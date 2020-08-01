Musings good strategy bad strategy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Personal notes and some applications of the seminal work of Richard Rumelt Good strategy / Bad Strategy The difference and...
MUSINGS – TO BE MENTALLY ABSORBED IN THOUGHT THE VALUE OF PROACTIVE NOTE TAKING IN THE PROCESS OF LEARNING – WHEN WE READ ...
WHY MUSINGS? From time to time we read a book that makes a lasting and telling impact on our thinking. In Rumelt’s book we...
LAYING THE FOUNDATIONS INTRODUCTION “THE MOST BASIC IDEA OF STRATEGY IS THE APPLICATION OF STRENGTH AGAINST WEAKNESS” – P9
Overwhelming obstacles • In 1805 England was being attacked by Napoleon and the Spanish. An armada of 33 large, heavily ar...
What do we learn about strategy from this • Strategy emerged from the language of the military – the rawest form where str...
Let’s Win! • Is not a ‘good strategy’ or even a strategy at all – the palpable mantras of inane leadership where ‘ambition...
Mind the gap! • The gap between ‘what is good strategy’ and what people now define as a strategy at all, has widened. • A ...
PART 1– GOOD AND BAD STRATEGY • What are our ‘strengths’ – the capabilities that the organisation or individual possesses?...
Good strategy is unexpected • ‘Spend more and try harder’ – the mantra of former strategic thinkers is the clarion cry of ...
Discovering the power • Good strategy is about engaging with the same problems but from totally different perspectives. Lo...
Bad Strategy • Identifying bad strategy from within a business is a function of leadership, since it is the malfunction of...
What does ‘bad strategy’ look like? • The final destination is shared readily but there is no well articulated roadmap tha...
Fluff • The presentation of the obvious in a way that makes it sound profound, but actually it is basic. • It is on show a...
Failure to face the problem • Understand that strategies are ‘ways through obstacles’, mechanisms to rise above the hurdle...
Mistaking goals for strategy • Every year I would sit in strategic planning meetings and every year I was told my revenue ...
Bad strategic objectives • ‘Goals’ express desired states built on a clarity around values, whilst ‘objectives’ are more a...
Why so much bad strategy? • Good strategy is hard work and involves deep thinking, short cuts like templates do little to ...
Template-Style Strategy • The charismatic leader can take us down the pathway of bad strategy. The vision creator delivers...
New Thought to New Age • Rumelt takes a critical view of the power of thought to lead to success. He challenges the thinki...
The Kernel of Good Strategy “Good strategy is coherent action backed up by an argument, effective mixture of thought and a...
The Diagnosis • All good strategy starts with the question “What’s going on here?” – this must be the starting place befor...
The Guiding Policy • If we are working within a framework of what is right for us, we have room to move but are confined t...
Coherent Action • It is clear that ‘strategy’ is more than a diagnostic and some form of guiding policy. For the kernel of...
PART 2 –SOURCES OF POWER • Good strategy loves power – it thrives on bringing together components to generate activity whi...
Using Leverage Finding the sweet spot of system is one challenge, hitting it with the full force is hugely satisfying but ...
Proximate Objectives • Much about bringing about successful change is convincing those that the change has value. John Kot...
Chain Link Systems • Systems are made up of interconnected parts, chains in a linked system. If a link is damaged or weak,...
Design Rumelt does not suggest that running a business should be conducted like a military campaign, but he does suggest t...
Focus A mix of policy and positioning – how we use the structure what we do to reinforce behaviours and actions. To start ...
Growth • What is entrenched in the capitalist model of today is that growth is the engine of value, we grow through acquis...
Using advantage • Advantage lies in knowing which asymmetry creates the most desired and demanded difference, what is most...
Value-creating changes • Is there a positive correlation between competitive advantage and profitability? Yes, but it is a...
Using Dynamics • Dynamics are about the fundamental positioning for change. In military strategy we move the armies to hig...
Sensing the Wave’s Swell • What makes for a sea change are the forces that constantly erode what was seen as impervious. M...
Five Guideposts for when things get foggy Leadership is not a full proof occupation it is a human process fraught with unc...
Attractor States • The difference between thinking about an ‘attractor state’ and say, corporate visioning, is that the la...
Inertia and Entropy • Inertia – force that creates resistance to change in motion. In business this may well be driven by ...
Inertia Three categories of organisational inertia: 1. The inertia of routine – They set a heartbeat to the organisation a...
Entropy • We see entropy everywhere – the disordered, damaged and unrepaired, the flaking paint on a previously well cared...
Putting It Together • Rumelt uses an extended case study of a company called Nvidia, a designer of 3-D graphic chips, to d...
Moore’s Law • In 1965 Gordon Moore predicted that the number of components on an integrated circuit would double every yea...
Growth is not a strategy – it is the outcome of a successful strategy • We cannot engineer growth we can only have a strat...
PART 3 – THINKING LIKE A STRATEGIST • Open strategy – where we absorb the viewpoint of those around us, to see the world f...
The Science of Strategy – Part 1. • Good strategy is the hypothesis of how the world works and we can best work with it. I...
The Science of Strategy – Part 2 The Coffee Case Study This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
An event that changed history • 1983 Howard Schultz discovered the Italian expresso experience whilst on holiday. As someo...
Testing the hypothesis • New business ideas need to be tested, the hypothesis, the logic of whether the anomaly exists nee...
Capturing Proprietary Information • Starbucks was shaped overtime – in the US everyone thought Starbucks was an authentic ...
Using Your Head • Often the value in the obvious is overlooked because we treat simplicity as wholesale and complexity as ...
Some Techniques • Allow yourself to be open to your intuitions it will deliver insights beyond the common area of thinking...
Keeping Your Head • Good strategy is about doing what’s right for you, it is based upon rigorous analysis, wide thinking a...
In Praise of Richard Rumelt’s Book “There are precious few books that enable you to not only re- think the way you think b...
Musings good strategy bad strategy

Musings are my thoughts - the content and ideas are all Richard Rumelts'. Strategy is often confused with goal setting, with plotting a path to generalised success. This book changes your thinking, places the role of strategy as an organic mindset with practical application as we diagnose, layout the conditions in which we operate and set a course of actions that move us along that curve. Business needs new thinking and this book helps us discover something new.

