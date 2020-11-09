        [Lesen] [eKnihy] The Ravens (The Ravens, #1)

Kappa Rho Nu isn�t your average sorority. Their parties are notorious. Their fundraisers are known for being Westerly College�s most elaborate affairs. But beneath the veil of Greek life and prestige, the sisters of Kappu Rho Nu share a secret: they�re a coven of witches. For Vivi Deveraux, being one of Kappa Rho Nu�s Ravens means getting a chance to redefine herself. For Scarlett Winters, a bonafide Raven and daughter of a legacy Raven, pledge this year means living up to her mother�s impossible expectations of becoming Kappa Rho Nu�s next president. Scarlett knows she�d be the perfect candidate � that is, if she didn�t have one human-sized skeleton in her closet�. When Vivi and Scarlett are paired as big and little for initiation, they find themselves sinking into the sinister world of blood oaths and betrayals. .

