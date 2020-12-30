LOS VIAJES DE APOLLO

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LOS VIAJES DE JAVIER DE LUCAS
WERNER VON BRAUN EL PADRE DE LOS VIAJES ESPACIALES
EL MENSAJE DE KENNEDY 1961 ANTES DE TERMINAR LA DECADA, PONDREMOS UN HOMBRE EN LA LUNA...Y LO TRAEREMOS SANO Y SALVO
Hasta el 20 de enero de 1966 se llevaron a cabo once pruebas terrestres del Programa Apollo y el 26 de febrero se realiz� ...
APOLLO 1 Seis meses mas tarde, al efectuar en tierra el primer ensayo tripulado del APOLLO 1, tuvo lugar el accidente que ...
APOLLO 7 El APOLLO 7 despeg� con tres astronautas a bordo : Schirra, Eisele y Cunningham. Completaron 163 �rbitas alrededo...
APOLLO 8 El siguiente paso era llegar a la Luna. Para ello, en diciembre de 1968 se lanz� el APOLLO 8,en el cual viajaban ...
APOLLO 9 Sin embargo, cuando todo el mundo esperaba un alunizaje, en marzo de 1969, McDivitt, Scott y Scheveikart, con el ...
APOLLO 10 El Apollo 10, con Stafford, Cernan y Young, realizaron el ensayo dos meses despu�s, con la diferencia de que est...
COHETES LANZADORES
APOLLO 11 El 16 de julio de 1969 en todo el �rea de lanzamiento pod�a escucharse la voz grave que desgranaba las cifras de...
Por fin lleg� el momento decisivo: el d�a 20 de julio de 1969, tras m�ltiples comprobaciones, el �guila, nombre con el que...
Unos segundos despu�s escucharon la siguiente frase: "HOUSTON, TRANQUILITY BASE HERE. THE EAGLE HAS LANDED." ("HOUSTON, AQ...
ALUNIZAJE
RESCATE DE LA CAPSULA
APOLLO 12 En noviembre de 1969 el APOLLO 12 llev� a cabo la segunda misi�n lunar. Tripulada por Conrad, Bean y Gordon, des...
APOLLO 13 Abril de 1970. Se lanza el APOLLO 13 tripulado por Lovell, Maise y Swigert. Con �l estaba previsto el tercer alu...
APOLLO 14 Despu�s de haber sido el primer astronauta norteamericano en el espacio tras su vuelo en el Mercury, Alan B. She...
APOLLO 15 Scott, Irwing y Worden realizaron en Julio de 1971 el cuarto alunizaje. Depositaron material cient�fico. Aluniz�...
APOLLO 16 Young, Mattingly y Duke realizaron el siguiente vuelo. Para sus desplazamiento utilizaron un veh�culo Rover, que...
APOLLO 17 Cernan, Evans y Schhmitt, en Diciembre de 1972 realizaron la sexta y �ltima misi�n de alunizaje. La misi�n tuvo ...
Y aqu� finalizaron los vuelos del Apollo. En Noviembre de 2006, la NASA ha anunciado su intenci�n de volver a la Luna para...
LOS VIAJES DE FIN
  1. 1. LOS VIAJES DE JAVIER DE LUCAS
  2. 2. WERNER VON BRAUN EL PADRE DE LOS VIAJES ESPACIALES
  3. 3. EL MENSAJE DE KENNEDY 1961 ANTES DE TERMINAR LA DECADA, PONDREMOS UN HOMBRE EN LA LUNA...Y LO TRAEREMOS SANO Y SALVO
  4. 4. Hasta el 20 de enero de 1966 se llevaron a cabo once pruebas terrestres del Programa Apollo y el 26 de febrero se realiz� el primer lanzamiento, un vuelo suborbital sin tripulaci�n, cuyo fin era comprobar los sistemas auxiliares y la seguridad del escudo t�rmico. En agosto del mismo a�o se repiti� la experiencia
