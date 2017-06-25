This application provides the only system worldwide that can analyze and measure the distance of micro tubes insides macro...
The InspectRx® System uses few buttons to command the operation inspecting micro-tube insertions. It is equipped with a dr...
The InspectRx® System simultaneously performs its inspection routines on all products placed in the filed of views using m...
The InspectRx® System is equipped with a highly sophisticated lighting system that is not affected by environmental fluctu...
InspectRx® for Safe Blood & Gas Flow

Safe Blood & Gas Flow

Published in: Healthcare
  1. 1. This application provides the only system worldwide that can analyze and measure the distance of micro tubes insides macro tubes with distinctive accuracy in microns. The InspectRx® Medical System has been developed to measure and verifies micro dimensions of inserted tubes. It is capable of measuring dimensional accuracy of inserted micro tubes vital for securing safe flow of blood or gas from the dosage-reservoir to the patient blood stream. Catheters Micro Dimensional Measurements and Analysis of Hardly Visible Inserted Micro-Tubes at One End The main production screen interfaces multiple InspectRx® systems together to perform simultaneous inspection functions. The system records the status of each micro-tube, the total accepted, and the total rejected units. The InspectRx® system communicates with the corporate main production system using electronic signature to constantly upload the data. Catheters Micro Dimensional Measurements and Analysis of Hardly Visible Inserted Micro-Tubes at the Other End The InspectRx® System complies with FDA-21CFR-Part 11. Interface Production Status of Micro Dimensional Measurements and Analysis of Micro-Tubes
  2. 2. The InspectRx® System uses few buttons to command the operation inspecting micro-tube insertions. It is equipped with a drop down menu, which contains several types of pre-programmed products ready for inspection. The InspectRx® System identifies the flaws and measures the dimensions of the inserted micro-tube. The InspectRx® System identifies missing components and sends a signal to the rejection mechanism to rid the production line from unwanted objects. The InspectRx® System conducts the inspection routines on products placed randomly in the field of view regardless of their orientations.
  3. 3. The InspectRx® System simultaneously performs its inspection routines on all products placed in the filed of views using multiple camera systems. A drop down menu allows operator to select the appropriate product within few seconds prior to a production run. If the InspectRx® System contains a multiple computers with multiple camera systems, the status of each functioning system is clearly displayed for clear and effective of communication. The InspectRx® System accurately tracks all units passed its inspection field of views, and accumulates accept and reject products. It performs statistical product control and informs administrators of productivity status. The InspectRx® System stores all the products in its data base that can be recalled instantly.
  4. 4. The InspectRx® System is equipped with a highly sophisticated lighting system that is not affected by environmental fluctuations. The lighting system is also patented by American SensoRx, Inc. Administrators are trained to program a new product through the InspectRx® “Global Parameters Screens.” The system is “Password” protected and directs the user to specific screens depending on the hierarchical level of the user.

