Musings good strategy bad strategy

Musings are my thoughts - the content and ideas are all Richard Rumelts'. Strategy is often confused with goal setting, with plotting a path to generalised success. This book changes your thinking, places the role of strategy as an organic mindset with practical application as we diagnose, layout the conditions in which we operate and set a course of actions that move us along that curve. Business needs new thinking and this book helps us discover something new.
