Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 1 SECUNDARIA No. 80 “MARTIN LUTHER KING” MATERIAL DE REPASO QUÍMICA Pro...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 2 1. La química es la ciencia que: A) estudia la Tierra y su posición e...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 3 5- Escribe en la línea cual es el cambio de estado físico que experim...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 4 g) Oxidación de metales _______ h) Licuefacción de nitrógeno _______ ...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 5 2.- Indica si se trata de un átomo, elemento, molécula o compuesto: 3...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 6 7- En una mezcla, sus componentes: A) están en proporciones constante...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 7 1. El átomo es la partícula más pequeña de un elemento y está formada...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 8 7. El sodio tiene masa atómica de 23, 11 protones y 12 neutrones; por...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 9 C) 3 y 4 D) 2 y 4 E) 1 y 4 2.- Completa la tabla según se indica MODE...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 10 1.- Calcula las partículas subatómicas de los siguientes iones: Ión ...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 11 3.- Completa la siguiente tabla: ELEMENTO IDENTIFICACION (neutro, ca...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 12 1.- Completa la tabla correctamente SILICIO SIMBOLO QUIMICO:________...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 13 MAGNESIO SIMBOLO QUIMICO:_________ A=39 Z=19 Configuración electróni...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 14 1 y 2.- En la tabla periódica las columnas representan______________...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 15 13.- En la tabla periódica los elementos de un mismo período tienen ...
Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 16 23.- ¿Cuáles de los siguientes enunciados sobre los gases raros son ...
  1. 1. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 1 SECUNDARIA No. 80 “MARTIN LUTHER KING” MATERIAL DE REPASO QUÍMICA Profesora: Cristina Panayeta GRUPOS: A, B y C Alumno (a):
  2. 2. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 2 1. La química es la ciencia que: A) estudia la Tierra y su posición en el espacio cósmico B) analiza el comportamiento de los seres vivos C) observa los fenómenos meteorológicos y los climas D) estudia los fenómenos eléctricos y magnéticos E) estudia la materia, la energía y sus cambios 2. El enunciado de la ley de la conservación de la materia establece que: 3. Al aplicar la ley de la conservación de la materia a la siguiente reacción: 2Cu + A  2CuO Masas: 130 g 162 g La masa del reactivo A corresponde a: A) 60 g B) 48 g C) 10 g D) 30 g E) 32 g ESTADOS DE AGREGACIÓN DE LA MATERIA (SÓLIDO, LÍQUIDO Y GAS) 4.- Llena los espacios en blanco de acuerdo a los dibujos de las moléculas Gaseoso Estado: Forma: Tienen forma definida Volumen: Tienen volumen definido Compresibilidad: No se pueden comprimir TEMA: INTRODUCCIÓN Definición química, Ley de la conservación de la materia, Estados de agregación: sólido, líquido y gaseoso, Cambios de estado: Fusión, evaporación, condensación, sublimación, solidificación y licuefacción.
  3. 3. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 3 5- Escribe en la línea cual es el cambio de estado físico que experimenta una sustancia, cuando se calienta o se enfría: 1- Completa las siguientes definiciones: ________________________ Son aquellos cambios que experimenta la materia cuando No SE ALTERA SU COMPOSICIÓN interna. ________________________ Son aquellos cambios que experimenta la materia cuando SE ALTERA SU COMPOSICIÓN interna. 2. Clasifica si son físicos o químicos los siguientes fenómenos 1. Fenómeno físico. 2. Fenómeno químico. Fenómenos a. Fermentación. b. Fotosíntesis. c. Sublimación del yodo. d. Condensación del agua. A) 1: a, c 2: b, d B) 1: a, b 2: c, d C) 1: a, d 2: b, c D) 1: b, d 2: a, c E) 1: c, d 2: a, b 3. Si encendemos una vela se verifica un cambio (1)_________ y al fundirse la parafina de la vela cercana a la flama se produce un cambio (2) _________. 4.- Clasifica los siguientes cambios como físicos (F) o químicos (Q): a) Fermentación ____ b) Lanzar una pelota ____ c) Romper una botella de vidrio ___ d) Combustión de madera _____ e) Evaporación de agua de mar ______ f) Trituración de metales _______ Sólido GaseosoLíquido 1 2 3 4 5 TEMA: FENÓMENOS FÍSICOS Y QUÍMICOS Fenómenos Físicos y Fenómenos químicos
