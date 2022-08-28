7. Hyperemesis vomiting_pregnancy_emam.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Aug. 28, 2022
Healthcare

For medical students

For medical students

Healthcare

  1. 1. Nausea and Vomiting in Pregnancy BVWALIKA 1
  2. 2. Nausea • Unpleasant sensation at back of throat • Awareness of urge to vomit • Often accompanied by – cold sweat – pallor – salivation – disinterest in surroundings – loss of gastric tone – duodenal contractions – reflux of intestinal contents into stomach BVWALIKA 2
  3. 3. Retching • Spasmodic, rhythmic contractions of respiratory muscles: – Diaphragm – Chest wall – Abdominal wall muscles • Without expulsion of gastric contents • Normally generates pressure gradient leading to vomiting BVWALIKA 3
  4. 4. Vomiting (emesis) • Forceful expulsion of gastric contents from the mouth • Caused by – powerful sustained contraction of abdominal muscles – descent of diaphragm – opening of gastric cardia BVWALIKA 4
  5. 5. Epidemiology Up to 90% of pregnant women have nausea Up to 55% have vomiting Occurs between 4-16 weeks Usually mild, self-limited 5% are nauseated until delivery. Nausea and vomiting are worse in morning. May continue throughout the day. Not disturb the patient's health or her pregnancy. BVWALIKA 5
  6. 6. Epidemiology Primigravida Young women Obesity History of motion sickness Nausea/vomiting with oral contraceptives Psychiatric issues BVWALIKA 6
  7. 7. Pathophysiology Not fully understood Correlated with increasing hCG . Correlation with smooth muscle relaxation? Correlation with thyroid, progesterone, estrogen, adrenal hormones? BVWALIKA 7
  8. 8. I. During early pregnancy A. Obstetric causes ◦ Vesicular mole. ◦ Multiple pregnancy. ◦ Hydramnios. ◦ Retroverted gravid uterus. B. Non obstetric causes 1. Gastrointestinal causes ◦ Appendicitis. ◦ Cholecystitis. ◦ Peptic ulcers. ◦ Gastroenteritis. ◦ Intestinal obstruction. ◦ Hiatus hernia. BVWALIKA 8 Causes
  9. 9. Causes I. During early pregnancy B. Non obstetric causes ( continue) 2. Liver ◦ Viral hepatitis. 3. Pyelitis with pregnancy 4.Cerebral tumors. 5. Infectious fevers. 6. Red degeneration in a fibroid with pregnancy . 7. Torsion of ovarian cyst during pregnancy BVWALIKA 9
  10. 10. Causes II. Persistent vomiting late in pregnancy Pregnancy induced hypertension: severe preeclampsia, eminent eclampsia. Abruptio placenta. Other non obstetric causes of vomiting. BVWALIKA 10
  11. 11. Treatment-Mild Support and Reassurance Avoidance of triggering foods and odors. Frequent small meals Eating dry toast or crackers before rising. Drugs BVWALIKA 11
  12. 12. Prognosis Generally excellent Incidence of fetal demise is lower Birth weight, congenital FD unchanged. Untreated hyperemesis have high morbidity and mortality HG is associated with decreased gestational age. BVWALIKA 12
  13. 13. Hyperemesis Gravidarum BVWALIKA 13
  14. 14. Definition Protracted and severe vomiting before the 20th week of gestation that affects the general condition of patient and requires admission to hospital . BVWALIKA 14
  15. 15. Epidemiology Is the most severe manifestation of the spectrum of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy. It complicates 0.3 to 2% of all pregnancies. Typically occurs in first trimester. Vomiting with weight loss >5% of pre-pregnant weight. BVWALIKA 15
  16. 16. Epidemiology Dehydration, electrolyte imbalance and acid base disturbances . may lead to renal and hepatic injury . At risk for growth restriction and fetal anomalies . BVWALIKA 16
  17. 17. Risk Factors for HG Pgda Multiple pregnancy. Under the age of 24. Past History of HG. Obesity. Female fetus. BVWALIKA 17
  18. 18. Causes of HG Theories: High levels of hCG (stim CRTZ, as in multiple – molar). Increased estrogen levels & allergy. Psychological factors. High-fat diet. Thyroid gland activation in early pregnancy. Vitamin B6 deficiency. PG. Helicobacter pylori(HP) ??? BVWALIKA 18
  19. 19. What is HP? Is a spiral-shaped gram negative rods found on gastric mucosa particularly the antrum . BVWALIKA 19
  20. 20. Prevalence of HP Very common all over the world 55% . 90% In peptic ulcer. 60% - 80% in gastritis without ulcer. Developing > developed. In Egypt very common at young age . BVWALIKA 20
  21. 21. Transmission HP Oral – Oral. Faecal – Oral. Vectorial. Iatrogenic. BVWALIKA 21
  22. 22. Biochemical changes ◦ Electrolytes disturbances (decreased Na+, decreased Cl-). ◦ Hypovolemia. ◦ Hemoconcentration (increased viscosity). ◦ Oliguria. Starvation. ◦ Ketoacidosis. ◦ ketone bodies accumulation (Ketonuria). ◦ Vitamin deficiency (B6, B1). BVWALIKA 22
