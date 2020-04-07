14.PPT BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 1
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO OBJETIVOS DE LA EXPOSICIÓN – DIÁLOGO CAPACIDADES • Distingue los mecanismos...
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 3
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO SUEÑO Y RITMOS CIRCADIANOS. CORRELATOS FISIOLÓGICOS Y CONDUCTUALES DEL SUEÑ...
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO RESEÑA HISTÓRICA 1834, Robert Mac Nish “El sueño es un estado intermedio en...
1949, Magoun y Moruzzi “El centro del despertar y atención en la vigilia”. Sistema Reticular Activador (SRA): estimulación...
DEFINICIONES  Sueño: Proceso vital cíclico, complejo y activo, compuesto por varias fases y que posee una estructura o ar...
CARACTERÍSTICAS COMPORTAMENTALES DEL SUEÑO • Posturas estereotipadas de descanso que varía en cada especie. • Ausencia o d...
CARACTERÍSTICAS FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO EEG Pone de manifiesto la existencia de distintas fases en el sueño REM No REM BASE...
Para estudiar los cambios funcionales durante el sueño se analizan los indicadores de sueño: • Electroencefalograma (EEG)....
Ritmos del EEG se clasifican en bandas según su frecuencia (variaciones x seg.)  Delta de 0.5 a 3 ciclos/seg.  Theta de ...
Núcleos importantes referenciales en la activación de las diferentes etapas del ciclo sueño vigilia Cuadro 1: Núcleos impo...
FASES DEL SUEÑO El sueño tiene distintos grados de profundidad y presentan modificaciones fisiológicas características de ...
Fase EEG EOG EMG Vigilia Tranquila: Alfa Lentos Moderado Activa: Beta Rápidos Alto I (30’’-7’) Frecuencia mixta (beta redu...
Sueño lento Etapa 1 ≈ 5% Etapa 2 ≈ 50% Etapa 3 ≈ 5% Etapa 4 ≈ 15% REM ≈ 25% 4 a 5 “ciclos de sueño” por noche https://www....
OTROS PROCESOS FUNCIONALES DURANTE EL SUEÑO NREM REM Activación cortical Respiratorio Presión arterial Cardiovascular Fluj...
Mecanismos Neurofisiológicos • El sueño es un fenómeno que se produce por la activación y la inhibición de diferentes cent...
BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO - Sus fuentes de información son: los procesos metabólicos, flujo directo d...
MECANISMOS NEUROQUÍMICOS • Muchos neurotransmisores han sido involucrados en la regulación del sueño tales como la seroton...
MECANISMOS NEUROQUÍMICOS • Las neuronas serotoninérgicas, activas durante la vigilia, promueven la biosíntesis para el ini...
ESTADOS DE CONCIENCIA • Estado de conciencia: Estado de alerta o vigilia y sueño, siguiendo con normalidad el ciclo circad...
Estado alterado de conciencia: • Estado alterado de conciencia: Estado no normal de conciencia, en que se pueden o no suma...
CICLOS BIOLÓGICOS https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242 &bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=...
Ritmo Circadiano • Ciclo de aproximadamente 25 horas que por la influencia de indicadores temporales externos se ajusta a ...
• El NSQ recibe aferencias a través del tracto retinohipotalámico de los axones procedentes de la retina para coordinar lo...
FUNCIONES DEL SUEÑO https://static10.gestionaweb.cat/1038/pwimg-1024/saludinfografia1.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIE...
TEORÍAS SOBRE LAS FUNCIONES DEL SUEÑO Evolucionistas Sueño básico y sueño optativo Grupos neuronales Función del sueño REM...
TEORÍAS DE CONSERVACIÓN DE LA ENERGÍA • Función de ahorro energético mediante mecanismos de termorregulación corporal. • S...
TEORÍAS DE RESTAURACIÓN Y RECUPERACIÓN - El sueño restaura el desgaste ocurrido durante la vigilia y contribuye a restitui...
TEORÍAS SOBRE LA FUNCIÓN DEL SUEÑO REM Papel decisivo en el desarrollo ontogenético durante el periodo perinatal - Madurac...
IMPLICACIÓN EN PROCESOS DE APRENDIZAJE Y MEMORIA - Se dan procesos que favorecen consolidación del aprendizaje ocurrido en...
TEORÍA DE LOS GRUPOS NEURONALES  Modelo mecanicista de la regulación del sueño que incluye mecanismos bioquímicos y neuro...
EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO Una cantidad insuficiente de sueño afecta diversos aspectos de la conducta: - Disminuye ...
EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO • Fallos en la memoria a corto plazo • Aumento en sensación de fatiga y somnolencia • Ag...
EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO - Organismo tiene cierta capacidad de afrontar una privación moderada y temporal de sueñ...
SUEÑO Y PROCESOS COGNITIVOS • Cada vez es mas sólida la evidencia de que durante el sueño REM tiene lugar un proceso activ...
TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO 47 https://infotiti.com/2016/06/trastornos-del-sueno-parkinson/ BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT
DISOMNIAS PARASOMNIAS Trastornos asociados a otras enfermedades Trastornos de sueño propuestos https://infotiti.com/2016/0...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO Parasomnias: Son trastornos de la conducta o comportamientos anormales que tiene...
DISOMNIAS TRASTORNOS EXTRÍNSECOS DEL SUEÑO: – Higiene del sueño inadecuada – Trastorno ambiental del sueño – Insomnio de a...
DISOMNIAS TRASTORNOS DEL RITMO CIRCADIANO DEL SUEÑO: 1. Síndrome del cambio rápido de zona horaria (síndrome transoceánico...
PARASOMNIAS https://www.grupolomonaco.com/blog/2016/10/18/parasomnias-modo-zombie-activado/ BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAM...
PARASOMNIAS TRASTORNOS DE LA TRANSICIÓN SUEÑO- VIGILIA: 1.Trastornos de los movimientos rítmicos 2.Trastornos del hablar n...
PARASOMNIAS PARASOMNIAS ASOCIADAS HABITUALMENTE CON EL SUEÑO REM: – Pesadillas – Parálisis del sueño – Erecciones relacion...
PARASOMNIAS OTRAS PARASOMNIAS: 1.Bruxismo nocturno 2.Enuresis nocturna 3.Distonía paroxística nocturna https://www.cun.es/...
TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON ENFERMEDADES PSIQUIÁTRICAS: – Depresión ...
TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON TRASTORNOS NEUROLÓGICOS: – Trastornos de...
TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON OTROS PROCESOS MÉDICOS: – Enfermedad del...
  2. 2. BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO OBJETIVOS DE LA EXPOSICIÓN – DIÁLOGO CAPACIDADES • Distingue los mecanismos neurofisiológicos y conductuales de las emociones y del sueño. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 2
  3. 3. BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 3
  4. 4. BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO SUEÑO Y RITMOS CIRCADIANOS. CORRELATOS FISIOLÓGICOS Y CONDUCTUALES DEL SUEÑO. EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DE SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 4
  5. 5. BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO RESEÑA HISTÓRICA 1834, Robert Mac Nish “El sueño es un estado intermedio entre el despertar y la muerte: el despertar es considerado como un estado activo de las funciones animales e intelectuales, y la muerte es la suspensión total de estas funciones”. 1930, Davis y Horbat diferentes ritmos y variaciones durante el sueño. http://pichicola.net/wp- content/uploads/2010/06/dormir.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 5
  6. 6. 1949, Magoun y Moruzzi “El centro del despertar y atención en la vigilia”. Sistema Reticular Activador (SRA): estimulación despierta al animal, destrucción coma permanente”. 1960, Kleitman y Dement, sueño REM (paradójico) actividad cortical intensa y rápida, similar a la vigilia c/atonía muscular. 1968, Rechtschaffen y Kales, manual para estadificar las diferentes etapas del sueño actualmente se emplea a nivel mundial. https://www.google.com.pe/imgres?imgurl=http%3A%2F%2F www.bri.ucla.edu%2Fnha%2Fishn%2FMoruzzi-Magoun- https://www.google.com.pe/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEw j98bT9_sjLAhVCKyYKHQLdCxcQjRwIBw&url=https%3A%2F%2Fpsueef.wordpress.com%2F201 2%2F04%2F29%2F35%2F&bvm=bv.117218890,d.eWE&psig=AFQjCNF- N2ikxFq2wfueRPYkEGJyaLYNvw&ust=1458347748851254 BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 6
  7. 7. DEFINICIONES  Sueño: Proceso vital cíclico, complejo y activo, compuesto por varias fases y que posee una estructura o arquitectura interna característica, con interrelaciones con diversos sistemas hormonales y nerviosos.  Ensueño: Escenas más o menos complejas que algunas veces podemos recordar al despertar. http://fundrogertorne.org/salud-infancia-medio- ambiente/2014/08/11/el-sueno-infantil-un-habito- saludable-que-se-educa/BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 7
  8. 8. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgs nLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3ACcxoPnGe2jTfIjgxwcIYVPSU79KAP2RrQE7sOc4Y3woaZnEQQ3j_11P7YsJlu20hkQuikifg4IQ umzngMQK7EdSiwHyoSCTHBwhhU9JTvEcB0oj40cOGjKhIJ0oA_1ZGtATuwRoaKLELQkbJEqEgk5zhjfChpmcREmXESJ7C8goyoSCRBDeP_1U_1tiwEfofQVY 2QTVOKhIJmW7bSGRC6KQRUaor3x_1QOGMqEgmJ- DghC6bOeBEVYZFdW8qAfioSCQxArsR1KLAfEXosRs8pmq5c&q=pesadilla%20%20y%20ensue%C3%B1os&imgdii=vxggo7jG- hncZM%3A%3Bvxggo7jG-hncZM%3A%3ByIe7W7OVHkrfAM%3A&imgrc=vxggo7jG-hncZM%3A BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 8
  9. 9. CARACTERÍSTICAS COMPORTAMENTALES DEL SUEÑO • Posturas estereotipadas de descanso que varía en cada especie. • Ausencia o disminución de movimientos corporales voluntarios. • Escasa respuesta a estímulos externos de baja intensidad, que en vigilia pueden percibirse normalmente. • Duración limitada y reversibilidad del estado, lo cual lo distingue del coma. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 9
  10. 10. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585& source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ _AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=sue%C3%B1o+y+pesadilla&imgrc=_wxHAeOWe0gh0M%3A https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&bi w=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ah UKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=sue %C3%B1o+y+pesadilla&imgrc=Vm02SJ63nA9jnM%3A BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 10
  11. 11. CARACTERÍSTICAS FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO EEG Pone de manifiesto la existencia de distintas fases en el sueño REM No REM BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 11
  12. 12. Para estudiar los cambios funcionales durante el sueño se analizan los indicadores de sueño: • Electroencefalograma (EEG). Actividad eléctrica cerebral. • Electrooculograma los (EOG). Movimientos oculares. • Electromiograma (EMG). El tono muscular. Polisomnografía es la combinación de estos registros. https://horaahora.files.wordpress.com/2 014/05/140530-05jpg.jpg BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 12
  13. 13. Ritmos del EEG se clasifican en bandas según su frecuencia (variaciones x seg.)  Delta de 0.5 a 3 ciclos/seg.  Theta de 4 a 7 ciclos/seg.  Alfa de 8 a 12 ciclos/seg.  Beta de 13 a 35 ciclos/seg. http://www.onsalus.com/electroencefalogr ama-que-es-y-para-que-sirve-17978.html BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 13
  14. 14. https://psicologasenlared.wordpress.com/2014/05/09/bases-fisiologicas-del-sueno-y-la-vigilia/ BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 14
  15. 15. Núcleos importantes referenciales en la activación de las diferentes etapas del ciclo sueño vigilia Cuadro 1: Núcleos importantes referenciales en la activación de las diferentes etapas del ciclo sueño vigilia http://revecuatneurol.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/Bases.pdf BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 15
  16. 16. FASES DEL SUEÑO El sueño tiene distintos grados de profundidad y presentan modificaciones fisiológicas características de cada una de las etapas que lo componen. Fases: Fase de vigília inicial No REM  Fase I  Fase II  Fase III  Fase IV REM BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 16
