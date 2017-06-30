Please note, these are the actual video-recorded proceedings from the live CME event and may include the use of trade name...
Moderator Neil Love, MD Faculty Oncology Grand Rounds Cancer Immunotherapy Nurse and Physician Investigators Discuss New A...
Oncology Tumor Panel Series
Recently Approved Agents November 21, 2012 – April 26, 2016 Immunotherapy • Nivolumab • Pembrolizumab • Ipilimumab • Blina...
Recently Approved Agents in Other Cancers November 21, 2012 – April 26, 2016 Acute Leukemias • Blinatumomab Multiple Myelo...
Oncology Grand Rounds: Themes • New agents and treatment strategies: Benefits and risks • Counseling patients about side e...
“Best Practices” Patient Education and AE Management • Educational sessions – Review specific mechanisms of selected treat...
“Best Practices” Patient Education and AE Management (cont.) • Thorough physical assessment and evaluation of adverse effe...
Module 1: Biology of the Immune System; Mechanisms of Action of Cancer Immunotherapies, Including Checkpoint Inhibitors
33-Year-Old Woman with BRAF V600E-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Seery) • 2012: Diagnosed with melanoma • 2013: Metastatic...
3/10/14 4/22/14 6/6/14 2/10/15 Disease progression – nivo started 3/17/14 Regression of pelvic lymph nodes with no evidenc...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • At the point that the patient enrolled on the clinical trial of ipilimumab versus ipil...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • What was the time course of the patient’s initial response to immunotherapy treatment?...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • How do you think this experience has affected the way the patient currently views her ...
What Is Immuno-Oncology? • Immuno-oncology focuses on harnessing the tremendous power of the human immune system to detect...
A Brief History of Immuno-Oncology • 1796 First use of immunotherapy to control disease – smallpox vaccine • 1975 First pr...
Dendritic cell TUMOR Activated T cell Resting T cell LYMPH NODE TCR CD28 MHC B7 Tumor antigen A Road Map of Immunotherapy ...
T cell Tumor cell or APC (Immune checkpoints: PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4) Immune Checkpoint Blockade: Mechanism of Action Courtes...
Engaging the Brakes with Checkpoint Inhibitors Co-stimulatory Pathways Checkpoint Pathways Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, ...
Investigational and Approved Checkpoint Inhibitors Anti-PD-1 Nivolumab* Pembrolizumab** Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab Durvalumab...
Module 2: Predictors of Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors; Duration of Responses
64-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Lung (Ms Davies) • 2014: Received carboplatin/pemetrexed  disease p...
Case discussion points (Ms Davies) • What are the patient’s most important current goals?
Select Cancers Responding to Anti-PD-1/PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitors • Melanoma • Lung cancer • Kidney cancer • Bladder canc...
Single-Agent Activity of PD-1/PD-L1 Axis Blockade in Relapsed/Refractory Cancer al. Nat Rev Clinic Oncol 2015;[Epub ahead ...
Key Immunotherapy Approvals in Melanoma Date Agent/Regimen Approval 3/2011 Ipilimumab Unresectable or metastatic melanoma ...
Pre-Rx 8 weeks 62-year-old man with disease progression after treatment with IL-2, temozolomide and multiple surgical exci...
Immunotherapy in NSCLC Nivolumab • Approved for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the lung that progresses during or after plat...
Immunotherapy in Renal Cell Carcinoma Nivolumab • Approved for metastatic renal cell carcinoma after prior anti-angiogenic...
Immunotherapy in Urothelial Bladder Cancer — Investigational Pembrolizumab • Plimack ER et al. Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) for...
Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab in Metastatic Urothelial Bladder Cancer • Median duration of response has not yet been reached in ...
Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab in Metastatic Urothelial Bladder Cancer Petrylak D et al. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 4501. 44/80 pts ...
Immunotherapy in Hodgkin Lymphoma Nivolumab • Ansell S et al. Nivolumab in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory clas...
Patients (n = 23) PercentChangeinTumorBurden 25 0 -25 -50 -75 -100 On treatment, ongoing response Off treatment without di...
On treatment, ongoing response Off treatment without progression Progressive disease, following response or stable disease...
