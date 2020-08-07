Beyond java8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Beyond Java 8 M. Dorra July 17, 2020
How does Java evolve?
● Java Community Process (JCP) ● Java/JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) ● Java Specification Request (JSR) ● JDK is a set of ...
● More Agile ● The new Release Cycle
The new Release Cycle
JEPs, JEPs… JEPs
● Modular System – Jigsaw Project ● JShell: the interactive Java REPL TryJShell ● Collection factory methods ● Interface P...
Modular System – Jigsaw Project ● Better separation of concerns ● Stronger encapsulation to Java applications ● Package of...
Collection factory methods List<Integer> numbers = new ArrayList<>(); numbers.add(1); numbers.add(2); numbers.add(3); Set<...
Map<String, Integer> map = Map.of( “ONE”, 1, “TWO”, 2, “THREE”, 3); public interface Map<K,V>{ /** * @since 9 */ static <K...
Interface Private Method public interface BillingService{ default BillingBo calculate(BillingBo billing){ init(billing); r...
● Local-Variable Type Inference ● Collectors toUnmodifiable*() ● Optional*.orElseThrow() ● … Java 10 features
● Limited only to Local Variable with initializer ● Indexes of enhanced for loop or indexes ● Local declared in for loop ●...
● Limited only to Local Variable with initializer ● Indexes of enhanced for loop or indexes ● Local declared in for loop L...
Collectors toUnmodifiable*() List<String> mutable = Stream.of("A").collect(Collectors.toList()); mutable.add(“B”); List<St...
Optional*.orElseThrow() Optional<String> optional = Optional.ofNullable(null); optional.get(); // NoSuchElementException o...
● New String methods ● Local-Variable Syntax for Lambda Parameters ● Implicitly compile and run ● … Java 11 features
New String methods org.apache.commons.lang.StringUtils.isEmpty() org.apache.commons.lang.StringUtils.isBlank() String mySt...
Local-Variable Syntax for Lambda Parameters var list = List.of(“A”, ”B”); for(var item: list){…} BiFunction<K, K, O> sum =...
Implicitly compile and run public interface ByeWorld2020 { public static void main(String … args){ System.out.println(“202...
● Switch Expressions (J12 preview, J14 feature) ● Pattern Matching for instanceof (J12 preview, J14 feature) ● Multi-line ...
Switch Expressions enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = “”; switch(status){ case ON: res...
Switch Expressions enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = switch(status) { case ON -> “On”...
Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} voi...
Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} voi...
Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} voi...
Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} voi...
Pattern Matching for instanceof trait Flyable case class Bird (color: String) implements Flyable case class Eagle implemen...
Multi-line texts myStr = ‘’’ {“name”:”Groovy and Python”} ‘’’ val myStr = “”” {“name”:”Scala”} “”” Already there in many l...
Multi-line texts var query = “SELECT * FROM BILLINGS WHERE 1=1 “ + ” AND OWNER = ‘MAG’ AND status = ‘BILLED’ ” + “ AND ACT...
Switch Expressions with yield enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = switch(status) { case...
Records (data class) class Bill { many fields; many getters; many setters; } @lombok.Data @lombok.Getter @lombok.Setter @l...
Helpful NullPointerException(s) 1. class NullPointerExample{ 2. public static void main(String… args){ 3. var b = new B();...
Many Other Enhancements ● Experimental Java-Based JIT Compiler (See GraalVM) ● Enhanced GC: Parallel Full GC for G1 ● HTTP...
References ● JCP ● JEPs ● OpenJDK ● OpenJDK 14 ● OpenJDK 15
Thank you
A small presentation I presented to my team showing a set of java 9+ feature I found them useful for developers.

Beyond java8

  1. 1. Beyond Java 8 M. Dorra July 17, 2020
  2. 2. How does Java evolve?
  3. 3. ● Java Community Process (JCP) ● Java/JDK Enhancement Proposal (JEP) ● Java Specification Request (JSR) ● JDK is a set of specifications, even JVM ● Many implementations ○ OracleJDK ○ OpenJDK ○ Corretto ○ Azul ○ Many other... Specifications and Implementations
  4. 4. ● More Agile ● The new Release Cycle
  5. 5. The new Release Cycle
  6. 6. JEPs, JEPs… JEPs
  7. 7. ● Modular System – Jigsaw Project ● JShell: the interactive Java REPL TryJShell ● Collection factory methods ● Interface Private Method Java 9 features
  8. 8. Modular System – Jigsaw Project ● Better separation of concerns ● Stronger encapsulation to Java applications ● Package of Java Packages module com.billing{ exports com.billing.iface; } module com.activity{ requires com.billing; } A Module is a group of closely related packages and resources along with a new module descriptor file.
