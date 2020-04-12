Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUEMADURAS ANDRES FELIPE GIRALDO MARIA VICTORIA RODRIGUEZ JULIAN DANILO CERVERA TECNÓLOGO EN ENTRENAMIENTO DEPORTIVO FICHA...
QUEMADURAS • Las quemaduras pueden ser un problema médico menor o constituir emergencias con riesgo de vida. Muchas person...
SÍNTOMAS • Las quemaduras no afectan la piel de manera uniforme, por lo que una sola lesión puede alcanzar distintas profu...
CLASIFICACIÓN •Quemaduras de primer grado •Quemaduras de segundo grado •Quemadura de tercer grado
PRIMER GRADO • Esta quemadura leve afecta solo la capa externa de la piel (epidermis). Puede causar enrojecimiento, hincha...
SEGUNDO GRADO • Este tipo de quemadura afecta tanto la epidermis como la segunda capa de piel (dermis). Puede hacer que la...
TERCER GRADO • Esta quemadura alcanza la capa de grasa que se encuentra debajo de la piel. Las zonas quemadas pueden queda...
CAUSAS • Fuego • Líquido o vapor calientes • Metal, vidrio y otros objetos calientes • Corriente eléctrica • Radiación de ...
TRATAMIENTO • El tratamiento de las quemaduras depende del tipo y la extensión de las lesiones. La mayoría de las quemadur...
Quemaduras
Quemaduras
Quemaduras
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Quemaduras

37 views

Published on

tema quemaduras.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quemaduras

  1. 1. QUEMADURAS ANDRES FELIPE GIRALDO MARIA VICTORIA RODRIGUEZ JULIAN DANILO CERVERA TECNÓLOGO EN ENTRENAMIENTO DEPORTIVO FICHA:1576586 2018
  2. 2. QUEMADURAS • Las quemaduras pueden ser un problema médico menor o constituir emergencias con riesgo de vida. Muchas personas mueren cada año debido a lesiones por quemaduras relacionadas con fuego. La electricidad y las sustancias químicas también causan quemaduras graves. Los líquidos muy calientes son la causa más frecuente de las quemaduras en niños.
  3. 3. SÍNTOMAS • Las quemaduras no afectan la piel de manera uniforme, por lo que una sola lesión puede alcanzar distintas profundidades. Distinguir entre una quemadura leve y una quemadura más grave implica determinar la extensión del tejido dañado.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN •Quemaduras de primer grado •Quemaduras de segundo grado •Quemadura de tercer grado
  5. 5. PRIMER GRADO • Esta quemadura leve afecta solo la capa externa de la piel (epidermis). Puede causar enrojecimiento, hinchazón y dolor. Generalmente, se cura con medidas de primeros auxilios en un plazo de varios días a una semana.
  6. 6. SEGUNDO GRADO • Este tipo de quemadura afecta tanto la epidermis como la segunda capa de piel (dermis). Puede hacer que la piel se vea roja, blanca o manchada, y que sientas dolor e hinchazón. Además, la herida suele tener una apariencia húmeda o mojada. Pueden aparecer ampollas y el dolor puede ser intenso. Las quemaduras de segundo grado profundas pueden dejar cicatrices.
  7. 7. TERCER GRADO • Esta quemadura alcanza la capa de grasa que se encuentra debajo de la piel. Las zonas quemadas pueden quedar de color negro carbonizado o blanco. Es posible que la piel tenga una apariencia cerosa o curtida. Las quemaduras de tercer grado pueden destruir nervios, lo que a su vez puede ocasionar entumecimiento. Una persona con este tipo de quemadura también puede tener dificultades para respirar, o puede experimentar inhalación de humo o envenenamiento con monóxido de carbono.
  8. 8. CAUSAS • Fuego • Líquido o vapor calientes • Metal, vidrio y otros objetos calientes • Corriente eléctrica • Radiación de rayos X o radioterapia para tratar el cáncer • Luz solar o luz ultravioleta de una lámpara de sol o de una cama de bronceado • Productos químicos como los ácidos fuertes, la lejía, el diluyente de pintura o la gasolina • Maltrato
  9. 9. TRATAMIENTO • El tratamiento de las quemaduras depende del tipo y la extensión de las lesiones. La mayoría de las quemaduras menores se pueden tratar en el hogar con productos que se venden sin receta o con aloe. Por lo general, se curan en el transcurso de unas pocas semanas.

×