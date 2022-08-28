Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
normality_abnormality.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Health & Medicine

For medical students

For medical students

Health & Medicine

normality_abnormality.pptx

  1. 1. ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ ++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
  2. 2. Difference between normality & abnormality
  3. 3. Psychological disorders  Anxiety disorder  Mood disorder  Schizophrenia  Personality disorder  Mental disorder
  4. 4. Normality  The absence of illness and presence of state of well being called normality.  A person who gets according to the rule and adopt himself according to the situation. .
  5. 5. Abnormality  Abnormality is the significant deviation from commonly accepted patterns of behaviors, emotion or thought.
  6. 6. Abnormality definitions:  Statistical infrequency:  It does not account for social acceptance e . g. very high intelligence.  Violation of social norms:  Social norms vary from society to society e.g. violation of religion’s rule  Personal distress:  It includes mentally ill or physically defective people.  legal act: violation of country’s rule.
  7. 7. According to early theories  Abnormal behavior was evil spirits trying to get out.  Trephining was often used
  8. 8. 8 What Is Normal and Abnormal? A man barking like a dog A man is playing cricket Aman driving a nail through his hand A man refusing to eat for several days Students are studying in a classroom Abusinessman sleeping in his office
  9. 9. Difference between normality & abnormality  Normal behavior is socially acceptable while the abnormal behavior is not acceptable.
  10. 10. Causes of abnormal behavior  There may be of three kinds of causes :  Biological  Psychological  Sociocultural
  11. 11.  Biological cause: -Genetic inheritance -Physiological changes -Exposure to toxic substances  For example, a thyroid abnormality can cause a person’s moods to fluctuate widely.
  12. 12.  Psychological cause: -Past learning experiences -Maladaptive thought patterns -Difficulties coping with stress
  13. 13.  Sociocultural: -Social policies -Discrimination -stigma
  14. 14. DSM  DSM stands for diagnostic statistical manual. The diagnostic statistical manual of mental disorder, published by theAmerican psychiatric Association, provides a common language and standard criteria for the classification of mental disorder.
  15. 15. According to DSM  According to the DSM-IV-TR, behaviors may be considered abnormal if they are associated with disability, personal distress, the violation of social norms, or dysfunction.  The DSM system like the medical model , treats abnormal behaviors as signs and symptoms of underlying disorders and pathologies.
  16. 16. According to Axis 4  Axis IV is for reporting psychosocial and environmental problems.A psychosocial or environmental problem may be a negative life event, an environmental difficulty or deficiency.  For example  Problems with primary support group:  death of a family member , divorce neglect of child.  Problems related to the social environment:  living alone adjustment to life-cycle transition (such as retirement).  Educational problems:  academic problem ,bad school environment.
  17. 17. According to axis4  academic problems ,bad school environment.  Occupational problems:  unemployment; threat of job loss; stressful work schedule.  Housing problems:  Homelessness, discord with neighbors or landlord.  Economic problems:  Extreme poverty.  Other psychosocial and environmental problems:  Exposure to disasters, war
  18. 18. GAF  The Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF) is a numeric scale (0 through 100) used by mental health physicians.  we can assess someone'1 normality and abnormality by the increase of number from 0 to 100.for example on 80 to 90 a person will be consideard as normal but on 10 to 20 abnormal.
  19. 19. NIDA RABBANI Presented by:

