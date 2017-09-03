Preguntas ultima diapositiva

¿Cuáles son los fundamentos de la máquina de Von Neumann, que la diferencian de la máquina del tipo Harvard? La arquitectu...
Tiradetiempo,dondesemuestre(demanerabreve),la evolucióndeloscomputadoresdesde1900hastanuestrosdías:
MSI: Placa Base (Z270-A Pro) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, conectore...
Gigabyte Placa Base (H110M-S2H) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, conect...
Asrock: Placa Base (H81 Pro BTC R2.0) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, ...
Componentesde un Computador Utilidades Fabricantes Unidadesde Medida Hardware Equipo utilizadopara el funcionamientode una...
CPU microprocesador. Sus funciones principalesson: Controlar y supervisar el sistema integral del ordenador en base a un p...
Lenovo Micron Technology Mushkin Nanya PNY Rambus Ramtron International Rendition RenesasTechnology Samsung Semiconductor ...
Teclado contiene teclasque permiten escribirnúmeros,letras, espacios, signosde puntuación y otros símbolos.Tambiéncontiene...
Corsair Components Creative Technology CTI Electronics Corporation Fellowes,Inc. Flextronics General Electric Genius Gigab...
Plustek Ricoh SeikoEpson Umax Visioneer XEROX Cámara de PC es una cámara de videodigital que se conecta a una computadora....
Dell Eizo Fujitsu Gateway Hanns-G HP iZ3D KDS LaCie Lenovo LG MAG Innovision NEC Philips Planar Systems Samsung Sceptre In...
Martin Logan Philips Plantronics (acquisitions) Razer Shuttle Inc. Sonodyne Sony SteelSeries Teufel Trust Yamaha SystemUni...
  1. 1. ¿Cuáles son los fundamentos de la máquina de Von Neumann, que la diferencian de la máquina del tipo Harvard? La arquitectura de John Von Neumann se caracteriza por los procesadores que poseen el mismo dispositivo de almacenamiento tan to para los datos como para las instrucciones. Al ser almacenados en el mismo formato dentro de la misma memoria, utilizan un único bus de datos para comunicarse con la CPU. Esto hace que este tipo sea eficiente en la utilización de memoria, pero que requiera una ambigüedad para reconocer los datos. Los ordenadores de este tipo se componen de la unidad aritmético-lógica o "ALU", la unidad de control, una memoria, un dispositivo de entrada y salida y un bus de datos que los comunica. Sin embargo, la arquitectura de Harvard, se diferencia por la separación de los datos y las instrucciones que se comunican co n la unidad central de proceso en dos memorias separadas, con lo que también se usan distintos buses de información. Aunque es común un único bus de direccione s, con un control que diferencie entre ambas memorias. Al contrario que la arquitectura de Von Neumann, esta no requiere de la ambigüedad, pero no es tan eficiente en la utilización de la memoria. Estos ordenadores se componen por los mismos elementos que los del modelo de Von Neumann, excepto por que tienen dos memorias, una para datos y otra para instrucciones, y no una única memoria como el otro modelo.
