CLASSROOM ETIQUETTE.pdf

2.
Malcolm X
03
"Education is the passport
to the future, for tomorrow
belongs to those who
prepare for it today."
3.
LET'S GET STARTED!
04
Classroom
Reminders
House rules rooted in respect
Online Etiquette
A new set of guidelines for our
new way of learning
4.
05
These house rules must be observed before,
during and after class.
Classroom Rules
5.
Before class: Prepare!
06
Ready your materials and
mind for learning.
Learning begins even before our online sessions. Make sure
you've gone through the material given to you in advance.
Prepare your workspace. More importantly, ready your mind so
you can make the most of the session!
6.
07
During class: Be present
Bring your 100% to every session.
It's not enough to come to your sessions on time; you must be
present and attentive all throughout! Listen to your teacher and
classmates. Participate in activities and ask questions. Your
learning is your responsibility!
7.
After class: Do your homework
08
Build on what you learned.
Learning doesn't end once you log out. Your teachers have prepared worksheets
and activities to bolster your learning, so make sure you accomplish them in time for
the next session.
8.
09
Tip: Study routines help!
Organize your schedule and stick to it.
In a virtual classroom setting, you take responsibility for your own
learning and schedule. Getting up early, dressing appropriately and
setting up a conducive workspace are all part of establishing an
effective study routine.
9.
10
This quick guide helps you navigate the new world
of online learning.
Online Etiquette
10.
11
Wait for your turn
Mute your microphone
until acknowledged to speak.
Just as in a physical classroom, you must raise your hand to
speak, and unmute your microphone only when the teacher tells
you to do so. This is to avoid unnecessary chatter and confusion.
11.
12
Stay focused
Eating, drinking and leaving your desk
are not allowed.
You wouldn't leave your desk or eat a snack in the middle of a
session in a physical classroom, so don't do it in a virtual one either.
Respect your teacher and classmates by staying focused on the
lesson all throughout.
12.
13
Avoid distractions
No phones, social media
or unrelated open tabs
The shift to online learning means we'll be on the Internet a
lot of the time. Limit your web navigation to sites relevant to
learning. Close all other tabs. Accessing social media
accounts during class hours is strictly prohibited.
13.
14
Be on your
best behavior
Respect your teacher
and classmates at all times.
Your teacher is still in front of you, even if "just" on the screen.
Accord them the respect you'd give face-to-face. Our learning
methods may have changed, but our values haven't.
14.
Speak respectfully
Use polite language, even when
you agree to disagree.
15
Final Classroom Reminders
Listen actively
Take notes, participate fully and
stay attentive.
Work collaboratively
Seek opportunities to learn
from and with others.
Recharge regularly
Avoid burnout by logging off
and taking breaks at timed
intervals.
Engage wholly
Don't just focus on your mental
development. Supplement your
growth with sports and hobbies.
Interact appropriately
Ask questions, share ideas and
recite - but raise your hand
first!
15.
16
Email Address
ibacolongan.essuc@gmail.com
Don't hesitate
to reach out!
Contact the faculty for any questions,
clarifications or feedback
Consultation Hours
4 PM to 6 PM
Facebook Messenger
Yvi Bacolongan