Published in: Business
Musings good strategy bad strategy

  1. 1. Personal notes and some applications of the seminal work of Richard Rumelt Good strategy / Bad Strategy The difference and why it matters Rumelt, R (2017), Profile Books Ltd. London
  2. 2. MUSINGS – TO BE MENTALLY ABSORBED IN THOUGHT THE VALUE OF PROACTIVE NOTE TAKING IN THE PROCESS OF LEARNING – WHEN WE READ WE ABSORB MANY THINGS AND FORGET MOST. IF WE READ ACTIVELY WE TAKE NOTES, MAKE COMMENTS AND HIGHLIGHT KEY LEARNING WHICH IS STORED IN THE BOOK. IF WE THEN TAKE THIS ESSENCE AND TRANSFER IT TO A SEPARATE DOCUMENT LIKE THIS, WE CREATE A LEARNING LIBRARY THAT CAN RECONNECT US TO THOSE ORIGINAL MOMENTS OF INSIGHT. THESE ARE MINE – THEY ARE NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR READING THE WORK JUST A SELECTION OF PERSONAL TAKEAWAYS
  3. 3. WHY MUSINGS? From time to time we read a book that makes a lasting and telling impact on our thinking. In Rumelt’s book we gain an insight into what is good and bad strategy. It is not that we set out to create bad strategy it is just that we inevitably deliver it. This work opened my mind to my own failings but reassured me that I can get better at delivery if I spend time on the strategic process. Therefore the themes and thinking that I capture here are not my ideas, they belong to the author ‘Richard Rumelt’, these are my interpretations of his wisdom and I take no credit for the ideas at all. I use these documents for my own development, and I hope that they will entice you to read his text in full.
  4. 4. LAYING THE FOUNDATIONS INTRODUCTION “THE MOST BASIC IDEA OF STRATEGY IS THE APPLICATION OF STRENGTH AGAINST WEAKNESS” – P9
  5. 5. Overwhelming obstacles • In 1805 England was being attacked by Napoleon and the Spanish. An armada of 33 large, heavily armed ships wanted to do battle with a smaller flotilla of 27, less well armed ships in the choppy waters of the English channel. • The odds were one way until Nelson developed his strategy – avoid the traditional engagement of head on and hit them at the perpendicular, divide their coherence and assume the choppy waters would stop the effectiveness of their heavy guns
  6. 6. What do we learn about strategy from this • Strategy emerged from the language of the military – the rawest form where strength conquers weakness. • The traditional way often leads to predictable outcomes and can be easily second guessed by those around you. • Coherence – the alignment of capabilities, that is what we do best, matches the needs of the situation, what we deliver. In the case of the Spanish, firing big guns from heavily fortified vessels in a broadside engagement was what they did best, what Nelson did was to “break the coherence of his enemy’s fleet” by not allowing the traditional and engaging with the new. He also assumed the choppy seas would make aiming and reloading the big guns far harder. • Good strategy sounds and often is easy – at least easy to articulate. • The elements of the environment are tools to leverage the power of strategy, leaders use the environment to establish a competitive advantage and use these points as leverage “to multiply the effectiveness of the effort”. But environments change, sometimes rapidly, therefore observation and alertness are essential. • Avoid the clamouring voices who say strategy is ambition, is vision, planning or seeking a competitive edge – these may be nuggets within strategy, but strategy is “discovering the critical factors in a situation and designing a way of coordinating and focusing actions to deal with those factors”.
  7. 7. Let’s Win! • Is not a ‘good strategy’ or even a strategy at all – the palpable mantras of inane leadership where ‘ambition’ by numbers or outcomes becomes the corresponding strategy will drive people insane, desensitise them to the value of change, the value of ‘how’. • How may times have budgets been set by incremental numbers – our strategy is ‘to grow by 15%’ this year. That is NOT a strategy – it’s just an ambition. • Broad goals – ‘to be the best, to serve our customers, the be the biggest’ – how do these statements of intent become the way leaders espouse strategy? • They may well be acceptable elements of strategy but are “not a substitute for the hard work of strategy”
  8. 8. Mind the gap! • The gap between ‘what is good strategy’ and what people now define as a strategy at all, has widened. • A wealth of well articulated, academic and business books extol the value of ‘strategy’ yet are we any clearer? There is a strategy for the inane rules of the day ‘how to pick your wardrobe’ to the business parlance of the boardroom, “what is our (substitute this for a business activity) strategy?” • ‘Strategy’ has become a word that replaces others, “a synonym for success”, it is jargonised, a pop-culture statement and used to belittle those who say ‘no, we don’t have one’. It is the lever that the consultant uses to open the door into a confused CEO’s mind. You need a new strategy and we are here to help. • This is not to belittle ambition – or the language of the inspirational leader – but it’s no good simply articulating aspiration to inspire sacrifice unless you have designed a pathway, identified the means to deliver, seen and articulated the purpose of why we sacrifice and spend time evaluating where our actions create the greatest of impacts. “Doing strategy is figuring out how to advance the organizations interests” – P7
  9. 9. PART 1– GOOD AND BAD STRATEGY • What are our ‘strengths’ – the capabilities that the organisation or individual possesses? These are our ‘advantages’ and sometimes they are used coherently and sometimes they are not. • Advantages in isolation can easily wane, ‘first mover advantage’ may get you ahead of the curve but the advantage only becomes useful if we know what to do once there. • Two sources of strength that any organisation must possess include 1. Having a coherent strategy – that is one that maximises the value of capabilities through a coordinated approach to policy and actions 2. Creating new strengths by reframing the situation, creating fresh insights and engaging with different viewpoints. • It is often the case that having a strategy is included in the governance of the business but that strategy may well be simply strategy that is ‘bad’ or gone bad. Strategies that occupy the pages of five year strategic documents may well create coherence but are they of value in a dynamic market place? • We often tend and nurture the weeds in the garden because we see them as flowers, only to find the weeds crowding out what we wanted to cultivate.
  10. 10. Good strategy is unexpected • ‘Spend more and try harder’ – the mantra of former strategic thinkers is the clarion cry of past leadership, the wailing cries of the boardroom dinosaur. • Recognise that having good strategy is the primary advantage that you have because most people do not have their own and secondly, your competitors do not expect that you have one either. • We should be frugal and use leverage wherever we can – the mantra we must follow is ‘spend less and find the fulcrum’. • Coherence is where great things happen – wayward targets, goals which are at odds with each other, “laundry lists of desirable outcomes” are the enemy of coherence. “Strategy is at least as much about what an organization does not do as it is about what it does.” P20
  11. 11. Discovering the power • Good strategy is about engaging with the same problems but from totally different perspectives. Losing the reliance on self and engage with externalities that can reframe, challenge and reconfigure what has perplexed us before. • When we are too close we do not seen what others see, using the insights of others to create the pivots in which advantage is sort and gained. As a leader you must strive to uncover the hidden power of obstacle in the way. • Decentralisation brings many advantages to the system, but it can create issues around communication and coherence. • The traditional value in SWOT is still very relevant in identifying and then building on your strengths. It is these asymmetries within a business that need to be identified, where our strengths out way our weaknesses, so that we create differentiation, and our competitors need to absorb costs to compete.