  17. 17. Fase EEG EOG EMG Vigilia Tranquila: Alfa Lentos Moderado Activa: Beta Rápidos Alto I (30’’-7’) Frecuencia mixta (beta reducida y alfa ) y bajo voltaje Lentos y oscilatorios Mayormente moderado II Husos de sueño: 12-14 Hz Complejos K: lentas y trifásicas III Algunas delta (20-50%) IV Predominio de delta (50%) REM Actividad rápida y de bajo voltaje ( vigilia) Rápidos Atonía generalizada y algunas mioclonias. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3AC Xf3PhR5aJugIjhMGGevqmRVcPXB9w17qrKcZCgH2OyZVKlgcfvrPcnrzrkwucqjo6r8-TBg2IsHA0ikP36jUZ6boyoSCUwYZ6- qZFVwEVfWopO2_1c5dKhIJ9cH3DXuqspwRV9aik7b9zl0qEglkKAfY7JlUqRHbcSiCMCaeDioSCWBx--s9yevOEVPBpiEU- QBbKhIJuTC5yqOjqvwR9ePQWVFBto8qEgn5MGDYiwcDSBEcOAooByWjqyoSCaQ_1fqNRnpujET02qm97eScp&q=fases%20del%20sue%C3%B1o&imgrc=6MCVzaiVgCxUtM%3A FASES DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 17
  18. 18. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AU IBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3ACXf3PhR5aJugIjhMGGevqmRVcPXB9w17qrKcZCgH2OyZVKlgcfvrPcnrzrkwucqjo6r8-TBg2IsHA0ikP36jUZ6boyoSCUwYZ6- qZFVwEVfWopO2_1c5dKhIJ9cH3DXuqspwRV9aik7b9zl0qEglkKAfY7JlUqRHbcSiCMCaeDioSCWBx--s9yevOEVPBpiEU- QBbKhIJuTC5yqOjqvwR9ePQWVFBto8qEgn5MGDYiwcDSBEcOAooByWjqyoSCaQ_1fqNRnpujET02qm97eScp&q=fases%20del%20sue%C3%B1o&imgrc=PNX75pMv27aOqM%3A FASES DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 18
  19. 19. Sueño lento Etapa 1 ≈ 5% Etapa 2 ≈ 50% Etapa 3 ≈ 5% Etapa 4 ≈ 15% REM ≈ 25% 4 a 5 “ciclos de sueño” por noche https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgs nLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=fases+del+sue%C3%B1o&imgrc=zpMWYHpHkDgzjM%3A Arquitectura del sueño BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 19
  20. 20. OTROS PROCESOS FUNCIONALES DURANTE EL SUEÑO NREM REM Activación cortical Respiratorio Presión arterial Cardiovascular Flujo sanguíneo cerebral Sexual Endocrino Disminuye Bradipnea Disminuye Bradicardia Sin cambios Flacidez GH, Prolactina, Hormona foliculo- estimulante. Aumenta Variabilidad Aumenta Variabilidad Aumento Tumefacción (cortisol) Melatonina BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 20
  21. 21. Mecanismos Neurofisiológicos • El sueño es un fenómeno que se produce por la activación y la inhibición de diferentes centros cerebrales y procesos en interacción. • Formación Reticular: Unidad ubicada en el tronco cerebral, cuya función es enviar señales a otras estructuras para regular el tono y vigilia y los estados mentales. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 21
  22. 22. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved= 0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=sistema+limbico&imgrc=IsIko1Yo9vunsM%3A BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 22
  23. 23. BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO - Sus fuentes de información son: los procesos metabólicos, flujo directo de información externa y los planes y programas de acción elaborados a través del lenguaje. - La corteza cerebral, el hipocampo, el cerebro basal anterior, el tálamo, el hipotálamo y parte del tronco cerebral son estructuras que participan en la generación del proceso del sueño. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 23
  24. 24. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AU IBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3ACVA79pa9HDrvIjj8RKnj- Rmoo9REKyclLpTfI3oQQKBWMxtkcm87aA8sgrWvYTraK8OvS02PYF6ztC6GUIO8xYskeSoSCfxEqeP5GaijEYBtvgUFd8VIKhIJ1EQrJyUulN8R1onmOOisukoqEgkjehBAoFYzGxEb3_1H8p WbO6SoSCWRybztoDyyCEQN03Uj344TmKhIJta9hOtorw68RsVeuIfxNRQYqEglLTY9gXrO0LhFtuQACisyWzyoSCYZQg7zFiyR5EWo85117S6jE&q=neocortex&imgrc=TQ4- IYwjXXijdM%3A BASES NEUROANATÓMICAS Y FISIOLÓGICAS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 24
  25. 25. MECANISMOS NEUROQUÍMICOS • Muchos neurotransmisores han sido involucrados en la regulación del sueño tales como la serotonina, noradrenalina, acetilcolina, GABA y adenosina. • Así también sustancias como el factor liberador de la hormona del crecimiento, la misma HC y la prolactina. http://www.ctgrupo4.com/reflexiones/24/alcohol-neurotransmisores- ctgrupo4-madrid-segunda-parte BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 25
  26. 26. MECANISMOS NEUROQUÍMICOS • Las neuronas serotoninérgicas, activas durante la vigilia, promueven la biosíntesis para el inicio del sueño. • El sueño MOR depende de la actividad noradrenérgica y colinérgica. • Por otra parte como sustancias que facilitan la vigilia se mencionan: el glutamato, la histamina, la adrenalina, la sustancia P, el factor liberador de la corticotropina, la misma corticotropina y los glucocorticoides. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 26
