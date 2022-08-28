Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUTRITION_IN_HIV (1).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
NUTRITION_IN_HIV (1).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Health & Medicine

This Document is recommended for medical students

This Document is recommended for medical students

Health & Medicine

NUTRITION_IN_HIV (1).pptx

  1. 1. NUTRITION IN HIV/AIDS
  2. 2. • The retrovirus human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) causes acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS). It injects its Ribonucleic acid (RNA) into target cells and then transcribes the RNA into DNA using a reverse transcriptase enzyme. • Target cells for HIV include T4 or CD4 lymphocites, monocytes, macrophages, and other cells of the immune system.
  3. 3. • Antibodies are produced against the virus and are detectable with 2 to 4 months after exposure. The replication of the infected cell results in a steady depletion of the CD4 cell count causing severe depression of immune function and increasing the risk for opportunistic infections and malignancies.
  4. 4. • Diagnosis of AIDS: • CD4 cell count less than 200mm³ or less than 14% of total white blood cell count. • The two major prognostic factors for HIV are the CD4 T-cell count and the measurement of plasma HIV RNA (viral load for HIV).
  5. 5. Transmission • HIV is a bloodborne and sexually transmitted infection. • Transmission is through contact with contaminated blood, semen, viginal secretions, and breast milk. • HIV also crosses the placenta from the mother to the baby
  6. 6. Clinical and Nutritional Complications Opportunistic Infections Clinical and Nutrition Presentation Neoplasms Kaposi’s Sarcoma Oral, esophageal lessions Lymphoma: Burkitt’s Immunoblastic Dependent on Primary Site-diarrhea and malabsorption possible if GI tract involved Protozoa/parasites Cryptosporidium spp Watery diarrhea, malabsorption, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, cholecystitis, pancreatitis Pneumocytis jiroveci Pneumonia Toxoplasmosis Fever, headache, confusion Entamoeba histolytica; Entamoeba coli; Gardia lamblia Acanthamoeba Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite
  7. 7. Opportunistic Infections Clinical and Nutrition Presentation Bacteria Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) Fever, diarrea, malabsoption, anorexia Legionella Pneumonia Salminella Fever, abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea Listeria Diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever Shigella Bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever Fungi Candida albicans Thrush, stomatitis, esophagitis Cryptococcus Meningitis, nausea, vomiting, fever,dementia Aspergillosis Pneumonia Coccidioidomycosis Pneumonia, fungemia Histoplasmosis Fever, Pneumonia
  8. 8. Opportunistic Infections Clinical and Nutrition Presentation Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Dependent on site of infection – can involve entire GI tract with diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting Herpes Simplex Painful blisters – Symptoms depend on site of infection.
  9. 9. Treatment • Use of highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART). • With a goal to maintain a viral load of fewer than 50 copies/mL. • Drug resistance can develop if adherence is not maintained. • Side effects: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and other metabolic changes.
  10. 10. Malnutrition in HIV/AIDs • Most nutritional problems coincide with the incidence of high viral loads, opportunistic infections, and the development of viral resistance. • With the evolution of HAART, nutritional problems have been shifted to include more chronic disease issues such as hyperlidemia, insulin resistance, and diabettes mellitus
  11. 11. • The presence of malnutrition and weight loss (>10% in one month) is still considered an important predictor of both morbidity and mortality from the disease.
  12. 12. Causes of malnutrition in HIV/AIDs • Altered nutrient intake • Weight loss • Body composition changes • Physical Impairement • Endocrine disorders • Metabolic changes • Malabsorption • Presence of opportunistic infections • Psychosocial issues • Economic conditions
  13. 13. Altered Nutrient Intake • Anorexia is a frequent symptom for altered nutrient intake. Lack of appetite may be caused by HIV infection, presence of opportunistic infections, fatigue, fever, or medication side effects. • Physical Impairement from mucositis, esophagitis, pain, nausea, and vomiting affect the client’s ability to inject adequate nutrients.
  14. 14. • Depression, loneliness, fear, anxiety, or other psychosocial issues can play a significant role in the client’s desire to eat. • In addition, economic availability of adequate food supplies is often the most difficult problem to solve.
  15. 15. Interventions • Education about the role of nutrition; nutrition is a critical element of medical care, it is one area in which clients can exert some control over their medical care. Emphasising the benefits of maintaining nutritional status such as repair and building of tissue, preserving lean body mass and GI function, minimizing fatigue and improving quality of life are important components of education.