  2. 2. Tiradetiempo,dondesemuestre(demanerabreve),la evolucióndeloscomputadoresdesde1900hastanuestrosdías:
  3. 3. MSI: Placa Base (Z270-A Pro) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, conectores:2 ConectoresUSB 3.0 ( 3.1 Gen1 ): 2 Númerode conectoresSATA III: 6 Conector de ventiladorCPU: Si Conector de potencia ATX (24 pines):Si Conector de intrusióna chasis: Si Númerode conectoresa ventiladorde chasis: 4 Conector de audio en panel frontal: Si Conector TPM: Si Conector de energíaEPS (8- pin):Si Conector paralelo:Si Cabecera de puerto serie:1 Númerode ranuras M.2 (M): 1 Conector de panel delantero:Si Cantidad de puertos USB 2.0: 2 Cantidad de puertos tipo A USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen1): 4 EthernetLAN (RJ-45) cantidad de puertos:1 Puerto de ratón PS/2: 1 Cantidad de puertos VGA(D- Sub): 1 Cantidad de puertos DVI-D: 1 Celeron,Core i3, Core i5, Core i7, Pentium InterfacesFabricante Velocidad Procesadores Elabora una tabla en la que clasifique fabricantes, velocidades, interfaces y procesadores con los cuales son compatibles, por lo menos unos tres tipos de placas base:
  4. 4. Gigabyte Placa Base (H110M-S2H) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, conectores:2 ConectoresUSB 3.0 ( 3.1 Gen1 ): 2 Númerode conectores SATA III: 6 Conector de ventilador CPU: Si Conector de potencia ATX (24 pines):Si Conector de intrusióna chasis: Si Númerode conectoresa ventiladorde chasis: 4 Conector de audio en panel frontal: Si Conector TPM: Si Conector de energíaEPS (8- pin):Si Conector paralelo:Si Cabecera de puerto serie:1 Númerode ranuras M.2 (M):1 Conector de panel delantero:Si Cantidad de puertos USB 2.0: 2 Cantidad de puertos tipo A USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen1): 4 EthernetLAN (RJ-45) cantidad de puertos:1 Puerto de ratón PS/2: 1 Cantidad de puertos VGA (D-Sub):1 Cantidad de puertos DVI-D: 1 Salidas para auriculares:1 Micrófono,jack de entrada: Si Cantidad de DisplayPorts: 1 Intel® Core™i7/Intel® Core™ i5/Intel® Core™i3/Intel® Pentium®/Intel® Celeron® en formato LGA1151
  5. 5. Asrock: Placa Base (H81 Pro BTC R2.0) 2133,2400,2600,2800,3000,3200,3600,3800 MHz Númerode ranuras de memoria: 4 USB 2.0, conectores:2 ConectoresUSB 3.0 ( 3.1 Gen1 ): 2 Númerode conectores SATA III: 6 Conector de ventilador CPU: Si Conector de potencia ATX (24 pines):Si Conector de instrusióna chasis: Si Númerode conectoresa ventiladorde chasis: 4 Conector de audio en panel frontal: Si Conector TPM: Si Conector de energíaEPS (8- pin):Si Conector paralelo:Si Cabecera de puerto serie:1 Númerode ranuras M.2 (M):1 Conector de panel delantero:Si Cantidad de puertos USB 2.0: 2 Cantidad de puertos tipo A USB 3.0 (3.1 Gen1): 4 EthernetLAN (RJ-45) cantidad de puertos:1 Puerto de ratón PS/2: 1 Cantidad de puertos VGA (D-Sub):1 Cantidad de puertos DVI-D: 1 Salidas para auriculares:1 Micrófono,jack de entrada: Si Cantidad de DisplayPorts: 1 Celeron,Core i3,Core i5,Core i7,Core i7 Extreme Edition,Pentium,Xeon Elabore una tabla enla queseclasifiquelosdiferentescomponentesde uncomputador,utilidades,fabricantesyunidadesde medida:
  6. 6. Componentesde un Computador Utilidades Fabricantes Unidadesde Medida Hardware Equipo utilizadopara el funcionamientode una computadora. El hardware se refiere a loscomponentes materialesde un sistema informático. La funciónde estoscomponentes suele dividirse entrescategorías principales:entrada, saliday almacenamiento.Los componentes de esascategorías están conectados a través de un conjunto de cableso circuitos llamado bus con la unidad central de proceso (CPU) del ordenador,el microprocesador que controla la computadora y le proporciona capacidad de cálculo. AMAX InformationTechnologies Antec AOpen