Kerja Kursus Pengajian Am Kod Mata Pelajaran 900/4 Aplikasi Sains dan Teknologi dalam Projek Penanaman Sayur-Sayuran Secar...
• Memberi pendedahan kepada masyarakat mengenai kelebihan pertanian moden (fertigasi) berbanding kaedah pertanian secara t...
• Mengkaji jenis-jenis aplikasi sains dan teknologi yang digunakan dalam projek penanaman sayuran secara fertigasi di Kamp...
Reka bentuk kajian • Kaedah tinjauan • Sampel kajian Instrumen kajian • Temu bual • Soal selidik • Pemerhatian Pengumpulan...
Hasil soal selidik • Analisis data demografi responden Bil Item Kategori Bilangan Peratusan (%) 1. Jantina Lelaki 13 43.33...
Soalan Sangat Setuju (%) Setuju (%) Tidak Pasti (%) Tidak Setuju (%) Sangat Tidak Setuju (%) Dulang semaian untuk menyemai...
• Analisis data kepentingan aplikasi sains dan teknologi ITEM Sangat Setuju (%) Setuju (%) Tidak Pasti (%) Tidak Setuju (%...
Hasil temu bual Bil Tarikh Soalan Temu Bual Ulasan Informen 1 30/1/2017 Soalan 1 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah peralatan yang d...
4 Soalan 4 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah perbezaan utama antara pertanian tradisional dengan pertanian moden (fertigasi) ? Ulas...
• Aplikasi sains dan teknologi dalam semua aspek khususnya aspek pertanian memberi banyak sumbangan dan kepentingan kepada...
Contoh viva pengajian am

