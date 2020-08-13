Paradigma (maestria)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DANIEL ALCIDES CARRIÓN ESCUELA DE POST GRADO MAESTRÍA EN EDUCACIÓN EN EL NIVEL SUPERIOR
NORMAS DE CONVIVENCIA  Respetar la asistencia y la puntualidad, para la adecuada realización de la clase virtual.  Si in...
https://es.coursera.org/lecture/ciencia/paradigmas- cientificos-I3ijC
PARADIGMAS CIENTIFICOS
PARADIGMAS CIENTIFICOS DEFINICIONES una plataforma teórica referencial que permite la construcción de modelos para estudia...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UN PARADIGMA No es posible invalidarlo ni verificarlo empíricamente El paradigma es exclusivo y excluye...
Guba (1989) Positivismo Comte, Durkheim Empírico - Analítico o Racionalista Transformaciones sociales para dar respuesta a...
PARADIGMAS TRADICIONALES DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Define lo que debe estudiarse, las preguntas que son necesario responder y lo...
DIFERENCIAS CUALITATIVO CUANTITATIVO HIPOTÉTICO - DEDUCTIVO Se orienta hacia el estudio de problemas relacionados con la e...
BIOGRAFIA DE THOMAS KUHN Thomas Samuel Kuhn fue un físico, filósofo de la ciencia e historiador estadounidense, conocido p...
APORTES DE THOMAS KUHNT La Estructura de la revolución científica
ENIGMA Paradigma Vigente No hay respuesta Revolución científica NUEVO PARADIG MA Crisis
BIOGRAFIA DE IMRE L. LAKATOS
Lakatos toma de Popper los ingredientes esenciales del racionalismo crítico: a) la creencia de que el crecimiento del cono...
TESIS DE LAKATOS La tesis central de falsacionismo afirma que una teoría nunca puede ser falsada por la observación ni por...
Un Programa de Investigación Científica, de acuerdo con Lakatos (1978) es la Unidad Descriptiva de los grandes logros cien...
ELEMENTOS DEL PIC NUCLEO CENTRAL CINTURON PROTECTOR HEURÍSTICO NEGATIVO El núcleo central, que reúne los supuestos básicos...
JERARQUIA DE ACCESO AL PIC 1.- Cuando se está de acuerdo con los principales 2.- Cuando registra hechos no explicables con...
CLASES DE PROGRAMA DEL PIC LOS PROGRESISTAS Cuando su crecimiento teórico anticipa su crecimiento empírico, o sea que cont...
KUHN LAKATOS TIEMPO HISTORICO 1922 - 1996 19222 - 1974 CARACTERÍSTICAS • Periodos de ciencia normal y revolución. • Aparec...
INTEGRANTES • BORJA MENA ROBERTO • CAMAYO FANO MERCEDES NATALIA. • CASTRO LEYVA FELICIA AMPARO • CHACALTANA VASQUEZ WILSON...
GRACIAS
  4. 4. PARADIGMAS CIENTIFICOS
  5. 5. PARADIGMAS CIENTIFICOS DEFINICIONES una plataforma teórica referencial que permite la construcción de modelos para estudiar la realidad o parte de la misma (García de M (2004) "Los paradigmas no son teorías; son más bien maneras de pensar o pautas para la investigación que pueden conducir al desarrollo de la teoría", a la producción de conocimiento. Shulman (1989) una plataforma teórica referencial que permite la construcción de modelos para estudiar la realidad o parte de la misma (García de M (2004)
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UN PARADIGMA No es posible invalidarlo ni verificarlo empíricamente El paradigma es exclusivo y excluyente el paradigma se internaliza no permite ver otras posibilidades. El paradigma crea la evidencia ocultándose a sí mismo El paradigma es invisible El paradigma crea la sensación de lo que es real
  7. 7. Guba (1989) Positivismo Comte, Durkheim Empírico - Analítico o Racionalista Transformaciones sociales para dar respuesta a determinados problemas generados por éstas. Construye el conocimiento a partir de experiencias previas. Teoría critica Constructivismo PARADIGMAS TRADICIONALES DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN
  8. 8. PARADIGMAS TRADICIONALES DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Define lo que debe estudiarse, las preguntas que son necesario responder y los problemas que deben estudiarse y las reglas que se han de conseguir KHUN 1986 PARADIGMA POSITIVISTA Se basa en el enfoque de actividades y hechos que son asimilados por los sentidos y llevados posteriormente a una verificación para cuantificar y determinar las causas. PARADIGMAS INTERPRETATIVO En el cuantitativo el interés se cetra en busca de nuevos conocimientos, y el cualitativo estudia los fenómenos de carácter social tratando de comprender la realidad. PARADIGMAS SOCIOCRITICO Reacciona contra el reduccionismo el paradigma positivista con un excesivo objetivismo del interpretativo. Se distingen 3 fomas básicas: investigación acción, I. colaborativa, I. participativa. CARACTERISTICAS - Describe el hecho en el que se desarrolla el acontecimiento. - Usa metodología cualitativa. - Permite hacer una rigurosa descripción contextual CARACTERISTICAS - Estudia el significado de las acciones humanas y vida social. - Cualitativo fenomenológico naturalista y humanista. CARACTERISTICAS - Utiliza el conocimiento para liberar al hombre da respuestas a los problemas y mejora.. - Investigación y acción.
