base case scenarios, we compare the epidemic parameters related to morbidity and mortality, including the attack rate, clinical attack rate, hospitalization rate, and mortality rate. All of the scenarios that include face mask usage mitigations allow mask base acceptance by age and gender. Additionally, mask users follow the course of the epidemic incidence, increasing to the peak and then decreasing, ending 4 weeks after the peak. In support of this behavior, we present the results of a small experiment, where we use Twitter to estimate the shape of the compliance curve with respect to face masks.Surgical masks and N95 respirators are considered independently in the face mask only scenarios, while surgical masks are the choice for the hand sanitizer and social distancing scenarios. N95 respirators can be more effective if both adults and children would use them, but they have not been designed for children and can be uncomfortable even for adults for long-term use. For these scenarios where mitigations are implemented, we compare the clinical attack rate, effective reproductive number, and for some cases, we show the the disease prevalence (symptomatic cases), incidence of mask users (new cases), and the effective reproductive number over time (ReffReff). 3.1 Base Case Scenario As described earlier, we used influenza epidemics of varying strengths (high, medium, low) to compare the impact of face mask usage on controlling the spread. These different levels share a similar disease progression as described in Sect. 2. The high level epidemic is based on the 1918–1919 H1N1 “Spanish flu” outbreak and has large morbidity and mortality [32, 34, 42], the medium level is based on the 1957–1958 H2N2 Asian flu [15, 18], and the low level is based on the more recent 2009 Novel H1N1 flu [6, 10, 19]. The number of hospitalizations and deaths were extrapolated from the U.S. population during the represented pandemic year to the U.S. synthetic population of 280M (based on 2000 census data). The attack rate (percentage of population infected), clinical attack rate (percentage of population symptomatic), hospital rate (hospitalizations out of population), and mortality rate (deaths out of population) are shown for each strength in Table 4. Figure 1 shows each of their respective epidemic curves for the new symptomatic as a function of time.
  21. 21. 21 Table 4 Epidemic parameters associated with high, medium, and low strengths of epidemic Epidemic Attack rate Clinical attack Hospital rate Mortality rate level (%) rate (%) (%) (%) High 40.0 30.0 0.500 0.300 Medium 30.0 19.7 0.250 0.100 Low 20.0 10.0 0.008 0.015 3.2 Using Twitter to Quantify Face Mask Usage Our goal in exploring Twitter is to evaluate two conjectures: first, that the level of face mask wearing follows the disease incidence level, and second, that analysis of the public tweet stream is a feasible technique to measure compliance with face mask wearing (and, by implication, other behaviors relevant to infectious disease). To do so, we analyzed tweets published globally between September 6, 2009 and May 1, 2010, roughly corresponding to the H1N1 pandemic flu season in the United States. Open image in new window Fig. 1 Base case simulation results for the three different epidemic strengths, showing the percentage of the population that becomes symptomatic per day
  22. 22. 22 There are 548,893,258 tweets in our dataset, an approximate 10 % sample of total Twitter traffic during this period. Of these, we selected the 75,946 which contained the word “mask”; in turn, a small fraction of these keyword matches—we estimate 3,350, or about 4.5 %—actually concern the medical face masks of interest to the present work (topics also include costume, sports, metaphor, cosmetics, movies, and others). In order to identify these relevant tweets, we manually examined a random sample of 7,602 keyword matches (roughly 10 % of the total), coding them as (a) mentioning medical face masks (335 tweets), and perhaps additionally (b) sharing a specific observation that either the speaker or someone else is wearing, or has recently worn, a face mask (138 tweets). Our results are shown in Fig. 2. As noted above, there are very limited survey studies that have collected information on mask use, especially from Western Countries [5]; accordingly, we compare our Twitter mention and observation counts against influenza- like illness (ILI) data published by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) [11]. The correlation is excellent: 0.92 for mentions and 0.90 for observations. Open image in new window Fig. 2 Of each million tweets during the period September 6, 2009 through May 6, 2010, we show the number in which face masks are mentioned, as well as the subset of mentions which observe that someone specific is or was recently wearing a mask, whether the speaker himself or someone else. Also shown is the influenza-like illness rate from the CDC for the same period. The Pearson correlation between ILI rate and mentions is 0.92, and between ILI rate and observations is 0.90 These results have two implications. They provide empirical support for our assumption that face mask use is disease-dependent; that is, as disease incidence increases, face mask use increases, and as incidence decreases, so does mask use. Also, they suggest more broadly that social internet systems such as Twitter can, in fact, be used to measure disease- relevant behavior in the real world. Challenges remain, however. First, we point out the severe signal-to-noise of these data: we identified just 20 out of every million tweets as relevant, even at the peak of the epidemic. Accordingly, analysis focusing on specific locales or demographic groups is not possible with this approach. Second, our manual coding approach clearly does not scale. Finally, we strongly suspect that information relevant to our specific questions (e.g., How many people
  23. 23. 23 are using face masks? Who are they? Where are they?) is contained in the vast number of tweets our coarse, preliminary approach discards as irrelevant. Our future work in measuring real-world behavior will go beyond simple keyword searches to leverage more sophisticated data mining algorithms. 