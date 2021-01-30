Perfil representante de curso

Successfully reported this slideshow.
El representante de curso será elegido por votación simple y su proceso se desarrollará durante los primeros 8 días despué...
Para ser representante de curso en el COLEGIO DE CAMBRIDGE se requiere:  Ser candidato de acuerdo con el perfil del cargo...
FUNCIONES DE LOS REPRESENTANTES DE CURSO. Las funciones de los Representantes de curso son: a. Colaborar con el mantenimie...
REVOCATORIA DEL REPRESENTANTE DE CURSO El representante del curso será revocado en caso de presentarse alguna de las sigui...
  1. 1. El representante de curso será elegido por votación simple y su proceso se desarrollará durante los primeros 8 días después de iniciar el año escolar. En caso de ausencia transitoria, permanente o revocatoria del representante, se nombrará al segundo estudiante con mayor votación. En el caso que el estudiante no cumpla con el respectivo perfil, se hará una nueva votación.
  2. 2. Para ser representante de curso en el COLEGIO DE CAMBRIDGE se requiere:  Ser candidato de acuerdo con el perfil del cargo.  Presentar un comportamiento excelente.  Haber cursado mínimo dos años consecutivos en el plantel y poseer habilidades de liderazgo. Página 29 de 230  No haber tenido matrícula en observación, temporal o seguimiento escolar por conductas inapropiadas a lo largo de su permanencia en la institución.  Ser persona responsable, respetuosa y observar una correcta presentación personal de acuerdo con la filosofía de la institución.  Preocuparse por tener y proyectar una imagen académica, de formación integral y pertenencia institucional acorde con el perfil del estudiante DEL COLEGIO DE CAMBRIDGE S.A.S.  Establecer una buena comunicación con todos los estamentos de la comunidad educativa.  Expresar sus ideas en forma clara, coherente y respetuosa.
  3. 3. FUNCIONES DE LOS REPRESENTANTES DE CURSO. Las funciones de los Representantes de curso son: a. Colaborar con el mantenimiento del orden del salón y reportar cualquier novedad al profesor que se encuentre en clase, a su Director de Grupo o a las Coordinaciones respectivas. b. Informar a las Coordinaciones, cuando la ausencia de un profesor en el salón supere los 5 minutos. c. Asistir y participar de las reuniones que programe el Consejo Estudiantil. d. Realizar el respectivo control de asistencia y presentación personal en el formato asignado por coordinación de convivencia.  El representante de curso no debe haber tenido matrícula en observación, temporal o seguimiento convivencial por conductas inapropiadas a lo largo de su permanencia en la institución.  Estudiante con alto sentido de pertenencia, comprometido y responsable en cada uno de sus procesos.
  4. 4. REVOCATORIA DEL REPRESENTANTE DE CURSO El representante del curso será revocado en caso de presentarse alguna de las siguientes situaciones: a. El representante de curso no cumple con las normas establecidas por la institución de acuerdo con el manual de convivencia. b. Presenta tres o más anotaciones negativas en su anecdotario. c. Presenta bajo desempeño en la nota de convivencia. d. No aporta a la mejoría de la convivencia, armonía y compañerismo en su curso.