Immunotherapy in Cancer with Mismatch Repair Deficiency
Pseudoprogression • Not as common as we would hope. • In CheckMate 057, seen in 16/71 patients who received treatment beyo...
Module 3: Side Effects and Complications of Checkpoint Inhibitors
65-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Seery) • 2013: Enrolled on a blinded clinical trial comparing ipilimumab/nivo...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • After the patient was enrolled on a clinicial trial of ipilimumab versus ipilimumab/ni...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • What have you observed in terms of toxicity with combination immunotherapy (CTLA-4 ant...
55-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Kidney (Ms Seery) • 2006: High-dose IL-2 for metastatic clear ...
Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • How does this man’s passion for music relate to him as a person and his perspective on...
Immunotherapy Safety and Tolerability Summary • Immune-related AEs can involve ANY organ system – Awareness and recognitio...
Immunotherapy Safety and Tolerability Summary • Most toxicities are manageable, low-grade, reversible – Rarely lead to tre...
Comparison of Checkpoint Inhibitors to Standard Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC • AE profiles consistent with previous stud...
Immune-Related Adverse Events (irAEs) Activation of the immune system against tumors can result in a novel spectrum of irA...
Less Common irAEs • Hematologic: hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia • Cardiovascular: myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculiti...
Median Time to Appearance of irAEs Villadolid J, Amin A. Transl Lung Cancer Res 2015;4(5):560-75. Renal dysfunction Hepati...
How to Evaluate Patients Experiencing Potential irAEs • Rule out other etiologies – Infection – Other drugs – Metabolic ca...
Grade 1 • Supportive care ± withhold drug Grade 2 • Withhold drug • Re-dose if toxicity resolved to ≤ grade 1 • Low-dose c...
Immune-Mediated Colitis: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: 2% to 3% • Diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movem...
Colonoscopy performed on a 51-year-old man with metastatic melanoma who developed watery diarrhea after receiving an immun...
Pneumonitis • Radiographs – New or changes Ground-glass changes Nodular or interstitial • Symptoms – New or worsening Coug...
Highly variable radiographic appearance of pneumonitis Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
40-year-old woman, Stage IV melanoma after 4 doses of CTLA-4 antibody; cough, SOB Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
Pneumonitis Treatment Grade Management Grade 1 Radiographic changes only • Consider delay of I-O therapy • Monitor for sym...
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: <1% to 8% • Endocrinopathies, including immun...
Immune-Mediated Dermatitis/Rash: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: 6% to 7% • Signs and symptoms: – Rash – Itchin...
Example of Pruritic Rash • Treated with oral or topical diphenhydramine and oral fexofenadine • May require topical or ora...
Module 4: Potential Autoimmune Contraindications to Immunotherapy; Special Populations
49-Year-Old Woman with Multiple Sclerosis and Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Davies) • 2013: Hepatic metastases – Ipilimumab foll...
Case discussion points (Ms Davies) • What are the patient’s specific concerns related to her children? How do these concer...
89-Year-Old Man with Metastatic NSCLC (Ms Davies) • 2012: Pleural pericardial effusions: Metastatic adenocarcinoma of the ...
Potential Contraindications to Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy • Preexisting autoimmune disorders • Rheumatoid arthritis • Cr...
Johnson DB et al. JAMA Oncology 2016;[Epub ahead of print]. Ipilimumab Therapy in Patients with Advanced Melanoma and Pree...
A Phase II Trial of Pembrolizumab for Melanoma or NSCLC and Untreated Brain Metastases • Systemic response rate: 45% • Bra...
MRI Images Before and After Treatment with Pembrolizumab Before Pembrolizumab After 4 mo Pembrolizumab After 7 mo Pembroli...
Key Questions Going Forward • Anti-PD-1 versus anti-PD-L1? • Ideal schedule/duration of therapy: – 1 year, 2 years, indefi...
    1. 1. Please note, these are the actual video-recorded proceedings from the live CME event and may include the use of trade names and other raw, unedited content.
    2. 2. Moderator Neil Love, MD Faculty Oncology Grand Rounds Cancer Immunotherapy Nurse and Physician Investigators Discuss New Agents, Novel Therapies and Actual Cases from Practice Wednesday, April 27, 2016 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Evan J Lipson, MD Virginia J Seery, MSN, RN, ANP-BC Marianne J Davies, DNP, ACNP-BC, AOCNP-BC Roy S Herbst, MD, PhD
    3. 3. Oncology Tumor Panel Series
    4. 4. Recently Approved Agents November 21, 2012 – April 26, 2016 Immunotherapy • Nivolumab • Pembrolizumab • Ipilimumab • Blinatumomab Ovarian Cancer • Olaparib • Bevacizumab Gastrointestinal Cancers • Liposomal irinotecan (MM-398) • TAS-102 • Ramucirumab Lymphomas and CLL • Belinostat • Idelalisib • Ibrutinib • Obinutuzumab • Ofatumumab • Venetoclax Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Melanoma • Osimertinib • Afatinib • Ceritinib • Necitumumab • Nivolumab • Ramucirumab • Pembrolizumab • Crizotinib • Alectinib • Talimogene laherparepvec • Cobimetinib/vemurafenib • Nivolumab • Pembrolizumab • Dabrafenib • Trametinib • Ipilimumab Breast Cancer • Palbociclib • T-DM1 • Pertuzumab Bladder Cancer www.fda.gov; www.centerwatch.org
    5. 5. Recently Approved Agents November 21, 2012 – April 26, 2016 Immunotherapy • Nivolumab • Pembrolizumab • Ipilimumab • Blinatumomab Ovarian Cancer • Olaparib • Bevacizumab Gastrointestinal Cancers • Liposomal irinotecan (MM-398) • TAS-102 • Ramucirumab Lymphomas and CLL • Belinostat • Idelalisib • Ibrutinib • Obinutuzumab • Ofatumumab • Venetoclax Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Melanoma • Osimertinib • Afatinib • Ceritinib • Necitumumab • Nivolumab • Ramucirumab • Pembrolizumab • Crizotinib • Alectinib • Talimogene laherparepvec • Cobimetinib/vemurafenib • Nivolumab • Pembrolizumab • Dabrafenib • Trametinib • Ipilimumab Breast Cancer • Palbociclib • T-DM1 • Pertuzumab Bladder Cancer www.fda.gov; www.centerwatch.org
    6. 6. Recently Approved Agents in Other Cancers November 21, 2012 – April 26, 2016 Acute Leukemias • Blinatumomab Multiple Myeloma • Ixazomib • Daratumumab • Panobinostat • Elotuzumab • Pomalidomide Basal Cell Carcinoma • Sonidegib Prostate Cancer • Radium-223 Chronic Leukemias • Ponatinib Thyroid Cancer • Cabozantinib • Lenvatinib Liposarcoma and Leiomyosarcoma • Trabectedin www.fda.gov; www.centerwatch.org
    7. 7. Oncology Grand Rounds: Themes • New agents and treatment strategies: Benefits and risks • Counseling patients about side effects – Practical implementation • End-of-life care • Psychosocial issues in patient care • Supporting the supporters • Job satisfaction and burnout in oncology professionals • The oncology professional just entering practice • The bond that heals
    8. 8. “Best Practices” Patient Education and AE Management • Educational sessions – Review specific mechanisms of selected treatment – Pre-treatment and at each office visit/encounter • Assess patients ability to communicate symptoms – Language barrier – Access to phone; computer • Provide a calendar or treatment schedule – Follow-up visits – Important time points • Encourage patients to keep a treatment diary • Provide prescription medications and encourage having medications on hand for anticipated AEs Ledezma, 2009, Rubin 2012. Courtesy, Kathleen Madden, MSN, FNP, AOCNP, APHN
    9. 9. “Best Practices” Patient Education and AE Management (cont.) • Thorough physical assessment and evaluation of adverse effects – Baseline and at each office visit • Educate patients to contact provider at the onset of adverse effects or changes in condition from baseline • At each office visit review the relevant potential adverse effects of therapy • Provide support for patients experiencing the unique patterns of adverse events associated with new novel therapies Ledezma, 2009, Rubin 2012. Courtesy, Kathleen Madden, MSN, FNP, AOCNP, APHN
    10. 10. Module 1: Biology of the Immune System; Mechanisms of Action of Cancer Immunotherapies, Including Checkpoint Inhibitors
    11. 11. 33-Year-Old Woman with BRAF V600E-Mutant Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Seery) • 2012: Diagnosed with melanoma • 2013: Metastatic disease – Ipilimumab on a clinical trial  disease progression • 2014: Nivolumab x 2 years – Excellent response that continues • Living with her very supportive significant other and opened her own business
    12. 12. 3/10/14 4/22/14 6/6/14 2/10/15 Disease progression – nivo started 3/17/14 Regression of pelvic lymph nodes with no evidence of disease currently
    13. 13. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • At the point that the patient enrolled on the clinical trial of ipilimumab versus ipilimumab/nivolumab, how did you briefly explain immunotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors specifically? • What were the clinical issues that you emphasized the most when discussing immunotherapy-related toxicity with this patient?
    14. 14. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • What was the time course of the patient’s initial response to immunotherapy treatment? • What immunotherapy-related side effects, if any, did this patient experience?
    15. 15. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • How do you think this experience has affected the way the patient currently views her life and her future?
    16. 16. What Is Immuno-Oncology? • Immuno-oncology focuses on harnessing the tremendous power of the human immune system to detect and destroy cancer • Why is the human immune system potentially the ultimate anti- cancer therapy? – Specificity: virtually infinite antigen recognition – Adaptability: based on tumor genetic and epigenetic changes – Memory: durable responses even after drug discontinuation Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    17. 17. A Brief History of Immuno-Oncology • 1796 First use of immunotherapy to control disease – smallpox vaccine • 1975 First production of monoclonal antibodies for therapeutic use • 1986 IFN-alpha: First immuno-oncology treatment approved for cancer (hairy cell leukemia) • 1990 Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) (bladder cancer) • 2010 Sipuleucel-T (prostate cancer) • 2011 CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab (metastatic melanoma) • 2014 Blinatumomab (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) • 2014 Anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibodies pembrolizumab and nivolumab (unresectable or metastatic melanoma) • 2015 Adjuvant ipilimumab (melanoma) • 2015-16 Nivolumab, pembrolizumab (NSCLC, RCC)
    18. 18. Dendritic cell TUMOR Activated T cell Resting T cell LYMPH NODE TCR CD28 MHC B7 Tumor antigen A Road Map of Immunotherapy Agents in the Cancer-Immune System Interaction Release of cancer cell antigens: chemotherapy, radiation, targeted therapy Cancer antigen presentation: vaccines Priming and activation: anti–CTLA-4 Killing of cancer cells: anti–PD-1, anti–PD-L1 Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, MSc
    19. 19. T cell Tumor cell or APC (Immune checkpoints: PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4) Immune Checkpoint Blockade: Mechanism of Action Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    20. 20. Engaging the Brakes with Checkpoint Inhibitors Co-stimulatory Pathways Checkpoint Pathways Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, MSc
    21. 21. Investigational and Approved Checkpoint Inhibitors Anti-PD-1 Nivolumab* Pembrolizumab** Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab Durvalumab Avelumab Anti-CTLA-4 Ipilimumab*** Tremelimumab * FDA approval for: Melanoma, NSCLC, Renal cell carcinoma ** FDA approval for: Melanoma, NSCLC *** FDA approval for: Melanoma
    22. 22. Module 2: Predictors of Response to Checkpoint Inhibitors; Duration of Responses
    23. 23. 64-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of the Lung (Ms Davies) • 2014: Received carboplatin/pemetrexed  disease progression • 6/2015: Nivolumab • 11/2015: Hypothyroidism treated with levothyroxine • Continues treatment with excellent response • Cross-country motorcycle trips, including high altitudes of Colorado • Walked his daughter down the aisle at her wedding
    24. 24. Case discussion points (Ms Davies) • What are the patient’s most important current goals?