3.3 Comparison of Intervention Strategies Face mask only mitigation strategies were considered for surgical masks and N95 respirators separately. All scenarios began when 0.01 or 1.0 % of the population was symptomatic. Usage was based on age and gender and followed the course of the epidemic. Surgical masks were available to all age groups and N95 respirators to adults only and all age groups. Since N95 respirators were not designed for use by children, the adults only scenario is more realistic; however the all age groups scenario allows us to understand the importance of children wearing masks and the use of a more protective mask.Scenarios with face mask usage starting when 1.0 % of the population was symptomatic resulted in higher attack rates and clinical attack rates than that for 0.01 % and will not be considered further here. Those starting at 0.01 % slowed the epidemic, allowing less burden to the public health system.Table 5 shows the overall clinical attack rates for the epidemic as well as just for the mask users for all scenarios and epidemic strengths. Overall, only a small improvement is seen over the base case. The maximum mask users for all scenarios is 45– 50 % of the population. Considering only the mask users, the clinical attack rates are much improved, with significant reductions for all three scenarios. The largest improvement is seen for N95 respirator where use is not limited to adults. This shows the importance of involving children in a face mask mitigation. Of the more realistic scenarios, surgical mask and N95 respirator adults, surgical mask performs best overall for all pandemic strengths, though worst when only considering mask users. Table 5 Attack rate parameters associated with high, medium, and low strengths of epidemic for face mask only scenarios starting when 0.01 % of the population is symptomatic Epidemic Mask Attack rate Overall Mask users level scenario (%) Clinical attack Clinical attack rate (%) rate (%) High Surgical mask 34.22 25.66 14.24 N95 respirator adults 35.03 26.27 12.74 N95 respirator all 32.26 24.20 12.09 Medium Surgical mask 24.51 16.35 7.40 N95 respirator adults 25.55 17.04 7.03
  24. 24. 24 Epidemic Mask Attack rate Overall Mask users level scenario (%) Clinical attack Clinical attack rate (%) rate (%) N95 respirator all 23.40 15.60 5.89 Low Surgical Mask 16.35 8.18 2.88 N95 Respirator Adults 17.69 8.85 2.80 N95 Respirator All 16.96 8.49 1.73 We compare the impact of combining face masks with hand sanitizers (M and HS) or with social distancing (M and SD). As described in Sect. 2.3, M and HS are assumed to reduce the transmission rate by 50 % and M and SD are assumed to reduced the transmission rate by 30 %. Figure 3, part A and C shows the epidemic curves when M and HS are implemented after 1.0 % of the population is symptomatic, and M and SD when 0.01 % of the population is symptomatic, respectively. In addition to showing the overall dynamics of these two interventions, we show the epidemic curve for individuals who adopted the specified behavior, but who still became infected. Note that although the clinical attack rate was only reduced by 19 and 21 % for these two scenarios, the clinical attack rate for M and HS users was only 3.6 or an 81 % reduction. Similarly, the clinical attack rate for the M and SD users is 4.7 or a 76 % reduction from the base case. Part B and D, shows the clinical attack rate for various assumptions of the M and HS and M and SD scenarios and all the different pandemic levels. Open image in new window Fig. 3
  25. 25. 25 Results of surgical masks and hand sanitizers (top) and masks and social distancing (bottom). a Epidemic curves for the base case, when the intervention is implemented after 1.0 % of the population is symptomatic, and the population that adopts the behavior (M and HS users). b Clinical attack rates (CAR) for the various pandemic levels and when masks and hand sanitizers are implemented after 1.0 and 0.01 % of the population is symptomatic. c Epidemic curves for the base case, when the intervention is implemented after 0.01 % of the population is symptomatic, and the population that adopts the behavior (M and SD users). d Clinical attack rates (CAR) for the base case, and two mask and social distancing scenarios for the different pandemic levelsFrom the results, it is clear that the earlier the interventions are put in place, the higher the impact they will have on reducing morbidity and mortality. Although these non-pharmaceutical interventions may not be very effective when compared to vaccines and antivirals, the overall impact for people that adopt these behaviors is significantly lower than the epidemic curve for the entire population. Table 6 takes the new clinical attack rate for the M and HS and M and SD intervention strategies and computes their difference. Then, this difference is expressed in the table as a percentage of the base case clinical attack rate for that epidemic strength. This is meant to demonstrate the difference in the clinical attack rate relative to each intervention strategy on a scale that is proportional to the base case. If this percent is small then one could reasonably conclude that there is not much difference in the intervention strategies at that level. Overall, the scenarios with masks and hand sanitizer had a difference of less than 10 % of the base case clinical attack rate in all cases (see Table 7). The case of comparing M and HS implemented when 0.01 % of the population is symptomatic and M and SD when 1.0 % of the population is symptomatic is especially interesting at a low epidemic level, since the difference is less than 5 % even though M and SD has only a 30 % effectiveness compared to M and HS 50 % effectiveness. This motivates future studies into the difference in the effectiveness of these two intervention strategies at various epidemic strengths. Table 6 Difference in clinical attack rate as a percent of base case clinical attack rate when comparing M and SD and M and HS intervention strategies R0R0 0.01 M and HS (%) 1.00 M and HS (%) 1.00 M and HS (%) 0.01 M and HS (%) 0.01 M and SD (%) 1.00 M and SD (%) 0.01 M and SD (%) 1.00 M and SD (%) 1.10 3.60 1.00 3.00 0.40 1.38 0.51 4.10 2.60 6.12 1.66 3.00 2.00 1.70 6.70 Table 7 Percent reduction in clinical attack rate from base case at different epidemic strengths for M and HS or M and SD implemented at different epidemic levels
  26. 26. 26 R0R0 M and HS M and SD 0.01 (%) 1.00 (%) 0.01 (%) 1.00 (%) 1.10 16.40 17.00 20.00 16.00 1.38 20.90 18.90 21.40 14.80 1.66 21.30 16.70 18.30 14.67 Note that at low epidemic levels, if implemented early, social distancing is competitive with hand sanitizing as an intervention strategy To better understand the overall effectiveness of the different intervention strategies we compare the effective reproduction number, ReffReff, for five different scenarios: Surgical mask only (Mask), N95 respirators only-adults (N95 Adult), N95 respirators only-all (N95 All), Surgical masks and social distancing (Mask and Social Distancing), and Surgical masks and hand sanitizer (Mask and Hand Sanitizer). All scenarios assume that the intervention begins when 0.01%0.01% of the population is symptomatic, follows the course of the epidemic (ramping up to the peak and then down), and lasts 4 weeks after the peak. The likelihood of use of a non-pharmaceutical intervention, in each scenario, was dependent on age and gender as discussed previously. Open image in new window Fig. 4 ReffReff over time as the epidemic progresses. For five different scenarios (shown starting from day 40), the dynamic behavior of ReffReff is different. Intervention strategies cause the initial ReffReff to be smaller than the base case, and then take longer to decrease below Reff=1Reff=1. (The N95 Adult case has an initially higher ReffReff than the other scenarios, presumably since children did not have intervention in this case.) Figure 4 shows the change in the effective reproduction number, ReffReff, over the course of the epidemic for the five scenarios described above during a medium (R0R0 = 1.38) level