  12. 12. Bad Strategy • Identifying bad strategy from within a business is a function of leadership, since it is the malfunction of leadership that will be have created bad strategy in the first place. Rumelt has distilled bad strategy into four key markers that bad strategy hides behind: 1. Fluff 2. Failure to face the challenge 3. Mistaking goals for strategy 4. Bad strategic objectives How then do we detect these markers and set out a strategy that seeks to remove them and counter them to create something with greater coherence?
  13. 13. What does ‘bad strategy’ look like? • The final destination is shared readily but there is no well articulated roadmap that is shared at all. • Strategy, as a word is used frequently, but no time is spent on developing them and the competence of strategic thinking is rarely on show. • Confusion is an outcome as stated goals that are often disconnected, are used to replace strategic intent, which should be interconnected. • Intelligence gathering is either non-existent or polluted by bias, the numbers confirm what we already know so strategic thinking does not need to respond. • There is no deeply held code only superficial bravado: the brand says one thing, the organisation behaves differently. • The organisation lives by slogans alone – mantras that replace coherent action, people confused by the nature of the words and what it means for their behaviours
  14. 14. Fluff • The presentation of the obvious in a way that makes it sound profound, but actually it is basic. • It is on show as ‘expertise’, given credence by shallow analysis and consisting of no backbone because the thinking is never challenged. • It is often presented in the form of fact but actually consists of half-truths, represented by complex drawings and a smattering of industry jargon and buzzwords. • The counter to fluff is an ability to simplify the complex, to demonstrate depth in expertise, to uncover the sweet spot amidst the noise. • Do not get rid of the jargon, instead clearly explain what it means and then use it to clarify situations.
  15. 15. Failure to face the problem • Understand that strategies are ‘ways through obstacles’, mechanisms to rise above the hurdles that are placed in front us. If no one defines what the obstacle looks like then how can we address the challenge when the challenge is never addressed? How can we evaluate the strategy when the reason it exists is never truly understood? • Look for strategy documents that are amalgamation of work, that appease rather than displease, and that set out vague challenges like increase profits, grow market share or ramp up revenue without addressing core organisational weaknesses. • When the challenge is avoided, skirted around, or ‘handled’ then you don’t have a strategy – you have a mishmash of goals, budgets and prayers. • Avoid the templated planning journey because they seek confirmation, they force us to state how it will happen and ignore the challenge itself, the obstacles that you will face. These documents tend to churn out high brow sentiments rather than engage with the work of doing. • Any challenge will generate solutions – but rarely is a challenge as simple as it appears. Any strategy must look deeper, look for unintended consequences, for cause and effects that go beyond the immediate.
  16. 16. Mistaking goals for strategy • Every year I would sit in strategic planning meetings and every year I was told my revenue numbers would increase by x% and my costs would fall by y%. That is not a strategy, it is unwarranted and unjustified pressure that leads to bad decisions and misaligned behaviours. • Strategic plans are not a set of isolated projections or desired outcomes, a strategic plan identifies and evaluates the levers within a business, the things we can pull and push that create leverage, alter directions and define worthwhile actions. • Look for motivational leadership that is just that, motivational. The ‘one more push’, ‘never give up’ or ‘we are in this together’ shit that many people espouse without making the conditions for the push effective. Leaders must focus on the actioning of “a strategy worthy of the effort called upon.” (P.49) • Performance is a function of coherence, and coherence marries capabilities with needs. A capability is something you do particularly well but also something that people place a value on. No point being a juggler in a dark room. • Good strategy work is episodic and not annual
  17. 17. Bad strategic objectives • ‘Goals’ express desired states built on a clarity around values, whilst ‘objectives’ are more about operational success expressed as targets. Leaders must be able to be able to act as a bridge between the goals and objectives using strategy to define actions. • A goal for The Weave is to be a catalyst for open innovation for the region it serves, our objective, which is achieved by a strategy of running and hosting stimulating challenges that reward the idea creators. • Good strategy selects and pushes on the right levers to generate a “cascade of favourable outcomes”, good strategy is efficient, effective and efficacious in its approach – it is focused on leverage. • Too many objectives and strategy fails to connect, strategy becomes a list of to do’s – instead be really clear on the critical challenge and aim to build actions that empower results. • Avoid blue-sky objectives as they simply paint a wonderful picture but do not tell us how to be a part of it. • If the challenge is defined as one of ‘underperformance’ then any strategy to address this will simply focus on removing the underperformers and raise outcomes accordingly. Any diagnostic has to address the root cause of the underperformance, not the result itself. “Bad strategy is vacuous and superficial, has internal contradictions, and doesn’t define or address the problem.” P57
  18. 18. Why so much bad strategy? • Good strategy is hard work and involves deep thinking, short cuts like templates do little to drive actions even less to focus on the primary levers of the business. Simply saying “we can” won’t make it happen – positive thought is great for getting you out of the bed but it won’t change the world. • Strategy is inevitably about making choices, so choosing is about parking what is deemed less essential and focusing on the most valuable course of action. Saying No becomes a strategy imperative to get things done but in doing so • Choice often comes down to consensus – the Condorcet’s paradox challenges how voting can lead to stalemate. Coalitions become unstable – therefore bad strategy becomes the result of power and weak compromise. “Strategy is scarcity’s child and to have a strategy, rather than vague aspirations, is to choose one path and eschew others” P62
  19. 19. Template-Style Strategy • The charismatic leader can take us down the pathway of bad strategy. The vision creator delivers energy by connecting what she espouses to the value’s of those who listen. The vision appears to be the strategy when it is not. • The transformative leaders sets out their vision, uses a vocabulary that resonates and inspires people to sacrifice something in the name of progress and in doing so they empower people to deliver that vision. Charismatic leadership has benefits but there are many examples where quality leaders were far from charismatic. • Leadership is not strategy, they are able partners because leaders inspire and encourage change, they give people the confidence to meet challenges. Strategy is the “craft of figuring out which purposes are both worth pursuing and capable of being accomplished.” p.66 • Templates try hard to bottle the charismatic leader approach and in doing so encourage us to engage in inane verbiage, charisma-in-a-can! Strategy carries with it weight, avoid the wooliness of empty rhetoric.