  16. 16. • Identification of contributing factors to anorexia will guide the client and the practitioner in developing strategies to improve oral intake.
  17. 17. Vicious cycle of Malnutrition and AIDS • Immunity More infections Malnutrition Reduced intake Weight loss Impaired digestion Impaired absorption Alterations in bowel activity & metabolism
  18. 18. Maximizing Food Intake in HIV/AIDs • HIV/AIDS patients may have difficulty consuming enough kcal to meet physiologic requirements.
  19. 19. Strategies to increase kcal and protein without increasing quantity • Substitute kcal – containing and nutrient dense foods and beverages for low-or no- kcal foods and beverages: milk shakes instead of coffee or tea, regular soft drinks for sugar free drinks. • Increase the number or size of feedings daily. Offer 5 – 6 small meals/snacks
  20. 20. • Fortify foods with kcal and protein-containing ingredients. Add skim milk powder to milk, shakes, gravies, and hot cereals. • Use kcal-containing condiments. Add butter/margarine to hot cereals, veges, and starches.
  21. 21. • Modify diet according to tolerances. Try cold or room – temperature foods, bland or salty foods; avoid greasy and sweet foods and liquids between meals. • Add kcal containing supplements as needed.
  22. 22. Weight loss and body composition changes • Weight loss may occur from decreased nutrient intake, physical impairement or as a result of symptoms that impair appetite. • Chronic weight loss in malnutrition: There is decrease in metabolic rate and reliance on fat stores for energy • Acute weight loss in stress: There is increase in metabolic rate, reliance on glucose as fuel, and a depletion of lean body mass.
  23. 23. • Body composition changes have been noted in lipodystrophy (fat redistribution syndrome). There are drugs for anprexia, appetite, mood, weight maintenance. • Side effects: Euphoria, dizziness, impaired thinking. • Other drugs improve on lean body mass, decrease abdominal adiposity, depression.
  24. 24. Physical Impairement • Frequent Problems • Nausea, vomiting, mouth, esophageal lesions and impaired dentition. • Due to opportunistic infections such as candidiasis and gingivitis or from side effects of antiretroviral therapy, prophylactic treatment to prevent opportunistic infections, and medication for management of pain.
  25. 25. Endocrine and Metabolic disorders • Hypogonadism (deficiency in secretory activity of the ovary or testis) is common in people with HIV/AIDS. Condition is associated with fatigue, decreased libido, loss of muscle mass, muscle weakness, impotence and loss of body hair. • The fatigue contributes to decreased appetite and impaired ability to prepare and consume meals. Loss of lean body mass is a prominent feature of malnutrition and wasting syndrome of AIDs.
  26. 26. • Adrenal insufficiency may contribute to changes in appetite, loss of fuel storage, and changes in metabolism. • Fat redistribution syndrome (lipodystropy) has been described as a syndome of body composition changes and metabolic disturbances in some patients receiving ART.
  27. 27. • In many patients this increase in abdominal obesity was accompanied by high serum triglycerides, cholesteral, glucose and insulin resistance associated with both protease inhibitors and nucleoside analog therapy.
  28. 28. Malabsorption • Due to: • Opportunistic infections that damage the GI tract. • Effects of malnutrition on villus height and enterocyte function • From the disease itself
  29. 29. • In those patients with HIV – related diarrhea, steatorrhea has been noted in clients without GI infections. • Some studies have documented abnormal D- xylose tests, which indicates the presence of malabsorption. • A significant number of those subjects had dirrhea, and almost half of these cases, no pathogens could be identified.
  30. 30. • Treatment of the underlying cause if possible is crucial in reversing the malnutrition caused by malabsorptive symptoms and diarrhea, the restriction of fat and lactose is common. • The use of lactose-free supplements and those supplements containing medium-chain triglycerides such as Advera, Alitraq, Peptamen, or lipisorb are frequently prescribed.
  31. 31. • Additionally probiotics and prebiotics as well as glutamine and arginine in enteral products or given seperately as a supplement have been used to assist in this malabsorption syndrome and in treating diarrhea. • Careful attention must be taken to ensure adequate caloric and protein intake in the face of restricting these important kcal and protein sources.
  32. 32. • Fluid losses may be high with the presence of diarrhea. • Prevention of dehydration and supplementation with vitamins and minerals are priority considerations as well.
  33. 33. Nutrition Assessment in cancer and HIV/AIDS • Anthropometric data: • Body weight compared with clients’s usual body weight. Any unexplained weight loss of greater than 10% in 6 months is considered to place the cliet at risk. • BMI < 18 is associated with increased risk of mortality. Loss of lean body mass is characteristic of malnutrition in AIDs.