  27. 27. 27 outbreak. The basic reproduction number, R0R0, is the average number of cases generated by a typical infectious individual in a completely susceptible population. Similarly, the effective reproduction number is the average number of cases generated by an infectious individual in a population that is not completely susceptible. The magnitude of the reproduction number determines whether or not an epidemic occurs and what its severity will be. When R0>1R0>1, the number of infections grow and an epidemic occurs, and when R0<1R0<1, the epidemic goes extinct. We notice (Fig. 4) that for the different intervention strategies, the maximum ReffReff is reduced. The exception is for the N95 scenario, N95 Adult, when children do not wear masks. In this case, ReffReff shows a dramatic decrease but starts out high; this exception is not present if children wear the respirators as in N95 All. 4 Discussion Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as face masks can play an important role in controlling the spread of airborne viruses. Based on historical observations, it is clear that some people wear face masks to protect themselves from infection. However, due to their limited effectiveness (known from filtration performance tests) the impact of face masks at the population level has not been well studied. We used an agent-based simulation model to examine the effect that face masks alone, and in combination with other non-pharmaceutical interventions, has on reducing the spread of influenza. We analyzed the sensitivity with respect to various parameters including pandemic level, type of face mask, timing of intervention(s), and type of intervention. Our results show that, in general, face masks have an impact on reducing the overall incidence and extending the length of the epidemic. Masks alone reduce the clinical attack rate, on average, by over 10 % for the entire population and 50 % for the population that wears face masks. Not surprisingly, our results show that face masks are more effective when coupled with other interventions. Although we expected that masks and hand sanitizers would have the largest return (given that we assume to be 50 % effective), social distancing performed almost as well as the hand sanitizer (even though we assume it was only 30 % effective). These observations imply that any mitigation that aims at reducing the probability of transmission, regardless of effectiveness, can contribute in reducing the overall impact of disease. Furthermore, the results are consistent with other studies concluding that the earlier interventions are put in place, the higher the impact they have on reducing morbidity and mortality. We compare the effective reproduction numbers for various scenarios and show that intervention strategies cause the initial ReffReff to be smaller than the base case and take longer to decrease below ReffReff = 1. We also noted that the N95 case had an initially higher ReffReff than the other scenarios due to the assumption that children would not wear N95 respirators. For any intervention, it is important to measure the rate at which the intervention is actually happening. Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as face mask wearing presents special problems in this regard, because the decision to comply or not comply is an individual one which takes place away from observation by health providers. The intuition in exploring social internet systems such as Twitter to make these measurements is that the very high volume of observations, perceptions, and desires can, in aggregate, provide a sufficiently accurate measurement of compliance in real-world settings. Our preliminary results in analyzing Twitter are consistent with this intuition: we measured the use of face masks with a simple keyword-based approach, and both mentions of and observations of wearing face masks correlate strongly with CDC influenza incidence data. We expect future efforts to deepen this capability, providing results segmented by locale or demographics.
  28. 28. 28 We conclude that for mathematical models of infectious diseases to be useful in guiding public health policy, they need to consider the impact of non-pharmaceutical interventions. Face masks can be a cost-effective intervention when compared to closures; therefore, public health campaigns should focus on increasing compliance. Additionally, measuring the effect of these campaigns should include analysis of social internet systems and other emerging data sources. The results presented here are useful in providing estimates of the effects of non-pharmaceutical interventions on the spread of influenza. References 1.Aiello, A.E., Perez, V., Coulborn, R.M., et al.: Facemasks, hand hygiene, and influenza among young adults: a randomized intervention trial. PLoS One 7(1), e29744 (2012)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 2.Balazy, A., Toivola, M., Adhikari, A. et al.: Do N95 respirators provide 95% protection level against airborne virus, and how adequate are surgical masks? Am. J. Infect. Control 34(2), 51–57 (2006)Google Scholar 3.Barr, M., Raphael, B., Taylor, M. et al.: Pandemic influenza in Australia: using telephone surveys to measure perceptions of threat and willingness to comply. BMC Infect. Dis. 8, 117 (2008)Google Scholar 4.Billings, M.: The influenza pandemic of 1918: the public health response. http://virus.stanford.edu/uda/fluresponse.html (2005). Accessed 26 April 2012 5. Bish, A., Michie, S.: Demographic and attitudinal determinants of protective behaviours during a pandemic: a review. Br. J. Health Psych. 15, 797–824 (2010)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 6.Bronze, M.S.: H1N1 influenza (swine flu). Medscape reference. http://emedicine.medscape.com/article/1807048-overview (2012). Accessed 27 April 2012 7.Brookes, T., Khan, O.A.: Behind the mask: how the world survived SARS, the first epidemic of the twenty-first century. American Public Health Association, Washington, DC (2005)Google Scholar 8. Brosseau, L., Ann, R.B.: N95 respirators and surgical masks. http://blogs.cdc.gov/niosh- science-blog/2009/10/n95/ (2012). Accessed 11 May 2012 9.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Laboratory performance evaluation of N95 filtering respirators, 1996. http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/preview/mmwrhtml/00055954.htm#00003611.htm (1 998). Accessed 26 April 2012 10.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: CDC estimates of 2009 H1N1 influenza cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States, April 2009–January 16, 2010. http://www.cdc.gov/h1n1flu/estimates/April_January_16.htm (2010). Accessed 27 April 2012 11.Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: United States surveillance data: 1997–1998 through 2009–2010 seasons http://www.cdc.gov/flu/weekly/ussurvdata.htm (2010). Accessed 18 June 2012 12.Condon, B.J., Sinha, T.: Who is that masked person: the use of face masks on Mexico City public transportation during the influenza a (H1N1) outbreak. Health Policy (2009)Google Scholar