  23. 23. Clinical Picture It starts as morning sickness that become aggravated gradually 1. Manifestations of dehydration as ◦ Sunken eyes. ◦ Dry tongue. ◦ Dry wrinkled skin. ◦ Oliguria. BVWALIKA 23
  24. 24. Clinical Picture 2. Manifestations of starvation as: Emaciation. Loss of weight. 3. General Examination: Vital signs :decreased blood pressure, tachycardia, and subnormal temperature. Jaundice in severe cases Urine: Oliguria in late cases BVWALIKA 24
  25. 25. Clinical Picture 4. Nervous manifestations in severe cases. Peripheral neuritis resulting in pain & tingling sensation. Wernicke's encephalopathy (nystagmus, optic neuritis & diplopia). Korsakoff's syndrome (confusion & loss of memory for recent events). BVWALIKA 25
  26. 26. Investigations 1. Sonar: to exclude multiple pregnancy & exclude vesicular mole. 2. Serum electrolytes (decreased of Na & Cl) 3. Renal function tests. 4. Liver function test. 5. Urine analysis. 6. Complete blood count. 7. Ophthalmic examination . BVWALIKA 26
  27. 27. Treatment Hospitalization IV hydration with electrolytes and vitamins Brief gut rest, then high carb, low fat diet Pharmacotherapy Enteral feeding if all other methods fail BVWALIKA 27
  28. 28. I. Treatment of Mild Cases 1. Reassurance and isolation from stressful home environment by hospitalization 2. Diet :small, frequent, semisolid, rich in carbohydrate, poor in fat and proteins. 3. Treatment of dehydration by ample fluids intake . 4. Drugs: Antiemetics: cortigen B6, metclopramide (primperan and plasil). Antihistaminic Corticosteroids in resistant cases. Vitamin B1 and B6 BVWALIKA 28
  29. 29. II. Treatment of Severe cases 1. Hospitalization & isolation of the patient in a single room, & no visitors are allowed. 2. IV fluids (glucose 5%, normal saline 3. Drugs Antiemetics (metclopramide, antihistaminic). Antacids. Vitamin B6 & B1. Sedatives. Hydrocortisone. BVWALIKA 29
  30. 30. II. Treatment of Severe cases 4. Follow up of maternal & fetal conditions: Maternal ◦ Vital signs twice /day: for hypotension and tachycardia. ◦ Urine analysis for acetone and chloride. ◦ Frequency, amount & characters of vomiting. ◦ Daily fluid chart for fluid input & output. Serum electrolytes daily (Na+, Cl-, K+). ◦ Examination of the fundus oculi/week. ◦ Liver function tests weekly . ◦ Renal function tests weekly. Fetal observation by serial sonography. BVWALIKA 30
  31. 31. II. Treatment of Severe cases 5. Termination of pregnancy : 1. Severe persistent vomiting unresponsive to all measures. 2. Jaundice. 3. High blood urea, oliguria or anuria. 4. Wernicke's encephalopathy. 5. Retinal hemorrhages. BVWALIKA 31
  32. 32. Complementary & Alternative Therapies Acupuncture/acupressure, at wrist . Nerve stimulation at wrist. Herbal remedies: ◦ Ginger, 1 gm powder daily (ACOG) ◦ Peppermint leaf ◦ Chamomile Vitamin supplements- B6. Hypnosis 32 BVWALIKA
  33. 33. The location of pericardium P6 point (Neiguan): Is three fingers breadth (patient`s fingers) about 5 cm proximal to the proximal flexor palmar crease, about 1 cm deep between the tendons of flexor carpi radialis and palmaris Neiguan (P. 6) Tendon of musculus flexor carpi radialis Tendon of musculus palmaris longus BVWALIKA 33
  34. 34. A The location of pericardium P6 point (Neiguan): Is three fingers breadth (patient`s fingers) about 5 cm proximal to the proximal flexor palmar crease, about 1 cm deep between the tendons of flexor carpi radialis and palmaris longus . B Active acupressure: An elastic wristband with a pressure stud, a small button the size of a pea (7mm) Seaband (SeaBand®, UK Ltd., Leicestershire, England) was placed bilateral before anaesthesia over the P6 point. C The location of a non-acupoint. A point on the dorsal side of the forearms, four fingers breadth (patient`s fingers) proximal to the flexor palmar crease was used for stimulation. D Pressure on a non-acupoint: Seabands was placed bilateral before anaesthesia over the non- acupoints described under C. BVWALIKA 34
  35. 35. ACUPUNCTURE AND ACUPRESSURE Stimulation of the P6 (Neiguan) point, located three-fingers’ breadth proximal to the wrist, has been used for thousands of years by acupuncturists to treat nausea and vomiting from a variety of causes. BVWALIKA 35
  36. 36. ACOG Recommendations Level A ◦ Multivitamin use at conception reduces N/V ◦ B6 with or without doxylamine is 1st line therapy Level B ◦ Ginger appears to be beneficial ◦ Antihistamines, Phenothiazines, Benz amides ◦ Methylprednisolone may be a last resort BVWALIKA 36
  37. 37. BVWALIKA 37