  9. 9. Collection factory methods List<Integer> numbers = new ArrayList<>(); numbers.add(1); numbers.add(2); numbers.add(3); Set<String> strings = new HashSet<>(); strings.add(“foo”); strings.add(“bar”); strings.add(“baz”); Set<String> strings = Set.of("foo", "bar", "baz"); List<Integer> numbers = Arrays.asList(1, 2, 3, 4, 5); List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3, 4, 5);
  10. 10. Map<String, Integer> map = Map.of( “ONE”, 1, “TWO”, 2, “THREE”, 3); public interface Map<K,V>{ /** * @since 9 */ static <K, V> Map<K, V> of(K k1, V v1, K k2, V v2){…} static <K, V> Map<K, V> of(K k1, V v1, K k2, V v2, K k3, V v3){…} … static <K, V> Map<K, V> of(K k1, V v1, … …, K k9, V v9){…} Collection factory methods Map<String, Integer> map = new TreeMap<>(); map.put(“ONE”, 1); map.add(“TWO”, 2); map.add(“THREE”, 3);
  11. 11. Interface Private Method public interface BillingService{ default BillingBo calculate(BillingBo billing){ init(billing); return doCalculate(billing); } BillingBo doCalculate(BillingBo billing); private void init(BillingBo billing){ billing.setExportStatus(NOT_BILLED); } }
  12. 12. ● Local-Variable Type Inference ● Collectors toUnmodifiable*() ● Optional*.orElseThrow() ● … Java 10 features
  13. 13. ● Limited only to Local Variable with initializer ● Indexes of enhanced for loop or indexes ● Local declared in for loop ● Not applicable to define a lambda Local-Variable Type Inference List<Integer> numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3, 4, 5); // Java 9 for (Integer number : numbers) { System.out.println(number); } for (int i = 0; i < numbers.size(); i++) { System.out.println(numbers.get(i)); }
  14. 14. ● Limited only to Local Variable with initializer ● Indexes of enhanced for loop or indexes ● Local declared in for loop Local-Variable Type Inference var numbers = List.of(1, 2, 3, 4, 5); for (var number : numbers) { System.out.println(number); } for (var i = 0; i < numbers.size(); i++) { System.out.println(numbers.get(i)); } List<Map<String, String>> cabins = configManager.query(List.class, …) var cabins = configManager.query(List.class, …)
  15. 15. Collectors toUnmodifiable*() List<String> mutable = Stream.of("A").collect(Collectors.toList()); mutable.add(“B”); List<String> immutable = Stream.of("A").collect(Collectors.toUnmodifiableList()); immutable.add(“B”); // UnsupportedOperationException Collectors.toUnmodifiableMap(…) Collectors.toUnmodifiableSet()
  16. 16. Optional*.orElseThrow() Optional<String> optional = Optional.ofNullable(null); optional.get(); // NoSuchElementException optional.orElseThrow(); //default of orElseThrow(Supplier<Exception> supplier) ● Makes more sense of usage
  17. 17. ● New String methods ● Local-Variable Syntax for Lambda Parameters ● Implicitly compile and run ● … Java 11 features
  18. 18. New String methods org.apache.commons.lang.StringUtils.isEmpty() org.apache.commons.lang.StringUtils.isBlank() String myString = “Java 11”; myString.isBlank(); myString = “Java 11n Java 12”; myString.lines(); myString = “ Java 11 ”; myString.strip();  trim()?  unicode myString.stripLeading(); myString.stripHeading();
  19. 19. Local-Variable Syntax for Lambda Parameters var list = List.of(“A”, ”B”); for(var item: list){…} BiFunction<K, K, O> sum = (num1, num2) -> num1 + num2; BiFunction<K, K, O> equals = (@Nonnull var obj1, var obj2) -> obj1 + obj2; equals(null, new Object()); Some Rules for that: (var s1, s2) -> s1 + s2 //no skipping allowed (var s1, String y) -> s1 + y //no mixing allowed var s1 -> s1 //not allowed. Need parentheses if you use var in lambda.
