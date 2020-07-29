Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT KINYUA M. 1
Introduction  Set of forces surrounding an organization that affects its decisions, operations and access to scarce resou...
 Organizations do not exist in vacuum but are constantly affected by a set of internal and external forces which determin...
Figure: Organization- Environmental Interface KINYUA M. 4
 The environment is complex, highly dynamic and unpredictable  Systems approach to management view organizations as open...
 The components of environment interact and affect one another and in turn business. Many of these are constantly changin...
SIGNIFICANCE OF BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT  First mover advantage  Awareness of the environment helps organization to take adv...
 Public image  Being sensitive and responsive to the changing needs of customers helps to improve the perception, belief...
NATURE OF ENVIRONMENT  Complex  The environment consist of a number of factors, events and conditions which impact on bu...
10 Micro/specific/Task/Industrial/Operating Socio-Cultural Forces General/Macro/Remote Ecological Forces Economic Forces T...
Macro Environment  Also referred to as general/remote environment  Are major external and uncontrollable factors that in...
Macro Environment Political-Legal Environment  Its concerned with government laws, policies and agencies and pressure imp...
Macro Environment Socio-Cultural Environment  Factors that are based on the beliefs, values, opinions and lifestyles of a...
Macro Environment Technological Environment  Are the skills and knowledge applied in the production and distribution of g...
Macro Environment Ecological Environment  Includes factors such as topography or relief, climate and infrastructure  Phy...
Industrial Environment  Also referred to as task/operating/specific/micro environment because it has a direct bearing on ...
Industrial Environment Suppliers  Provide the resources needed to produce goods and services  Serve as an important link...
Customer  Constitutes the demand of the company’s output  Persons or entities that buy the company’s output  Purchase r...
Industrial Environment Special interest groups  Refers to any group that has an actual or potential interest in the opera...
Industrial Environment Labour Unions  Labor unions have influence on management practices  They restrict what managers m...
INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT  Comprises of all the factors inside the organization that may affect its operations and performance...