    25. 25. Select Cancers Responding to Anti-PD-1/PD-L1 Checkpoint Inhibitors • Melanoma • Lung cancer • Kidney cancer • Bladder cancer • Head and neck cancer • Gastric cancer • Breast cancer • Anal cancer • Mesothelioma • Lymphoma (Hodgkin lymphoma, etc) • Mismatch repair deficient tumors (colorectal cancer, etc) Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    26. 26. Single-Agent Activity of PD-1/PD-L1 Axis Blockade in Relapsed/Refractory Cancer al. Nat Rev Clinic Oncol 2015;[Epub ahead of print]. Hodgkin Lymphoma B and T NHL
    27. 27. Key Immunotherapy Approvals in Melanoma Date Agent/Regimen Approval 3/2011 Ipilimumab Unresectable or metastatic melanoma 9/2014 Pembrolizumab Unresectable or metastatic melanoma after ipilimumab or BRAF inhibitor 12/2014 Nivolumab Unresectable or metastatic BRAF V600-mutant or wild-type melanoma 9/2015 Nivolumab/ipilimum ab Unresectable or metastatic melanoma 10/2015 Ipilimumab Adjuvant treatment for cutaneous melanoma Package inserts for ipilimumab, nivolumab, pembrolizumab (4/2016)
    28. 28. Pre-Rx 8 weeks 62-year-old man with disease progression after treatment with IL-2, temozolomide and multiple surgical excisions Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD Regression of metastatic melanoma after 4 doses of PD-1 antibody
    29. 29. Immunotherapy in NSCLC Nivolumab • Approved for metastatic adenocarcinoma of the lung that progresses during or after platinum-based chemo (10/2015) • Approved for metastatic squamous cell NSCLC that progresses during or after platinum-based chemo (3/2015) Pembrolizumab • Approved for metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 by an FDA- approved test, with disease progression during or after platinum-containing chemo (10/2015) http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/InformationOnDrugs/ApprovedDrugs/ucm279174.htm
    30. 30. Immunotherapy in Renal Cell Carcinoma Nivolumab • Approved for metastatic renal cell carcinoma after prior anti-angiogenic therapy (11/2015) http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/InformationOnDrugs/ApprovedDrugs/ucm279174.htm
    31. 31. Immunotherapy in Urothelial Bladder Cancer — Investigational Pembrolizumab • Plimack ER et al. Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) for advanced urothelial cancer: Updated results and biomarker analysis from KEYNOTE-012. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 4502. Atezolizumab • Petrylak DP et al. A phase Ia study of MPDL3280A (anti-PDL1): Updated response and survival data in urothelial bladder cancer (UBC). Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 4501.
    32. 32. Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab in Metastatic Urothelial Bladder Cancer • Median duration of response has not yet been reached in either IC group (range, 0+ to 43 mo) • Median time to response was 62 days – IC2/3 patients: range, 1+ to 10+ mo – IC0/1 patients: range, 1+ to 7+ mo • 20 of 30 responding patients had ongoing responses at the time of data cutoff • 10 patients have been treated for over 1 year, including 3 retreated following protocol amendment Petrylak D et al. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 4501. Patients with UBC and CR or PR as best response Days 1 year Treatment duration (IC2/3) Treatment duration (IC0/1) First CR/PR First PD Treatment discontinuation Ongoing response
    33. 33. Anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab in Metastatic Urothelial Bladder Cancer Petrylak D et al. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 4501. 44/80 pts (55%) with post-baseline tumor assessments experienced a reduction in tumor burden PD-L1 IHC Overall response rate 1-year OS IC3 (n = 12) 67% 50% 57% IC2 (n = 34) 44% IC1 (n = 26) 19% 17% 38% IC0 (n = 15) 13% a * * * * * * *
    34. 34. Immunotherapy in Hodgkin Lymphoma Nivolumab • Ansell S et al. Nivolumab in patients (pts) with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (R/R cHL): Clinical outcomes from extended follow-up of a phase 1 study (CA209-039). Proc ASH 2015; Abstract 583. Pembrolizumab • Armand P et al. PD-1 blockade with pembrolizumab in patients with classical Hodgkin lymphoma after brentuximab vedotin failure: Safety, efficacy, and biomarker assessment. Proc ASH 2015;Abstract 584.