  4. 4. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 4 g) Oxidación de metales _______ h) Licuefacción de nitrógeno _______ i) Fusión de hielo _______ j) Fotosíntesis ______ k) Congelación _______ l) Proceso digestivo de los alimentos ______ m) Sublimación del yodo _______ n) Putrefacción ____ 1.- Completa la siguiente tabla identificando si la propiedad es extensiva o intensiva, y si es cualitativa o cuantitativa PROPIEDAD EXTENSIVA O INTENSIVA CUALITATIVA O CUANTITATIVA a) Masa b) Densidad c) Volumen d) Sabor e) Viscosidad f) Peso g) Longitud h) Color i) Temperatura de ebullición j) Textura 1.- Completa el siguiente esquema: TEMA: CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA MATERIA Conceptos: átomo, elemento, compuesto (electrólisis), molécula. Mezclas: homogéneas y heterogéneas. Métodos de separación de mezclas: Filtración, evaporación, destilación, decantación, sublimación, magnetización. Leyes ponderales: Ley de Dalton, Ley de Proust Materia Mezclas Elementos TEMA: PROPIEDADES DE LA MATERIA Extensivas o generales: dependen de la cantidad de materia. Intensivas o específicas: no dependen de la cantidad de materia. Cualitativas: medibles Cuantitativas: no medibles
  5. 5. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 5 2.- Indica si se trata de un átomo, elemento, molécula o compuesto: 3- Selecciona la opción en donde aparecen únicamente compuestos: a- agua, cloro, aire b- agua, sal, cobre c- azucar, sal, agua d- refresco, azufre, sangre e- vinagre, sal, aire 4- Indica que características corresponden a las MEZCLAS HOMOGENEAS y HETEROGENEAS: Mezclas Mezclas _________________ ______________________ 1-No se distinguen sus componentes a Simple vista. 1- Se pueden distinguir al menos 2 componentes (a simple vista) 2- Presenta una fase 2- Presentan 2 ó más fases. 5-Indica cuales de las siguientes Mezclas son homogeneas o heterogeneas: 6- ¿Cuál de las siguientes Mezclas es heterogénea? A) el aire B) la mayonesa C) la disolución de sal D) el agua de mar con arena E) el refresco sin gas La partícula más pequeña en la naturaleza, que conserva sus propiedades físicas y químicas. 1.- ____________________ ___ Es la unidad mínima de un compuesto que conserva las propiedades físicas y químicas. 2.- _________________ ______ Está formada por un conjunto de átomos y no puede ser descompuesta en sustancias más simples por métodos químicos. 3.- __________________ _____ Es la unión química de dos o más elementos. 4.- _________________ ______ Arena con limadura de hierro Agua con sal
  6. 6. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 6 7- En una mezcla, sus componentes: A) están en proporciones constantes. B) Se combinan proporcionalmente uno a uno C) Se separan por métodos químicos D) Se encuentran en proporción variable E) No se pueden separar. 8- Escribe dentro del paréntesis (HO) si el enunciado corresponde a una mezcla homogénea o (HE) si es una mezcla heterogenea A) Sus componentes se distinguen a simple vista…………………………………..( ) B) Su composición es la misma en cualquier punto de la mezcla……………( ) C) Posee uniformidad en sus propiedades……………………………………………..( ) D) Son ejemplo la gasolina y el vino………………………………………………………..( ) E) Tiene distinta composición por donde se observe………………………………( ) F) Un ejemplo es el vinagre …………………………………………………………………….( ) G) Un ejemplo es la arena………………………………………………………………………..( ) 1.- Método de separación de mezclas homogéneas de líquidos que se basa en que los componentes tienen diferentes temperaturas de evaporación, por ejemplo agua y alcohol.______________________ 2.- Método de separación de mezclas heterogéneas que se basa en que dos sustancias tienen diferentes densidades, por ejemplo agua y aceite _________________ 3.- Método de separación que se utiliza cuando un sólido es insoluble en un líquido, se ocupan paredes o capas porosas que dejan pasar el líquido y retienen el sólido. _____________________ 4.- Método de separación de mezclas heterogéneas que se utiliza para separar sólidos de diferente tamaño. __________________ 5.- Coloca delante de la mezcla el método correcto para separarla. a) agua con alcohol _____ b) agua con aceite _____ c) agua con sal _____ d) arena con limadura de hierro ______ e) agua con arena _____ f) arena con grava _____ g) componentes de tinta negra _____ h) agua con CuSO4 _____ TEMA: MÉTODOS DE SEPARACIÓN DE MEZCLAS
  7. 7. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 7 1. El átomo es la partícula más pequeña de un elemento y está formada por: A) isótopos y electrones B) partículas alfa y protones C) neutrones y protones D) electrones, protones y neutrones E) rayos gamma y electrones 2- A qué partes del átomo corresponden los elementos señalados con las letras X, Y y L A) Neutrón, protón y electrón. B) Electrón, núcleo atómico y neutrón. C) Neutrón, núcleo atómico y electrón. D) Corteza, núcleo atómico y protón E) Neutrón, corteza y protón. 3.-El número atómico de un elemento corresponde a: _____________________________. 4.- La masa atómica corresponde a: _________________________________. 5- En la siguiente representación del cloro, que indican las letras A y Z, respectivamente. A) número atómico, masa atómica B) masa atómica, isótopos C) número atómico, isótopos D) masa atómica, número atómico 6. El átomo de carbono 12 6C contiene las siguientes partículas: A) 6 electrones, 6 protones y 6 neutrones B) 6 electrones, 8 protones y 8 neutrones C) 8 electrones, 6 protones y 6 neutrones D) 6 electrones, 6 protones y 7 neutrones E) 6 electrones, 6 protones y 8 neutrones A Z Cl TEMA: ESTRUCTURA ATÓMICA Estructura del átomo: protones, neutrones, electrones. Número atómico. Masa atómica. Isótopos.
  8. 8. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 8 7. El sodio tiene masa atómica de 23, 11 protones y 12 neutrones; por lo que su número atómico es _______________ 8. Completa la siguiente tabla ELEMENTO Z A #p+ #e- #no Calcio 20 40 Cloro 17 35 Azufre 16 32 Kriptón 36 84 Carbono 6 12 Litio 3 7 Neón 10 20 Fósforo 15 31 Francio 87 223 9.- Fórmula para calcular la cantidad de neutrones en un átomo: Neutrones = _______________ - _______________ 1. ¿Cuáles de los siguientes postulados de la teoría atómica de Dalton son verdaderos? 1. Un átomo es la partícula más pequeña de un elemento. 2. Existe una sola clase de átomos para todos los elementos. 3. Los átomos de un mismo elemento son semejantes, pero tienen diferente peso. 4. Los átomos de un mismo elemento son iguales, pero diferentes con los átomos de otros elementos. A) 1 y 2 B) 2 y 3 TEMA: MODELOS ATÓMICOS Teoría atómica de Dalton, Modelos atómicos de Rutherford y Bohr. Número máximo de electrones.
  9. 9. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 9 C) 3 y 4 D) 2 y 4 E) 1 y 4 2.- Completa la tabla según se indica MODELOS ATÓMICOS AUTOR NOMBRE DEL MODELO REPRESENTACION Thompson SISTEMA PLANETARIO “NIVELES DE ENERGÍA” 3. Escribe cada una de las partes que forman el modelo atómico de Bohr: (núcleo, protones, electrones, neutrones, niveles de energía, aumento de energía). 4.- Completa la siguiente tabla de acuerdo al número máximo de electrones por nivel en el modelo atómico de Bohr. Nivel Número máximo de electrones + k l m n o p q 1 2 3 4 5 6
  10. 10. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 10 1.- Calcula las partículas subatómicas de los siguientes iones: Ión A Z protones electrones neutrones 14 7 16 8 7 3 24 12 19 9 27 13 64 29 35 17 32 16 1 1 1.- Calcula las partículas subatómicas de los isótopos del litio Isótopo # p+ # e- # no Litio - 6 Litio - 7 Litio - 8 2.- El_____________________________ es el isótopo que se emplea para hacer datación. TEMA: Iones Cuando un elemento pierde o gana electrones, deja de estar en estado basal para convertirse en un IÓN. Si pierde electrones se convierte en un CATIÓN (por ejemplo Na+ ), y si gana se convierte en un ANIÓN (por ejemplo Cl- ). TEMA: ISÓTOPOS El número de masa, no es un número entero (pero lo redondeamos para usos prácticos), porque es el promedio de las masas de los isótopos de cada elemento. Los isótopos son átomos con igual Z, pero diferente A, ya que poseen diferente número de neutrones. Por ejemplo: Isótopo # p+ # e- # no (protio) 1 1 0 (deuterio) 1 1 1 (tritio) 1 1 2
  11. 11. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 11 3.- Completa la siguiente tabla: ELEMENTO IDENTIFICACION (neutro, catión, anión o isótopo) Z A #p+ #e- #no O 8 16 Br-1 35 80 S 16 32 Cd 48 112 Carbono-14 6 K+1 19 39 U 92 238 Uranio- 235 92 CONFIGURACIÓN ELECTRÓNICA SEGÚN EL PRINCIPIO DE AUFBAU, REGLA HUND Y PRINCIPIO DE EXCLUSIÓN DE PAULI. La configuración electrónica indica la manera en la cual los electrones se organizan en un átomo de acuerdo con el modelo de capas electrónicas. Para ello se puede utilizar el principio de Aufbau que es una serie de instrucciones relacionadas a la ubicación de electrones en los orbitales de un átomo.