  20. 20. New Thought to New Age • Rumelt takes a critical view of the power of thought to lead to success. He challenges the thinking of those who have a fascination with the power of the positive. Take Jack Welch, he espoused leadership catch phrases and generally focused on ‘the stretch’ – yet his actions were cut throat, his business culture ruthless and his visionary style very much at odds to the actions he took. • The power of an unified vision is the mainstay on many writings on leadership. Peter Senge’s 5th Dimension and his appealing idea of the power of a shared vision as the driver of organisational advantage is one that many (including me) buy into. Yet, according to Rumelt, this is clearly untrue. Apple, IBM, Ford’s success was not a shared vision but a culmination of “pockets of outstanding competence mixed with luck” (p.74) • New thought is always presented as ‘new’ yet since Prentice Mulford’s 1889 book Thoughts Are Things we have been turning out the same Protestant Christian theories based on individualism. Success because we believe it, is not the result of magical powers or even new age science – to believe this we displace “critical thinking and good strategy” (p.76) “I would not care to fly in an aircraft designed by people who only focused on an image of a flying airplane and never considered modes of failure” (p.76)
  21. 21. The Kernel of Good Strategy “Good strategy is coherent action backed up by an argument, effective mixture of thought and action with a basic underlying structure” (p.77) which Rumelt defines as the kernel. By identifying the ‘kernel’ you can “create, describe, and evaluate a strategy” (p.77). The kernel has three elements: 1. A diagnosis 2. A guiding policy 3. A set of coherent actions Together they focus in on what strategy is.
  22. 22. The Diagnosis • All good strategy starts with the question “What’s going on here?” – this must be the starting place before we can arrive at ‘what must we do?’ • An in depth diagnosis will engage with multiple perspectives and deliver new ways of reframing and considering the situation. It will shift the thinking of what the challenge is not simply one way but many ways and lead to new areas of work. • The diagnosis simplifies, that is not dumbing down it is making the complex clear, it makes the essence emerge, and reality shine. You can make a diagnosis in the form of a story, a narrative to the challenge and the need for a solution. • Using metaphorical thinking, creating analogous situations, or finding other situations that mirror this one – all of these are pathways to clarity. • Most change occurs because the diagnosis has created a new definition of the situation. Rarely though do we end up with just one so be aware that choice plays a big part in action – that is where ‘guiding policy’ helps.
  23. 23. The Guiding Policy • If we are working within a framework of what is right for us, we have room to move but are confined to the task. We have boundaries in which to work but not dictates to follow, knowledge to acquire within that realm that helps define the ways of working but rules out other ways. • A guiding policy is the essence of coherence because it helps maximise capabilities directly upon the challenge helping to define what the situation requires. It “creates advantage by anticipating the actions and reactions of others, by reducing the complexity and ambiguity in the situation, by exploiting the leverage inherent in concentrating effort on a pivotal or decisive aspect of the situation” p.85 • A guiding policy seeks out ways of engaging with the challenge the diagnosis has uncovered, it will find and draw upon advantage that is ‘points of leverage’ to increase positive forces within the system, it helps coordination through communication and empowers effort that leads to coherent action. “Good strategy is not just “what” you are trying to do. It is also “why” and “how” you are doing it.” p.85
  24. 24. Coherent Action • It is clear that ‘strategy’ is more than a diagnostic and some form of guiding policy. For the kernel of the strategy to have meaning it must contain actions and these actions must be relevant to countering the forces of the challenge. They must be purposeful actions and like the pugilist the ‘punch’ must follow a process of debilitation that culminates in collapse. • Actions carry consequences, painful actions create inertia and delay necessity, easy actions, ‘low hanging fruit’ create quick wins but can act as impediments to change as their relevance may be harder to discern. Strategy is about deciding upon what is important and putting ones weight behind this. • Coherent actions are when resources and capabilities are coordinated to maximise impact; as the boxer feints a punch from one direction to hit from the other we see both manoeuvres as one action, as a single punch or play. In business it is the system that creates the actions to wield the greatest impact all must play a part, coherently aligned to the challenge. “Without action, the world would still be an idea.” –G.F. Doriot
  25. 25. PART 2 –SOURCES OF POWER • Good strategy loves power – it thrives on bringing together components to generate activity which, when compounded, has the greatest effect. Rumelt explores the following sources of power, not an exhaustive list, but what he sees as the most significant in good strategies he has observed. o Leverage o Proximate objectives o Chain-link systems o Design o Focus o Growth o Advantage o Dynamics o Inertia and entropy
  26. 26. Using Leverage Finding the sweet spot of system is one challenge, hitting it with the full force is hugely satisfying but also extremely hard. Achieving this magnifies the outcome therefore focus, the concentration of effort on that sweet spot is what Rumelt describes as leverage. The drivers of leverage stem from the mix of three features. • Anticipation stems from empathy and the insight that this brings. If we understand the drivers of behaviour, we can create the catalysts that then stimulate the behaviours that the strategy requires. Anticipation is not second guessing, or mental voodoo, it is considered logic and observation. • Pivot points take effort and raise the pressure that the effort exerts not on the system as a whole but on the most significant imbalances that when tipped will drive the greatest change. This may be between what is real and what is desired, what is pent-up and can be released. • Concentration effort exerted on a few of the most significant objectives that generate the greatest of payoffs. Rumelt suggests ‘salience’ effect where attention is garnered only when true relevance is identified.
  27. 27. Proximate Objectives • Much about bringing about successful change is convincing those that the change has value. John Kotter in his work talks about the value of ‘quick wins’ but these can increase inertia if the quick win is seen as superficial hoopla. If we can demonstrate the value of the big change with something close but not complete, attainable and with value akin to the objective, we counter inertia and invigorate belief. • JFK’s goal of a man on the moon by the end of the 60’s appeared audacious to the people but was entirely proximate because the technology existed in piecemeal form it was just a question of putting together the resources and capabilities to this one end. Insider knowledge helped him make a statement that achieved global political capital at a time of great political divide. This goal, simple and attainable, unified a nation and created a sense of security through technological supremacy that the West desired. It was a risk but like all risks – it was highly considered. • A leader’s aim must be to take complexity and the ambiguity it creates and simplify this with a sense of attainment and value. The more ambiguous a goal the greater value the proximate objective has in making the unreal feel real. What feasible objective could be established that when attained could create the greatest difference? • “Proximate objectives not only cascade down hierarchies; they cascade in time.” (p.113) – that is they are built from the top down, they are contextual to the country, organisation or individual’s capabilities and capacity. They are full of assumptions and carry risks, some of which can be mitigated by building solid foundations where the present can be delivered freely as we explore and develop the future.