  5. 5. APOLLO 1 Seis meses mas tarde, al efectuar en tierra el primer ensayo tripulado del APOLLO 1, tuvo lugar el accidente que cost� la vida a los astronautas Grissom, White y Chaffee y que puso de relieve lo inadecuado de la atm�sfera artificial de la nave, as� como la inseguridad de los sistemas el�ctricos de la c�psula. Este accidente oblig� a revisar por completo el Programa Apollo, produci�ndose un considerable retraso. Ocho meses m�s tarde, se lanz� al espacio el Apollo 4, comprob�ndose el correcto funcionamiento de todos los sistemas. Antes de proceder al lanzamiento de un vuelo tripulado, se enviaron al espacio otras dos astronaves vac�as, donde se experiment� la maniobrabilidad del M�dulo Lunar y realizando el atraque del Modulo de Mando y de Servicio con el mismo. Las naves respondieron bien a todas las pruebas realizadas. Por fin, en octubre de 1968 tuvo lugar el primer vuelo tripulado del Programa
  6. 6. APOLLO 7 El APOLLO 7 despeg� con tres astronautas a bordo : Schirra, Eisele y Cunningham. Completaron 163 �rbitas alrededor de la Tierra en 10 d�as y 20 horas. Hicieron fotograf�as, realizaron las primeras pruebas de operaciones tripuladas del m�dulo de servicio y la primera transmisi�n en directo, por televisi�n, desde una nave tripulada. Ameriz� en el Oc�ano Pac�fico el 22 de octubre
  7. 7. APOLLO 8 El siguiente paso era llegar a la Luna. Para ello, en diciembre de 1968 se lanz� el APOLLO 8,en el cual viajaban los astronautas Borman, Lovell y Anders. Estos se colocaron en �rbita terrestre y se les dio desde el control de tierra una orden no dada hasta ese momento: iniciar la inyecci�n trans-lunar (ITL). El Apollo 8 fue el primer vuelo tripulado en salir de la �rbita terrestre. Fotografiaron la Tierra y la Luna y comprobaron los sistemas, transmitiendo todo por tv. Realiz� todo el viaje hasta la Luna, la rodearon y regresaron a la Tierra el d�a 27 de diciembre. El vuelo del Apollo 8 puso de manifiesto que la conquista de la Luna se hallaba muy cerca
  8. 8. APOLLO 9 Sin embargo, cuando todo el mundo esperaba un alunizaje, en marzo de 1969, McDivitt, Scott y Scheveikart, con el APOLLO 9, volvieron a realizar un vuelo de �rbita terrestre. Durante su experiencia de diez d�as los astronautas pusieron a prueba de nuevo el M�dulo de Mando. Primera prueba tripulada del M�dulo Lunar. Realizaron pruebas de separaci�n, encuentro y acoplamiento del ML con el MC. Schweickart realiz� un "paseo espacial" de 37 minutos. Se estudiaron las reacciones del cuerpo humano en el espacio y en ingravidez durante las 152 �rbitas alrededor de la Tierra. Ameriz� el 13 de marzo.
  9. 9. APOLLO 10 El Apollo 10, con Stafford, Cernan y Young, realizaron el ensayo dos meses despu�s, con la diferencia de que esta vez lo realizaron en vuelo alrededor de la Luna y a solo quince kil�metros de su superficie. Estando ya en �rbita lunar, Cernan y Stafford se trasladaron al m�dulo lunar y con �l descendieron a una distancia de 15.243 m de la superficie de la Luna. Despu�s, en la fase de ascenso, realizaron con �xito las maniobras de aproximaci�n y acoplamiento al m�dulo de comando. Estuvieron 61,6 horas en �rbita lunar, con 31 �rbitas. Fue la primera transmisi�n en vivo y en color desde el espacio. Regres� a la Tierra el d�a 26, dejando el camino preparado para la llegada de los astronautas a la Luna
  10. 10. COHETES LANZADORES
  11. 11. APOLLO 11 El 16 de julio de 1969 en todo el �rea de lanzamiento pod�a escucharse la voz grave que desgranaba las cifras de la cuenta atr�s. A las nueve y treinta y dos minutos se encendieron los motores y el Saturno 5, con la nave APOLLO 11, inici� su ascensi�n, para perderse de la vista de los espectadores tres minutos m�s tarde. Doce minutos despu�s de efectuado el lanzamiento, el APOLLO 11 se situ� en �rbita terrestre. .