APEVIA Arctic Cooling ASRock Auzentech Be quiet! ChassisPlans Compaq CoolerMaster Corsair Components Dell Deepcool DFI ECS EVGACorporation Foxconn Fractal Design Gigabyte Technology HP IBall (company) Intel In WinDevelopment Lenovo Lian Li MSI MiTAC NZXT Corp. RAIDMax Razer Rosewill Shuttle SilverStone Technology Supermicro Thermaltake Trenton Technology Ultra Products XFX Zalman Byte=8 Bits Kilobyte=1024 Bytes Megabyte=1024 KB Gigabyte=1024 MB Terabyte=1024 GB Petabyte=1024 TB Exabyte=1024 PB Zetabyte=1024 EB Yottabyte=1024 ZB Brontobyte=1024 YB Geopbyte=1024 BB
  7. 7. CPU microprocesador. Sus funciones principalesson: Controlar y supervisar el sistema integral del ordenador en base a un programa almacenado enla memoria principal. Desarrollar operacioneslógicasque sean necesariaspara procesar las demás y controlar la secuencia.La ejecuciónde las instrucciones. Controlar el envíoy recepciónde datos de todas las unidades periféricasa la unidad de memoria. En función de la cantidad de instruccionesque puede descodificarla C.P.U.se dividenen: CISC tiene ungran conjunto de instrucciones. RISC tiene un conjunto regularde instrucciones. AMD ARM Holdings Broadcom Cyrix Freescale Fujitsu HiSilicon IBM Imagination Technologies Intel Marvell MediaTek Motorola NexGen NvidiaTegra Ockel Products Oracle Qualcomm Rise Technology Rockchip Samsung SigmaTel Texas Instruments Tilera Transmeta Via WinChip 1 Hertz (Hz) = un ciclo/segundo 1 Kilohertz(KHz) = 1000 Hz 1 MegaHertz(MHz) = 1000 KHz 1 GigaHertz(GHz) =1000 MHz 1 TeraHertz (THz) = 1000 GHz1 Petahertz(PHz) = 1000 THz 1 Exahertz (EHz) = 1000 PHz 1 Zettahertz(ZHz) = 1000 EHz 1 Yottahertz(YHz) = 1000 ZHz Memoria dispositivosque permiten almacenar un conjunto de instrucciones: RAM memoria de lectura/escritura: Son de acceso aleatorio,lentasy volátil. ROM solo lectura: De acceso aleatorioy permanentes. ADATA Apacer Asus Axiom BuffaloTechnology Chaintech Corsair Memory Crucial Dataram Fujitsu G.Skill GeIL HP IBM Infineon KingstonTechnology Byte=8 Bits Kilobyte=1024 Bytes Megabyte=1024 KB Gigabyte=1024 MB
  8. 8. Lenovo Micron Technology Mushkin Nanya PNY Rambus Ramtron International Rendition RenesasTechnology Samsung Semiconductor Sandisk SK Hynix Sony Strontium Technology Super Talent Toshiba Transcend WilkElektronik El Soporte Lógico o Software. es el conjunto de instruccionesque un ordenador empleapara manipular datos: por ejemplo,un procesador de textos o un videojuego.Estosprogramas suelenalmacenarse y transferirse a la CPU a través del hardware de la computadora. El software también rige la forma enque se utiliza el hardware, como por ejemplola forma de recuperar informaciónde un dispositivode almacenamiento. La interacciónentre el hardware de entrada y de salida escontrolada por un software llamado BIOS (siglasen inglésde 'sistemabásico de entrada / salida'). Microsoft(MSFT) Oracle (ORCL) International BusinessMachines (IBM) SAP Symantec (SYMC) EMCHewlett-Packard(HPQ) VMWare CA Technologies Salesforce.com(CRM) Byte=8 Bits Kilobyte=1024 Bytes Megabyte=1024 KB Gigabyte=1024 MB Terabyte=1024 GB Petabyte=1024 TB Exabyte=1024 PB
  9. 9. Teclado contiene teclasque permiten escribirnúmeros,letras, espacios, signosde puntuación y otros símbolos.Tambiéncontiene teclas que permitenentrar datos e instruccionesa la computadora. A4Tech Alps APEVIA Arctic BTC ChassisPlans Cherry ChiconyElectronics Corsair CoolerMaster CTI Electronics Corporation Das Keyboard Fujitsu–Siemens Genius Gigabyte Technology Hama Photo IOGEAR KensingtonComputerProducts Group KeyScan Key Tronic Lite-On Logitech Microsoft Razer Saitek Samsung SteelSeries Targus Thermaltake Trust TypeMatrix Unicomp 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico) Mouse es un equipode mano, pequeño, que contiene por lo menosun botón. El “mouse” controlael movimientode un símboloen la pantalla llamado “pointer”. A4Tech Acer Alienware APEVIA Arctic Asus Behavior Tech Computer Belkin CoolerMaster 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico)
