Polymer Topic Submitted By Jageshwar Sahu (M.Sc 3rd Sem Chemistry ) Guided By Dr. Sandhyarani Panda Mam ID:- MU19MCH046
• Introduction • Monomer • Based On Origin of Source • Classification of Polymer a. Chemical Structure b. Polymer Structur...
• Polymers are very large molecules made when hundreds of monomers join together to from long chains. • The word POLYMER c...
• The small individual repeating units/molecules are known as monomer (means single part). • Imagine that a monomer can be...
Based on Origin Source 1.Natural Polymer:- Polymers which are isolated from natural materials are called as natural polyme...
1. Chemical Structure 2. Polymer Structure 3. Arrangement of monomer Tacticity Thermal Behavior Ultimate From 1. Homopolym...
1.Homopolymer:- * Homopolymers are synthesis from a single type of monomer. * Homopolymer are consist of chain with identi...
1.Linear Polymer:- Molecules from long chains without branches. 2. Branched Polymer:- Molecules having branch points that ...
1.Block Copolymer:- A block copolymer is defined as a polymer comprising molecules in which these is a linear arrangement ...
1.Isotactic Polymer:- The head to tail configuration in which the functional group are all deposited on the same side of t...
1.Thermoplastics:- * They are easily molded in desired shapes by heating and subsequent cooling at room temp. * They are s...
1.Plastics:- Polymer is shaped into hard and tough utility articles by application of heat and presence is known as plasti...
Z* is an initiating species. * may be a radical a cation or an anion. Example:- Polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon) It is obt...
Polymer & mechanism

  1. 1. Polymer Topic Submitted By Jageshwar Sahu (M.Sc 3rd Sem Chemistry ) Guided By Dr. Sandhyarani Panda Mam ID:- MU19MCH046 Mats University Raipur
  2. 2. • Introduction • Monomer • Based On Origin of Source • Classification of Polymer a. Chemical Structure b. Polymer Structure c. Arrangement of Monomer d. Tactility e. Thermal Behavior f. Ultimate from • Mechanism a. Free Radical b. Anionic c. Cationic • Characteristics of Polymer • Application of Polymer
  3. 3. • Polymers are very large molecules made when hundreds of monomers join together to from long chains. • The word POLYMER comes from the Greek words Poly means many and mer means parts. • Polymer is used as a synonym for plastic. • All plastic are polymer but not all polymer are plastics. N(CH2 – CH2) (- CH2 - CH2 -) Ethylene Polyethylene
  4. 4. • The small individual repeating units/molecules are known as monomer (means single part). • Imagine that a monomer can be represented by the letter A. Then a polymer made of that monomer would have the structure. -A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A- A-A-A-A-A-
  5. 5. Based on Origin Source 1.Natural Polymer:- Polymers which are isolated from natural materials are called as natural polymer. Example:- Cotton, silk, wool, rubber. 2. Synthetic Polymer:- Polymer which are synthesized from low molecular weight compound are called as synthetic polymer. Example:- Polyethylene, nylon, terylene. 3. Semisynthetic Polymer:- These polymer are mostly derived from naturally occurring polymer by chemical modification.
  6. 6. 1. Chemical Structure 2. Polymer Structure 3. Arrangement of monomer Tacticity Thermal Behavior Ultimate From 1. Homopolym er 2. Copolymer 1. Linear 2. Branched 3. Cross linked 1. Block Copolymer 2. Graft Copolymer 1. Isotactic Polymer 2. Syndiotactic Polymer 3. Atactic Polymer 1. Thermopla stic 2. Thermoset s 1. Plastic 2. Elastomers 3. Fibers
  7. 7. 1.Homopolymer:- * Homopolymers are synthesis from a single type of monomer. * Homopolymer are consist of chain with identical bonding linkages to each monomer unit. * This usually implies that the polymer is made from all identical monomer molecules. Example:- -A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A-A- 2. Copolymer:- * When two or more different monomer together to polymerize their result is called as copolymer. * This process is called as copolymerization. * Types of copolymer a. Statistical Copolymer b. Alternating Copolymer c. Block Polymer d. Graft Polymer Example:- -A-B-A-B-A-B-A-B-
  8. 8. 1.Linear Polymer:- Molecules from long chains without branches. 2. Branched Polymer:- Molecules having branch points that connect 3 or more segments. 3. Cross linked Polymer:- It includes interconnections between chain. 4. Network Polymer:- A cross linked polymer that includes numerous interconnection between chain.
  9. 9. 1.Block Copolymer:- A block copolymer is defined as a polymer comprising molecules in which these is a linear arrangement of blocks. Example:- AAAAAAABBBBBBB. 2. Graft Copolymer:- Graft polymer are segments copolymer with a linear backbone of one composite and randomly distributed branches of another composite Example:- AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA B B B B
  10. 10. 1.Isotactic Polymer:- The head to tail configuration in which the functional group are all deposited on the same side of the chain is called isotactic polymer. 2. Syndiotactic Polymer:- If the of side group is in alternating phase it is called syndiotactic polymer. 3. Atactic Polymer:- If the decomposition of side group are at random the main it is called atactic polymer.
  11. 11. 1.Thermoplastics:- * They are easily molded in desired shapes by heating and subsequent cooling at room temp. * They are soft in hot and hard on cooling. * They may be linear or branched chain polymer. Example:- PE, PVC, PS, PP. 2. Thermoset:- * This polymer is hard and infusible on heating. * These are not soft on heating under pressure and they are not remolded.
  12. 12. 1.Plastics:- Polymer is shaped into hard and tough utility articles by application of heat and presence is known as plastics. Example:- Polystyrene. 2. Elastomers:- When plastics are vulcanized into rubbery products exhibiting good strength and elongation polymers are known as elastomers. 3 Fiber:- Long filament like material when length is atleast 100 times it’s diameter polymer are said to be
  13. 13. Z* is an initiating species. * may be a radical a cation or an anion. Example:- Polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon) It is obtained by polymerization of water emulsion of tetraflouroethylene under pressure and in the presence of Benzoyl peroxide as a catalyst. F F | | n (CH2 = CH2) polymerize ------C----C------- | | F F