  34. 34. • Biochemical indices • Monitoring disease progrssion CD4 or viral load • Acute phase proteins that measure inflamatory processes (C-reactive protein) and overall visceral protein stores (serum albumin – NI 3.5 to 5g/dL and prealbumin – NI 20 to 50mg/dL) can be used to monitor acute changes.
  35. 35. • Dietary Assessment • 24 hour recall, food frequency, or food diary. • Careful attention should be made to gastrointestinal function, the presence of steartorrhea and diarrhea, and other pysical symptoms that might interfere with adequate oral intake.
  36. 36. • Using a multiple parameters will allow a more thorough evaluation of patient’s nutritional status and risk for protein – energy malnutrition.
  37. 37. Nutrition Therapy • Overall goals of nutrition management; • Preserve lean body mass and gut function • Prevent development of malnutrition • Provide adequate levels of all nutrients to maintain daily physical and mental functioning • Minimize the symptoms of malabsorption. • Prevent nutrition related immunosuppression. • Improve quality of life
  38. 38. • HAART’s focus of nutrition therapy includes not only preventing malnutrition but also addressing chronic nutrition problems, such as hyperlipidemia, hyperglycemia and hypertension. • Objectives of nutrition care plan need to be realistic and individualised. Interventions should be based on the nutritional assessment and current medical treatment for that cliet
  39. 39. Steps • Assessment • Determine energy and protein requirements • Vitamin and mineral requirement
  40. 40. • Energy requirement using Mifflin-st Jeor Equation; • Females:10W(kg)+6.25Ht (cm)-5 Age (yrs)-161 • Males:10W+6.25Ht-5Age+5 • Protein: 1 to 1.5g protein/kg of actual body wt depending on the patient’s current nutritional status.
  41. 41. • Vitamin and mineral status deficiencies may evolve not only from suppressed oral intake but also the increased requirements of certain micronutrients. • It is routinely recommended, that people with HIV and AIDS take a general multivitamin suppliment that meets 100% of the RDA for vitamins and minerals.
  42. 42. • Antiretroviral therapy requires specific nutrition recommendations. Many of the medications used to treat this condition result in symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or anorexia that might impair oral intake. • Even the number of pills that must be taken can be overwhelming to the patient.
  43. 43. • Additionally, the ingestion of food along with certain medications may affect absorption of that drug or vice versa. Below are examples: • Efavirenz (sustiva): Avoid taking with high fat meals. • Lopinavir (kaletra) + ritonavir (Norvir): Moderate fat meals increases availablity of capsules; it should be taken with food.
  44. 44. • Saquinavir (Invirase): Take this protease inhibitor within 2 hours of meal containing high fat foods or a large snack containing carbohydrate, protein, or fat. • Ritonavir (Norvir): If this protease inhibitor is consumed with a meal, it may decrease the abdominal cramping and dirrhea that is common when this drug is initially prescribed.
  45. 45. • These symptoms usually disappear within 8 weeks. • Indinavir (crixivan): This protease inhibitor should be taken on an empty stomach. A meal can be eaten 1 hour after the drug or 2 hours before the drug. • For some it may be necessary to eat a small snack with the drug, but fat should be avoided.
  46. 46. Prevention of Foodborne illness • Crucial for people with HIV/AIDs • As CD4 counts fall, cliets are at higher risk of these infections from this source. • Nutrition education should focuss on: • Safe methods of food purchasing, preparation, and storage. • Often a low microbial diet is prescribed that recommends avoidance of undercooked meats, eggs, raw vegetables, and fruits.
  47. 47. • Cryptosporidium infections can be life threatening and lead to chronic, debilitating diarrhea. • Infectious outbreaks have been linked to water sources. This protozoon is restant to chlorination, hence HIV/AIDs people should monitor their water sources. Avoid all public taps, drink only filtered/boiled water.
  48. 48. • Fruits and vegetables can be cleaned with a mixture of 20 drops of 2% iodine in 1 gallon of water to prevent contamination.
  49. 49. Exercise Recommendations • Regular aerobic exercises assist with lipid abnormalities, fat redistribution syndrome, and other body composition changes noted in those patients with HIV/AIDs. Recommendations should be individualised and initiated slowly after receiving a physician’s approval.
  50. 50. Benefits • Increased muscle volume, strength, functional capacity and quality of life. • Decreased abdominal fat. • Prevention of glucose abnormalities and improved insulin sensitivity. • Improved circulation • Improved bone metabolism
  51. 51. Multidisciplinary Approach • Malnutrition and wasting associated with HIV/AIDs are multifactorial. Nutrition, counselling, and support are critical components of the medical care for HIV/AIDs. Effective treatment requires a multidisciplinary approach based on collaboration of all health care team members.
  52. 52. • Early recognition and intervention for nutritional risk factors are keys to effective nutrition support and related medical therapies.

