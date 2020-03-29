9 PPT Derechos Sexuales y Reproductivos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Derechos Sexuales y Reproductivos 28/03/2020 1
9 Plan educativo: Diseño de sesiones y estrategias de intervención. Derechos sexuales y reproductivos. Avance del Plan de ...
Salud sexual “Estado que permite a las personas estar en condiciones de tener vidas sexuales seguras y satisfactorias” “Ab...
28/03/2020 4
DERECHOS SEXUALES Abarcan los derechos humanos de la mujer a tener control sobre las cuestiones relativas a su sexualidad,...
http://www.seccionparafarmacia.com/2014/08/salud-sexual-el-tema- tabu-de-los-espanoles/ • LA SALUD REPRODUCTIVA es un esta...
• LA SALUD SEXUAL significa tener una vida sexual responsable, satisfactoria y segura; esto es, libre de enfermedad, lesio...
SALUD REPRODUCTIVA Es reconocida como un derecho en la mayoría de los países del mundo. Para la Organización Mundial de la...
 Goce sexual  Reproducción  Regulación de la fecundidad ÉXITO  Mujer y hombre Sanos  Hijos deseados  Hijo/a sano/a ...
Género Roles y responsabilidades socialmente definidos para hombres y mujeres, niños y niñas Igualdad de género Tratamient...
Cuando hablamos de mitos, nos estamos refiriendo a aquellas explicaciones o interpretaciones falsas, como mentiras, que se...
En la medida que contamos con información veraz y oportuna podemos tomar decisiones más acertadas sobre nuestra sexualidad...
Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 13
Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 14
Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 15
Los derechos sexuales y reproductivos deben ser reconocidos, promovidos, respetados y defendidos por todos.
Derecho a la libertad sexual Abarca la posibilidad de la plena expresión del potencial sexual de los individuos donde se e...
2
Derecho a la privacidad sexual Derecho a las decisiones y conductas individuales realizadas en el ámbito de la intimidad s...
Derecho a la equidad sexual Se refiere a la oposición a todas las formas de discriminación, independientemente del sexo, g...
Derecho al placer sexual El autoerotismo es fuente de bienestar físico, psicológico, intelectual y espiritual. 5
Derecho a la expresión sexual emocional La expresión sexual va más allá de placer erótico o los actos sexuales. Todo indiv...
Derecho a la libre asociación sexual Significa la posibilidad de contraer o no matrimonio, de divorciarse y de establecer ...
Derecho a la toma de decisiones reproductivas, libres y responsables Abarca el derecho a decidir tener o no tener hijos, e...
Derecho a información basada en el conocimiento científico Implica que la información sexual debe ser generada a través de...
10 Derecho a acceder a la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo cuando - La continuación del embarazo constituya peligro pa...
VENTAJAS DE LA SALUD SEXUAL Y REPRODUCTIVA EN LA ADOLESCENCIA El Reglamento Técnico –Administrativo para la Promoción y De...
Vigilancia y control del crecimiento y desarrollo incluyendo aspectos referidos a la maduración sexual y la reproducción, ...
  1. 1. Derechos Sexuales y Reproductivos 28/03/2020 1
  2. 2. 9 Plan educativo: Diseño de sesiones y estrategias de intervención. Derechos sexuales y reproductivos. Avance del Plan de Educación y Orientación Sexual. -Exposición, participación y diálogo conjunto del estudiante y el docente. -Aprendizaje colaborativo mediante la discusión grupal y elaboración del análisis crítico. Práctica: Análisis crítico Investigación: Marco teórico y objetivos culminados del Plan de Educación y Orientación Sexual. 28/03/2020 2
  3. 3. Salud sexual “Estado que permite a las personas estar en condiciones de tener vidas sexuales seguras y satisfactorias” “Abarca comportamientos imprescindibles para contrarrestar las enfermedades de transmisión sexual ” “Su objetivo es el desarrollo de la vida y de las relaciones personales y no sólo la asesoría y atención de ETS” Conferencia de El Cairo 1994 https://www.google.com.pe/url?sa=i&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.alguien.do%2Fquiero- estar-bien%2Fdescubrete-y-aprende%2Fel-derecho-la-salud-y-la-salud-sexual-y- reproductiva&psig=AOvVaw26fqoWfmJceniyL8A6sGxw&ust=1582077216961000&source =images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCKigrZH_2ecCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD 28/03/2020 3
