2.Terminology and History taking and exam in Obs BSc C Cavendish.ppt

History taking and physical
examination in
Obstetrics/Gynaecology
Dr Bellington Vwalika
Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist
2.
History taking
Vital statistics
– Name
– Address
– Date of first exam
– Marital status
– Religion
– Age-above 30 at first pregnancy is elderly
primigravida
3.
Importance of LMP
Last menstrual period useful in calculating
EDD
– Affected by :diseases,drugs
Menstrual history :cycle,duration,amount of
blood flow and first day of L.M.P
– Calculation of EDD done according to Naegele`s
formula by adding 9 calendar months from LMP
and then add 7 days to fist day of LMP
alternatively subtract 3 calendar months and 7
days
4.
Importance of LMP
Normal cycle length is 28+/- 7days
with a flow not exceeding 7 days
Menstrual questions
– How often and duration of menses(4/28
means bleeding lasts 4 days and occurs
every 28 days)
– Regular or irregular
5.
Occupation of woman-help interpret
symptoms due to fatigue or occupational
hazards
Occupation of husband –idea about social-
economic status is assessed+ problems eg
anaemia ,PE,prematurity,advice,
Period of gestation in weeks from LNMP
6.
Complaints
– Genesis,mode of onset,progress and
duration
– If no complaint inquire on
sleep,appetite,bowel habit and urination
History of present pregnancy-note
complications in different trimesters
– Hyperemesis and threatened abortion in
first trimester, features of UTI in second
– Anaemia,toxaemia and APH in the third 6
7.
– Number of antenatal visits
– Medication or radiation exposure early
– Medical –surgical events during
pregnancy are inquired
Obstetric history-relate only to
multigravida
– Record previous obstetric events
chronologically
8.
No Year and date Pregnancy
events
Labour
events
Methods of delivery pueperium Baby
Wt and sex
Condition at birth
Duratio of BF
immun
1 1983
January
Abortion at 8/52 MVA Uneventiful
2 1987
April
Well covere
antenatally –
uneventiful
Uneventiful SVD Uneventiful boy, wt,BF8/12
3 1991
june
-d-o -do- -do- -do- Girl average
weight,
cried at birth
Breastfed 6/12
Both babies fully
immunised
9.
Obstetric history summed up as:
– No. of living children…….Boys…..Girls…..Health
status of the baby……immunisation….last
issue…..
10.
Past medical history-relevant history of past
illnesses,HIV and HAART
Past surgical history –previous surgery-
general or gynaecological if any is to be
inquired
Family history –HTN,DM,PTB,blood
dyscrasia,twinning,hereditary disease
Personal history-contraceptive prior to
pregnancy,smoking,alcohol,BT,immunization
,anti-D,pap smear 10
11.
Examination
General:
– build;:obese/average/thin
– Nutrition:good/average /poor
– Height;short stature likely to have a small
pelvis
– Weight-preferably with same machine
– Pallor-lower palpebra conjunctiva,
dorsum of tongue and nail beds
– Jaundice:bulbar conjunctiva,undersurface
of the tongue.hard palate and skin 11
12.
– Tongue,teeth,gums and tonsils:evidences of
malnutrition from glossitis and stomatitis
– Neck neck veins,thyroid gland or lymph nodes
– Oedema of legs: check medial malleolus and
anterior surface of lower 1/3 tibia.varicosities
– Causes of oedema in pregnancy
Physiological
Pre-Eclampsia
Anaemia and hypoproteinaemia
Cardiac failure
Nephrotic syndrome
13.
– Pulse
– B.P mufflin of sound (Korotkov4) rather
than diappearance of sound(5) is the best
representation of diastolic pressure in
pregnancy
– Breast : mandatory-check for changes of
pregnancy and nature of nipples
14.
Obstetric examination
– Abdominal-tone of muscles,scars ,hernia,skin
condition.Fundus of uterus is just palpable
above symphysis pubis at 12 weeks
– Correlate HOF to dates
– Vaginal ;unless contraindicated may be done
for:
Diagnose pregnancy
Corroborate uterine size to period of amennorrhoea
Exclude pelvic pathology
15.
Steps in vaginal exam
Lithotomy Position
Empty bladder
Sterile glove
Inspection –separate labia
Speculum exam
Bimanual exam
– Cervix-consistency,direction,pathology
– Uterus-size,shape,position,consistency
– Adnexae-mass felt through the fornix
16.
