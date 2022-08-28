7. Hyperemesis vomiting_pregnancy_emam.ppt

2.
Nausea
• Unpleasant sensation at back of throat
• Awareness of urge to vomit
• Often accompanied by
– cold sweat
– pallor
– salivation
– disinterest in surroundings
– loss of gastric tone
– duodenal contractions
– reflux of intestinal contents into stomach
3.
Retching
• Spasmodic, rhythmic contractions of respiratory
muscles:
– Diaphragm
– Chest wall
– Abdominal wall muscles
• Without expulsion of gastric contents
• Normally generates pressure gradient leading to
vomiting
4.
Vomiting (emesis)
• Forceful expulsion of gastric contents from the
mouth
• Caused by
– powerful sustained contraction of abdominal muscles
– descent of diaphragm
– opening of gastric cardia
5.
Epidemiology
Up to 90% of pregnant women have nausea
Up to 55% have vomiting
Occurs between 4-16 weeks
Usually mild, self-limited
5% are nauseated until delivery.
Nausea and vomiting are worse in morning.
May continue throughout the day.
Not disturb the patient's health or her pregnancy.
6.
Epidemiology
Primigravida
Young women
Obesity
History of motion sickness
Nausea/vomiting with oral contraceptives
Psychiatric issues
7.
Pathophysiology
Not fully understood
Correlated with increasing hCG .
Correlation with smooth muscle relaxation?
Correlation with thyroid, progesterone,
estrogen, adrenal hormones?
8.
I. During early pregnancy
A. Obstetric causes
◦ Vesicular mole.
◦ Multiple pregnancy.
◦ Hydramnios.
◦ Retroverted gravid uterus.
B. Non obstetric causes
1. Gastrointestinal causes
◦ Appendicitis.
◦ Cholecystitis.
◦ Peptic ulcers.
◦ Gastroenteritis.
◦ Intestinal obstruction.
◦ Hiatus hernia.
Causes
9.
Causes
I. During early pregnancy
B. Non obstetric causes ( continue)
2. Liver
◦ Viral hepatitis.
3. Pyelitis with pregnancy
4.Cerebral tumors.
5. Infectious fevers.
6. Red degeneration in a fibroid with pregnancy .
7. Torsion of ovarian cyst during pregnancy
10.
Causes
II. Persistent vomiting late in pregnancy
Pregnancy induced hypertension:
severe preeclampsia, eminent
eclampsia.
Abruptio placenta.
Other non obstetric causes of
vomiting.
11.
Treatment-Mild
Support and Reassurance
Avoidance of triggering foods and odors.
Frequent small meals
Eating dry toast or crackers before rising.
Drugs
12.
Prognosis
Generally excellent
Incidence of fetal demise is lower
Birth weight, congenital FD unchanged.
Untreated hyperemesis have high morbidity and mortality
HG is associated with decreased gestational age.
14.
Definition
Protracted and severe vomiting
before the 20th week of gestation
that affects the general condition of
patient and requires admission to
hospital .
15.
Epidemiology
Is the most severe manifestation of the spectrum of
nausea and vomiting of pregnancy.
It complicates 0.3 to 2% of all pregnancies.
Typically occurs in first trimester.
Vomiting with weight loss >5% of pre-pregnant weight.
16.
Epidemiology
Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and acid base disturbances .
may lead to renal and hepatic injury .
At risk for growth restriction and fetal anomalies .
17.
Risk Factors for HG
Pgda
Multiple pregnancy.
Under the age of 24.
Past History of HG.
Obesity.
Female fetus.
18.
Causes of HG
Theories:
High levels of hCG (stim CRTZ, as in multiple – molar).
Increased estrogen levels & allergy.
Psychological factors.
High-fat diet.
Thyroid gland activation in early pregnancy.
Vitamin B6 deficiency.
PG.
Helicobacter pylori(HP) ???
19.
What is HP?
Is a spiral-shaped gram negative
rods found on gastric mucosa
particularly the antrum .
BVWALIKA 19
20.
Prevalence of HP
Very common all over the
world 55% .
90% In peptic ulcer.
60% - 80% in gastritis without
ulcer.
Developing > developed.
In Egypt very common at
young age .
23.
Clinical Picture
It starts as morning sickness that become aggravated gradually
1. Manifestations of dehydration as
◦ Sunken eyes.
◦ Dry tongue.