  27. 27. ESTADOS DE CONCIENCIA • Estado de conciencia: Estado de alerta o vigilia y sueño, siguiendo con normalidad el ciclo circadiano. • Estados normales de conciencia: – Vigilia. – Sueño REM. – Sueño No-REM. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 27
  28. 28. Estado alterado de conciencia: • Estado alterado de conciencia: Estado no normal de conciencia, en que se pueden o no sumar los dos estados normales de conciencia. – Disminución motora – Coma y estupor. – Obnubilación y confusión mental. – Estado vigil-anestésico. – Aumento motor – Excitación, Manía y Delirio. – Formas cuantitativas – Terror Nocturno, Sonambulismo. – Alucinación, Trance e Hipnosis. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 28
  29. 29. CICLOS BIOLÓGICOS https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242 &bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsn LAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=reloj&imgrc=xz- 7n101rwePkM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 29
  30. 30. Ritmo Circadiano • Ciclo de aproximadamente 25 horas que por la influencia de indicadores temporales externos se ajusta a la duración de 24 horas y la alternancia del día-noche. • Está regulado por el núcleo supraquiasmático del hipotálamo. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vig ilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi =2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBig B#tbm=isch&q=reloj+de+arena&imgrc=KHt5o5akBqnA1M %3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 30
  31. 31. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi =2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=sistem+limbico&imgrc=dhBRAifHRoxHWM%3 A Ritmo Circadiano BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 31
  32. 32. • El NSQ recibe aferencias a través del tracto retinohipotalámico de los axones procedentes de la retina para coordinar los estímulos de luz- oscuridad con los ciclos de sueño y vigilia. • El ritmo circadiano puede presentar variaciones respecto a la tipología matutina-vespertina y la edad. Ritmo Circadiano BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 32
  33. 33. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX 9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3ACcxoPnGe2jTfIjgxwcIYVPSU79KAP2RrQE7sOc4Y3woaZnEQQ3j_11P7YsJlu2 0hkQuikifg4IQumzngMQK7EdSiwHyoSCTHBwhhU9JTvEcB0oj40cOGjKhIJ0oA_1ZGtATuwRoaKLELQkbJEqEgk5zhjfChpmcREmXESJ7C8goyoSCR BDeP_1U_1tiwEfofQVY2QTVOKhIJmW7bSGRC6KQRUaor3x_1QOGMqEgmJ- DghC6bOeBEVYZFdW8qAfioSCQxArsR1KLAfEXosRs8pmq5c&q=sue%C3%B1o%20y%20pesadilla&imgrc=fkQSklDlMCUNFM%3A Ritmo Circadiano BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 33
  34. 34. FUNCIONES DEL SUEÑO https://static10.gestionaweb.cat/1038/pwimg-1024/saludinfografia1.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 34
  35. 35. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vi gilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&s qi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBi gB#tbm=isch&q=mujer+durmiendo+en+clase&imgrc=GelY gMqvSG3CqM%3A EL SUEÑO Cambios de luz-oscuridad cada 24 horas influyen en los ciclos de actividad-reposo de los seres vivos. Adaptación al medio. • Sueño – vigilia. • La necesidad de dormir es imperiosa. • El sueño es tan necesario que hace falta para vivir. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 35
  36. 36. TEORÍAS SOBRE LAS FUNCIONES DEL SUEÑO Evolucionistas Sueño básico y sueño optativo Grupos neuronales Función del sueño REM Restauración y recuperación Conservación de la energía Ecológicas BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 36