  10. 10. Corsair Components Creative Technology CTI Electronics Corporation Fellowes,Inc. Flextronics General Electric Genius Gigabyte Technology Hama Photo HP IBall (company) zebronics TVS Electronics IOGEAR KensingtonComputerProducts Group Key Tronic Labtec Lite-On Logitech Microsoft Mikomi Mitsumi OCZ Technology Razer Saitek SilverStone Technology Sony SteelSeries Targus Toshiba Trust VerbatimCorporation Zalman Scanner lee textoe imágenesimpresasy convierte lo leídoa un formato que la computadora puedausar. Brother Canon Fujitsu HP Kodak Lexmark Microtek MustekSystems Panasonic 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico)
  11. 11. Plustek Ricoh SeikoEpson Umax Visioneer XEROX Cámara de PC es una cámara de videodigital que se conecta a una computadora. Esta tecnologíapermite al usuario editar videos,crear películas, tomar fotoscon su computadora y realizar llamadas telefónicascon video. Behavior Tech Computer Canon Creative Technology D-Link FaceVsion General Electric Genius Hama Photo Hewlett-Packard Intel Labtec Lenovo Logitech Kodak Microsoft Philips Sabrent SiliconPower Trust iMicro 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico) Impresora produce textoy gráficas enun mediofísicocomo el papel o transparencia. HP Epson Canon Dell Lexmark Panasonic 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico) Monitor parece una pantalla de televisor, presentatexto, gráficas y video. 3M Acer AOC Monitors Asus AOpen AU Optronics BenQ Biostar ChassisPlans Foxconn(Bajo la marca Chi Mei) Compaq 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico)
  12. 12. Dell Eizo Fujitsu Gateway Hanns-G HP iZ3D KDS LaCie Lenovo LG MAG Innovision NEC Philips Planar Systems Samsung Sceptre Incorporated Sharp Shuttle Inc. Sony Tatung Company ViewSonic Zalman Bocinas permite escuchar música, voz y otros sonidosgeneradospor la computadora. AltecLansing AOpen(Dejóde hacer altavoces) Auzentech Behringer Bose Corporation Cerwin-Vega Corsair Memory Creative Technology Edifier Genius General Electric Gigabyte Technology Hama Photo Harman International Industries (acquisition) (division:Harman Kardon, JBL) Hercules Klipsch Logitech M-Audio 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico)
  13. 13. Martin Logan Philips Plantronics (acquisitions) Razer Shuttle Inc. Sonodyne Sony SteelSeries Teufel Trust Yamaha SystemUnit (Chasis) Es parecido a una caja, hecho de metal o plástico,que protege los componenteselectrónicosinternos de la computadora. Los circuitos del “systemunit” usualmente son parte de una tarjeta de circuito llamada tarjeta madre o “motherboard”.Hay dos componentesprincipalesdel “motherboard”:el CPU(Central ProcessingUnit) y la memoria. El CPU o procesador esel equipo electrónicoque interpretay llevaa cabo las instruccionesbásicas que realizala computadora. La memoriaes un lugar temporero que mantiene datos e instrucciones.El procesador coloca las instruccionesque se van a ejecutary losdatos usados por esas instruccionesenla memoria temporera. Los componentesinternosde la computadora son aquellosque residenenel interior del “system unit”,como el CPU, la memoria,el disco duro, etc.Los equipos periféricos(“peripherals”)sonlos componentesque están localizados fuera del “systemunit”,como el teclado,mouse,etc. Lian Li Silverstone CM Storm Aerocool In Win Morex Travla Zalman Nox-Xtreme BMove NZXT CoolerMaster Supercase 110 voltios(unidadelectricacon regulador de energíaeléctrico)

