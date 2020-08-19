Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT I : POEM THE CASTLE EDWIN MUIR • Prepared by: • Mrs. A. C. JAYAMALINI • M.A., M. Phil., B.Ed., • P G ASSISTANT – ENGL...
THE CASTLE - EDWIN MUIR
“THE CASTLE” by ‘EDWIN MUIR’ • Edwin Muir (15 May 1887 – 3 January 1959) was a Scottish[1] poet, novelist and translator. ...
THE CASTLE SHORT NOTES ON “EDWIN MUIR” • Between 1925 and 1956, Muir published seven volumes of poetry. • From 1927 to 193...
EDWIN MUIR (15 May 1887 -3 January 1959) Scottish poet, novelist and translator. • 15 May 1887 - Deerness, a parish of Ork...
THE CASTLE EDWIN MUIR • Type of the poem: ALLEGORY POEM. • It is a moving poem ; Confidence & pride about the Castle ; lam...
GLOSSARY Turret wall – a small tower on top of a castle.
Mowers – people who trim grass and level the lawns.
Provender - food
Towering battlements – tall towers with openings to shoot the enemies
Tier - one above the other
Friendly allies – helpful & supporting nations or armed forces
Foothold – advantageous position / a place from where an advanced military operation is made
bait – something intended to entice someone to do something
wicked – evil or morally wrong
wicket gate – a small gate
maze – a winding, intricate confusing path
treacherous – disloyal
groan – lament, cry
Citadel – a safe & strong fort
overthrown – conquered, defeated
POETIC DEVICES • ALLEGORY POEM [ noun] :a story, poem, or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typi...
FIGURE OF SPEECH • SIMILE: comparing two unlike things using ‘like’ or ‘as’. • Grew thin and treacherous as air. • METAPHO...
FIGURE OF SPEECH • PERSONIFICATION: when you give an animal or object, the qualities or abilities that only a human can ha...
The Castle - Edwin Muir
The Castle - Edwin Muir
The Castle - Edwin Muir
The Castle - Edwin Muir
The Castle - Edwin Muir
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Castle - Edwin Muir

33 views

Published on

part 1

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Castle - Edwin Muir

  1. 1. UNIT I : POEM THE CASTLE EDWIN MUIR • Prepared by: • Mrs. A. C. JAYAMALINI • M.A., M. Phil., B.Ed., • P G ASSISTANT – ENGLISH, • DANISH MISSION HR. SEC. SCHOOL, • TIRUVANNAMALAI.
  2. 2. THE CASTLE - EDWIN MUIR
  3. 3. “THE CASTLE” by ‘EDWIN MUIR’ • Edwin Muir (15 May 1887 – 3 January 1959) was a Scottish[1] poet, novelist and translator. Born on a farm in Deerness, a parish of Orkney, Scotland. • In 1901, when he was 14, his father lost his farm, and the family moved to Glasgow. In quick succession his father, two brothers, and his mother died within the space of a few years. • His life as a young man was a depressing experience, and involved a raft of unpleasant jobs in factories and offices, including working in a factory that turned bones into charcoal.[2] • "He suffered psychologically in a most destructive way, although perhaps the poet of later years benefitted from these experiences as much as from his Orkney 'Eden'."[3] • In 1919, Muir married Willa Anderson,[4] and the couple moved to London. • They worked together on many translations notable of these are those by Franz Kafka.
  4. 4. THE CASTLE SHORT NOTES ON “EDWIN MUIR” • Between 1925 and 1956, Muir published seven volumes of poetry. • From 1927 to 1932 he published three novels. • From 1946 to 1949 he was Director of the British Council in Prague and Rome. • In 1955 he was made Norton Professor of English at Harvard University. • He returned to Britain in 1956 but died in 1959 at Swaffham Prior, Cambridgeshire, and was buried there.
  5. 5. EDWIN MUIR (15 May 1887 -3 January 1959) Scottish poet, novelist and translator. • 15 May 1887 - Deerness, a parish of Orkney, Scotland. • 1901, family moved to Glasgow. • Unpleasant jobs in factories and offices. • 1919, married Willa Anderson, moved to London. • 1925 - 1956, seven volumes of poetry. • 1927 - 1932 , three novels. • 1946- 1949 Director of the British Council in Prague and Rome. • 1955 Professor of English at Harvard University. • 1956 returned to Britain in 1956. • 1959 died at Swaffham Prior, Cambridgeshire
  6. 6. THE CASTLE EDWIN MUIR • Type of the poem: ALLEGORY POEM. • It is a moving poem ; Confidence & pride about the Castle ; lamentation for the greedy shameful act . • THEME :Greediness and disloyalty leads to the capture and fall of well-guarded, mighty Citadel. • MORAL : Greediness defeats not only the Castle but also any Nation or any Humans. • RHYME SCHEME : ABAAB
  7. 7. GLOSSARY Turret wall – a small tower on top of a castle.
  8. 8. Mowers – people who trim grass and level the lawns.
  9. 9. Provender - food
  10. 10. Towering battlements – tall towers with openings to shoot the enemies
  11. 11. Tier - one above the other
  12. 12. Friendly allies – helpful & supporting nations or armed forces
  13. 13. Foothold – advantageous position / a place from where an advanced military operation is made
  14. 14. bait – something intended to entice someone to do something
  15. 15. wicked – evil or morally wrong
  16. 16. wicket gate – a small gate
  17. 17. maze – a winding, intricate confusing path
  18. 18. treacherous – disloyal
  19. 19. groan – lament, cry
  20. 20. Citadel – a safe & strong fort
  21. 21. overthrown – conquered, defeated
  22. 22. POETIC DEVICES • ALLEGORY POEM [ noun] :a story, poem, or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typically a moral or political one. • Rhyming words : A rhyme is a repetition of similar sounds in the final stressed syllables and any following syllables of two or more words. • lay; hay; away • Alliteration: the occurrence of the same letter or sound at the beginning of adjacent or closely connected words. • wizened, warder
  23. 23. FIGURE OF SPEECH • SIMILE: comparing two unlike things using ‘like’ or ‘as’. • Grew thin and treacherous as air. • METAPHOR: is used to make a comparison between two things that aren't alike but do have something in common. ... • A little wicked wicket gate. • Oh then our maze of tunneled stone.
  24. 24. FIGURE OF SPEECH • PERSONIFICATION: when you give an animal or object, the qualities or abilities that only a human can have. • writers use it to bring non-human things to life. • Our only enemy was gold, • INTERROGATION : the act of interrogating; questioning. How can this shameful tale be told?

×