Viva Pengajian Am 2017 - Sains & Teknologi : Pertanian

  1. 1. Kerja Kursus Pengajian Am Kod Mata Pelajaran 900/4 Aplikasi Sains dan Teknologi dalam Projek Penanaman Sayur-Sayuran Secara Fertigasi di Kampung Merotai Besar Tawau, Sabah
  2. 2. • Memberi pendedahan kepada masyarakat mengenai kelebihan pertanian moden (fertigasi) berbanding kaedah pertanian secara tradisional. • Memperkenalkan Syarikat Ittihad Worldwide Resources sebagai pembekal hasil tani yang menggunakan kaedah fertigasi kepada masyarakat khususnya di daerah Tawau.
  3. 3. • Mengkaji jenis-jenis aplikasi sains dan teknologi yang digunakan dalam projek penanaman sayuran secara fertigasi di Kampung Merotai Besar Tawau, Sabah. • Mengenal pasti kepentingan aplikasi sains dan teknologi dalam projek penanaman sayuran secara fertigasi di Kampung Merotai Besar Tawau, Sabah. • Lokasi kebun terletak di Kg Merotai Besar Tawau kira-kira 29 km dari bandar Tawau. • Lokasi dipilih kerana kawasan Kg Merotai terpilih untuk program My Kampung My Future. • Projek diusahakan oleh seorang graduan Universiti Al-Azhar yang berkelulusan ijazah sarjana muda dalam bidang syariah dan perundangan.
  4. 4. Reka bentuk kajian • Kaedah tinjauan • Sampel kajian Instrumen kajian • Temu bual • Soal selidik • Pemerhatian Pengumpulan data • Rujukan • Soal selidik • Temu bual Analisis data • Skala Likert SKALA POIN Sangat tidak setuju (STS) 1 Tidak setuju (TS) 2 Tidak pasti (TP) 3 Setuju (S) 4 Sangat setuju (SS) 5
  5. 5. Hasil soal selidik • Analisis data demografi responden Bil Item Kategori Bilangan Peratusan (%) 1. Jantina Lelaki 13 43.33 Perempuan 17 56.67 2. Umur Bawah 20 tahun 7 23.33 21 – 30 tahun 6 20 31 – 40 tahun 8 26.67 41 – 50 tahun 6 20 Lebih 50 tahun 3 10 3. Bangsa Bugis 10 33.33 Bajau 5 16.67 Melayu 2 6.67 Cina 3 10 Lain - lain 10 33.33 4. Pekerjaan Kerajaan 12 40 Swasta 8 26.67 Bekerja Sendiri 14 46.67 Pelajar 6 20
  6. 6. Soalan Sangat Setuju (%) Setuju (%) Tidak Pasti (%) Tidak Setuju (%) Sangat Tidak Setuju (%) Dulang semaian untuk menyemai anak pokok 21 (70) 4 (13.33) 4 (13.33) 1 (3.33) 0 (0) Pengukur tiga dalam satu untuk mengukur nilai pH tanah, kelembapan dan cahaya 20 (66.67) 4 (13.33) 6 (20) 0 (0) 0 (0) EC Meter untuk mengukur kepekatan bahan kimia 18 (60) 7 (23.33) 5 (16.67) 0 (0) 0 (0) Polybeg sebagai tempat penyimpanan medium tanah 25 (83.33) 5 (16.67) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Alat pengatur masa automatik untuk mengawal masa penyiraman tanaman 19 (63.33) 6 (20) 4 (13.33) 1 (3.330 0 (0) Mesin pengisar sabut kelapa untuk menghasilkan medium tanah 20 (63.33) 6 (20) 4 (13.33) 0 (0) 0 (0) • Analisis data jenis peralatan sains dan teknologi
  7. 7. • Analisis data kepentingan aplikasi sains dan teknologi ITEM Sangat Setuju (%) Setuju (%) Tidak Pasti (%) Tidak Setuju (%) Sangat Tidak Setuju (%) Meningkatkan kualiti dan kuantiti hasil 20 (66.67) 10 (33.33) 0 (0) 0 (0) 0 (0) Mengurangkan penggunaan tenaga buruh 19 (63.33) 8 (26.67) 3 (10) 0 (0) 0 (0) Mengurangkan kos operasi 10 (33.33) 9 (30) 4 (13.33) 7 (23.33) 0 (0) Mengelakkan tanaman daripada dijangkiti penyakit bawaan tanah 16 (53.33) 12 (40) 2 (6.67) 0 (0) 0 (0) Mengurangkan penggunaan racun 13 (43.33) 8 (26.67) 9 (30) 0 (0) 0 (0) Mengelakkan pencemaran nutrien dalam tanah 15 (50) 7 (23.33) 8 (26.67) 0 (0) 0 (0)
  8. 8. Hasil temu bual Bil Tarikh Soalan Temu Bual Ulasan Informen 1 30/1/2017 Soalan 1 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah peralatan yang digunakan bagi mendapatkan anak pokok yang sihat dan subur? Ulasan :“ Bagi mendapatkan anak pokok yang subur, kami menggunakan dulang semaian bagi menyemai anak pokok terlebih dahulu.” 2 Soalan 2 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah kegunaan pengukur tiga dalam satu (3 in 1) dalam pertanian fertigasi? Ulasan : “ Pengukur 3 in 1 berfungsi untuk mengukur nilai pH tanah, kelembapan dan cahaya.” 3 Soalan 3 bagi objektif 1 : Bagaimana caranya untuk mengenal pasti bahan kimia dalam media tanaman mencukupi? Ulasan : “ Untuk memastikan bahan kimia dalam tanah tidak berlebihan, kami menggunakan EC Meter untuk mengukur kepekatan bahan kimia.”
  9. 9. 4 Soalan 4 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah perbezaan utama antara pertanian tradisional dengan pertanian moden (fertigasi) ? Ulasan : “ Perbezaannya adalah di mana pertanian tradisional menanam tanaman dalam tanah yang sedia ada manakala pertanian fertigasi menanam tanaman dalam polybeg.” 5 Soalan 5 bagi objektif 1 : Apakah kegunaan alat pengatur masa automatik dalam projek penanaman sayur – sayuran secara fertigasi? Ulasan : “ Fungsi alat pengatur masa automatik adalah untuk mengawal masa penyiraman tanaman.”
  10. 10. • Aplikasi sains dan teknologi dalam semua aspek khususnya aspek pertanian memberi banyak sumbangan dan kepentingan kepada manusia sejagat. • Pelbagai ciptaan sains diselidik, direka dan digunapakai dalam sektor pertanian bagi menggalakkan masyarakat menceburi bidang pertanian. • Walaupun terdapat beberapa halangan yang mengganggugugatkan pencapaian ke arah negara maju, namun pelbagai pihak berusaha dengan gigih bagi memastikan lapan petunjuk negara maju dapat dicapai seiring dengan peredaran zaman.

×