  28. 28. Chain Link Systems • Systems are made up of interconnected parts, chains in a linked system. If a link is damaged or weak, it is not made stronger by adding more weight to the chain or strengthening other links. The weakest link defines the strength of the entire chain or as Rumelt states “Quality matters when quantity is an inadequate substitute.” p.116 • Identifying these limiting factors is essential, the real skill is removing their significance from the system if we are to avoid being stuck in a state of under achievement. Economies, organisations and people do not recognise these components of their behaviour – there is no point investing huge sums into one fashionable link if the other links are not able to benefit or cannot handle the added pressures. • Incremental steps when they do not pay off often cause systems to falter, this causes system stickiness and requires that we readdress the goals with what can be achieved. • Many of these faltering steps create bottle necks – get used to becoming the drain cleaner of the system. • Building strong chain linked systems surpasses what most organisations have, many times over. Excellence in design is about putting learning to practice.
  29. 29. Design Rumelt does not suggest that running a business should be conducted like a military campaign, but he does suggest that strategy should pay homage to its military origins, at least in design if not application. The design of military strategy tends to follow three prongs: 1. Premeditation – we choregraph what we plan, and practice what we design so that improvisation is absorbed without debilitating the objectives. 2. Anticipation – we make assumptions, rationalise the environment and the actions of the competitors. We use empathy to deliver design and anticipate responses so as to encourage behaviours that entice them to engage in the way we want them to. 3. Coordination – strategy is about choices and how people decide which ones to take, therefore good strategy is about bringing together actions that empower choices and overcome challenges by delivering the weightiest of punches. Strategy has more to do with design than it has with plans, plans suggest fixed routes where as design implies fluidity in response, it is “an adroit configuration of resources and actions that yields an advantage in a challenging situation.” p.134 If the resources are depleted then a challenge can be met by bringing together what is available through coherent design. Often it is the best strategies that are forced to be frugal because they have to solve the problems through an abundance of great design. Rumelt observes, and I would concur, that “it is human nature that the easy life breeds laxity” p.136 and an easy life leads to a paucity of analysis where chaos is never considered, anxiety never rises above a murmur and eventual decline inevitably follows. People are myopic in nature, lovers of the short term boost rather than the long term grind. But good strategy is a slow build, it is design at its most frugal, the fitting together of the patchwork quilt so each square becomes a circle that then delivers the purpose of keeping the cold out and the heat in. How we design with asymmetries is crucial, we want strategy that allows us to occupy the high ground, take on a defensive role as well as an opportunistic vantage point, we want to see threats early and opportunity even earlier still.
  30. 30. Focus A mix of policy and positioning – how we use the structure what we do to reinforce behaviours and actions. To start with we need to engage with forensics – look at the strategy of another and really understand every facet of it. Hard isn’t it? Unconstituted data is rich with information but hard to distil into essence. Strategy is a philosophy, it guides the way we act, think and learn. Our reasoned response to the competitive landscape is what makes us do what we do. Many organisations create multiple goals, take aim with the scatter gun and fire, good strategy applies focus. Focus is the culmination of the value proposition, the customers we serve and the relationships we have with them. It is the true costs of servicing a need, and the way that margins can be established so that strategy can be sustained. It is where we chose to put our resources to work, to create impact and punch, to make the strides that the organisation or person wants. Focus is niche, it is as Michael Porter states, “built around serving a particular target very well, and each functional policy is developed with that in mind.” (Porter, 2004, p.38)
  31. 31. Growth • What is entrenched in the capitalist model of today is that growth is the engine of value, we grow through acquisition, we grow by substituting what others do by what we do, we grow because ego and the demands of others tell us to. To stand still is not an option – that way leads to lower living standards and unsated lifestyle demands. • Our drivers of growth are fundamental to our survival, but if the river runs dry, like a land-based sponge, we wither and contract. To keep the sponge healthy we need to invest in the sources of water. • Growth nearly always attracts a premium, we either spend too much money on acquiring it or spend too much time on seeking it. • That is not to say growth is all bad – if growth is the reward for innovation, for creativity that increases capacity that is powered by increased capability, a reward for a superior value proposition, for efficiency, effectiveness and efficacy, then growth is about repositioning the strong to counter the weak. That benefits the sustainability of the system not the avarice of the few.
  32. 32. Using advantage • Advantage lies in knowing which asymmetry creates the most desired and demanded difference, what is most relevant at this moment because it has the most resonance with others. Advantage is about being self-aware, as an organisation or as a person, advantage is about establishing an edge in which your strength fills the gaps left by other’s weakness. • Competitive advantage is a term coined by Michael Porter, it is how one evaluates a business within a market by asking whether advantage can last, how it can be sustained and whether those within the business have the capability to make that happen. • Sustainable advantage is about dynamics, the more advantage shifts and develops organically the less chance anyone will be able to replicate it. Network effect is when more people engage with the product attracting more users and increasing demand and price for the product. • Rumelt explore the term ‘interesting’ advantages, something that Stewart Resnick and his wife Lynda coined. When the advantage has room to be developed and grow in value. Owning a field of corn is not interesting if the only way of increasing revenue is to see wholesale prices rise, owning a field of sweet corn, creating a pick-you-own brand, making it an experience for children and families, franchising this – now that’s interesting. • Competitive advantage is not the same as financial gain when the underlying source of the advantage is finite, uninteresting and cannot be developed. What may give you the advantage at first will eventually be eroded by others, if the advantage stays static in a dynamic landscape it is not sustainable.
  33. 33. Value-creating changes • Is there a positive correlation between competitive advantage and profitability? Yes, but it is a dynamic relationship. Advantage increases so does wealth, but only if demand for the underlying also increases. According to Rumelt, to increase the value of something we have to work at it from four angles: 1. Deepen the advantage – buyers incur costs of first seeking the offer and then buying it. Adopt a strategy of increasing value or reducing the costs of searching for the product – deepening the advantage is widening the gap between costs and value. 2. Broadening the Extent of Advantage – building on your strengths, moving it from a one niche into a new area, a reimagined area of activity. Look within and make sure all proprietary knowledge and know-how is being used to enhance but make sure values and principals are never compromised. 3. Creating Higher Demand – the advantage increases in value when demand for it rises, scarcity of the advantage drives value when demand increases so a business strategy should include how to stimulate demand. Look at what you do and reimagine alternative uses, invest in PR, in raising perceived value. 4. Strengthening Isolating Mechanisms – create mechanisms that inhibit others being able to replicate what you do. Patents, brand protection and copyrights are practical controls but leadership is a fundamental aspect of creating loyalty, growing talent, and keeping talent so know-how stays within. If you remain static and successful you will experience invasion, if you constantly engage in innovation and design, everybody else will lag and be second to you. Set that as your culture.