  29. 29. 29 13.Del Valle, S.Y., Tellier, R., Settles, G.S., et al.: Can we reduce the spread of influenza in schools with face masks? Am. J. Infect. Control 2010, 1–2 (2010)Google Scholar 14.Dimitrov, N.B., Goll, S., Hupert, N., et al.: Optimizing tactics for the use of the U. S. antiviral strategic national stockpile for pandemic influenza. PLoS One 6(1), e16094 (2011)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 15.Gani, R., Highes, H., Fleming, D. et al.: Potential impact of antiviral drug use during influenza pandemic. Emerg. Infect. Dis. 11(9) (2005)Google Scholar 16.Greene, V.W., Vesley, D.: Method for evaluating effectiveness of surgical masks. J. Bacteriol. 83, 663–667 (1962)Google Scholar 17.Hamamura, T., Park, J.H.: Regional differences in pathogen prevalence and defensive reactions to the "Swine Flu" outbreak among East Asians and Westerners. Evol. Psychol. 8(3), 506–515 (2010)Google Scholar 18. Hilleman, M.R.: Realities and enigmas of human viral influenza pathogenesis, epidemiology and control. Vaccine 20(25–26), 3068–3087 (2002)Google Scholar 19.Holdren, J.P., Lander, E., Varmus, H.: Report to the president on U. S. preparations for 2009–H1N1 nfluenza. http://www.whitehouse.gov/assets/documents/PCAST_H1N1_Report.pdf (200 9). Accessed 27 April 2012 20.Johnson, D.F., Druce, J.D., Grayson, M.L.: A quantitative assessment of the efficacy of surgical and N95 masks to filter influenza virus in patients with acute influenza infection. Clin. Infect. Dis. 2009(49), 275–277 (2009)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 21.Lee, S.A., Grinshpun, S.A., Reponen, T.: Efficiency of N95 filtering facepiece respirators and surgical masks against airborne particles of viral size range: tests with human subjects. AIHAce 2005 (2005)Google Scholar 22.Lee, S.A., Grinshpun, S.A., Reponen, T.: Respiratory performance offered by N95 respirators and surgical masks: human subject evaluation with NaCl aerosol representing bacterial and viral particle size range. Ann. Occup. Hyg. 52(3), 177–185 (2008)Google Scholar 23.Lim, E.C., Seet, R.C., Lee, K.H., Wilder-Smith, E.P., Chuah, B.Y., Ong, B.K.: Headaches and the N95 face-mask amongst healthcare providers. Acta. Neurol. Scand. 2006(113), 199–202 (2006)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 24.Loeb, M., Dafoe, N., Mahony, J. et al.: Surgical mask vs N95 respirator for preventing influenza among health care workers. JAMA 302(17), 1865–1871 (2009)Google Scholar 25.Longini, I.M., Halloran, M.E., Nizam, A., Yang, Y.: Containing pandemic influenza with antiviral agents. Am. J. Epidemiol. 2004(159), 623–633 (2004)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 26.Michaels, J.: Commercial buildings energy consumption survey. http://www.eia.doe.gov/emeu/cbecs/cbecs2003/detailed_tables_2003/detailed_ tables_2003.html (2003). Accessed 12 June 2012 27.Mniszewski, S.M., Del Valle, S.Y., Stroud, P.D., et al.: Pandemic simulation of antivirals + school closures: buying time until strain-specific vaccine is available. Comput. Math. Organ. Theor. 2008(14), 209–221 (2008)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 28.Mniszewski, S.M., Del Valle, S.Y., Stroud, P.D., et al.: EpiSimS simulation of a multi- component strategy for pandemic influenza. In: Proceedings of SpringSim, 2008Google Scholar 29.National Archives and Records Administration: The deadly virus: the influenza epidemic of 1918. http://www.archives.gov/exhibits/influenza- epidemic/index.html (2012). Accessed 26 April 2012 30.New York Times Health: Worry? Relax? Buy face mask? Answers on flu (2009). http://www.nytimes.com/2009/05/05/health/05well.html (2009). Accessed 26 April 2012
  30. 30. 30 31.Oberg, T., Brosseau, L.M.: Surgical mask filter and fit performance. AJIC 36(4), 276– 282 (2008)Google Scholar 32.Osterholm, M.T.: Preparing for the next pandemic. N. Engl. J. Med. 352(18), 1839– 1842 (2005)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 33.Pang, X., Zhu, Z., Xu, F., Guo, J., Gong, X., Liu, D., Liu, Z., Chin, D.P., Feikin, D.R.: Evaluation of control measures implemented in the severe acute respiratory syndrome outbreak in Beijing. J. Amer. Math. Assoc. 2003;290:3215 (2003).Google Scholar 34.Schoenbaum, S.C.: The impact of Pandemic Influenza, with Special Reference to 1918. International Congress Series 2001(1219), 43–51 (2001)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 35.Signorini, A., Polgreen, P.M., Segre, A.M.: The Use of twitter to track levels of disease activity and public concern in the U.S. during the influenza A H1N1 Pandemic. PLoS ONE 6(5), e19467 (2011)CrossRefGoogle Scholar 36.Stroud, P.D., Del Valle. S.Y., Mniszewski, S.M. et al.: EpiSimS pandemic influenza sensitivity analysis, part of the national infrastructure impacts of pandemic influenza phase 2 report. Los Alamos National Laboratory Unlimited Release LA-UR-07-1989 (2007) 37.Stroud, P., Del Valle, S., Sydoriak, S. et al.: Spatial dynamics of pandemic influenza in a massive artificial society. JASSS 10;4 9 http://jasss.soc.surrey.ac.uk/10/4/9.html (2007). 38.Syed, Q., Sopwith, W., Regan, M., Bellis, M.A.: Behind the mask. Journey through an epidemic: some observations of contrasting public health response to SARS. J. Epidemiol. Community Health 2003(57), 855–856 (2003) 39.U.S. Bureau of the Census: Historical U.S. population growth by year 1900–1998. Current population reports, Series P-25, Nos. 311, 917, 1095 http://www.npg.org/facts/us_historical_pops.htm (1999). 40.U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Masks and N95 respirators. http://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/Genera lHospitalDevicesandSupplies/PersonalProtectiveEquipment/ucm055977.html (2010). 41.U.S. News Staff: U.S. population, 2009: 305 million and counting. http://www.usnews.com/opinion/articles/2008/12/31/us-population-2009- 305-million-and-counting (2012). 42.U.S. Department of Health and Human Services: The great pandemic: the United States in 1918–1919. http://www.flu.gov/pandemic/history/1918/the_pandemic/index.html. 43.U.S. Department of Homeland Security: Flu pandemic morbidity/mortality. http://www.globalsecurity.org/security/ops/hsc-scen-3_flu- pandemic-deaths.htm (2011). Accessed 27 April 2012 44.U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT): Bureau of transportation statistics NHTS 2001 highlights report BTS03-05. (2003)Google Scholar 45.Yee, D., Bradford, J.: Employment density study. Canadian METRO Council Technical Report (1999)Google Scholar 46.Van Den Driessche, P., Watmough, J.: Reproduction numbers and sub-threshold endemic equilibria for compartmental models of disease transmission. Math. Biosci. 180, 29–48 (2002)
  31. 31. 31 Offedu, V. et al. 2017. Effectiveness of masks and respirators against respiratory infections in health care workers. Clin Infect Dis 65 (11): 1934-1942.