◦ Dry wrinkled skin.
◦ Oliguria.
24.
Clinical Picture
2. Manifestations of starvation as:
Emaciation.
Loss of weight.
3. General Examination:
Vital signs :decreased blood pressure, tachycardia, and subnormal
temperature.
Jaundice in severe cases
Urine: Oliguria in late cases
25.
Clinical Picture
4. Nervous manifestations in severe cases.
Peripheral neuritis resulting in pain & tingling sensation.
Wernicke's encephalopathy (nystagmus, optic neuritis & diplopia).
Korsakoff's syndrome (confusion & loss of memory for recent events).
26.
Investigations
1. Sonar: to exclude multiple pregnancy & exclude vesicular mole.
2. Serum electrolytes (decreased of Na & Cl)
3. Renal function tests.
4. Liver function test.
5. Urine analysis.
6. Complete blood count.
7. Ophthalmic examination .
27.
Treatment
Hospitalization
IV hydration with electrolytes and
vitamins
Brief gut rest, then high carb, low fat diet
Pharmacotherapy
Enteral feeding if all other methods fail
28.
I. Treatment of Mild Cases
1. Reassurance and isolation from stressful home environment
by hospitalization
2. Diet :small, frequent, semisolid, rich in carbohydrate, poor in
fat and proteins.
3. Treatment of dehydration by ample fluids intake .
4. Drugs:
Antiemetics: cortigen B6, metclopramide (primperan and plasil).
Antihistaminic
Corticosteroids in resistant cases.
Vitamin B1 and B6
29.
II. Treatment of Severe cases
1. Hospitalization & isolation of the patient in a
single room, & no visitors are allowed.
2. IV fluids (glucose 5%, normal saline
3. Drugs
Antiemetics (metclopramide, antihistaminic).
Antacids.
Vitamin B6 & B1.
Sedatives.
Hydrocortisone.
30.
II. Treatment of Severe cases
4. Follow up of maternal & fetal conditions:
Maternal
◦ Vital signs twice /day: for hypotension and tachycardia.
◦ Urine analysis for acetone and chloride.
◦ Frequency, amount & characters of vomiting.
◦ Daily fluid chart for fluid input & output. Serum electrolytes daily
(Na+, Cl-, K+).
◦ Examination of the fundus oculi/week.
◦ Liver function tests weekly .
◦ Renal function tests weekly.
Fetal observation by serial sonography.
31.
II. Treatment of Severe cases
5. Termination of pregnancy :
1. Severe persistent vomiting unresponsive to all measures.
2. Jaundice.
3. High blood urea, oliguria or anuria.
4. Wernicke's encephalopathy.
5. Retinal hemorrhages.
33.
The location of pericardium P6 point (Neiguan): Is three
fingers breadth (patient`s fingers) about 5 cm proximal to
the proximal flexor palmar crease, about 1 cm deep
between the tendons of flexor carpi radialis and palmaris
Neiguan (P. 6)
Tendon of musculus
flexor carpi radialis
Tendon of musculus
palmaris longus
34.
A The location of pericardium P6 point (Neiguan): Is three fingers breadth (patient`s fingers) about
5 cm proximal to the proximal flexor palmar crease, about 1 cm deep between the tendons of flexor
carpi radialis and palmaris longus .
B Active acupressure: An elastic wristband with a pressure stud, a small button the size of
a pea (7mm) Seaband (SeaBand®, UK Ltd., Leicestershire, England) was placed bilateral before
anaesthesia over the P6 point.
C The location of a non-acupoint. A point on the dorsal side of the forearms, four fingers breadth
(patient`s fingers) proximal to the flexor palmar crease was used for stimulation.
D Pressure on a non-acupoint: Seabands was placed bilateral before anaesthesia over the non-
acupoints described under C.
35.
ACUPUNCTURE AND ACUPRESSURE
Stimulation of the P6 (Neiguan) point,
located three-fingers’ breadth proximal
to the wrist, has been used for
thousands of years by acupuncturists to
treat nausea and vomiting from a
variety of causes.
36.
ACOG Recommendations
Level A
◦ Multivitamin use at conception reduces N/V
◦ B6 with or without doxylamine is 1st line therapy
Level B
◦ Ginger appears to be beneficial
◦ Antihistamines, Phenothiazines, Benz amides
◦ Methylprednisolone may be a last resort