  34. 34. Using Dynamics • Dynamics are about the fundamental positioning for change. In military strategy we move the armies to higher ground, easier to defend, easier to observe and easier to attack. In business we think of creating asymmetries, competitive advantages that create differentiation and make what we do the obvious choice. • Innovation is another dynamic that requires us to be constantly reimagining a future, recognising waves of change, novelties that incite people to leave one hill and move to another. Instability is now more common then it has ever been, the future more challenging, yet the dynamics have never been more interesting. • Any wave of change creates second order effects that if more significant become the next area of activity. Just as the rise of television has now, when combined with digital transmissions, created a whole world of independent film productions, so these swells create new peaks and troughs of activity. This is where we need to be constantly looking for new patterns, rising tides and the formation of sandbanks that create new patterns.
  35. 35. Sensing the Wave’s Swell • What makes for a sea change are the forces that constantly erode what was seen as impervious. Many examples exist where change has started out at the shop floor level, then grown so that “not only the fortune of companies” were affected but “the very wealth of nations” were changed. The technology shift from Japan to Silicon Valley, manufacturing from the US to Japan, to China and education from the colleges of Oxford to the cloisters of Boston and Harvard. • To discern whether big change is happening we all have to be observant to the granular forces at play. • “Leaders who stay ‘above the details’ may do well in stable times, but riding a wave of change requires an intimate feel for its origins and dynamics” p.184
  36. 36. Five Guideposts for when things get foggy Leadership is not a full proof occupation it is a human process fraught with uncertainty, filled with assumptions and based on gut instinct, certainty is high and vision, clear. But in times of fog we all become disorientated. Good leadership requires more than vision, good leaders know what cannot be seen can be felt. When driving in fog we desperately search for points of reference, guides that mark an edge of the road, a distant beacon that confirms a general direction. Sensing can be assisted if we are watchful for signs to the underlying currents, eddies that appear and disappear, debris that flows quickly by or gets dragged under. These forces relate to what Rumelt calls guideposts; 1. Industry transition due to rising fixed costs – when industry costs significantly rise businesses have less room for manoeuvre. Industry players merge to create economies of scale to accommodate the shift. 2. Deregulation – highly regulated industries tend to be unaware of the true costs of doing business because they are rife with subsidies. Deregulation brings in liberalisation and competition, former monopolies behave in unusual ways sacrificing businesses that are profitable at the expense of the unprofitable. 3. Predictable biases – forecasting is not an exact science but it becomes less relevant when bias is evident but hidden. We tend to extrapolate trends rather than judge turning points, innovations create initial surges in demand, saturation or alternative products slow demand, we would rather extrapolate growth than predict decline. History distorts as well as informs because context is rarely analysed only former outcomes are assumed to be the norm. The ‘Battle of the Titans’ is when industry leaders fight for dominance, yet beneath their feet the industry structure is being eroded by new ways. We nearly always predict the future will resemble today, that current structure is stable even if players change. 4. Incumbent Responses – when the waves of change wash over an industry we expect that industry to fight hard to maintain the status quo, to be inert to the forces of change that might threaten existing capabilities and the value of the current brand, Inertia and Entropy are discussed later. 5. Attractor states – asking ourselves how an industry should and ought to operate is a valuable concept at times of transition. We will look at that in more detail next.
  37. 37. Attractor States • The difference between thinking about an ‘attractor state’ and say, corporate visioning, is that the latter is about market share and role within, the former, first we needs to exist before we envision our role within it. • By thinking about the attractor state we accommodate transition in a more ‘graceful way’. It is a ‘sense of direction’ not a defined pathway, it should include aspirations for how we want change to develop collectively, not in just one instance, for the benefit of one and not the whole. By engaging with ‘attractor state’ thinking we acknowledge the primary forces working against this and the forces that reinforce the change, Rumelt calls these ‘accelerants and impediments’. • Accelerants – the demonstration effect is when the something previously obtuse becomes blatantly obvious, Rumelt uses digital music as an example where the tech was above most of our heads, but the practical simplicity was something we could all engage with. • Impediments – uncertainty effect where change is resisted through regulatory blinkers and blindfolds, the government has decreed that this way is the wrong way and no amount of singular activity will change it. Yet beyond the blinkers the world has changed, the regulation has done its job and the solution to overcome the fear has been lessened, but the regulation still exists. • Attractor states are something we should all be invested in thinking about, especially now at the time of emerging from a pandemic. Current rush to establish the past is about the false perception of job security and the role growth plays in this. Yet the lessons of the pandemic should not be ignored, our current pathways seem to be doing just that.
  38. 38. Inertia and Entropy • Inertia – force that creates resistance to change in motion. In business this may well be driven by human resistance or a technological weakness. Culture can stand in the way of change, organisations can prosper in times of stable environments but when things are dynamic the old ways lead to a failure of adaption. • Entropy – this may also be at work holding back adaption and adoption. Entropy manifests itself as a state of disorder, the laws of thermodynamics suggest that entropy increases when things become separated, isolated from the body. In organisations this could be a result of weak leadership were focus is absent or management is lacking. Leaders spend most of their time on defining and sharing purpose, maintaining structure and holding course rather than on the job of sensing change and the future. • Implications for strategy: • Success is often the consequence of another organisation’s inertia – therefore focusing only on internal strengths misses the opportunity that the weaknesses of others creates. Not thinking beyond the current capability limits the potential to look into the operations of another. • The priority of an organisation may not be external but rather internal, it may be entropic behaviours at work that lead to inertia, therefore leaders have to be willing to analyse the causes of entropy and inertia, which may well be a consequence of their own weaknesses. The strategy must therefore be about actions that counter this malaise.
