Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MODELOS EDUCATIVOS Dra : Patricia Antonio P�rez Maestr�a en Gesti�n Educativa . Modalidad Virtual James Johan Piedrahita I...
SON LASVISIONES SINT�TICAS DE TEOR�ASO ENFOQUES QUE ORIENTAN A LOS DOCENTES EN LA ELABORACI�N Y AN�LISIS DE LOS PROGRAMAS ...
Componentes de un modelo educativo Componente filos�fico , muestra el ideal y los logros a seguir y cuales son su finalida...
POR SU PARTE ,EGGENY KAUCHAK (2012) MENCIONAQUE LOS MODELOS DE ENSE�ANZA SON ESTRATEGIAS PRESCRIPTIVAS PORQUE EST�N CLARAM...
ESTE ELEMENTO DEBE ESTAR ENTODO MOMENTO , EN LA PARTE INICIAL , DIAGNOSTICA ACOMPA�ANDO LOS PRE SABERES , FORTALECIENDO LA...
Elementos de la evaluaci�n Evaluaci�n interna debe tener una congruencia vertical, visibiliza mejor el proceso de aprendiz...
UN MODELO EDUCATIVO ES UNA DESCRIPCI�N Y UNA REPRESENTACI�N ESQUEM�TICA ,SISTEM�TICA Y CONSCIENTEMENTE SIMPLIFICADA DE PAR...
RAMOS K .(2017) IMPLEMENTACI�N DE NUEVOS MODELOS EDUCATIVOS , MODELO EDUCATIVOY MODELO DE ENSE�ANZA UNIDAD 1 IUV UNIVERSID...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Modelos educativos

23 views

Published on

Modelos educativos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Modelos educativos

  1. 1. MODELOS EDUCATIVOS Dra : Patricia Antonio P�rez Maestr�a en Gesti�n Educativa . Modalidad Virtual James Johan Piedrahita INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIIO VERACRUZANO JULIO 2020 Yopal Casanare Colombia
  2. 2. SON LASVISIONES SINT�TICAS DE TEOR�ASO ENFOQUES QUE ORIENTAN A LOS DOCENTES EN LA ELABORACI�N Y AN�LISIS DE LOS PROGRAMAS DE ESTUDIO, EN LA SISTEMATIZACI�N DEL PROCESO DE ENSE�ANZA APRENDIZAJE Y EN LA COMPRENSI�N DE LOS PROGRAMAS Entonces un modelo Educativo es la creaci�n en termino Pedag�gicos de los paradigmas Educativos
  3. 3. Componentes de un modelo educativo Componente filos�fico , muestra el ideal y los logros a seguir y cuales son su finalidad Componente te�rico. En el componente te�rico se maneja serie de ideas que configuran el modelo Educativo Componente pol�tico . Este entre laza al te�rico y el filos�fico he informa sobre la totalidad de los procesos Procesos eductivo . Conceptos tomados de la finalidad Educativa de la UNESCO
  4. 4. POR SU PARTE ,EGGENY KAUCHAK (2012) MENCIONAQUE LOS MODELOS DE ENSE�ANZA SON ESTRATEGIAS PRESCRIPTIVAS PORQUE EST�N CLARAMENTE DEFINIDAS LAS RESPONSABILIDADES DEL DOCENTE DURANTE LA ETAPA DE PLANIFICACI�N, IMPLEMENTACI�NY EVALUACI�N DE LA ENSE�ANZA Modelos de ense�anza
  5. 5. ESTE ELEMENTO DEBE ESTAR ENTODO MOMENTO , EN LA PARTE INICIAL , DIAGNOSTICA ACOMPA�ANDO LOS PRE SABERES , FORTALECIENDO LA PARTE FORMATIVA Y QUEACOMPA�E HASTA EL MOMENTO FINAL Evaluaci�n
  6. 6. Elementos de la evaluaci�n Evaluaci�n interna debe tener una congruencia vertical, visibiliza mejor el proceso de aprendizaje Evaluaci�n Externa . Contempla los niveles educativos que anteceden al que se esta trabajando, permite dar direcci�n a los desempe�os
  7. 7. UN MODELO EDUCATIVO ES UNA DESCRIPCI�N Y UNA REPRESENTACI�N ESQUEM�TICA ,SISTEM�TICA Y CONSCIENTEMENTE SIMPLIFICADA DE PARTE DE LA REALIDAD , USANDO SIGNOS ,S�MBOLOS Y FORMAS GEOM�TRICAS O GRAFICAS CON EL FIN DE FACILITAR SU COMPRENSI�N Conclusi�n
  8. 8. RAMOS K .(2017) IMPLEMENTACI�N DE NUEVOS MODELOS EDUCATIVOS , MODELO EDUCATIVOY MODELO DE ENSE�ANZA UNIDAD 1 IUV UNIVERSIDAD VIRTUAL Referencias

×