    35. 35. Patients (n = 23) PercentChangeinTumorBurden 25 0 -25 -50 -75 -100 On treatment, ongoing response Off treatment without disease progressiona Progressive disease, following response or stable disease Best Response to Nivolumab in Relapsed/Refractory Classical HL aMaximum clinical benefit, transplant, or toxicityAnsell S et al. Proc ASH 2015;Abstract 583. SD (13%) PR (65%) CR (22%)
    36. 36. On treatment, ongoing response Off treatment without progression Progressive disease, following response or stable disease Durability of Response –100 –50 0 50 100 Time Since First Treatment Date, Weeks PercentChangeFromBaseline inTargetLesions/TumorBurden 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 42 48 54 60 66 72 78 84 90 96 102 108 114 First occurrence of new lesion Ansell S et al. Proc ASH 2015;Abstract 583.
    37. 37. Immunotherapy in Cancer with Mismatch Repair Deficiency
    38. 38. Pseudoprogression • Not as common as we would hope. • In CheckMate 057, seen in 16/71 patients who received treatment beyond progression (22%), or another way to look at it — 16/292 patients who received nivolumab (5%) Topalian S et al. NEJM 2012;366:2443-54.
    39. 39. Module 3: Side Effects and Complications of Checkpoint Inhibitors
    40. 40. 65-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Seery) • 2013: Enrolled on a blinded clinical trial comparing ipilimumab/nivolumab to ipilimumab alone – Responded to treatment – Grade 3 rash requiring corticosteroids • Currently NED, continues treatment • Married and a business owner
    41. 41. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • After the patient was enrolled on a clinicial trial of ipilimumab versus ipilimumab/nivolumab, how did his rash present? How was it managed clinically? • How prevalent are dermatologic toxicities in patients who are receiving checkpoint inhibitors? What is the general time frame for onset of dermatologic toxicities? • What other dermatologic toxicities have you observed in patients who are receiving checkpoint inhibitors?
    42. 42. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • What have you observed in terms of toxicity with combination immunotherapy (CTLA-4 antibody with anti-PD-1/PD-L1 antibody) compared to that experienced with single- agent immunotherapy?
    43. 43. 55-Year-Old Man with Metastatic Clear Cell Carcinoma of the Kidney (Ms Seery) • 2006: High-dose IL-2 for metastatic clear cell carcinoma of the kidney  disease progression – Sunitinib • 2012: Nivolumab on a clinical trial – 18 months later developed pneumonitis and received corticosteroids – Guillain-Barré syndrome treated with intravenous immunoglobulin • A husband, composer and music teacher
    44. 44. Case discussion points (Ms Seery) • How does this man’s passion for music relate to him as a person and his perspective on his illness?
    45. 45. Immunotherapy Safety and Tolerability Summary • Immune-related AEs can involve ANY organ system – Awareness and recognition are key to patient safety • Inflammatory process affecting any organ system • Safety profiles are distinct from chemotherapy • Unique evaluation and management Courtesy, Evan Lipson MD, David R Spigel, MD
    46. 46. Immunotherapy Safety and Tolerability Summary • Most toxicities are manageable, low-grade, reversible – Rarely lead to treatment discontinuation • PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitor safety profiles appear similar – However, combinations w/ CTLA-4 antibodies have more severe toxicity • Suspension of dosing and early use of steroids maximize safety Courtesy, Evan Lipson MD, David R Spigel, MD
    47. 47. Comparison of Checkpoint Inhibitors to Standard Chemotherapy in Advanced NSCLC • AE profiles consistent with previous studies • For atezolizumab, other immune- mediated AEs (any grade) included: – AST increase (4%) – ALT increase (4%) – Pneumonitis (2%) – Colitis (1%) – Hepatitis (1%) Dry skin, stomatitis and nail disorder were additional AEs with ≥5% higher frequency in docetaxel. Safety population includes patients who received any amount of either study treatment. Data cutoff Jan 30, 2015 Spira A et al. Atezolizumab (MPDL3280A). Presented at ASCO 2015 Annual Meeting.
