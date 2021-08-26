Successfully reported this slideshow.
JESSICA MAYERLI ROBAYO MARTÍNEZ FACULTAD DE MEDICINA APH TALLER 3
Para navegar la web o hacer una búsqueda comienza a escribir en la barra de direcciones. Sugerirá sitios populares, página...
Internet Explorer ha sido diseñado para una amplia gama de páginas web y para proporcionar determinadas funciones dentro d...
Este cuenta con algunas características internas interesantes que a de destacar, encontrándose dentro de estas algunas com...
2. Al realizar la búsqueda de la palabra managment me muestra que la palabra esta mal escrita y da la palabra de manera co...
2. Al realizar la búsqueda de la palabra management me muestra el respectivo significado y preguntas relacionadas con la p...
3. Al realizar la búsqueda de presidente actual de Colombia nos da respuesta de quien es y una breve definición de quien e...
3. Al realizar la búsqueda de “presidente actual de Colombia” nos da respuesta de quien es, de búsquedas similares que rea...
¿ QUE ES VRLM? • El lenguaje de modelado de realidad virtual o VRML es un formato de archivo normalizado que tiene como ob...
¿QUÉ ES UN PORTAL? • Un portal es una plataforma basada en web que recopila información de diferentes fuentes en una única...
8. Los favoritos se van agregando en orden a como los vamos guardando y, salvo que establezcamos una organización distinta...
Aug. 26, 2021
taller internet 2021-2

Taller internet

  1. 1. JESSICA MAYERLI ROBAYO MARTÍNEZ FACULTAD DE MEDICINA APH TALLER 3
  2. 2. Para navegar la web o hacer una búsqueda comienza a escribir en la barra de direcciones. Sugerirá sitios populares, páginas que hayas visitado y que contienen esos términos de búsqueda. La sugerencia automática se basa en Google Suggest a menos que hayas elegido otro motor de búsqueda predeterminado. Mejora en la velocidad de carga de las páginas: Un manejo más eficiente de objetos JavaScript que permiten el uso de ECMAScript5 y que están basados en el motor de JavaScript JägerMonkey, logra mejoras en el rendimiento haciendo a la versión 12.0 la más potente de todas.
  3. 3. Internet Explorer ha sido diseñado para una amplia gama de páginas web y para proporcionar determinadas funciones dentro de los sistemas operativos, incluyendo Windows Update. Durante el apogeo de la guerra de navegadores, Internet Explorer sustituyó a Netscape cuando se encontraban a favor de apoyar las progresivas características tecnológicas de la época Acceso Rápido (Speed Dial): permite guardar en la página de inicio del navegador miniaturas de sitios web seleccionados. Al hacer clic en una miniatura, el usuario visita la página web a la que pertenece la miniatura. Funciona como una especie de marcador.
  4. 4. Este cuenta con algunas características internas interesantes que a de destacar, encontrándose dentro de estas algunas como: Se encuentra escrito sobre el Framework Web Kit, la utilización JavaScript y del motor renderizado. Ahora como parte de las generales tenemos: Velocidad, extensiones, fijación de sitios, sincronización, pestañas, sugerencias de búsqueda, modo lectura, incognito, menú integrado, barra de direcciones, temas, entre otros.
  5. 5. 2. Al realizar la búsqueda de la palabra managment me muestra que la palabra esta mal escrita y da la palabra de manera correcta con el respectivo significado y preguntas relacionadas.
  6. 6. 2. Al realizar la búsqueda de la palabra management me muestra el respectivo significado y preguntas relacionadas con la palabra buscada.
  7. 7. 3. Al realizar la búsqueda de presidente actual de Colombia nos da respuesta de quien es y una breve definición de quien es y de búsquedas similares
  8. 8. 3. Al realizar la búsqueda de “presidente actual de Colombia” nos da respuesta de quien es, de búsquedas similares que realizan los demás y asuntos relacionados.
  9. 9. ¿ QUE ES VRLM? • El lenguaje de modelado de realidad virtual o VRML es un formato de archivo normalizado que tiene como objetivo la representación de escenas u objetos interactivos tridimensionales diseñado particularmente para web. Se usa por medio de comandos en inglés, los cuales agregan y determinan las características.
  10. 10. ¿QUÉ ES UN PORTAL? • Un portal es una plataforma basada en web que recopila información de diferentes fuentes en una única interfaz de usuario y presenta a los usuarios la información más relevante para su contexto.
  11. 11. 8. Los favoritos se van agregando en orden a como los vamos guardando y, salvo que establezcamos una organización distinta, siempre se agregan a la lista principal de Favoritos. Para que nuestros Favoritos estén más organizados, los podemos agrupar en carpetas y así será más fácil su localización posterior.

taller internet 2021-2