  12. 12. Por fin lleg� el momento decisivo: el d�a 20 de julio de 1969, tras m�ltiples comprobaciones, el �guila, nombre con el que hab�an bautizado la LM, se separ� del COLUMBIA (Nombre del M�dulo de Mando). El encendido del motor de descenso funcion� perfectamente. Ya cerca de la superficie, se encendi� una luz de alarma. indicando que algo no funcionaba bien en los ordenadores de a bordo. Esta alarma no correspond�a a ninguno de los tipos de aver�as previstos; no hab�a surgido jam�s en los entrenamientos de tierra y parece ser que se deb�a al excesivo trabajo soportado por el ordenador. El Centro de Control analiz� el problema y comunic� que pod�an continuar su descenso sin que peligrara su seguridad. En el momento de tocar suelo, el Centro de Control perdi� el contacto por televisi�n con la nave a causa de una aver�a en el sat�lite de comunicaciones Nada m�s comenzar la segunda �rbita, los astronautas de a bordo, Armstrong, Aldrin y Collins, volvieron a encender los motores de la tercera fase, situ�ndose en la trayectoria lunar, a una velocidad de 39.000 kil�metros por hora. En ese momento, realizaron la maniobra que separar�a del resto de la nave al conjunto del M�dulo de Mando y M�dulo de Servicio, realizaron la maniobra de atraque con el M�dulo Lunar y los tres juntos se alejaron en el espacio. El d�a 19 de julio, el APOLLO 11 entr� en �rbita lunar APOLLO 11
  13. 13. Unos segundos despu�s escucharon la siguiente frase: "HOUSTON, TRANQUILITY BASE HERE. THE EAGLE HAS LANDED." ("HOUSTON, AQU� BASE DE LA TRANQUILIDAD. EL �GUILA HA ALUNIZADO.") El hombre acababa de realizar una haza�a sin precedentes. Despu�s de realizar todos los trabajos previstos, iniciaron todas las maniobras de despegue acople y regreso a la Tierra tal y como estaba previsto. La misi�n result� un �xito. Permanecieron 21,6 horas en la superficie lunar, de las cuales 2 horas y 31 minutos fueron en su �nica salida del m�dulo. Desplegaron una bandera y colocaron diversos instrumentos cient�ficos: detector y medidor de viento solar, un reflector de rayos l�ser y un sism�grafo En la parte inferior del m�dulo lunar qued� una placa con esta inscripci�n: "Aqu� el hombre, procedente del planeta Tierra puso por primera vez su huella en la Luna. Julio de 1969 A.D. Venimos en paz para toda la humanidad". Permanecieron en la superficie lunar 21,6 horas y 59,5 en su �rbita, completando 30 �rbitas. Trajeron 21 kg de muestras lunares. Volvi� el d�a 24, amerizando en el Pac�fico, cerca de Hawai. Los tripulantes fueron sometidos a una cuarentena de 3 semanas, ante la posibilidad de que organismos lunares contaminaran la Tierra
  14. 14. ALUNIZAJE
  15. 15. RESCATE DE LA CAPSULA
  16. 16. APOLLO 12 En noviembre de 1969 el APOLLO 12 llev� a cabo la segunda misi�n lunar. Tripulada por Conrad, Bean y Gordon, descendieron en el mar de las Tormentas, permaneciendo all� m�s de 31 horas. Dejaron material cient�fico y caminaron hasta el Suveyor III, que hab�a alunizado a�os antes, de donde recuperaron algunos objetos. Estuvieron 31,5 horas sobre la superficie lunar y 89 horas en su �rbita, completando 45 �rbitas. Trajeron 34 kg de materiales. El m�dulo lunar fue impactado contra la Luna. Volvi� a la Tierra el d�a 24, siendo sometidos los tripulantes a cuarentena. La precisi�n del alunizaje del Apolo 12 llev� a planear la posibilidad de que el Apolo 13 alunizara en un terreno m�s accidentado
  17. 17. APOLLO 13 Abril de 1970. Se lanza el APOLLO 13 tripulado por Lovell, Maise y Swigert. Con �l estaba previsto el tercer alunizaje del programa. Sin embargo, al cuarto d�a de navegaci�n sobrevino una explosi�n a bordo del M�dulo de Servicio que cort� el suministro de ox�geno y de energ�a el�ctrica al M�dulo de Mando. Tuvieron que apagar el CM y pasar los tres al LM con el fin de usar la energ�a de �ste para sobrevivir. El alunizaje fue suspendido y toda la atenci�n se centr� en poder hacer regresar a los tres hombres con vida. El viaje, tras m�ltiples situaciones angustiosas, que �ltimamente han sido narradas en una pel�cula, culmin� con el rescate de los astronautas
  18. 18. APOLLO 14 Despu�s de haber sido el primer astronauta norteamericano en el espacio tras su vuelo en el Mercury, Alan B. Shepard no hab�a vuelto a salir al espacio por diversos problemas en su o�do interno. Pero ahora ya estaba preparado para una nueva misi�n. Junto con Mitchel y Roosa fue lanzado para realizar el tercer alunizaje que no pudo realizar el Apolo 13. A las tres horas y media del lanzamiento sobrevino la primera dificultad. El mecanismo de anclaje del CM con el LM no funcion� hasta el sexto intento. Durante el descenso del M�dulo Lunar se produjeron numerosos incidentes, pero todos ellos fueron resueltos. Una vez en la Luna, la exploraci�n de un cr�ter tuvo que suspenderse debido al aumento excesivo del ritmo cardiaco de los astronautas. Alunizaron en la zona de Fra Mauro. Estuvieron 9 horas y 25 minutos explorando esa zona de la superficie lunar en dos salidas del m�dulo. Recogieron unos 43 kg. de muestras geol�gicas e instalaron instrumentos cient�ficos. Permanecieron 33,5 horas en la superficie y 67 horas en �rbita lunar, completando 34 �rbitas. Regres� a la Tierra el d�a 9 de febrero.
