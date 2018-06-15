Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 05/06/2018 6:37 a.m. Redes de computadoras Redes de computador as 001 Clasiﬁcacio n Por su topologia 002 De árbol 003 De maya 004 Híbrida 005 De bus 006 De anillo 007 De estrella 008 Por su relación funcional 009 Por su alcance (MAN, WAN, 010 Recursos compartido s Ilustracione s, foto,video,Impresoras y escaneres, Software de seguimient o de Correo eléctronico Elementos Software 011 Sistema operativo (NOS) 012 Protocolos Hardware Servidores 013 Servidor de correo 014 Servidor de archivos Medios de transmision Inalambrico s 015 Microondas terrestres 016 Ondas de radios 017 Infrarrojos 018 Microondas por satelite 019 Omnidirecci onal 020 Direccional Alambricos 021 Fibra óptica 022 De par trenzado 023 Cable coaxial 024 Tarjeta de red Ventajas y desventajas Desventaja s 025 2 026 1 Ventajas 027 5 028 4 029 3 030 2 031 1 Deﬁnicion 032 Antecedent es Conceptos basicos 033 Programas de aplicación 034 Periféricos compartido s 035 Medios de transmisión 036 Tarjetas de red 037 Switch 038 Ordenadore s 039 Programas controlador es 040 Sistema operativo de red 041 Programas de aplicación
  2. 2. NOTES 001 Clasiﬁcacion Una red puede recibir distintos caliﬁcativosde clasiﬁcacion en base a distintas taxonomias , alcance, tipo de conexion, tecnologia, etcetara 002 De árbol Es parecida a la red de estrella pero no tiene un nodo central,la desventaja es que requiere varios hub y una gran cantidad de cable. 003 De maya Todos los nodos estan interconectados entre si, de esta forma, los datos pueden transmitirse por múltiples vías, por lo que el riesgo de rotura de uno de los cables no amenasa el funcionamiento de la red. 004 Híbrida Es una de las más frecuentes y se deriva de la unión de varios tipos de topologías de red. 005 De bus Estan conectadas a un mismo tronco o canal de comunicación,a través del cuao pasan los datos. 006 De anillo Es aquella donde un equipo está conectado a otro, y éste al siguiente,en forma de anillo hasta volver a conectarse con el primero. 007 De estrella Es donde los nodos estan conectados a un ''hub'' que recibe las señales de datos de todos los equipos y las transmite a través de los distintos puertos. 008 Por su relación funcional Cliente -servidor:es aquella red de comunicaciones en la que todos los clientes están conectados a un servidor, en el que se centraliza los diversos recursos. Igual a igual: es la red de computadoras es las que todos o algunas propiedades funcionan sin clientes ni servidores ﬁjos. 009 Por su alcance (MAN, WAN, PAN: red informática de pocos metros, son las más básicas y sirven para espacios reducidos. Estas redes pueden ser útiles para conectar pocos dipositivos. LAN: suele instalarse en a mayoria de las empresas, permite conectar ordenadores, impresoras, escáneres, y otros periféricos. CAN: redes de área local instaladas en áreas especiﬁcas,pero a su vez todas ellas estarian interconectadas para intercambiar datos de manera rapida. MAN: mucho más amplias que las anteriores, abarcan espacios metropolitanos mucho más grandes, suele conectar las diversas LAN que hay en un espacio de 50 kilómetros. WAN: son las que suelen desplegar las empresas provedoras de internet para cubrir las necesidades de conexión de redes de una zona muy amplia. 010 Recursos compartidos La capacidad para compartir dispositivos perifericos( impresoras) es una razon para que las empresas conﬁguren en red 011 Sistema operativo (NOS) Conjunto de programas de un sistema informático que gestiona los recursos de hardware y provee servicios a los programas de aplicación. 012 Protocolos Sistema de reglas que permiten que dos o mäs entidades de un sitema de comunicación se comuniquen entre ellas para transmitir información. 