  37. 37. TEORÍAS DE CONSERVACIÓN DE LA ENERGÍA • Función de ahorro energético mediante mecanismos de termorregulación corporal. • Sueño sirve para disminuir tasa metabólica y temperatura corporal durante el reposo para compensar el alto coste energético de la regulación interna dela temperatura. HIBERNACIÓN: • Función de conservar energía. • Estrecha relación con el sueño No REM. • Probable que el sueño tenga la misma función. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=12 42&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aL pgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=osos+durmiendo&im grc=hWOIQwPDdap6SM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 37
  38. 38. TEORÍAS DE RESTAURACIÓN Y RECUPERACIÓN - El sueño restaura el desgaste ocurrido durante la vigilia y contribuye a restituir los procesos fisiológicos del organismo. - Horne planteó que el sueño repone la actividad cerebral. - El sueño parece ser necesario para la recuperación del organismo pero aún no se sabe qué es lo que se restaura ni a través de que mecanismos. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia& biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved =0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch &q=adolescente+durmiwndo&imgrc=nVGoV0LwOklMvM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 38
  39. 39. TEORÍAS SOBRE LA FUNCIÓN DEL SUEÑO REM Papel decisivo en el desarrollo ontogenético durante el periodo perinatal - Maduración cerebral. - Regulación de la temperatura cerebral. - Maduración de movimientos oculares. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 39
  40. 40. IMPLICACIÓN EN PROCESOS DE APRENDIZAJE Y MEMORIA - Se dan procesos que favorecen consolidación del aprendizaje ocurrido en la vigilia precedente mediante la formación y mantenimiento de huellas mnésicas. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia& biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved =0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch &q=adolescente+durmiwndo&imgrc=MEQ_C_4BQGGwLM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 40
  41. 41. TEORÍA DE LOS GRUPOS NEURONALES  Modelo mecanicista de la regulación del sueño que incluye mecanismos bioquímicos y neurofisiológicos.  Propone que el sueño sirve para estimular activación de estructuras neuronales insuficientemente activadas durante la vigilia (evitando su atrofia).  Aportan un patrón de estimulación que mantiene la infraestructura sináptica cerebral. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&s ource=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_ AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=neurona+3d&imgrc=zvLlOB7JnbOpsM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 41
  42. 42. EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO Una cantidad insuficiente de sueño afecta diversos aspectos de la conducta: - Disminuye el nivel de activación y alerta durante la vigilia. - Disminuye el rendimiento. - Aumenta el riesgo de accidentes. - Puede mermar la motivación. - Puede mermar las capacidades cognitivas. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue %C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585& source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved= 0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_ AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=hombre+durmiendo &imgrc=y1uZGl8ECUUFAM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 42
  43. 43. EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO • Fallos en la memoria a corto plazo • Aumento en sensación de fatiga y somnolencia • Agresividad • Depresión del estado de ánimo Tras 24-48 horas de privación • Fatiga severa • Mayor irritabilidad • Leves alteraciones transitorias de la percepción y la orientación • Episodios de confusión mental • En algunos casos delirios persecutorios Tras 72-98 horas de privación BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 43