  4. 4. 28/03/2020 4
  5. 5. DERECHOS SEXUALES Abarcan los derechos humanos de la mujer a tener control sobre las cuestiones relativas a su sexualidad, incluida su salud sexual y reproductiva y a decidir libremente sobre estas cuestiones, sin verse sujeta a coacción, discriminación ni violencia. Conferencia de Beijing 2005 https://www.google.com.pe/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.maryasexora.c om%2Fderechos-sexuales-y- reproductivos%2F&psig=AOvVaw1wDBg3SiJRXhBYGLIxwKTK&ust=15820778 92679000&source=images&cd=vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCOir0diB2ucCFQAA AAAdAAAAABAD 28/03/2020 5
  6. 6. http://www.seccionparafarmacia.com/2014/08/salud-sexual-el-tema- tabu-de-los-espanoles/ • LA SALUD REPRODUCTIVA es un estado de completo bienestar físico, mental y social y no simplemente la ausencia de enfermedad o dolencia, en todos los asuntos relacionados con el sistema reproductivo y sus funciones y procesos. • Recuperado de: http://www.who.int/reproductivehealth/publications/general/srh_lancets eries_es.pdf 28/03/2020 6
  7. 7. • LA SALUD SEXUAL significa tener una vida sexual responsable, satisfactoria y segura; esto es, libre de enfermedad, lesiones, violencia, discapacidad, dolor innecesario o riesgo de muerte. • www.familycareintl.org/.../File/.../Enfoque_basado_en_los_ derechos 28/03/2020 7
  8. 8. SALUD REPRODUCTIVA Es reconocida como un derecho en la mayoría de los países del mundo. Para la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), la salud reproductiva es la condición de bienestar físico, mental y social vinculada al sistema reproductivo. https://sites.google.com/site/saludsexualyreproductivasdmr/4- desarrollo/b-derechos-en-salud-sexual-reproductiva 28/03/2020 8
  9. 9.  Goce sexual  Reproducción  Regulación de la fecundidad ÉXITO  Mujer y hombre Sanos  Hijos deseados  Hijo/a sano/a  Familia sana Sexo sin riesgo Regulación de la fecundidad Maternidad y paternidad felices SEGURIDADHABILIDAD SALUD REPRODUCTIVA 28/03/2020 9
  10. 10. Género Roles y responsabilidades socialmente definidos para hombres y mujeres, niños y niñas Igualdad de género Tratamiento igualitario para mujeres y hombres. Equidad de género Imparcialidad y justicia en la distribución de los beneficios y responsabilidades entre mujeres y hombres La salud de las mujeres está directamente relacionada con el estatus de la mujer en la sociedad. http://www.generandoigualdad.com/repercusiones-de-los-roles-de-genero-en-la-vida-laboral-familiar- y-personal-i/ http://equidadegenerolasalle.blogspot.pe/2012/05/importancia-que-respeten-y-fomenten- la.html GÉNERO, IGUALDAD DE GÉNERO Y EQUIDAD DE GÉNERO 28/03/2020 10
  11. 11. Cuando hablamos de mitos, nos estamos refiriendo a aquellas explicaciones o interpretaciones falsas, como mentiras, que se han transmitido o heredado por generaciones, a tal punto que se llegan a considerar como verdades naturales y aceptables Recuperado de: http://varieduca.jimdo.com/blogs-de- varieduca/variedades-blog/falsas-creencias-y-mitos-sobre-la- sexualidad/ http://contenido.com.mx/2015/02/7-mitos-sex uales-que-sin-duda-mejoraran-tus-relaciones/ FALSAS CREENCIAS Y MITOS SOBRE LA SEXUALIDAD 28/03/2020 11
  12. 12. En la medida que contamos con información veraz y oportuna podemos tomar decisiones más acertadas sobre nuestra sexualidad… Creencias… 28/03/2020 12
  13. 13. Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 13
  14. 14. Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 14
  15. 15. Creencias erradas… 28/03/2020 15
  16. 16. https://cubanosporelmundo.com/blog/2016/02/20/conoces-derechos- sexuales-reproductivos/ Los derechos sexuales y reproductivos deben ser reconocidos, promovidos, respetados y defendidos por todos. 28/03/2020 16
  17. 17. Derecho a la libertad sexual Abarca la posibilidad de la plena expresión del potencial sexual de los individuos donde se excluye toda forma de coerción, explotación y abusos sexuales en cualquier tiempo y situación de la vida. 1 http://www.almeria24h.com/noticia.php?noticia=17166 28/03/2020 17