    48. 48. Immune-Related Adverse Events (irAEs) Activation of the immune system against tumors can result in a novel spectrum of irAEs Amos SM, et al. Blood. 2011;118:499 509; 2. YERVOY immune-related adverse reactions management guide. October 2012.‒ Available at https://www.yervoy.co.uk/Images/6682_IrAR%20management%20guide%20731EMEA12PM014.pdf. Accessed September 2014; 3. Chin K, et al. Poster presented at ESMO 2008 (abstr. 787P). • May be due to cytokine release by activated T cells • May be unfamiliar to clinicians • Requires a multidisciplinary approach • Can be serious • Requires prompt recognition and treatment • Requires patient and HCP education Occasional (5-20%) irAEs Grade 3/4 Uncommon • Hypophysitis • Thyroiditis • Adrenal insufficiency • Colitis • Dermatitis - macropapular/pruritus • Pneumonitis • Hepatitis • Pancreatitis • Arthritis • Neuropathies
    49. 49. Less Common irAEs • Hematologic: hemolytic anemia, thrombocytopenia • Cardiovascular: myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis • Ocular: blepharitis, conjunctivitis, iritis, scleritis, uveitis • Renal: nephritis • Neuro: encephalitis, myasthenia gravis Courtesy, Evan Lipson MD
    50. 50. Median Time to Appearance of irAEs Villadolid J, Amin A. Transl Lung Cancer Res 2015;4(5):560-75. Renal dysfunction HepatitisColitis Pneumonitis Hyperthyroid Hyperthyroid Dose 1 Dose 2 Dose 3 Dose 4 Dose 5 Dose 6 Dose 7 Dose 8 … Week 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 …
    51. 51. How to Evaluate Patients Experiencing Potential irAEs • Rule out other etiologies – Infection – Other drugs – Metabolic causes – Neoplasm • Remember: irAEs can affect any organ system at any time after the initiation of therapy – Asymptomatic to severe • Be vigilant: Early recognition, evaluation and treatment are critical Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, MSc
    52. 52. Grade 1 • Supportive care ± withhold drug Grade 2 • Withhold drug • Re-dose if toxicity resolved to ≤ grade 1 • Low-dose corticosteroids if symptoms do not resolve in 1 week (prednisone 0.5 mg/kg/d) Grade 3/4 • Discontinue drug • High-dose corticosteroids tapered over ≥ 1 month until toxicity resolves to ≤ grade 1 (prednisone 1-2 mg/kg/d or equivalent) • Immunosuppressives (eg, infliximab) may be considered if steroids not effective • Standard algorithms available for management of irAEs Courtesy, Evan Lipson MD, David R Spigel, MD General Management of irAEs According to Severity
    53. 53. Immune-Mediated Colitis: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: 2% to 3% • Diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual • Blood in stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools • Severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness Nivolumab package insert 2015
    54. 54. Colonoscopy performed on a 51-year-old man with metastatic melanoma who developed watery diarrhea after receiving an immune checkpoint-blocking drug Autoimmune colitis Images courtesy of Animesh Jain, MD, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    55. 55. Pneumonitis • Radiographs – New or changes Ground-glass changes Nodular or interstitial • Symptoms – New or worsening Cough, shortness of breath • Signs – Decrease in oxygen saturation Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, MSc Diffuse interstitial infiltrates L > R
    56. 56. Highly variable radiographic appearance of pneumonitis Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    57. 57. 40-year-old woman, Stage IV melanoma after 4 doses of CTLA-4 antibody; cough, SOB Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    58. 58. Pneumonitis Treatment Grade Management Grade 1 Radiographic changes only • Consider delay of I-O therapy • Monitor for symptoms every 2-3 days • Consider pulmonary and ID consults Grade 2 Mild to moderate new symptoms • Delay I-O therapy • Pulmonary and ID consults • Monitor symptoms daily, consider hospitalization • 1 mg/kg/day of prednisolone IV or oral equivalent • Consider bronchoscopy, lung biopsy Grade 3-4 Severe new symptoms; new/worsening hypoxia; life-threatening • Permanently discontinue I-O therapy • Hospitalize • Pulmonary and ID consults • 1-2 mg/kg/day methylprednisolone IV or IV equivalent • Prophylactic antibiotics for opportunistic infections • Consider bronchoscopy, lung biopsy Courtesy, Evan J Lipson, MD
