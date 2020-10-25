Successfully reported this slideshow.
LMCP1352 – ASAS ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Projek Akhir DISEDIAKAN OLEH : MOHAMAD IZZAFIZ BIN MOHD ISA (A164245) P...
Soalan: Sebatang lebuh raya akan dibina unuk menghubungkan 6 buah bandar. Guna tanah bandar - bandar tersebut adalah seper...
1. Kirakan Pengeluaran dan Penarikan Bagi Setiap Bandar
2. Jika 65% perjalanan menggunakan kereta persendirian dan purata isi kereta ialah 1.9 orang kereta, maka Bandar Pengeluar...
3. Kira semula pengeluaran dan penarikan supaya jumlah pengeluaran dan penarik menjadi sama Bandar Pengeluaran Penarikan A...
4. Kira Matriks Asalan - Tujuan
5. Jika 70% perjalanan antara bandar menggunakan lebuh raya, maka Bandar Pengeluaran Penarikan A 8672 8318 B 9985 10220 C ...
5. Kira semula matriks perjalanan asalan – tujuan bagi kereta yang melalui lebuh raya
6. Umpukan pengaliran lalu lintas kereta di bandar-bandar bagi kedua-dua arah
7. Jika kadar tol dikenakan RM0.20 setiap km, kira jumlah kutipan tol A FEDCB 15km 18km17km21km19km
Jumlah kutipan tol dari Bandar A ke Bandar F
Jumlah kutipan tol dari Bandar F ke Bandar A
Oleh itu, jumlah kutipan tol adalah RM221271.60 + RM212426.20 = RM433697.80
8. Jika 30% pengaliran dalam masa satu jam puncak, kira pengaliran maksimum/jam Pengaliran maksimum / jam = 70% X Perjalan...
Pengaliran Maksimum / Jam Bandar A ke Bandar F Jumlah = 1904
Pengaliran Maksimum / Jam Bandar F ke Bandar A Jumlah = 1824
9. Lukiskan Visual Umpukan Perjalanan Antara Bandar
10. Muatan jalan raya 1800 kereta/jam, berapa lorong lebuh raya ini patut dibina Umpukan dari A ke F Umpukan dari F ke A
SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH
Projek akhir LMCP1352 (A164245)

Tugasan akhir bagi subjek LMCP1352 Asas - Asas Sains Data Dalam Pengangkutan

Projek akhir LMCP1352 (A164245)

  1. 1. LMCP1352 – ASAS ASAS SAINS DATA DALAM PENGANGKUTAN Projek Akhir DISEDIAKAN OLEH : MOHAMAD IZZAFIZ BIN MOHD ISA (A164245) PENSYARAH: PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH
  2. 2. Soalan: Sebatang lebuh raya akan dibina unuk menghubungkan 6 buah bandar. Guna tanah bandar - bandar tersebut adalah seperti jadual di sebelah. Kadar pengeluaran adalah 2.2 setiap rumah dan kadar penarikan 3.3 bagi setiap m persegi luas lantai. Rumah Luas Lantai A 16500 1050000 B 19000 1290000 C 31000 1940000 D 27000 1850000 E 21500 1430000 F 17500 1230000
  3. 3. 1. Kirakan Pengeluaran dan Penarikan Bagi Setiap Bandar
  4. 4. 2. Jika 65% perjalanan menggunakan kereta persendirian dan purata isi kereta ialah 1.9 orang kereta, maka Bandar Pengeluaran Penarikan A 12418 11854 B 14300 14563 C 23332 21902 D 20321 20886 E 16182 16144 F 13171 13886 Jumlah 99724 99234
  5. 5. 3. Kira semula pengeluaran dan penarikan supaya jumlah pengeluaran dan penarik menjadi sama Bandar Pengeluaran Penarikan A 12388 11883 B 14265 14599 C 23274 21956 D 20271 20937 E 16142 16184 F 13139 13920 Jumlah 99479 99479
  6. 6. 4. Kira Matriks Asalan - Tujuan
  7. 7. 5. Jika 70% perjalanan antara bandar menggunakan lebuh raya, maka Bandar Pengeluaran Penarikan A 8672 8318 B 9985 10220 C 16292 15369 D 14190 14656 E 11299 11329 F 9197 9744 Jumlah 69635 69635
  8. 8. 5. Kira semula matriks perjalanan asalan – tujuan bagi kereta yang melalui lebuh raya
  9. 9. 6. Umpukan pengaliran lalu lintas kereta di bandar-bandar bagi kedua-dua arah
  10. 10. 7. Jika kadar tol dikenakan RM0.20 setiap km, kira jumlah kutipan tol A FEDCB 15km 18km17km21km19km
  11. 11. Jumlah kutipan tol dari Bandar A ke Bandar F
  12. 12. Jumlah kutipan tol dari Bandar F ke Bandar A
  13. 13. Oleh itu, jumlah kutipan tol adalah RM221271.60 + RM212426.20 = RM433697.80
  14. 14. 8. Jika 30% pengaliran dalam masa satu jam puncak, kira pengaliran maksimum/jam Pengaliran maksimum / jam = 70% X Perjalanan dari suatu bandar / (24-1) Jam
  15. 15. Pengaliran Maksimum / Jam Bandar A ke Bandar F Jumlah = 1904
  16. 16. Pengaliran Maksimum / Jam Bandar F ke Bandar A Jumlah = 1824
  17. 17. 9. Lukiskan Visual Umpukan Perjalanan Antara Bandar
  18. 18. 10. Muatan jalan raya 1800 kereta/jam, berapa lorong lebuh raya ini patut dibina Umpukan dari A ke F Umpukan dari F ke A
  19. 19. SEKIAN, TERIMA KASIH