  32. 32. 32 CDC 2019. FAQ about protective equipment: Respirators. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/respirator-use-faq.html Should I wear a respirator in public? CDC does not recommend the routine use of respirators outside of workplace settings (in the community). Most often, spread of respiratory viruses from person- to-person happens among close contacts (within 6 feet). CDC recommends everyday preventive actions to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, such as avoiding people who are sick, avoiding touching your eyes or nose, and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue. People who are sick should stay home and not go into crowded public places or visit people in hospitals. Workers who are sick should follow CDC guidelines and stay home when they are sick. What is a respirator? A respirator is a personal protective device that is worn on the face or head and covers at least the nose and mouth. A respirator is used to reduce the wearer’s risk of inhaling hazardous airborne particles (including infectious agents), gases or vapors. Respirators, including those intended for use in healthcare settings, are certified by the CDC/NIOSH. What is an N95 filtering facepiece respirator (FFR)? An N95 FFR is a type of respirator which removes particles from the air that are breathed through it. These respirators filter out at least 95% of very small (0.3 micron) particles. N95 FFRs are capable of filtering out all types of particles, including bacteria and viruses. What makes N95 respirators different from facemasks (sometimes called a surgical mask)? N95 respirators reduce the wearer’s exposure to airborne particles, from small particle aerosols to large droplets. N95 respirators are tight-fitting respirators that filter out at least 95% of particles in the air, including large and small particles. Not everyone is able to wear a respirator due to medical conditions that may be made worse when breathing through a respirator. Before using a respirator or getting fit-tested, workers must have a medical evaluation to make sure that they are able to wear a respirator safely. Achieving an adequate seal to the face is essential. United States regulations require that workers undergo an annual fit test and conduct a user seal check each time the
  33. 33. 33 respirator is used. Workers must pass a fit test to confirm a proper seal before using a respirator in the workplace.When properly fitted and worn, minimal leakage occurs around edges of the respirator when the user inhales. This means almost all of the air is directed through the filter media.Unlike NIOSH-approved N95s, facemasks are loose-fitting and provide only barrier protection against droplets, including large respiratory particles. No fit testing or seal check is necessary with facemasks. Most facemasks do not effectively filter small particles from the air and do not prevent leakage around the edge of the mask when the user inhales.The role of facemasks is for patient source control, to prevent contamination of the surrounding area when a person coughs or sneezes.  Patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should wear a facemask until they are isolated in a hospital or at home. The patient does not need to wear a facemask while isolated. What is a Surgical N95 respirator and who needs to wear it? A surgical N95 (also referred as a medical respirator) is recommended only for use by healthcare personnel (HCP) who need protection from both airborne and fluid hazards (e.g., splashes, sprays). These respirators are not used or needed outside of healthcare settings. In times of shortage, only HCP who are working in a sterile field or who may be exposed to high velocity splashes, sprays, or splatters of blood or body fluids should wear these respirators, such as in operative or procedural settings. Most HCP caring for confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients should not need to use surgical N95 respirators and can use standard N95 respirators. If a surgical N95 is not available for use in operative or procedural settings, then an unvalved N95 respirator may be used with a faceshield to help block high velocity streams of blood and body fluids. My employees complain that Surgical N95 respirators are hot and uncomfortable – what can I do? The requirements for surgical N95 respirators that make them resistant to high velocity streams of body fluids and help protect the sterile field can result in a design that has a higher breathing resistance (makes it more difficult to breath) than a typical N95 respirator. Also, surgical N95 respirators are designed without exhalation valves which are sometimes perceived as warmer inside the mask than typical N95 respirators. If you are receiving complaints, you may consider having employees who are not doing surgery, not working in a sterile field, or not potentially exposed to high velocity streams of body fluids wear a standard N95 with an exhalation valve. My N95 respirator has an exhalation valve, is that okay? An N95 respirator with an exhalation valve does provide the same level of protection to the wearer as one that does not have a valve. The presence of an exhalation valve reduces exhalation resistance, which makes it easier to breathe (exhale). Some users feel that a respirator with an exhalation valve keeps the face cooler and reduces moisture build up inside the facepiece. However, respirators with exhalation valves
  34. 34. 34 should not be used in situations where a sterile field must be maintained (e.g., during an invasive procedure in an operating or procedure room) because the exhalation valve allows unfiltered exhaled air to escape into the sterile field. How can I tell if a respirator is NIOSH-approved? The NIOSH approval number and approval label are key to identifying NIOSH- approved respirators. The NIOSH approval label can be found on or within the packaging of the respirator or sometimes on the respirator itself. The required labeling of NIOSH-Approved N95 filtering facepiece respiratorspdf icon includes the NIOSH name, the approval number, filter designations, lot number, and model number to be printed on the respirator. You can verify that your respirator approvals are valid by checking the NIOSH Certified Equipment List (CEL). How do I know if a respirator is falsely advertising NIOSH-approval? When NIOSH becomes aware of counterfeit respirators or those misrepresenting NIOSH approval on the market, these respirators are posted on the Counterfeit Respirators / Misrepresentation of NIOSH-Approval webpage to alert users, purchasers, and manufacturers. How do I know if my respirator is expired? NIOSH does not require approved N95 filtering facepiece respirators (FFRs) be marked with an expiration date. If an FFR does not have an assigned expiration date, you should refer to the user instructions or seek guidance from the specific manufacturer on whether time and storage conditions (such as temperature or humidity) are expected to have an effect on the respirator’s performance and if the respirators are nearing the end of their shelf life. What do I do with