    59. 59. Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: <1% to 8% • Endocrinopathies, including immune-mediated hypothyroidism, hypophysitis, adrenal insufficiency, hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism and Type 1 diabetes mellitus have occurred • Signs and symptoms: – Persistent headaches – Extreme tiredness – Weight gain or weight loss – Dizziness or fainting – Changes in mood or behavior – Hair loss – Feeling cold – Constipation – Increased thirst – Change in frequency of urination Nivolumab package insert 2015
    60. 60. Immune-Mediated Dermatitis/Rash: Incidence, Signs and Symptoms • Incidence: 6% to 7% • Signs and symptoms: – Rash – Itchiness of skin – Skin blisters – Ulcers in mouth or other mucous membranes Nivolumab package insert 2015
    61. 61. Example of Pruritic Rash • Treated with oral or topical diphenhydramine and oral fexofenadine • May require topical or oral steroids Courtesy, Julie R Brahmer, MD, MSc
    62. 62. Module 4: Potential Autoimmune Contraindications to Immunotherapy; Special Populations
    63. 63. 49-Year-Old Woman with Multiple Sclerosis and Metastatic Melanoma (Ms Davies) • 2013: Hepatic metastases – Ipilimumab followed by disease progression • 9/2014: Pembrolizumab – Treatment interruptions due to MS flares – 12/2015: Stable disease on treatment with pembrolizumab every 6 weeks • At diagnosis, divorced with teenage children • Anxiety regarding disease recurrence, body-image issues related to eye enucleation, financial concerns
    64. 64. Case discussion points (Ms Davies) • What are the patient’s specific concerns related to her children? How do these concerns compare to those of other patients in this setting?
    65. 65. 89-Year-Old Man with Metastatic NSCLC (Ms Davies) • 2012: Pleural pericardial effusions: Metastatic adenocarcinoma of the lung • Nivolumab with complete tumor response • Continues therapy free of disease – Excellent quality of life and performance status • Physical decline requiring rehab at skilled nursing facility • Wife passed away a few years ago; currently living with his daughter
    66. 66. Potential Contraindications to Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy • Preexisting autoimmune disorders • Rheumatoid arthritis • Crohn’s disease • Multiple sclerosis, et cetera • Receiving systemic steroid therapy • Receiving influenza vaccine • Receiving live vaccines • Immunodeficiency, HIV • Active infection • Active TB • Others Potential benefit?
    67. 67. Johnson DB et al. JAMA Oncology 2016;[Epub ahead of print]. Ipilimumab Therapy in Patients with Advanced Melanoma and Preexisting Autoimmune Disorders (AiDs) • Retrospective characterization of clinical outcomes in 30 patients with preexisting AiDs who received ipilimumab • 15/30 patients (50%) experienced irAEs or flares of their underlying AiD, which were generally manageable with standard treatment • 6/30 (20%) experienced complete or partial responses to therapy • Median overall survival was 12.5 months • Ipilimumab appears to be safe and effective for many patients with advanced melanoma and concurrent, preexisting AiDs • Patients should be monitored closely for irAEs and autoimmune flares AiDs (n = 30) Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) 6 (20%) Psoriasis (5/30) 5 (17%) Multiple sclerosis 2 (7%) Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis 6 (20%) Thyroiditis 3 (10%) Systemic lupus erythematosus 2 (7%) Sarcoidosis 2 (7%) Other 7 (23%)
    68. 68. A Phase II Trial of Pembrolizumab for Melanoma or NSCLC and Untreated Brain Metastases • Systemic response rate: 45% • Brain metastasis response rate: 45% • Duration of response in the brain was at least 12 weeks for 4 of 5 responders – All responses were ongoing at the time of data analysis Goldberg SB et al. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 8035. Kluger HM et al. Proc ASCO 2015;Abstract 9009.
    69. 69. MRI Images Before and After Treatment with Pembrolizumab Before Pembrolizumab After 4 mo Pembrolizumab After 7 mo Pembrolizumab Rothemundt C et al. Ann Oncol 2016;27:544-52. After 4 infusions, the patient with mRCC experienced complete resolution of lung metastases, stabilization of other metastases and regression of all brain metastases. This excellent response was seen despite continued steroid use of dexamethasone 4 mg/day and is still ongoing after 7 months of treatment.
    70. 70. Key Questions Going Forward • Anti-PD-1 versus anti-PD-L1? • Ideal schedule/duration of therapy: – 1 year, 2 years, indefinitely? • Combination therapy? Sequencing/maintenance therapy? • Chemotherapy/targeted therapy? • Immunotherapy? • Radiation therapy?

    ×