  9. 9. DIFERENCIAS CUALITATIVO CUANTITATIVO HIPOTÉTICO - DEDUCTIVO Se orienta hacia el estudio de problemas relacionados con la experiencia humana individual y colectiva: fenómenos sobre los que se conoce poco y se aspira comprender en el contexto natural Explica los fenómenos sociales a través de generacionales y objetivas técnicas descriptivas Se ubica dentro del positivismo SOCIOCRÍTICO Técnico analítico Técnico de base empírico
  10. 10. BIOGRAFIA DE THOMAS KUHN Thomas Samuel Kuhn fue un físico, filósofo de la ciencia e historiador estadounidense, conocido por su contribución al cambio de orientación de la filosofía y la sociología científica en la década de 1960.
  11. 11. APORTES DE THOMAS KUHNT La Estructura de la revolución científica
  12. 12. ENIGMA Paradigma Vigente No hay respuesta Revolución científica NUEVO PARADIG MA Crisis
  13. 13. BIOGRAFIA DE IMRE L. LAKATOS
  14. 14. Lakatos toma de Popper los ingredientes esenciales del racionalismo crítico: a) la creencia de que el crecimiento del conocimiento científico es racional. b) La convicción de que es precisamente la crítica el vehículo de tal crecimiento De Kuhn toma principalmente la “tenacidad” de los que hacen ciencia y la importancia de “contextualizar” la explicación del crecimiento de la ciencia.
  15. 15. TESIS DE LAKATOS La tesis central de falsacionismo afirma que una teoría nunca puede ser falsada por la observación ni por experimento alguno, pero si por otra teoría. No hay falsación sin la emergencia de una teoría mejor El problema metodología que hay que resolver no es la contraposición teoría-experiencia, sino los criterios de evaluación entre teorías rivales, huyendo así del psicologismo, sociologismo o del irracionalismo. El falsacionismo refinado, difiere del ingenuo en sus reglas de falsación o eliminación.
  16. 16. Un Programa de Investigación Científica, de acuerdo con Lakatos (1978) es la Unidad Descriptiva de los grandes logros científicos, considerada también como Unidad de Análisis Epistemológica constituida por una secuencia de teorías científicas con continuidad espacio-temporal que relaciona a sus miembros, estableciéndose versiones modificadas según un plan inicial común. PROGRAMA DE INVESTIGACIÓN CIENTÍFICA Cada programa consta de un núcleo duro de teorías, protegido de los ataques por un grupo de hipótesis auxiliares que se van readaptando o sustituyendo, hasta que ya no pueden resistir el ataque de otras teorías al núcleo duro.
  17. 17. ELEMENTOS DEL PIC NUCLEO CENTRAL CINTURON PROTECTOR HEURÍSTICO NEGATIVO El núcleo central, que reúne los supuestos básicos y esenciales del programa, o sea, todo aquello que es fundamental para su existencia El núcleo central está celosamente protegido de las peligrosas avanzadas de la falsación por un cinturón protector llamado “heurístico negativo” La capa externa del programa científico de investigación se conoce como “heurístico positivo” y representa las directrices generales para explicar los fenómenos.
  18. 18. JERARQUIA DE ACCESO AL PIC 1.- Cuando se está de acuerdo con los principales 2.- Cuando registra hechos no explicables con el sistema, pero solamente a nivel del cinturón protector o heurístico positivo, el cual es fácilmente modificable. 3.- Presenta información que afecta gravemente la vigencia central del sistema.
  19. 19. CLASES DE PROGRAMA DEL PIC LOS PROGRESISTAS Cuando su crecimiento teórico anticipa su crecimiento empírico, o sea que continúa rediciendo hechos nuevos con cierto éxito. LOS DEGENERADOS Cuando su crecimiento teórico está rezagado con relación a su crecimiento empírico, en otras palabras, que sólo ofrece explicaciones post hoc, es decir, de descubrimientos accidentales o hechos predichos por otro programa rival.
  20. 20. KUHN LAKATOS TIEMPO HISTORICO 1922 - 1996 19222 - 1974 CARACTERÍSTICAS • Periodos de ciencia normal y revolución. • Aparece la idea de contextualizar. • No pueden consistir dos paradigmas. • Evolución progresiva de la ciencia. • Dos PIC deben enfrentarse y uno de ellos debe salir victorioso.. CUADRO COMPARATIVO
  21. 21. INTEGRANTES • BORJA MENA ROBERTO • CAMAYO FANO MERCEDES NATALIA. • CASTRO LEYVA FELICIA AMPARO • CHACALTANA VASQUEZ WILSON AMADO • CIEZA BASADRE CLAUDIA DANIELLA. • HINOSTROZA CANO CIPRIANO RAÚL • MELLADO CIPRIANO MILTON • PALOMINO AYUQUE JANINA MILENA • RUTTI MUNIVE ROCIO. • SEGURA CASTILLA LIZBETH ANDREA. • SOTELO ZAPATA EDWIN.
