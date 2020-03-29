3 BASES BIOLÓGICAS DE LA CONDUCTA : LA NEURONA SINAPSIS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FANNY JEM WONG 1
CONTENIDO  La neurona, transmisión nerviosa y sinapsis  Neurotransmisores. http://cuadrocomparativo.org/wp- content/uplo...
COMPETENCIA Describe la localización y funciones del sistema nervioso https://encrypted- tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:AN...
LOGRO  Describe la localización y funciones del sistema nervioso  Trabajo práctico (Maqueta del Sistema Nervioso y sus e...
CÉLULAS DEL SISTEMA NERVIOSO Los órganos nerviosos están estructurados por dos tipos de células: la glía y la neurona. Rec...
GLIAS  Son células accesorias del sistema nervioso, que se caracterizan por los siguiente:  Se reproducen  Cumplen func...
GLIAS TIPOS:  *ASTROCITO: está al lado de los vasos sanguíneos, nutre a la neurona.  *OLIGOCITO: forma mielina en el sis...
NEURONA • Según Bustamante (2007, pp. 53-57) una neurona tiene 4 regiones típicas: cuerpo, dendritas, axón y terminal pres...
NEURONA • Bustamante, E. (2007). El sistema nervioso: desde la neurona hasta el cerebro humano. 1° ed. Editorial Universid...
NEURONA Recuperado de http://www.youbioit.com/es/article/20070/estructura-de-una-neurona-tipica FANNY JEM WONG 10
NEURONA  Neurona motora de rata marcada con fluorescencia verde.  Todas las neuronas tienen ramificaciones parecidas a l...
TRANSMISIÓN NERVIOSA Es la transmisión del impulso nervioso por una neurona y desde ella a otra neurona. Recuperado de htt...
IMPULSO NERVIOSO • Es la “corriente eléctrica” o “despolarización” que viaja por la neurona. • Conceptos básicos: potencia...
TRANSPORTE A TRAVÉS DE LA MEMBRANA Recuperado de http://membranascelulares.blogspot.pe/2011/04/tipo-de-transportes-de-la-m...
Lamas (2005) refiere también que hay gran cantidad de aniones en el intracelular: “Es también importante la gran cantidad ...
IMPULSO NERVIOSO  Añade Lamas (2005), que las diferencias de concentración afectan aiones de gran importancia biológica c...
MEMBRANA NEURONAL CON EL POLO POSITIVO Y NEGATIVO Recuperado de http://cienciasdejoseleg.blogspot.pe/2015/05/potenciales-e...
POTENCIAL DE ACCIÓN: • Según Snell (2010, citado por Gutiérrez, Iparraguirre y Manrique, 2015, p. 63)**, es el impulso ner...
IMPULSO NERVIOSO Estímulo que origina un potencial de acción o despolarización (impulso nervioso) y se propaga por la fibr...
POLARIZACIÓN:  Es el estado de la membrana cuando la carga positiva es externa y la negativa, interna*. Otro concepto es:...
DESPOLARIZACIÓN:  Ante un estímulo, las cargas se invierten; es decir, lo positivo entra y lo negativo sale. Esta inversi...
REPOLARIZACIÓN:  Las cargas se distribuyen como antes; es decir, lo positivo que había entrado, ahora sale. Lo negativo q...
SINAPSIS  Al contacto entre dos neuronas se le llama sinapsis.  El axón y la dendrita nunca se tocan.  Siempre hay un e...
SINAPSIS  Cuando la señal eléctrica llega a un terminal nervioso, hace que la neurona libere neurotransmisores.  Los neu...
SINAPSIS  A la neurona que libera el neurotransmisor se le llama neurona presináptica.  A la neurona receptora de la señ...
SINAPSIS Recuperado de http://fisiologiajmv-hilda.blogspot.pe/2011/02/sinapsis-quimica-transmisiones-quimicas.html FANNY J...
SINAPSIS Comentario 1: sinapsis entre dos neuronas. La neurona presináptica A (parte final del axón A) y la neurona postsi...
SINAPSIS Comentario 2: La misma sinápsis en vista ampliada. El impulso (‘esfera’ amarilla) está por llegar a ella. Comenta...
SINAPSIS Recuperado de http://anatompri.blogspot.pe/2015/11/tejido-nervioso-4.htm l FANNY JEM WONG 29
NEUROTRANSMISORES • Según Snell (2010, citado por Gutiérrez et al, 2015, p. 64), los neurotransmisores son sustancias que ...
Tipos según Rains (2004, citado por Gutiérrez et al, 2015, pp. 64-65): ACETILCOLINA: entre las neuronas motoras y los músc...
MOLÉCULAS NEUROTRANSMISORAS En el sistema nervioso de los vertebrados se han identificado nueve pequeñas moléculas positiv...
MOLÉCULAS NEUROTRANSMISORAS MONOAMINAS: Moléculas que tienen una sola amina (NH2): 3. Dopamina. 4. Epinefrina (Adrenalina)...
MOLÉCULAS NEUROTRANSMISORAS AMINOÁCIDOS: 7. Glutamato. 8. Aspartato. 9. Glicina. http://www.psicomag.com/neurobiologia/ima...
35 NEUROTRANSMISOR LOCALIZACIÓN FUNCIÓN TRANSMISORES PEQUEÑOS ACETILCOLINA Sinapsis con músculos y glándulas; muchas parte...
36 AMINOÁCIDOS GLUTAMATO SNC. El neurotransmisor excitatorio más abundante (75%) del SNC. GABA Encéfalo. El neurotransmiso...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA LIBROS: 1.-Bustamante, E. (2007). El sistema nervioso: desde la neurona hasta el cerebro humano. 1° ed. Colom...
