SOLUCIONES INTEGRALES PARA RECUPERACIÓN DE AGUA SIRA TECH SIRASITE.COM
UNA GOTA DE SABIDURÍA
TODA MOLÉCULA AJENA DISUELTA EN UN MEDIO, ES DÉBIL CON RESPECTO A ÉSTE. - SVANTE AUGUST ARRHENIUS (PREMIO NOBEL DE QUÍMICA...
¿QUÉ HACEMOS? ACONDICIONAMOS PARA SU USO Y REACONDICIONAMOS PARA SU REUSO, CUALQUIER TIPO DE FLUIDO.
¿CÓMO LO HACEMOS? APLICANDO AL FLUIDO ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA DE BAJO VOLTAJE POR MEDIO DE NUESTROS DISPOSITIVOS DISOCIADORES, Q...
¿CON QUÉ LO HACEMOS? CON ESTRUCTURAS ESPECIALES DISEÑADAS PARA CADA CASO EN PARTICULAR, MISMAS QUE DENOMINAMOS:  SIRA SIS...
CAMPOS DE APLICACIÓN AGUA OTROS FLUIDOS RESIDUALES INDUSTRIALES, MUNICIPALES, DE MAR, LAGOS, RÍOS, LAGUNAS, ETC. ACEITES, ...
¿QUÉ ES EL SIRA? 1.- ¿QUÉ ES EL SIRA Y CÓMO PUEDE BENEFICIARNOS? ES UN EQUIPO INTEGRAL, QUE POR MEDIO DE ENERGÍA ELÉCTRICA...
¿QUÉ ES EL SIRA? 3.- ¿TIENE GARANTÍA? SI, AL TÉRMINO DE LA MISMA, PUEDE CONTRATARSE UNA PÓLIZA DE MANTENIMIENTO PREVENTIVO...
¿QUÉ ES EL SIRA? 7.- ¿PARA SU MANTENIMIENTO NECESITO DETENER SU FUNCIONAMIENTO? NO, PORQUE AL SER MODULAR, SOLO SE DETIENE...
¿QUÉ ES EL SIRA? 11.- ¿PUEDE INCREMENTAR SU CAPACIDAD? SI, LOS EQUIPOS PUEDEN INCREMENTAR SU CAPACIDAD MODULARMENTE, SIEMP...
SiraTech

×