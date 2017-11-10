UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA , LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION CARRERA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIME...
Los Antónimos  es un sustantivo que describe palabras que expresan ideas opuestas o contrarias en relación a un término, ...
Ejemplos de antónimos
clases de antónimos: Los antónimos se clasifican en diversos tipos, teniendo en cuenta el significado entre ambas palabras...
Antonimos Graduales las palabras tienen una oposición progresiva. Esto significa que, aunque contrarios entre sí, existen ...
Antónimos Complementarios Este tipo de caracteriza porque el significado de una palabra elimina la posibilidad de que pued...
Antonimos Recíprocos En este caso, el significado de una palabra, al tiempo que se opone a la otra, tampoco tendría razón ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Los antónimos

19 views

Published on

los antónimos son palabras que tienen un significado opuesto o contrario

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Los antónimos

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA , LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION CARRERA DE LAS CIENCIAS EXPERIMENTALES , QUÍMICA Y BIOLOGÍA LOS ANTÓNIMOS  Nombre: Jenny Cuenca Quito - Ecuador Periodo Marzo –Agosto 2017
  2. 2. Los Antónimos  es un sustantivo que describe palabras que expresan ideas opuestas o contrarias en relación a un término, son palabras que tienen un significado opuesto o contrario.
  3. 3. Ejemplos de antónimos
  4. 4. clases de antónimos: Los antónimos se clasifican en diversos tipos, teniendo en cuenta el significado entre ambas palabras. • Graduales • Complementarios • Recíprocos
  5. 5. Antonimos Graduales las palabras tienen una oposición progresiva. Esto significa que, aunque contrarios entre sí, existen grados de oposición menores Ejemplo: Frío y caliente. Estos dos términos se oponen. Sin embargo, también está el grado de frio- tibio, helado-caliente
  6. 6. Antónimos Complementarios Este tipo de caracteriza porque el significado de una palabra elimina la posibilidad de que pueda existir la otra. Ejemplo: vida-muerte. Ya que se no puede estar vivo y muerto a la vez aparecer- desaparecer
  7. 7. Antonimos Recíprocos En este caso, el significado de una palabra, al tiempo que se opone a la otra, tampoco tendría razón de ser si dicha palabra no existiera. Ejemplo. Comprar-vender. Ambos términos se contradicen. Pero solo se puede entender un concepto cuando el otro también existe

×