  19. 19. APOLLO 15 Scott, Irwing y Worden realizaron en Julio de 1971 el cuarto alunizaje. Depositaron material cient�fico. Aluniz� el d�a 30 en Hadley Rille, una regi�n cercana a los Montes Apeninos. Scott e Irwin pasaron dos d�as sobre la superficie lunar. Hicieron tres salidas del m�dulo, con un total de 18 horas y 37 minutos de duraci�n, al borde del mar Imbrium, cercanos a la fisura de Hadley, de 366 metros de profundidad y a la cadena monta�osa de los Apeninos, una de las m�s altas de la Luna. Recorrieron m�s de 28,2 km de superficie lunar a bordo de un veh�culo de exploraci�n el�ctrico, el Rover, y realizaron diversos experimentos. Recogieron unos 91 kg de rocas, entre ellas lo que se pensaba que era una muestra cristalina de la corteza original de la Luna, de una antig�edad de unos 4.600 millones de a�os. Dejaron una c�mara de televisi�n para retransmitir el despegue de Irwin y Scott, y antes de dejar la �rbita lunar, soltaron un subsat�lite de 35,6 kg., dise�ado para transmitir informaci�n sobre campos magn�ticos, gravitacionales y de alta energ�a del espacio lunar. Durante el regreso, Worden realiz� un "paseo espacial" de 16 minutos, cuando la nave estaba a 315.400 km. de distancia de la Tierra. Al llegar a la Tierra fall� uno de los tres paraca�das y el amerizaje result� bastante m�s violento de lo normal. Fue la �ltima tripulaci�n de vuelta de la Luna sometida a cuarentena.
  20. 20. APOLLO 16 Young, Mattingly y Duke realizaron el siguiente vuelo. Para sus desplazamiento utilizaron un veh�culo Rover, que les dio mucha m�s autonom�a de movimiento que a las misiones anteriores. La misi�n tuvo una duraci�n de 11 d�as, 1 hora y 51 minutos. Aluniz� el d�a 20 en los altos de Descartes (8.97 S, 15.51 E). Mientras Mattingly permanec�a en �rbita, los otros dos tripulantes realizaron el primer estudio de esta zona de tierras altas y de las planicies de Cayley. Usaron, por primera vez en la Luna, una c�mara/espectr�grafo y por segunda vez el Rover, con el que recorrieron 26,6 km. Permanecieron sobre la superficie lunar un total de 71 horas, de las cuales 20 horas y 24 minutos fueron en el exterior de la nave. Completaron 64 �rbitas a lo largo de 126 horas. Mattingly realiz� un "paseo espacial" de una hora de duraci�n. Volvi� a la Tierra el d�a 27, con 95,8 kg. de muestras lunares.
  21. 21. APOLLO 17 Cernan, Evans y Schhmitt, en Diciembre de 1972 realizaron la sexta y �ltima misi�n de alunizaje. La misi�n tuvo una duraci�n de 12 d�as, 13 horas y 52 minutos. Fue la �ltima del proyecto. Aluniz� el d�a 11 en el valle de Taurus-Littrow. Realizaron 3 salidas de la nave con una duraci�n de 22 horas y 4 minutos. Schmitt fue el primer astronauta cient�fico (ge�logo). Dejaron instaladas 6 estaciones autom�ticas de investigaci�n. Recorrieron con el Rover un total de 30,5 km.,permaneciendo sobre la superficie lunar, 75 horas y en su �rbita, 17 horas. Regresaron el d�a 19 trayendo 110,4 kg de material.
  22. 22. Y aqu� finalizaron los vuelos del Apollo. En Noviembre de 2006, la NASA ha anunciado su intenci�n de volver a la Luna para construir una base lunar que sirva de puente hacia la conquista de Marte...pero esto es otra historia.
  23. 23. LOS VIAJES DE FIN

