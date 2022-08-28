Successfully reported this slideshow.
2.Terminology and History taking and exam in Obs BSc C Cavendish.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 3 views
2.Terminology and History taking and exam in Obs BSc C Cavendish.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
Health & Medicine

Very helpful to all medical students

Very helpful to all medical students

Health & Medicine

  1. 1. History taking and physical examination in Obstetrics/Gynaecology Dr Bellington Vwalika Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist 1
  2. 2. History taking  Vital statistics – Name – Address – Date of first exam – Marital status – Religion – Age-above 30 at first pregnancy is elderly primigravida 2
  3. 3. Importance of LMP  Last menstrual period useful in calculating EDD – Affected by :diseases,drugs  Menstrual history :cycle,duration,amount of blood flow and first day of L.M.P – Calculation of EDD done according to Naegele`s formula by adding 9 calendar months from LMP and then add 7 days to fist day of LMP alternatively subtract 3 calendar months and 7 days 3
  4. 4. Importance of LMP  Normal cycle length is 28+/- 7days with a flow not exceeding 7 days  Menstrual questions – How often and duration of menses(4/28 means bleeding lasts 4 days and occurs every 28 days) – Regular or irregular 4
  5. 5.  Occupation of woman-help interpret symptoms due to fatigue or occupational hazards  Occupation of husband –idea about social- economic status is assessed+ problems eg anaemia ,PE,prematurity,advice,  Period of gestation in weeks from LNMP 5
  6. 6.  Complaints – Genesis,mode of onset,progress and duration – If no complaint inquire on sleep,appetite,bowel habit and urination  History of present pregnancy-note complications in different trimesters – Hyperemesis and threatened abortion in first trimester, features of UTI in second – Anaemia,toxaemia and APH in the third 6
  7. 7. – Number of antenatal visits – Medication or radiation exposure early – Medical –surgical events during pregnancy are inquired  Obstetric history-relate only to multigravida – Record previous obstetric events chronologically 7
  8. 8. No Year and date Pregnancy events Labour events Methods of delivery pueperium Baby Wt and sex Condition at birth Duratio of BF immun 1 1983 January Abortion at 8/52 MVA Uneventiful 2 1987 April Well covere antenatally – uneventiful Uneventiful SVD Uneventiful boy, wt,BF8/12 3 1991 june -d-o -do- -do- -do- Girl average weight, cried at birth Breastfed 6/12 Both babies fully immunised 8
  9. 9.  Obstetric history summed up as: – No. of living children…….Boys…..Girls…..Health status of the baby……immunisation….last issue….. 9
  10. 10.  Past medical history-relevant history of past illnesses,HIV and HAART  Past surgical history –previous surgery- general or gynaecological if any is to be inquired  Family history –HTN,DM,PTB,blood dyscrasia,twinning,hereditary disease  Personal history-contraceptive prior to pregnancy,smoking,alcohol,BT,immunization ,anti-D,pap smear 10
  11. 11. Examination  General: – build;:obese/average/thin – Nutrition:good/average /poor – Height;short stature likely to have a small pelvis – Weight-preferably with same machine – Pallor-lower palpebra conjunctiva, dorsum of tongue and nail beds – Jaundice:bulbar conjunctiva,undersurface of the tongue.hard palate and skin 11
  12. 12. – Tongue,teeth,gums and tonsils:evidences of malnutrition from glossitis and stomatitis – Neck neck veins,thyroid gland or lymph nodes – Oedema of legs: check medial malleolus and anterior surface of lower 1/3 tibia.varicosities – Causes of oedema in pregnancy  Physiological  Pre-Eclampsia  Anaemia and hypoproteinaemia  Cardiac failure  Nephrotic syndrome 12
  13. 13. – Pulse – B.P mufflin of sound (Korotkov4) rather than diappearance of sound(5) is the best representation of diastolic pressure in pregnancy – Breast : mandatory-check for changes of pregnancy and nature of nipples 13
  14. 14. Obstetric examination – Abdominal-tone of muscles,scars ,hernia,skin condition.Fundus of uterus is just palpable above symphysis pubis at 12 weeks – Correlate HOF to dates – Vaginal ;unless contraindicated may be done for:  Diagnose pregnancy  Corroborate uterine size to period of amennorrhoea  Exclude pelvic pathology 14
  15. 15. Steps in vaginal exam  Lithotomy Position  Empty bladder  Sterile glove  Inspection –separate labia  Speculum exam  Bimanual exam – Cervix-consistency,direction,pathology – Uterus-size,shape,position,consistency – Adnexae-mass felt through the fornix 15
  16. 16. History and examination in gynaecology  Personal details – Name,age ,occupation,marital status  Presenting complaint – How long the problem is – How much it affects her – If pain what worsens and alleviates,where it is,its nature – Has she asked for opinion before and what has been done – Allow to talk initially without direct questions 16