  44. 44. EFECTOS DE LA PRIVACIÓN DEL SUEÑO - Organismo tiene cierta capacidad de afrontar una privación moderada y temporal de sueño. - Privación de sueño REM efectos distintos que sueño No REM. REM: afecta consolidación de la memoria y No REM: Fatiga, somnolencia, disminuye nivel de vigilancia y rendimiento. - Necesario para la salud física y mental. - Es un proceso activo estrechamente relacionado con la conducta de vigilia: las alteraciones del sueño pueden originar trastornos cognitivos y comportamentales y a su vez los procesos fisiológicos y psicológicos de la vigilia repercuten en el sueño. Conclusiones https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&tbs=rimg%3ACRl4MOvmPDI- IjhYvlFPGGsvWuWNrkaB_1QMKi0Ecr5jnjkFiKwV2IpV_16_1OW0cFh8AwJV635uWqFas0beUWlmiIlWyoSCVi-UU8Yay9aESfbC9qf4NyjKhIJ5Y2uRoH9AwoRsU9yN- ELh1oqEgmLQRyvmOeOQRH6J9l8nxjBSioSCWIrBXYilX_1rERqn_1xThYGGpKhIJ85bRwWHwDAkRGhUqwMq55FgqEglXrfm5aoVqzRHy22Fy8psGjCoSCRt5RaWaIiVbESwIOesEUaRu&q=bebe%20cargado&imgrc=GXgw6-Y8Mj78kM%3A BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 44
  45. 45. SUEÑO Y PROCESOS COGNITIVOS • Cada vez es mas sólida la evidencia de que durante el sueño REM tiene lugar un proceso activo que favorece la consolidación de la memoria. • Resultados sugieren que durante el SP se reactiva la huella de memoria reciente dando lugar a un reprocesamiento de la información que ayuda al mantenimiento de la memoria y a su expresión futura. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigi lia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi= 2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB# tbm=isch&q=sue%C3%B1os+y+procesos+cognitivos&imgrc =_6_KWRbNWzR5DM%3ABASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 45
  46. 46. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOC YKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=sue%C3%B1o+y+pesadilla&imgrc=zGg-cZ7aNN9ZHM%3A TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 46
  47. 47. TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO 47 https://infotiti.com/2016/06/trastornos-del-sueno-parkinson/ BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT
  48. 48. DISOMNIAS PARASOMNIAS Trastornos asociados a otras enfermedades Trastornos de sueño propuestos https://infotiti.com/2016/06/trastornos-del-sueno-parkinson/ TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 48
  49. 49. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LOS TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO Parasomnias: Son trastornos de la conducta o comportamientos anormales que tiene lugar durante el sueño. Influencia genética. Disomnias: Son trastornos primarios del inicio o el mantenimiento del sueño, o de somnolencia excesiva, que se caracterizan por un trastorno de la cantidad, la calidad y el horario del sueño. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 49
  50. 50. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vi gilia&biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X& sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AU IBigB#tbm=isch&q=disomnias&imgrc=Ky3k1eC7CegnqM% 3A DISOMNIAS TRASTORNOS INTRÍNSECOS DEL SUEÑO: – Insomnio psicofisiológico – Insomnio idiopático – Narcolepsia – Hipersomnia recurrente o idiopática – Hipersomnia postraumática – Síndrome de apnea del sueño – Trastorno de los movimientos periódicos de las piernas – Síndrome de las piernas inquietas BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 50
  51. 51. DISOMNIAS TRASTORNOS EXTRÍNSECOS DEL SUEÑO: – Higiene del sueño inadecuada – Trastorno ambiental del sueño – Insomnio de altitud – Trastorno del sueño por falta de adaptación – Trastorno de asociación en la instauración del sueño – Insomnio por alergia alimentaria – Síndrome de la ingestión nocturna de comida o bebida – Trastornos del sueño secundarios a la ingestión de alcohol, fármacos o drogas https://encrypted- tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn%3AANd9GcRgy5NDm2EzcvOFs bvMd5p8ArGYXr8cNRR5hQjQmFQMIH1-0dhQ&usqp=CAU BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 51
  52. 52. DISOMNIAS TRASTORNOS DEL RITMO CIRCADIANO DEL SUEÑO: 1. Síndrome del cambio rápido de zona horaria (síndrome transoceánico) 2. Trastorno del sueño en el trabajador nocturno 3. Síndrome de la fase del sueño retrasada 4. Síndrome del adelanto de la fase del sueño 5. Trastorno por ciclo sueño-vigilia diferente de 24 horas https://psicoefectopigmalion.files.wordpress.com/2019/ 04/images-1.jpg?w=301 https://norbridgeleeblog.files.wordpress.com/2017/08/l o-monaco-ciclo-circadiano1.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 52
