normality_abnormality.pptx

Normality
The absence of illness and presence of state of
well being called normality.
A person who gets according to
the rule and adopt himself according
to the situation.
Abnormality
Abnormality is the significant deviation from
commonly accepted patterns of behaviors,
emotion or thought.
Abnormality definitions:
Statistical infrequency:
It does not account for social acceptance e . g. very
high intelligence.
Violation of social norms:
Social norms vary from society to society e.g.
violation of religion’s rule
Personal distress:
It includes mentally ill or physically defective people.
legal act: violation of country’s rule.
According to early theories
Abnormal behavior was evil spirits trying to
get out.
Trephining was often used
What Is Normal and Abnormal?
A man
barking like a
dog
A man is
playing
cricket
Aman driving
a nail through
his hand
A man
refusing to
eat for
several days
Students are
studying in a
classroom
Abusinessman
sleeping in his
office
Difference between normality
& abnormality
Normal behavior is socially acceptable while the
abnormal behavior is not acceptable.
Causes of abnormal behavior
There may be of three kinds of causes :
Biological
Psychological
Sociocultural
Biological cause:
-Genetic inheritance
-Physiological changes
-Exposure to toxic
substances
For example, a thyroid abnormality can cause a
person’s moods to fluctuate widely.
Psychological cause:
-Past learning experiences
-Maladaptive thought patterns
-Difficulties coping with stress
DSM
DSM stands for diagnostic statistical manual.
The diagnostic statistical manual of mental
disorder, published by theAmerican psychiatric
Association, provides a common language and
standard criteria for the classification of mental
disorder.
According to DSM
According to the DSM-IV-TR, behaviors may be
considered abnormal if they are associated with
disability, personal distress, the violation of social
norms, or dysfunction.
The DSM system like the medical model , treats
abnormal behaviors as signs and symptoms of
underlying disorders and pathologies.
According to Axis 4
Axis IV is for reporting psychosocial and
environmental problems.A psychosocial or
environmental problem may be a negative life
event, an environmental difficulty or deficiency.
For example
Problems with primary support group:
death of a family member , divorce neglect of child.
Problems related to the social environment:
living alone adjustment to life-cycle transition (such
as retirement).
Educational problems:
academic problem ,bad school environment.
According to axis4
academic problems ,bad school environment.
Occupational problems:
unemployment; threat of job loss; stressful work
schedule.
Housing problems:
Homelessness, discord with neighbors or landlord.
Economic problems:
Extreme poverty.
Other psychosocial and environmental problems:
Exposure to disasters, war
GAF
The Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF)
is a numeric scale (0 through 100) used by
mental health physicians.
we can assess someone'1 normality and
abnormality by the increase of number from 0 to
100.for example on 80 to 90 a person will be
consideard as normal but on 10 to 20 abnormal.