  18. 18. 2 http://es.slideshare.net/andreacristinarr/derechos-en-salud-sexual-y-reproductiva- 38567282 28/03/2020 18
  19. 19. Derecho a la privacidad sexual Derecho a las decisiones y conductas individuales realizadas en el ámbito de la intimidad siempre y cuando no atente contra los derechos sexuales de otros.3 http://sexualidad.salud180.com/sexualidad/privacidad-favorece-una-vida-sexual-plena 28/03/2020 19
  20. 20. Derecho a la equidad sexual Se refiere a la oposición a todas las formas de discriminación, independientemente del sexo, género, orientación sexual, edad, etnia, clase social, religión o limitación física o emocional. 4 http://salud-sexualidad-sexualidad.blogspot.pe/p/equidad-sexual.html 28/03/2020 20
  21. 21. Derecho al placer sexual El autoerotismo es fuente de bienestar físico, psicológico, intelectual y espiritual. 5 https://www.google.com.pe/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fdegeneroydegeneres.wordpress.com%2 F2015%2F09%2F07%2Fderecho-al- placer%2F&psig=AOvVaw0a4fgxR2gCFziKPR96jiYw&ust=1582078729766000&source=images&cd =vfe&ved=0CAIQjRxqFwoTCICTldeE2ucCFQAAAAAdAAAAABAD 28/03/2020 21
  22. 22. Derecho a la expresión sexual emocional La expresión sexual va más allá de placer erótico o los actos sexuales. Todo individuo tiene derecho a expresar su sexualidad a través de la comunicación, el contacto, la expresión emocional y el amor. 6 http://itsyderechossexuales.blogspot.pe/2014/08/derechos-sexuales.html 28/03/2020 22
  23. 23. Derecho a la libre asociación sexual Significa la posibilidad de contraer o no matrimonio, de divorciarse y de establecer otros tipos de asociaciones sexuales responsables. 7 28/03/2020 23
  24. 24. Derecho a la toma de decisiones reproductivas, libres y responsables Abarca el derecho a decidir tener o no tener hijos, el número y espacio entre cada uno, y el derecho al acceso pleno a los métodos de regulación de la fecundidad incluida la anticoncepción de emergencia. 8 http://sexualidadydiscapacidadvzla.blogspot.pe/2014/08/derechos-sexuales-y- reproductivos.html 28/03/2020 24
  25. 25. Derecho a información basada en el conocimiento científico Implica que la información sexual debe ser generada a través de la investigación científica libre y ética, así como el derecho a la difusión apropiada en todos los niveles sociales. 9 http://sexologicas.com/blog/la-educacion-sexual-es-una-opcion-es-un-derecho 28/03/2020 25
  26. 26. 10 Derecho a acceder a la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo cuando - La continuación del embarazo constituya peligro para la vida o la salud de la mujer, certificado por un médico. - Cuando exista grave malformación del feto que haga inviable su vida, certificada por un médico. - Cuando el embarazo sea el resultado de una conducta, debidamente denunciada, constitutiva de acceso carnal o de acto sexual sin consentimiento, abusivo o de inseminación artificial o de transferencia de óvulo no fecundado no consentidas o de incesto. https://brizas.wordpress.com/category/derecho-a-decidir/ 28/03/2020 26
  27. 27. VENTAJAS DE LA SALUD SEXUAL Y REPRODUCTIVA EN LA ADOLESCENCIA El Reglamento Técnico –Administrativo para la Promoción y Desarrollo de la Salud Sexual y Reproductiva. Tomo II establece:  Información, educación, servicios, tratamientos y tecnologías anticonceptivas integrales, oportunas y específicas. de calidad y con calidez, salvaguardando su intimidad, confidencialidad, respeto y libre consentimiento, sin discriminación alguna de género, orientación sexual, personas con discapacidad, vulneración de derechos y conflicto con la ley penal.  Detección y tratamiento oportuno de las enfermedades hereditarias o adquiridas, las alteraciones de la maduración y del desarrollo, los accidentes y traumas que comprometan la SSR a futuro. 28/03/2020 27
  28. 28. Vigilancia y control del crecimiento y desarrollo incluyendo aspectos referidos a la maduración sexual y la reproducción, así como el desarrollo psicosexual y aspectos socioculturales asociados. Actividades y estrategias de información, educación y comunicación, sobre sexualidad en la adolescencia y su desarrollo, incluyendo factores de riesgo y protectores para la salud y desarrollo dirigidos a adolescentes, así como a sus familias y comunidad. 28/03/2020 28