  20. 20. Implicitly compile and run public interface ByeWorld2020 { public static void main(String … args){ System.out.println(“2020 O_o .. Bye, World!.”); } } $> java ByWorld2020 $> javac ByWorld2020.java Limited to single file classes :D $> java ByWorld2020.java $> 2020 O_o .. Bye, World!. $>
  21. 21. ● Switch Expressions (J12 preview, J14 feature) ● Pattern Matching for instanceof (J12 preview, J14 feature) ● Multi-line texts (J13 preview, J14 feature) ● Switch Expressions with yield ● Records (J14 preview) ● Helpful NullPointerException(s) Java 12-14 features
  22. 22. Switch Expressions enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = “”; switch(status){ case ON: result = “On”; break; case OFF: result = “Off”; break; case UNKNOWN: default: result = “Unknown”; break; } Statement vs Expression?
  23. 23. Switch Expressions enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = switch(status) { case ON -> “On”; case OFF -> “Off”; case UNKNOWN, default -> “Unknown”; } Statement vs Expression?
  24. 24. Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void birdEat(); } class Eagle implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void eagleEat(); } void runner(Flyable flyable) { if(flyable instanceof Bird) { Bird asBird = (Bird) flyable; asBird.birdEat(); } }
  25. 25. Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void birdEat(); } class Eagle implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void eagleEat(); } void runner(Flyable flyable) { if(flyable instanceof Bird asBird) { Bird asBird = (Bird) flyable; asBird.birdEat(); } }
  26. 26. Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void birdEat(); Boolean isX(); } class Eagle implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void eagleEat(); } void runner(Flyable flyable) { if(flyable instanceof Bird asBird && asBird.isX()) { Bird asBird = (Bird) flyable; asBird.birdEat(); } }
  27. 27. Pattern Matching for instanceof interface Flyable { void fly(); } class Bird implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void birdEat(); Boolean isX(); } class Eagle implements Flyable { public void fly(){…} void eagleEat(); } void runner(Flyable flyable) { if(flyable instanceof Bird asBird || asBird.isX()){ Bird asBird = (Bird) flyable; asBird.birdEat(); } } Will not work
  28. 28. Pattern Matching for instanceof trait Flyable case class Bird (color: String) implements Flyable case class Eagle implements Flyable Flyable flyable = Bird(“<string>”) val someVal = flyable match { case Bird(“Red”) => … case Bird(_) => … case _ => … } Scala world
  29. 29. Multi-line texts myStr = ‘’’ {“name”:”Groovy and Python”} ‘’’ val myStr = “”” {“name”:”Scala”} “”” Already there in many languages
  30. 30. Multi-line texts var query = “SELECT * FROM BILLINGS WHERE 1=1 “ + ” AND OWNER = ‘MAG’ AND status = ‘BILLED’ ” + “ AND ACTION = ‘FLIGHT’”; Already there in many languages var query = “”” SELECT * FROM BILLINGS WHERE 1=1 AND OWNER = ‘MAG’ AND status = ‘BILLED’ AND ACTION = ‘FLIGHT’ “””;
  31. 31. Switch Expressions with yield enum Status {ON, OFF, UNKNOWN} var status = Status.ON; String result = switch(status) { case ON -> doSomeLogic();…; yield “On”; case OFF -> doOtherLogic();…; yield “Off”; case UNKNOWN -> doAnotherLogic();…; yield “Unknown”; default -> out.println(“Why am I here?”); yield “Not Required”; }
  32. 32. Records (data class) class Bill { many fields; many getters; many setters; } @lombok.Data @lombok.Getter @lombok.Setter @lombok.ToString @lombok. EqualsAndHashCode class Bill { many fields; } record Bill(fields) { }
  33. 33. Helpful NullPointerException(s) 1. class NullPointerExample{ 2. public static void main(String… args){ 3. var b = new B(); 4. String name = b.a.method(); 5. } 6. } class A {void method(){…}} class B {A a;} //Stacktrace Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException at NullPointerExample.main(NullPointerExample.java:4) //Stacktrace Exception in thread "main" java.lang.NullPointerException Cannot invoke “A.method” because the return value of b.a is null at NullPointerExample.main(NullPointerExample.java:4)
  34. 34. Many Other Enhancements ● Experimental Java-Based JIT Compiler (See GraalVM) ● Enhanced GC: Parallel Full GC for G1 ● HTTP Client with support for HTTP/2 and websocket ● Reactive subscriber and publisher model (Flow) ● Remove the Java EE and CORBA Modules ● Deprecate the Nashorn JavaScript Engine ● … Tons of features
  35. 35. References ● JCP ● JEPs ● OpenJDK ● OpenJDK 14 ● OpenJDK 15
  36. 36. Thank you

