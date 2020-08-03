Shared Knowledge: The Foundation of Modern Workplace Learning

Courses. They are the basic building blocks of workplace training. Stakeholders usually ask for courses when the approach L&D for help. Courses are what most people are used to when it comes to learning at work. Classrooms, whether they be in-person or online, instructor-led or eLearning, remain the most popular job training delivery method. They may be L&D's go-to solution, but courses are actually at the bottom of the list when it comes to perceived importance according to Jane Hart's 2020 Learning in the Workplace Survey. Besides day-to-day work experience, shared knowledge and on-demand resources are the most highly-valued workplace learning tactics. How can L&D escape the course mentality and expand its toolkit to align with modern learning expectations? How can shared knowledge be applied to solve high-priority business problems? How can L&D pros influence stakeholders and subject matter experts to consider solutions other than structured courses? Let's discuss!