  39. 39. Inertia Three categories of organisational inertia: 1. The inertia of routine – They set a heartbeat to the organisation and a familiarity that gives comfort but they also can inhibit engagement with new ways, filter opportunity and limit agility. When the ripples of external change appear, internal routines desensitise us to their impact, when the ripples become a tsunami we are too slow to take advantage and risk being carried away. Always evaluate your routines – test them for relevance, salience and risk. Leaders create new routines that open up different pathways. 2. The inertia of culture – unlike routines which can be easily changed, culture is far more engrained into organisational behaviours. Culture can mask weaknesses and block remedies behind complexity. Simplification of routines, the culling of excessive and ineffectual operations, the evaluation of operational procedures that exist because they always have not because they bring value. Simplifying is about recreating meaning which can once more relate an individual to their purpose and work-related values. The first stage of growth is pruning, cutting back before the new can bloom, culture blossoms once the purpose is reconnected. 3. The inertia of proxy – the world is changing but we do not change with it because our customers keep coming back, the customer is facing inertia to change and that is a proxy to our own inertia. When we would rather hang-on to our customers despite increasing evidence that the pool is not getting bigger, instead of responding to the wider shift, we are replacing long term survival with short term gain. Stay alert to customer loss vs. acquisition, be aware of new technologies, new ways of working that appeal to a wider customer segment.
  40. 40. Entropy • We see entropy everywhere – the disordered, damaged and unrepaired, the flaking paint on a previously well cared for property, the garden, once splendid in order and design, left to go to seed, to be overrun by weeds and parasites. Entropy is the ‘bread and butter’ of the consultant, the reason why so many are called in, because what once was healthy has now become poorly and the outside view sees this more clearly. • Identifying entropy – business can easily become complex, each new decision, new stakeholder, customer or process tends to be layered onto the existing so that when something is not working it becomes harder to identify the problem. Buried beneath the new is the problem, but system failure can only be managed if each component and its role is easily understood. Creating level playing fields where evaluation is consistent helps to identify what is underperforming, but once entropy exists, we need to unpick the system so from chaos, order can emerge. Look for “embedded obsolete routines, frozen culture and chain-link systems” and you will see entropy at work along with intertia.
  41. 41. Putting It Together • Rumelt uses an extended case study of a company called Nvidia, a designer of 3-D graphic chips, to demonstrate their strategy. Read the full case study and analysis in the book and explore the learning in even more detail here http://goodbadstrategy.com/ • The following are some of the areas for additional exploration or pieces of learning and potential application that may be relevant to our or your journey. I use the quote here to emphasise that strategy is never a simple thing to engage with, it needs fluidity, it needs contention and it should battle complacency asking difficult questions.
  42. 42. Moore’s Law • In 1965 Gordon Moore predicted that the number of components on an integrated circuit would double every year. it was the forecast that changed an industry that led to advances in technology that in 1965 could only be seen as science fiction. Yet Moore’s Law was about advancement that required an industry to advance at the same step, every 2 years, to change that advancement for one would give that one organisation an exceptional competitive advantage. Nvidia was challenging that pace with a shift from 24 to 18 to 6 months for development. • The faster we deliver a quality product the more visibility we garner for a greater length of time than our competitors. Speed of delivery then increases the speed of learning and raises the output of the business from a hum to a higher toned buzz. Technology roadmaps could be quicker especially if AI can expedite the performing of simulations and analysis of results but the speed of demand also needs to grow in a similar fashion otherwise we devalue the gains made in the production process. This needs industry wide change and one reason why Moore’s Law maybe ending. • You can learn about Moore’s Law here: https://www.technologyreview.com/2020/02/24/905789/were-not- prepared-for-the-end-of-moores-law/
  43. 43. Growth is not a strategy – it is the outcome of a successful strategy • We cannot engineer growth we can only have a strategy that responds to the wider economic picture. Many are now questioning the value in growth especially when it leads to the consumption of finite resources, seeks to capitalise on those resources and then abdicate the responsibility for post use management to governments and society. • Is it a good strategy for a business to seek to destroy the competition? To encourage growth in the sector we need our competitors to survive and prosper because their presence is a constant challenge – a contradiction to the way we do things – and the means for buyers to validate our approach from theirs. • Is private education of value vs. the public offering? If the privileged few hold the most power and deny opportunity to others then we must question a two-tiered system, but if private is a testing ground for new thinking in education, that public can learn from, then there is a great value in having competition in this sector. We need to reconsider the role of public schooling to one of innovation for the greater good not exclusivity for the illusive few.
  44. 44. PART 3 – THINKING LIKE A STRATEGIST • Open strategy – where we absorb the viewpoint of those around us, to see the world from the perspective of others is essential to constructing a strategy that reflects wider thinking. • Much of our thinking is accidental and not pre-programmed – it simply happens because that’s the way our mind works. Ideas are therefore not wholly our own, they are the result of many different things and we simply do not recognise them as such. • The role of the systems thinker is to think about how we think – engage with different tools to help us achieve that insight and to acknowledge the need for critical thinking. • We are going through one of those times where thinking about thinking is essential to survival. Look at what we are digesting as fact without questioning the source, taking on board superstition as though it was preordained truths, we need to be more critical not less, and far more independent on our thinking than wholly reliant on others.
  45. 45. The Science of Strategy – Part 1. • Good strategy is the hypothesis of how the world works and we can best work with it. It is an experiment and as such, like all good experiments, it acknowledges that we learn from the failures we are likely to experience. • Strategy as a hypothesis – a strategy is the means to break the impasse, when you are facing an obstacle we need a strategy as a hypothesis for overcoming it. The question of “I think if we try this we can achieve this..” opens up assumptions generated from hypothesise. • Enlightenment and Science – In the world of change doing more of what we did before is rarely the right strategy. Good strategy is entrepreneurial, it is about the creation of value by using resources differently. We cannot simply deduce what is right from the past, we must use analogous thinking to create a new future and different perspectives. • Anomalies – these are food to the entrepreneur, bumps in the logic of everyday life and therefore areas of firstly interest, then learning and finally opportunity. An anomaly only exists in the mind of the observer, if that anomaly is felt by many, the moment when expectations do not match facts, then opportunity if present.
  46. 46. The Science of Strategy – Part 2 The Coffee Case Study This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND
  47. 47. An event that changed history • 1983 Howard Schultz discovered the Italian expresso experience whilst on holiday. As someone interested in the world of coffee, he was the marketing manager for a coffee retailer selling dark-roasted coffee beans, he took a detour into the Italian experience. An interest in coffee was the catalyst but he chose to observe everything and take the moment with him. Through this one encounter he would form this hypothesis: “The Italian expresso experience could be re-created in America and the public would embrace it” • He took this hypothesis back to the owners of Starbucks Coffee Company in Seattle who allowed him to trial the business concept, though they had little faith in getting it beyond the micro opportunity they saw. So he set out on his own to test the hypothesis and left Starbucks. • In the US coffee was indeed drunk with relish everyday, this cup of ‘Joe’ was brewed in flasks, served weak and hot, and was on constant refill enticing the customer to stay and chose another piece of pie. What Schultz had observed in Italy was wholly different, coffee was a taste experience, where the crema, that soft, foamy topping, would give you an immediate taste explosion, and launch the drinkers into lively discourse, or personal contemplation and reflection. He was mesmerised by the baristas who turned frothy milk into a visual painting and a taste sensation This was his vision, to create a place which would “change American tastes and habits” p.252 • In 1987 Schultz bought Starbuck back from the owners – in 1990 the company was profitable and in 1992 it went public with 125 stores and by 2001 it had revenues of $2.6 billion and 4,700 outlets worldwide.