  12. 12. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 12 1.- Completa la tabla correctamente SILICIO SIMBOLO QUIMICO:_________ A=39 Z=19 Configuración electrónica Ubicación en la tabla periódica: Nivel o periodo: Grupo: Modelo de Bohr ARGON SIMBOLO QUIMICO: __________ A=12 Z=6 Configuración electrónica Ubicación en la tabla periódica: Nivel o periodo: Grupo: Modelo de Bohr
  13. 13. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 13 MAGNESIO SIMBOLO QUIMICO:_________ A=39 Z=19 Configuración electrónica Ubicación en la tabla periódica: Nivel o periodo: Grupo: Modelo de Bohr CLORO SIMBOLO QUIMICO: __________ A=12 Z=6 Configuración electrónica Ubicación en la tabla periódica: Nivel o periodo: Grupo: Modelo de Bohr
  14. 14. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 14 1 y 2.- En la tabla periódica las columnas representan_____________________ y las filas______________________ 3-11 Escribe los nombres de las familias de la tabla periódica según corresponda: GRUPO A: IA ______________________________________ IIA _____________________________________ IIIA _____________________________________ IVA _____________________________________ VA _____________________________________ VIA_____________________________________ VIIA_____________________________________ VIIIA_____________________________________ GRUPO B_________________________________ 12.- En la tabla periódica los elementos de un mismo grupo tienen igual: A) número de electrones en el último nivel de energía B) masa atómica C) número de niveles de energía D) número atómico TEMA: TABLA PERIÓDICA Descripción de la primer tabla periódica. Enunciar la Ley de periodicidad química. Descripción de la tabla periódica: periodos, familias, grupos. Elementos sólidos, líquidos y gaseosos. e- de valencia. Reactividad. Definición de los elementos radiactivos y reconocer los más importantes. Definición de energía de ionización, electronegatividad, eletropositividad, carácter metálico y tendencia. Metales y no metales y sus características. Óxidos ácidos y óxidos básicos.
  15. 15. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 15 13.- En la tabla periódica los elementos de un mismo período tienen igual: A) número de electrones por nivel B) masa atómica C) número de niveles de energía D) número atómico 14 y 15.- Escribe delante del elemento su símbolo químico. a) Oro f) Berilio b) Francio g) Hierro c) Platino h) Plata d) Vanadio i) Antimonio e) Cadmio j) Polonio 16 y 17.- Escribe delante del símbolo químico el nombre del elemento a) Cd f) Xe b) Mn g) Ca c) Fe h) Au d) Hg i) Ba e) In j) Ne 18 y 19.- Colorea de amarillo si el elemento es un metal, de verde si es un no metal y de naranja si es un semimetal o metaloide. a) Antimonio f) Germanio b) Argón g) Bismuto c) Titanio h) Indio d) Estroncio i) Nitrogeno e) Astato j) Telurio 20.- Científico ruso que ordenó la tabla periódica. __________________________________________ 21. ¿Cuál de los siguientes es un elemento? A) etanol B) cloro C) agua D) aire E) cloruro de sodio 22. De los siguientes elementos, señala dos que sean gases: Na, H, Ca, O, Fe, Hg A) Hg, Ca B) Na, Fe C) Hg, Na D) H,O E) Fe, O
  16. 16. Química / Primera parte / Semana: 23 – 27 de Marzo 16 23.- ¿Cuáles de los siguientes enunciados sobre los gases raros son verdaderos? 1. Presentan una configuración electrónica inestable. 2. Químicamente son muy reactivos. 3. Presentan en su último nivel 8 electrones, excepto el helio. 4. Normalmente son inertes (no reaccionan) y el radón es radioactivo. A) 3 y 4 B) 2 y 3 C) 1 y 3 D) 1 y 4 E) 2 y 4 24. Cuando un elemento tiene facilidad para ceder electrones y es buen conductor del calor y la electricidad, se dice que es un: A) metal B) no metal C) ión D) isótopo E) gas noble 25.- Un elemento radiactivo: A) emite calor al pasarle una corriente eléctrica B) se congela al contacto con el aire C) no produce efectos al exponerlo al aire D) emite radiaciones de alta energía espontáneamente E) emite luz de colores al calentarse 26.- Al grupo o familia formada por los elementos F, Cl, Br, I y At, se le conoce con el nombre de: A) elementos anfóteros B) metales alcalinos C) alcalinotérreos D) elementos de transición E) halógenos Escribe delante de cada oración si se trata de una característica de los metales o de los no metales a) Son buenos conductores del calor y la electricidad _______________ b) Son opacos y quebradizos ________________ c) Cuando reaccionan con el oxígeno forman óxidos básicos ___________________ d) Son maleables y dúctiles __________________ e) No conducen la electricidad ni el calor ________________ f) La mayoría son sólidos ________________ g) Tienen a ceder electrones ________________ h) Cuando reaccionan con el oxígeno forman óxidos ácidos _______________ i) Presentan brillo _____________ j) Predominan los gases ______________ k) Tienden a ganar electrones _____________