History and examination
in gynaecology
Personal details
– Name,age ,occupation,marital status
Presenting complaint
– How long the problem is
– How much it affects her
– If pain what worsens and alleviates,where it
is,its nature
– Has she asked for opinion before and what has
been done
– Allow to talk initially without direct questions
17.
Specific questions
Start with those relevant to to
complaint
– Eg if a menstrual problem ,appropriate
questions concern menstruation
Menstrual questions
– How often and duration of menses(4/28
means bleeding lasts 4 days and occurs
every 28 days)
– Regular or irregular
18.
– Number of pads used or presence of clots
– Are periods painful
– Intermenstrual bleeding?
– Postcoital bleeding?
– Vaginal discharge
– Premenstrual tension
– LMP
– If postmenopausal,any postmenopausal
bleeding?
19.
Sexual /contraceptive questions
– Sexually active?
– Is it painful?if so,superficial or deep?
– What contraceptive now or in the past
Cervical smear questions
– When last smear
– Ever had abnormal smear?If so what was
done
20.
Uterine/prolapse questions
– Any frequency,nocturia,urgency or
enuresis
– Does she leak urine?if so ,how severe it is
and with what is it associated(eg
coughing or urgency)
– Any dysuria or haematuria?
– Any dragging sensation or feel mass in or
at the vagina
21.
Other history
Ever been pregnant if no go to PMH,if yes
ask details about previous pregnancies in
chronological order
Of deliveries ask when,weight,mode of
delivery how they are now
Any major complications in labour or
pregnancy
Past medical history-ask any particulary
gynae operations,DM,lung and heart
22.
Systemic review
Drugs-any regular medication,preconceptual
folic acid
Family history-eg breast,ovarian
cancer,DM,HTN,heart disease
Personal/social history –does she
smoke?alcohol?married?accommodation
Allergy ask specifically about penincillin
23.
Gynaecological
examination
Seek the effects(eg secondary spread
of malignancy),thyroid,menstrual
disturbances)of gynaecological
problems
Assess general health and incidental
disease ,particulary if anaesthesia is
needed
General
appearance,weight,temp,BP,pulse,ana23
24.
Breast and axillary exam
– As screening test for cancer of the breast
Abdominal exam
– Inspection
– Palpation
– Percussion
– Ascultation
25.
Vaginal examination
– Frightening
– Ask for chaperone,privacy,explain
intention and ask for permission.
– Use lubricating jelly
– Speculum should be warmed
26.
Outline
Female
– Preparation for the exam
– External genital exam
– Speculum exam
– Bimanual exam
27.
Detailed Procedural
Instructions
Prior to examination
– Prepare all required equipment, supplies
– Ensure that equipment is in good working
condition
– Explain the procedure while participant is dressed
– Answer any questions patient may have
– review previous exam records if availabe
28.
Patient Preparation
Explain the procedure thoroughly
Provide emotional support
Observe body language for signs of
discomfort
Ask participant to avoid douching prior
to procedure
Ask participant to empty bowels and
bladder prior to procedure 28
29.
General
Assess the following:
– Hands, palms, forearms
– Mouth, hair
– Skin
– Lower abdomen
– Pubic region for lice and nits hair distribution
– Buttocks
30.
General (cont’d)
Assess the following:
– Inguinal lymph nodes
– Inspection and palpation of external
genitals
– Buttocks & thighs
31.
Examination of the
External Genitalia
Examine and palpate the following looking for
ulcerations, discharge or other signs of
infection:
Labia majora
Labia minora
Clitoris
Urethral orifice
Introitus
Para urethral glands (Skene’s glands)
Milk Urethra
Bartholin’s glands 31
35.
Internal Examination:
Speculum Exam
Examine the following looking for
ulcerations, colour changes, discharge or
other signs of infection:
Cervix
– State of cervix
– Size and shape of cervical os
– Other
Erythema, ectopy, Nabothian cysts, ulceration
– Mucopurulernt discharge
Vaginal walls and mucosa
36.
Internal Examination:
Speculum Exam
Examine the following looking for
ulcerations, colour changes, discharge or
other signs of infection:
Cervix
Vaginal walls and mucosa
37.
Internal Examination:
Bimanual
Palpate the internal organs to assess for
tenderness and abnormalities in size and
shape:
Lubrication of fingers may be used
Palpate the cervix and determine the
position
Palpate the uterus
Palpate the adenxae & ovaries
The pouch of douglas –palpate uterosacral
ligaments
37