  17. 17. Specific questions  Start with those relevant to to complaint – Eg if a menstrual problem ,appropriate questions concern menstruation  Menstrual questions – How often and duration of menses(4/28 means bleeding lasts 4 days and occurs every 28 days) – Regular or irregular 17
  18. 18. – Number of pads used or presence of clots – Are periods painful – Intermenstrual bleeding? – Postcoital bleeding? – Vaginal discharge – Premenstrual tension – LMP – If postmenopausal,any postmenopausal bleeding? 18
  19. 19.  Sexual /contraceptive questions – Sexually active? – Is it painful?if so,superficial or deep? – What contraceptive now or in the past  Cervical smear questions – When last smear – Ever had abnormal smear?If so what was done 19
  20. 20.  Uterine/prolapse questions – Any frequency,nocturia,urgency or enuresis – Does she leak urine?if so ,how severe it is and with what is it associated(eg coughing or urgency) – Any dysuria or haematuria? – Any dragging sensation or feel mass in or at the vagina 20
  21. 21. Other history  Ever been pregnant if no go to PMH,if yes ask details about previous pregnancies in chronological order  Of deliveries ask when,weight,mode of delivery how they are now  Any major complications in labour or pregnancy  Past medical history-ask any particulary gynae operations,DM,lung and heart disease,HTN,jaudice,previous admissions 21
  22. 22.  Systemic review  Drugs-any regular medication,preconceptual folic acid  Family history-eg breast,ovarian cancer,DM,HTN,heart disease  Personal/social history –does she smoke?alcohol?married?accommodation  Allergy ask specifically about penincillin 22
  23. 23. Gynaecological examination  Seek the effects(eg secondary spread of malignancy),thyroid,menstrual disturbances)of gynaecological problems  Assess general health and incidental disease ,particulary if anaesthesia is needed  General appearance,weight,temp,BP,pulse,ana23
  24. 24.  Breast and axillary exam – As screening test for cancer of the breast  Abdominal exam – Inspection – Palpation – Percussion – Ascultation 24
  25. 25.  Vaginal examination – Frightening – Ask for chaperone,privacy,explain intention and ask for permission. – Use lubricating jelly – Speculum should be warmed 25
  26. 26. Outline  Female – Preparation for the exam – External genital exam – Speculum exam – Bimanual exam 26
  27. 27. Detailed Procedural Instructions Prior to examination – Prepare all required equipment, supplies – Ensure that equipment is in good working condition – Explain the procedure while participant is dressed – Answer any questions patient may have – review previous exam records if availabe 27
  28. 28. Patient Preparation  Explain the procedure thoroughly  Provide emotional support  Observe body language for signs of discomfort  Ask participant to avoid douching prior to procedure  Ask participant to empty bowels and bladder prior to procedure 28
  29. 29. General Assess the following: – Hands, palms, forearms – Mouth, hair – Skin – Lower abdomen – Pubic region for lice and nits hair distribution – Buttocks 29
  30. 30. General (cont’d) Assess the following: – Inguinal lymph nodes – Inspection and palpation of external genitals – Buttocks & thighs 30
  31. 31. Examination of the External Genitalia Examine and palpate the following looking for ulcerations, discharge or other signs of infection:  Labia majora  Labia minora  Clitoris  Urethral orifice  Introitus  Para urethral glands (Skene’s glands)  Milk Urethra  Bartholin’s glands 31
  32. 32. Female External genitalia 32
  33. 33. Internal Examination Speculum exam  Use lubricating jelly or than water  Warm speculum  Explain the procedure 33
  34. 34. Speculum insertion 34
  35. 35. Internal Examination: Speculum Exam Examine the following looking for ulcerations, colour changes, discharge or other signs of infection:  Cervix – State of cervix – Size and shape of cervical os – Other  Erythema, ectopy, Nabothian cysts, ulceration – Mucopurulernt discharge  Vaginal walls and mucosa 35
  36. 36. Internal Examination: Speculum Exam Examine the following looking for ulcerations, colour changes, discharge or other signs of infection:  Cervix  Vaginal walls and mucosa 36
  37. 37. Internal Examination: Bimanual Palpate the internal organs to assess for tenderness and abnormalities in size and shape:  Lubrication of fingers may be used  Palpate the cervix and determine the position  Palpate the uterus  Palpate the adenxae & ovaries  The pouch of douglas –palpate uterosacral ligaments 37
  38. 38. Uterine size 38
  39. 39. Adnexal palpation 39
  40. 40.  Cuscoe`s speculum allows inspection of the cervix and vaginal walls  Sims` speculum allows better inspection of the vaginal walls and specifically prolapse 40
  41. 41. End Any questions? 41