an expired respirator? In times of increased demand and decreased supply, consideration can be made to use N95 respirators past their intended shelf life. However, the potential exists that the respirator will not perform to the requirements for which it was certified. Over time, components such as the strap and nose bridge may degrade, which can affect the quality of the fit and seal. Prior to use of N95 respirators, the HCP should inspect the respirator and perform a seal check. Additionally, expired respirators may potentially no longer meet the certification requirements set by NIOSH. What methods should healthcare facilities consider in order to avoid unintentional loss of PPE during COVID-19? Monitoring PPE supply inventory and maintaining control over PPE supplies may help prevent unintentional product losses that may occur due to theft, damage, or accidental loss. Inventory systems should be employed to track daily usage and identify areas of higher than expected use. This information can be used to implement additional conservation strategies tailored to specific patient care areas such as hospital units or outpatient facilities. Inventory tracking within a health system may also assist in confirming PPE deliveries and optimizing distribution of PPE supplies to specific facilities.
  35. 35. 35 Gajanan, Mahita (31 de enero, 2020) “Can face masks prevent coronavirus? experts say that depends” Time. A new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has spread throughout Asia and globally, has prompted people around the world to buy medical face masks in hopes of preventing infection.Retailers in the U.S. and across the Internet are running out of antiviral face masks as the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (2019- nCoV) now exceeds 9,700 globally. More than 200 people have died from the virus in China, where the majority of the 2019-nCoV cases have been detected. The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday as the outbreak continues to spread. As of Friday morning, the United Kingdom and Russia had both confirmed their first cases of the viral infection.Local government officials in Wuhan have required that people wear face masks when they go out in public places to prevent the spread of infection. Health experts tell TIME that such a move is probably effective in the city, where a person is more likely to come in contact with someone who is infected than in other parts of the world.But in the U.S., where just six cases of the coronavirus have so far been detected, wearing face masks will not be that effective, experts say. That’s largely because, according to public health workers, there is no sustained person-to-person transmission of the new coronavirus in the U.S., making face masks not yet necessary. “People believe wearing masks will protect them against a novel organism they’re scared about,” says Saskia Popescu, a senior infection prevention epidemiologist at a private healthcare system in Phoenix, Ariz. “I understand the fear, but the U.S. is at a very low risk for this right now.”Here’s what to know about using face masks in connection with the new coronavirus. What does the CDC say about using face masks? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not currently recommend that people in the U.S. wear face masks in public to prevent infection. Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters during a press call on Thursday that the best preventative measures include washing hands and covering coughs.The CDC has issued guidelines on two different kinds of face masks — surgical masks and N95 respirators — which are commonly worn by health care professionals and those who are already sick.Typical surgical masks usually found at pharmacies (and which were sold out on Amazon and other e-tailers as of Friday) are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to protect the wearer against large droplets or splashes of bodily and infected fluids from others, according to the CDC.Wearing surgical masks does not prevent a person from inhaling smaller airborne particles; they are not considered respiratory protection by the CDC. Surgical masks are also loose fitting, and when the wearer inhales, there is potential for particles to leak in or out of the sides. N95 respirators are recommended for healthcare professionals by the CDC in the event they are treating patients who are infected by the new
  36. 36. 36 coronavirus. The N95 masks, which require testing and approval by the CDC, are tight fitting and filter out at least 95% of airborne particles. Although N95 respirators are sold to the public, health and infectious disease experts caution against non-medical professionals wearing them. N95 masks are supposed to be fit tested to ensure they work correctly, so people who are not trained could put them on the wrong way, negating preventative effects, says Dr. Peter Rabinowitz, a director of the MetaCenter for Pandemic Disease Preparedness and Global Health Security at the University of Washington. He adds that N95 masks are difficult for people to wear effectively for prolonged periods of time.“They tend to slip and change position. It’s easy for air leaks to develop, even if they’re fitted correctly,” he says. Can face masks prevent diseases? Studies on the efficacy of face masks in preventing diseases are inconclusive, largely because they have only been conducted on healthcare professionals in their workplace settings. In general, studies have found that if workers use face masks, the risk of spreading disease as they deal with infected patients is reduced, according to experts.For members of the public, the effects of using face masks are not well known. But experts say already sick and infected people who can’t avoid going outside — especially those who will be in confined spaces or hospital waiting rooms — should wear masks to avoid spreading germs. “It’s not foolproof, but it does keep you from coughing out infectious particles with any respiratory virus,” says Dr. Marybeth Sexton, assistant professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine.People who aren’t sick should not rely on masks as a way of preventing respiratory infections, according to Popescu, who notes that surgical masks offer “limited protection” against contracting illness. While face masks can be helpful in stopping the spread of germs in certain situations — like when people are in close quarters on a train or packed into a waiting room — they are unlikely to stem the outbreak of the new coronavirus. “You’re more likely to contract the coronavirus through continued exposure versus being outside walking about,” Popescu says. What are more effective preventative measures to avoid coronavirus? Advice from the CDC and health experts on better preventative measures against viruses like the novel coronavirus or influenza is fairly straightforward and involves basic everyday actions.To help stop the spread of respiratory infections, it is recommended that people wash their hands often, avoid touching their faces, keep distance from people who are sick and to stay inside if they are sick.