  53. 53. PARASOMNIAS https://www.grupolomonaco.com/blog/2016/10/18/parasomnias-modo-zombie-activado/ BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 53
  54. 54. https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia&biw=12 42&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=0ahUKEwiX9aL pgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isch&q=disomnias&imgrc=iz hP4Z4HDxNUzM%3A PARASOMNIAS TRASTORNOS DEL DESPERTAR: – Despertar confusional – Sonambulismo – Terrores nocturnos BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 54
  55. 55. PARASOMNIAS TRASTORNOS DE LA TRANSICIÓN SUEÑO- VIGILIA: 1.Trastornos de los movimientos rítmicos 2.Trastornos del hablar nocturno 3.Calambres nocturnos en las piernas https://www.iis.es/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/logo- sin-texto.png BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 55
  56. 56. PARASOMNIAS PARASOMNIAS ASOCIADAS HABITUALMENTE CON EL SUEÑO REM: – Pesadillas – Parálisis del sueño – Erecciones relacionadas con trastornos del sueño – Erecciones dolorosas relacionadas con el sueño – Arritmias cardíacas relacionadas con el sueño REM – Trastornos de la conducta del sueño REM https://encrypted- tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn%3AANd9GcSN_sa22wGU8qvoG5YXvENcsyJHXiFmc Y14ZCx0GVnq1oSgaO9x&usqp=CAU https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn%3AANd9GcSCmxI- hTwq9c4YTR6fokSrWEL5SukaY4bm9ah96y70FhW88RTg&usqp=CAU BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 56
  57. 57. PARASOMNIAS OTRAS PARASOMNIAS: 1.Bruxismo nocturno 2.Enuresis nocturna 3.Distonía paroxística nocturna https://www.cun.es/.imaging/mte/newstyle/half/dam/c un/imagen/departamentos/neurofisiologia/polisomnograf ia/jcr:content/polisomnografia.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 57
  58. 58. TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON ENFERMEDADES PSIQUIÁTRICAS: – Depresión – Psicosis – Alteración de la ansiedad – Alcoholismo https://www.google.com.pe/search?q=sue%C3%B1o+y+vigilia &biw=1242&bih=585&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&sqi=2&ve d=0ahUKEwiX9aLpgsnLAhUBOCYKHaYyDxUQ_AUIBigB#tbm=isc h&q=disomnias&imgrc=BCWbBq7NgDiw1M%3ABASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 58
  59. 59. TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON TRASTORNOS NEUROLÓGICOS: – Trastornos degenerativos cerebrales – Enfermedad de Parkinson – Insomnio familiar mortal – Epilepsia relacionada con el sueño – Cefaleas relacionadas con el sueño https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/th umb/f/f4/The_Scream.jpg/1200px-The_Scream.jpg BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 59
  60. 60. TRASTORNOS DEL SUEÑO ASOCIADOS CON PROCESOS MÉDICOS O PSIQUIÁTRICOS ASOCIADOS CON OTROS PROCESOS MÉDICOS: – Enfermedad del sueño, Tripanosomiasis Africana – Isquemia cardíaca nocturna – Neumopatía obstructiva crónica – Asma relacionada con el sueño – Reflujo gastroesofágico relacionado con el sueño – Enfermedad ulcerosa péptica – Síndrome de fibrositis https://www.efesalud.com/wp- content/blogs.dir/2/files_mf/cache/th_e9dc924f238fa6 cc29465942875fe8f0_enfermedadesmentales.jpg?width= 1200&enable=upscale BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 60
  61. 61. BIBLIOGRAFÍA • Barroso, j. (2009). Manual de Neuropsicología. Madrid: Síntesis. • Culebras, A. (2009).Trastornos del sueño y enfermedades neurológicas. Aulas médicas • Jimenez, E. (2012). Caso clínico. Trastorno del sueño. Parasomnias y disomnias. Articulo original .2. Revista Electrónica de Portales Médicos.com. Recuperado de http://www.portalesmedicos.com/publicaciones/articles/4149/2/Caso- clinico.-Trastorno-del-sue%F1o.-Parasomnias-y-disomnias.-Articulo-original • Moreno, A.; Redolar, D. y Robles, N. (2010).Fundamentos de psicobiología. Barcelona: UOC. • Purves, D. et al. (2007). Invitación a la Neurociencia. Madrid, España: Editorial Panamericana. • Rains, D. (2004). Principios de neuropsicología humana. México: Mc Graw Hill. • Thompson, R. (2005). Introducción a Psicología Fisiológica. México: Edit. Harla. BASES BIOLÓGICAS DEL COMPORTAMIENT 61

