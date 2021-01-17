UE4ベースのバーチャルイベント制作におけるHoloLens活用実験始めました

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UE4ベースのバーチャルイベント制作における HoloLens活用実験始めました Tokyo HoloLens ミートアップ vol.24 LT枠 株式会社サイバーエージェント 株式会社CyberHuman Productions 岩﨑 謙汰 ...
岩﨑謙汰 (イワケン) 自己紹介 ・HoloLens好き CyberAgent 社員 ・最近仕事ではUnreal Engine4 (UE4) ・UE4 × HoloLens 開発友達ほしい ・Twitter: @iwaken71 ・MR分野にて...
HoloLens × バーチャル イベント 実験 HoloLensと私年表 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会登壇 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2021.01 Hol...
HoloLens × バーチャル イベント 実験 HoloLensと3年ぶり再会しました 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会登壇 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2021...
大学卒業と共に HoloLensとお別れ 3年越しの再会 ありがとうCyberAgent 今日の話 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2...
バーチャルイベント制作やってます フィジカルな人間 × バーチャル空間のライブ・イベント リアルタイム3DCG合成撮影スタジオ × Unreal Engine4 New Service for Virtual Event: https://ww...
昨年末 MIYAVIさんのバーチャルイベント担当しました 画像引用) MIYAVIの無料配信ライブ「MIYAVI Virtual Level 5.0: Synthesis シンセシス」にて最先端のリアルタイム合成技術で制作に参加
UE4エンジニア 初実績 画像引用) MIYAVIの無料配信ライブ「MIYAVI Virtual Level 5.0: Synthesis シンセシス」にて最先端のリアルタイム合成技術で制作に参加
撮影スタジオ=現実世界とデジタル世界が融合する場所 現実世界 デジタル世界 カメラを通して融合
スタジオは現実世界とデジタルワールドが遭遇する場所 それってつまりMixed Realityじゃん…? HoloLensがバーチャルイベントの制作フローに 貢献できるのでは…?
今回作りたいもの • この白いステージをスタジオに重ね合わせてHoloLens2で表示できれば成功 • 以前のバーチャルイベント制作データを元に作成 • 最終ゴールは制作のイテレーションを早くすること
実際作ったもの https://youtu.be/-org_YIhlFU バッチリ位置が合っていることを確認できた👏
開発環境 • Windows10 Pro/Home (どちらも可) • Unreal Engine4.26 (HoloLens2用) • Unreal Engine4.23 (合成撮影用) • HoloLens2 • Visual Studio...
手順 • スタジオのScanデータを取得 • Scanデータを元にUE4上にデジタル世界を制作 ==ここまではバーチャルイベント用にデータを作ってもらう== • デジタル世界を画像マーカーに合わせて表示するHoloLensアプリを作る • MR...
スタジオのScanデータを取得 • iPad Pro 11インチ (LiDAR付き) • 3d Scanner App • iPadかざして歩き回るだけでScanできる • TexturedのOBJデータで出力 • 簡単にできる
Scanデータを元にUE4上にデジタル世界を制作 • ScanデータをCGデザイナーに渡して 制作依頼 • Maya→UE4のフロー
デジタル世界を画像マーカーに合わせて表示する HoloLensアプリを作る • HoloLens2×UE4.26ではImage Trackingですぐ実装できるのはQRCodeのみ • QRCode TrackingについてZenn記事を書きま...
MRTK for Unreal UX ToolsでUI作成 • MRTK for Unreal UX Toolsをダウンロード、UE4のPluginに追加 https://github.com/microsoft/MixedReality-UX...
パフォーマンスに関する推奨事項設定を行う • 撮影用ステージデータをそのまま使うと処理が重く、カクツクので HoloLens用にパフォーマンス設定する必要がある • こちらのドキュメント通り設定を変えるだけで、処理が軽くなるよ！！ https:...
デジタルワールドの原点とスタジオの 画像マーカー位置を合わせる デジタル世界の原点 現実世界の原点 位置を合わせる 任意のQRCodeでOK
スタジオでHoloLens2装着 やってみて気づいたこと ・地面のQRコードにかなり近づく必要がある ・黒色は透過するので対策が必要 ・小道具や照明など位置合わせが重要なプロジェクトで 真価を発揮するかも…? → 今後もユースケース, UI/U...