  37. 37. 37 Secon, Holly (26 de febrero, 2020). “People are racing to buy face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, but they probably won't protect you from illness” Bussiness Insider. https://www.businessinsider.com/wuhan-coronavirus-face-masks-not-entirely-effective-2020- 1?r=MX&IR=T Passengers wear protective face masks at the departure hall of the high-speed train station in Hong Kong, Thursday, January 23, 2020. AP Photo/Kin Cheung Of the many preventative measures you can take to protect yourself from the new coronavirus, wearing a face mask is one of the most visible. But for members of the general public, health experts don't think it'll help much."There's little harm in it," Eric Toner, a scientist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Business Insider. "But it's not likely to be very effective in preventing it."Since the coronavirus outbreak started Wuhan, China, in December, more than 81,000 people have been infected and at least 2,760 have died. Cases have been recorded in 40 other countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the best precautions for the public are the standard, everyday ways to avoid all germs: wash your hands frequently, try not to touch your face, and avoid close contact with sick people. In healthcare settings, however, the CDC has issued stronger directives: Any patients that present flu-like symptoms or have recently traveled to China's Hubei province should wear surgical masks. That lowers the risk that a potentially infected person could spread the coronavirus to others via saliva or phlegm. The agency also directed doctors and nurses treating potentially infected patients to wear N95 respirator masks and goggles.US healthcare providers are
  38. 38. 38 preparing for the coronavirus' potential spread in the US. The CDC said on Tuesday that the prevalence of the disease could worsen and that it "might be bad."Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said yesterday that the US needs at least 300 million N95 respirator face masks for healthcare workers as the country braces for a potentially rapid spread of the coronavirus. The US currently has 30 million masks.But for the average person, a mask is still probably not necessary. And as mask shortages continue, buying them up can take them away from medical workers that need them. Two types of face masks Surgical masks (left) and N95 respirators (right). Looka/Shutterstock; Lunx/Shutterstock Face masks are designed to catch large contaminants and particles. There are two common kinds: surgical masks and N95 respirators. N95 respirators filter out most airborne particles from the surrounding air, preventing wearers from breathing in particles down to 0.3 microns in diameter. These types of masks are often used when air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke or pollution, and they're designed to fit tightly against one's face. When worn correctly, N95 respirators block out at least 95% of small airborne particles. So the respirators can filter out some droplets carrying coronavirus. The coronavirus itself measures between .05 and 0.2 microns in diameter, according to a recent article in The Lancet. Healthcare workers are required by law to undergo a "fit test" every year to ensure they know how to use N95 respirators properly. "While you're wearing this mask, somebody sprays something really nasty around you — it's a chemical that makes everybody cough their brains out if it gets in their mouth, and it's a test to see if that mask is really working," Robert Amler, a former medical officer at the CDC and a dean at New York Medical College, told Business Insider. More than 3,000 medical workers in China — the epicenter of the outbreak — have gotten infected by the virus. No health agencies in the US have issued recommendations for the public to wear N95 respirators. Surgical masks, meanwhile, are designed to keep droplets and splatter from passing from a person's mouth to nearby surfaces or people. So they're primarily meant as a physical barrier to keep healthcare providers or sick people from spreading their own mouth-borne germs to patients. The fit of a surgical mask is far looser than an N95 respirator, with openings around the edges.
  39. 39. 39 Many people do not wear either type of face mask properly, however — wearers often move the masks to the side to touch their faces throughout the day, breaking the barrier that the mask is supposed to create. This makes the protection ineffective. Extended facial hair, as well, can break the seal. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should wear a mask, the CDC says. They should also call their doctor before visiting a medical office or hospital. A Chinese girl wears a protective mask as her mother pushes her on a suitcase to board a train at Beijing Railway station before the annual Spring Festival on January 21, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer/Getty Sales of face masks are spiking In Wuhan, China, authorities are requiring all citizens to wear masks in public places. The virus seems to have an incubation period of up to two weeks, so people could be sick and spreading germs before they show any symptoms. The city is currently under quarantine. Many stores in China and cities around the world have reportedly sold out of masks. Cao Jun, general manager for mask manufacturer Lanhine in China, told Reuters on January 23 that demand had already reached 200 million masks per day. Lanhine's normal production rate is 400,000 per day.3M, which produces goods like Scotch tape and Post-Its, announced on January 28 that it would boost production of face masks. Americans looking to buy face masks, meanwhile, have depleted many official Amazon sellers. The vendors are warning against counterfeit masks being sold on the site. Resellers on Facebook are charging up to four times the price and also selling fraudulent masks.