  48. 48. Testing the hypothesis • New business ideas need to be tested, the hypothesis, the logic of whether the anomaly exists needs to be challenged. Like the hypothesis of the archaeologist who supposes the existence of an ancient burial ground, you need to unearth the artifacts to support the hypothesis, then put them on display for others to visualise and surmise if there is value in the discovery. Like the entrepreneur who deals in resources that are scarce, value is not there’s to provide, that belongs to others? • In Schultz’s case his primary resource at the start was just the insight and a personal experience that he could relate to others but not demonstrate, he felt he knew something that others did not. So he took a chance, left Starbucks and started his own coffee bar (Il Giornale) where he recreated the Italian expresso experience, authentically. This ‘mechanism for testing the hypothesis’ gave him privileged information that helped him shape and reshape the offer, changing the Italian expresso experience into something uniquely American. • Schultz engaged with a process called scientific induction where the goal and end game is learning, it is often referred to as the Build-Measure-Learn cycle and it is the foundation of business development.
  49. 49. Capturing Proprietary Information • Starbucks was shaped overtime – in the US everyone thought Starbucks was an authentic Italian expresso bar. In reality the information they had collected that informed the design, and re- design, all confirmed by data flowing through the system, Starbucks became an authentic American Expresso experience. This was the reason that the major European expresso brands of the day looked at Starbucks and saw a minor coffee importer with outlets, the European roaster and café were far apart not as one therefore they missed the opportunity. • This vertical integration of Starbucks facilitated closer connection between the product and the experience, European roasters were less interested in the vibe at the point of sale, and more interested in the huge demand for the raw product. Their model was at scale – they saw cafes as microbusinesses, important but not interesting. • Proprietary information flowed through Starbucks shaping the system of delivery – it was not a purposeful strategy to vertically integrate, that happened because of who they were, but there is no doubt that the structure gave meaning to the processes. That is why we know and have experienced a Starbucks moment.
  50. 50. Using Your Head • Often the value in the obvious is overlooked because we treat simplicity as wholesale and complexity as retail. Yet sometimes when we engage with the obvious it frees up our mind to reflect upon what we would normally skirt over. Rumelt relates the story of Taylor, the management guru who gave us the concept of time and motion. Before Taylor was famous he met with the steel magnet and world’s richest man, Andrew Carnegie. Carnegie challenged him to present him with an idea of value and he would pay him handsomely for the advice. Taylor simply said “make a list of the ten most important things you can do. And then start doing number one.” • The advice was so simple – but its value was not in the list itself but in the process of actually creating the list. Forcing ourselves to reflect on the priorities of life and work we force ourselves to reconnect to the drivers of our system. Focus shines a light on something and leaves the surrounding areas in shadow. • The list was simply a tool to overcome myopia of thinking – these cognitive limitations hold us back. “Being ‘strategic’ largely means being less myopic than your undeliberate self” p.261
  51. 51. Some Techniques • Allow yourself to be open to your intuitions it will deliver insights beyond the common area of thinking. Problem solving starts by grasping into the ether and grabbing the first thing we can. Instinct will convince us to go with it, reason needs to be applied to whether that’s a good idea or not. Apply tests to your thinking. • Judgments are made every second of the day – we use them for simple to complex problems, we rarely revisit them in the cold light of day. Making time to judge the value of the judgment is not easy but it is essential to the quality of your thinking. • Fighting myopia is a battle worth fighting. When we see repetition challenge it, think about what routines are doing. In strategy revert back to the Kernel, the three elements and revisit each, expanding insights with information and data gleaned. • Working backwards – engage with concepts like pre-mortems, to reconnect actions to guiding policies and question whether the diagnosis still holds true. • Go beyond the shallow – when we are asked to widen our thinking we inevitably add some shallow, secondary thought to what we had already thought of, we are confirming the value of the first idea. First take the initial idea off the table, now solve the problem with one hand tied behind your back. • Find situations to practice – any sports analogy will get you there, the coach, the pre-season friendly, the value of the virtual experience; making judgment calls takes practice – you need to know about your biases, the strengths and weakness you and others possess. Practice is an opportunity to try, do not stop trying and do not stop practicing.
  52. 52. Keeping Your Head • Good strategy is about doing what’s right for you, it is based upon rigorous analysis, wide thinking and levers that make a difference. To create good strategy we need to be open to bias where it reside, be aware of it, challenge it and recognise the dogma that resides within. To ignore what has gone before without considering its relevance to today is closing the door on the learning and wisdom of others. • Bad strategy takes consensus and depersonalises decisions. Like lambs to slaughter, we follow the herd to the inevitable end game. By accepting bias without question we are being socially herded into a room where we can see no alternative, engage with no other perspective. Bad strategy comes from a position of arrogance, from a place of darkness “ It is important to push back against these biases. You can do this by paying attention to real world data that refutes the echo-chamber chanting of the crowd – and by learning the lessons taught by history and by other people in other places.” p.270
  53. 53. In Praise of Richard Rumelt’s Book “There are precious few books that enable you to not only re- think the way you think but also improve your performance. Richard Rumelt’s brilliant Good Strategy/Bad Strategy is one, a milestone in both the theory and practice of strategy. Cutting to the core of what makes the difference between success and being an also-ran, Rumelt uses vivid examples from the contemporary business world and global history that clearly show how to recognize the good, reject the bad, and make good strategy a living force in your organization.” - John Stopford, Emeritus Professor, London Business School http://goodbadstrategy.com/ I encountered the book as I continued my research and study into Systems Thinking via my Masters. The essence of what Rumelt talked about rang so true with my experiences of both good and bad strategy. The financial crisis of 2008 was the culmination of bad strategy because it failed to learn, and is still failing to. For my own ends I am using Rumelt’s core messages in the way we are approaching The Weave. It has taken many years for the research to unfold, for the guiding policy to be understood and the actions to materialise, but we are on the way. I put that down to the learning I have done on the journey and the people who have contributed in unfolding this strategy and being a part of it.