UE4×HoloLens2 開発友達募集…! ・Twitter: @iwaken71 フォローお願いしますmm ・ZennにUE4×HoloLens2の開発記事あげています いいねしていいんだからね…! 今年は月10本くらい技術記事書いていきたい
  1. 1. UE4ベースのバーチャルイベント制作における HoloLens活用実験始めました Tokyo HoloLens ミートアップ vol.24 LT枠 株式会社サイバーエージェント 株式会社CyberHuman Productions 岩﨑 謙汰 (@iwaken71)
  2. 2. 岩﨑謙汰 (イワケン) 自己紹介 ・HoloLens好き CyberAgent 社員 ・最近仕事ではUnreal Engine4 (UE4) ・UE4 × HoloLens 開発友達ほしい ・Twitter: @iwaken71 ・MR分野にて 社内Next Experts認定
  3. 3. HoloLens × バーチャル イベント 実験 HoloLensと私年表 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会登壇 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2021.01 HoloLens2購入 3年間のHoloLens空白期 VTuber配信 VRアプリ開発 バーチャルイベント 2018.04 CyberAgent入社 2019.06 2020.07 CHP Join 大学卒業と共に HoloLensとお別れ 3年越しの再会 ありがとうCyberAgent Now
  4. 4. HoloLens × バーチャル イベント 実験 HoloLensと3年ぶり再会しました 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会登壇 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2021.01 HoloLens2購入 3年間のHoloLens空白期 VTuber配信 VRアプリ開発 バーチャルイベント 2018.04 CyberAgent入社 2019.06 2020.07 CHP Join 大学卒業と共に HoloLensとお別れ 3年越しの再会 ありがとうCyberAgent Now
  5. 5. 大学卒業と共に HoloLensとお別れ 3年越しの再会 ありがとうCyberAgent 今日の話 2016.12.15 HoloLensに出会い感動 2018.3.28 HoloLens参考書読書会 HoloLensとイチャ開発 MR研究 2021.01 HoloLens2購入 3年間のHoloLens空白期 VTuber配信 VRアプリ開発 バーチャルイベント 2018.04 CyberAgent入社 2019.06 2020.07 CHP Join Now HoloLens × バーチャル イベント 実験
  6. 6. バーチャルイベント制作やってます フィジカルな人間 × バーチャル空間のライブ・イベント リアルタイム3DCG合成撮影スタジオ × Unreal Engine4 New Service for Virtual Event: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ZrZix9chA4
  7. 7. 昨年末 MIYAVIさんのバーチャルイベント担当しました 画像引用) MIYAVIの無料配信ライブ「MIYAVI Virtual Level 5.0: Synthesis シンセシス」にて最先端のリアルタイム合成技術で制作に参加
  8. 8. UE4エンジニア 初実績 画像引用) MIYAVIの無料配信ライブ「MIYAVI Virtual Level 5.0: Synthesis シンセシス」にて最先端のリアルタイム合成技術で制作に参加
  9. 9. 撮影スタジオ=現実世界とデジタル世界が融合する場所 現実世界 デジタル世界 カメラを通して融合
  10. 10. スタジオは現実世界とデジタルワールドが遭遇する場所 それってつまりMixed Realityじゃん…? HoloLensがバーチャルイベントの制作フローに 貢献できるのでは…?
  11. 11. 今回作りたいもの • この白いステージをスタジオに重ね合わせてHoloLens2で表示できれば成功 • 以前のバーチャルイベント制作データを元に作成 • 最終ゴールは制作のイテレーションを早くすること
  12. 12. 実際作ったもの https://youtu.be/-org_YIhlFU バッチリ位置が合っていることを確認できた👏
  13. 13. 開発環境 • Windows10 Pro/Home (どちらも可) • Unreal Engine4.26 (HoloLens2用) • Unreal Engine4.23 (合成撮影用) • HoloLens2 • Visual Studio2019 • MRTK for Unreal UX Tools v0.11.0 • カムロ坂スタジオ
  14. 14. 手順 • スタジオのScanデータを取得 • Scanデータを元にUE4上にデジタル世界を制作 ==ここまではバーチャルイベント用にデータを作ってもらう== • デジタル世界を画像マーカーに合わせて表示するHoloLensアプリを作る • MRTK for Unreal UX ToolsでUI作成 • パフォーマンスに関する推奨事項設定を行う • デジタル世界の原点とスタジオの画像マーカー位置を合わせる • スタジオでHoloLens2装着 バーチャル イベント 制作 HoloLens アプリ制作
  15. 15. スタジオのScanデータを取得 • iPad Pro 11インチ (LiDAR付き) • 3d Scanner App • iPadかざして歩き回るだけでScanできる • TexturedのOBJデータで出力 • 簡単にできる
  16. 16. Scanデータを元にUE4上にデジタル世界を制作 • ScanデータをCGデザイナーに渡して 制作依頼 • Maya→UE4のフロー
  17. 17. デジタル世界を画像マーカーに合わせて表示する HoloLensアプリを作る • HoloLens2×UE4.26ではImage Trackingですぐ実装できるのはQRCodeのみ • QRCode TrackingについてZenn記事を書きました。 【HoloLens2】UE4.26でQRCode Trackingの座標軸に合わせてActorを出現させる (QRコードのチュートリアルをベースに作っています)
  18. 18. MRTK for Unreal UX ToolsでUI作成 • MRTK for Unreal UX Toolsをダウンロード、UE4のPluginに追加 https://github.com/microsoft/MixedReality-UXTools-Unreal • 今回はHand Menuを採用→チュートリアル通りやってみる https://github.com/microsoft/MixedReality-UXTools-Unreal/blob/public/0.11.x/Docs/HandMenu.md • ステージのVisible On/OffボタンとQRCode Follow On/Offボタンを実装
  19. 19. パフォーマンスに関する推奨事項設定を行う • 撮影用ステージデータをそのまま使うと処理が重く、カクツクので HoloLens用にパフォーマンス設定する必要がある • こちらのドキュメント通り設定を変えるだけで、処理が軽くなるよ！！ https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/windows/mixed-reality/develop/unreal/performance-recommendations-for-unreal https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/windows/mixed-reality/develop/unreal/unreal-materials
  20. 20. デジタルワールドの原点とスタジオの 画像マーカー位置を合わせる デジタル世界の原点 現実世界の原点 位置を合わせる 任意のQRCodeでOK
  21. 21. スタジオでHoloLens2装着 やってみて気づいたこと ・地面のQRコードにかなり近づく必要がある ・黒色は透過するので対策が必要 ・小道具や照明など位置合わせが重要なプロジェクトで 真価を発揮するかも…? → 今後もユースケース, UI/UXの研究を重ねていきます → Azure Remote Rendering for Unreal対応してほしい…!
  22. 22. UE4×HoloLens2 開発友達募集…! ・Twitter: @iwaken71 フォローお願いしますmm ・ZennにUE4×HoloLens2の開発記事あげています いいねしていいんだからね…! 今年は月10本くらい技術記事書いていきたい

