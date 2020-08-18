Successfully reported this slideshow.
CURSO DE INDUCCIÓN
CONOCIENDO TU UNIVERSIDAD
ORIGEN Y SÍMBOLOS DE LA UAT. LEMA: • VERDAD: Conformidad en las cosas con el concepto que de ellas forma la mente. • BELLE...
ESCUDO: • Consiste en la figura de un joven emergido de un libro, sosteniendo en su mano derecha una antorcha y en la izqu...
LA UNIVERSIDAD • La universidad debe atender diversos retos para cumplir su misión en los nuevos contextos internacional, ...
MISIÓN: • Formar profesionales técnicos y artistas calificados para ocupar posiciones de liderazgo para vivir y trabajar c...
VISIÓN: • La Universidad Autónoma de Tamaulipas se ha convertido en el medio estratégico para acrecentar el capital humano...
Induccion 2020
Induccion 2020