  40. 40. 40 Froelich, Paula. (28 de marzo, 2020). “Experts say face masks can help slow COVID-19, despite previous claims” New York Post. https://nypost.com/2020/03/28/experts-say-face-masks-can-help-slow-covid-19-despite-previous- claims/ By Paula Froelich March 28, 2020 | 3:14pm | Updated Enlarge Image But scientists now think you may want to put a face mask on after all — if you have one. People in Asian countries have been wearing masks for months, which the head of the Chinese Center for Disease and Prevention supports. In the US, face masks are in short supply and government officials want the rapidly dwindling supply saved for health care professionals.“This virus is transmitted by droplets and close contact. Droplets play a very important role — you’ve got to wear a mask, because when you speak, there are always droplets coming out of your mouth,” the Chinese Center’s George Gao told the magazine. “Many people have asymptomatic or presymptomatic infections. If they are wearing face masks, it can prevent droplets that carry the virus from escaping and infecting others,” he said. KK Cheng, a public health expert at the University of Birmingham in the UK, put it bluntly: “It’s not to protect yourself. It’s to protect people against the droplets coming out of your respiratory tract … I don’t want to frighten you, but when people speak and breathe and sing — you don’t have to sneeze or cough — these droplets are coming out,” he said.Besides slowing the spread of COVID-19, a few researchers think masks can help prevent people from getting it as well. “It doesn’t make sense to imagine that … surgical masks are really important for health care workers but then not useful at all for the general public,” said Benjamin Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong. “I think the average person, if they were taught how to wear a mask properly would have some protection against infection in the community.”Cheng agreed: “Just imagine you’re traveling in the New York [City] subway on a busy morning. If everyone wears a mask, I’m sure that it would reduce the transmission.”The guidance is in stark contrast to the stern words that came from US Surgeon General Jerome Adams only a few weeks ago.“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our community at risk,” Adams tweeted on Feb. 29.
  41. 41. 41 Feng, Shuo, Chen Shen, Nan Xia, Wei Song, Mengzhen Fan Benjamin J Cowling. 2020. Rational use of face masks in the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lancet 20-03-2020. DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/S2213-2600(20)30134-X Since the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that caused coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the use of face masks has become ubiquitous in China and other Asian countries such as South Korea and Japan. Some provinces and municipalities in China have enforced compulsory face mask policies in public areas; however, China's national guideline has adopted a risk-based approach in offering recommendations for using face masks among health-care workers and the general public. We compared face mask use recommendations by different health authorities (panel). Despite the consistency in the recommendation that symptomatic individuals and those in health-care settings should use face masks, discrepancies were observed in the general public and community settings. For example, the US Surgeon General advised against buying masks for use by healthy people. One important reason to discourage widespread use of face masks is to preserve limited supplies for professional use in health-care settings. Universal face mask use in the community has also been discouraged with the argument that face masks provide no effective protection against coronavirus infection. Recommendations on face mask use in community settings WHO1 If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected SARS-CoV-2 infection. China2 People at moderate risk * of infection: surgical or disposable mask for medical use. *People at moderate risk of infection include those working in areas of high population density (eg, hospitals, train stations), those have been or live with somebody who is quarantined, and administrative staff, police, security, and couriers whose work is related to COVID-19. People at low risk of infection: disposable mask for medical use.†People at low risk of infection include those staying in areas of high population density (eg, supermarket, shopping mall), who work indoors, who seek health care in medical institutions (other than fever clinics), and gatherings of children aged 3–6 years and school students. People at very low risk of infection: do not have to wear a mask or can wear non-medical mask (such as cloth mask).‡People at very low risk of infection include those who mostly stay at home, who do outdoor activities, and who work or study in well-ventilated areas.
  42. 42. 42 Hong Kong3 Surgical masks can prevent transmission of respiratory viruses from people who are ill. It is essential for people who are symptomatic (even if they have mild symptoms) to wear a surgical mask. Wear a surgical mask when taking public transport or staying in crowded places. It is important to wear a mask properly and practice good hand hygiene before wearing and after removing a mask. Singapore4 Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms, such as a cough or runny nose. Japan5 The effectiveness of wearing a face mask to protect yourself from contracting viruses is thought to be limited. If you wear a face mask in confined, badly ventilated spaces, it might help avoid catching droplets emitted from others but if you are in an open-air environment, the use of face mask is not very efficient. USA6 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not recommend that people who are well wear a face mask (including respirators) to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.US Surgeon General urged people on Twitter to stop buying face masks. UK7 Face masks play a very important role in places such as hospitals, but there is very little evidence of widespread benefit for members of the public. Germany8 There is not enough evidence to prove that wearing a surgical mask significantly reduces a healthy person's risk of becoming infected while wearing it. According to WHO, wearing a mask in situations where it is not recommended to do so can create a false sense of security because it might lead to neglecting fundamental hygiene measures, such as proper hand hygiene.However, there is an essential distinction between absence of evidence and evidence of absence. Evidence that face masks can provide effective protection against respiratory infections in the community is scarce, as acknowledged in recommendations from the UK and Germany.7, 8-8 However, face masks are widely used by medical workers as part of droplet precautions when caring for patients with respiratory infections. It would be reasonable to suggest vulnerable individuals avoid crowded areas and use surgical face masks rationally when exposed to high-risk areas. As evidence suggests COVID-19 could be transmitted before symptom onset, community transmission might be reduced if everyone, including people who have been infected but are asymptomatic and contagious, wear face masks. Recommendations on face masks vary across countries and we have seen that the use of masks increases substantially once local epidemics begin, including the use of N95 respirators (without any other protective equipment) in community settings. This increase in use of face masks by the general public exacerbates the global supply shortage of face masks, with prices soaring,9 and risks supply constraints to frontline health-care professionals. As a response, a few countries (eg, Germany and South Korea) banned exportation of face masks to prioritise local demand.10 WHO called for a 40% increase in the production of protective equipment, including face masks.9 Meanwhile, health authorities should optimise face mask distribution to prioritise the needs of frontline health-care workers and the most vulnerable populations in communities who are more susceptible to infection and mortality if infected, including older adults (particularly those older than 65 years) and people with underlying health conditions.People in some regions (eg, Thailand, China, and Japan) opted for makeshift alternatives or repeated usage of disposable surgical masks. Notably, improper use of face masks, such as not changing disposable masks, could jeopardise the protective effect and even increase the risk of infection.Consideration should also be given to variations in societal and cultural paradigms of mask usage. The contrast between face mask use as hygienic practice (ie, in many Asian countries) or as something only people who are unwell do (ie, in European and North American countries) has induced stigmatisation and racial aggravations, for which further public education is needed. One advantage of universal use of face masks is that it prevents discrimination of individuals who

×