013 Servidor de correo Aplicación de red de computadoras, ubicada en un servidor de internet, para prestar servicio de correo electrónico. 014 Servidor de archivos Servidor que almaceba y distribuye diferentes tipos de archivos informáticos entre los clientes de una red de computadoras. 015 Microondas terrestres Transmisión de datos a través de radio frecuencias con longitudes de ondas en la región. 016 Ondas de radios Son movimientos elctromagnéticos, es decir oscilaciones aimultaneas de un campo eléctrico y magnético que se difunde conjuntamente. 017 Infrarrojos Sistema que transmite señales de datos mediante diodoa de emisión de luz. 018 Microondas por satelite Retransmite información, se usa como enlace entre dos a más transmisores receptores terrestres, denominados estaciones de base. 019 Omnidireccional Es aquella que radia al espacio potencia de forma uniforme en todas las direcciones. 020 Direccional Puede orientarse o dirigirse hacia una dirección 021 Fibra óptica Hace uso de señales de luz para la transferencia de datos, que son convertidas a señales eléctricas en los dispositivos de conexión. 022 De par trenzado Conexión que tiene dos conductores eléctricis aislados y entrelazados para anular las interferencias de fuentes externas y diafonía de los cables adyacentes.
  3. 3. NOTES 023 Cable coaxial Está conformado por un hilo de cobre interno, un núcleo plástico que lo envuelve, una malla metálica que la aisla, etcétera. Es usado para extender las redes en exteriores por su resistencia a la interperie. 024 Tarjeta de red Tarjeta destinada a ser introducida en la placa madre de una computadora para que la maquine se sume a una red y pueda compartir sus recursos. 025 2 Se debe dar mantenimiento constante a la red para obtener un funcionamiento óptimo. 026 1 La instalación puede ser costosa si las computadoras o los ordenadores son muy distantes. 027 5 Con multiples CPU garantizamos el funcionamiento independiente y en conjunto. 028 4 Los archivos pueden duplicarse contando con el respaldo de los participantes de la red. 029 3 Alta conﬁabilidad y variedad de suministros, menores posibilidades de error. 030 2 Trabajo colaborativo en diversas tareas, con múltiples participantes. 031 1 Compartimos datos y programas, se incrementan la eﬁcacia y la productividad. 032 Antecedentes Los ordenadores nacieron grandes, desgarbados,caros, diﬁciles de manejar y ocupaba mucho espacio, sin embargo ka solución de este problema se dio con el apso del tiempo gracias a las nuevas tecnologias. 033 Programas de aplicación Son programas de comunicación de red como el correo electrónico, o de uso general para todos los ordenadores que se conectan a la red. 034 Periféricos compartidos Impresoras, escaneres, webcam, teléfono, etcétera, todos son ejemplos de periféricos que se conectan a la red a través de un servidor o directamente con su propia tarjeta de red. 035 Medios de transmisión Suele ser un cable trensado o coaxial, pero en ocasiones puede ser tambien ﬁbra óptica o conexión aérea por ondas. 036 Tarjetas de red Permite la transmisión del hardware al medio de transmisión de la red. 037 Switch Es un dispositivo que centraliza los datos que hace que solo los ordenadores seleccionados reciban esta información. 038 Ordenadores Es una maquina o dispositivo físico programable, que utilizamos para tratar o procesar información (Pc, laptop, ipad, smarthphone, tabletpad). 039 Programas controladores Básicamente se encargan de administrar el hardware de toda la red. 040 Sistema operativo de red También se denomina NIC (NETWORK INTERFACE CARD) básicamente realiza la función de intermediario entre el ordenador y la red de comunicación. 041 Programas de aplicación Novell (ofrece acceso seguro y continuo a la red y lor recursos de información), microsoft (ampliﬁca funciones e interoperabilidad con otros sistemas operativos), apple (permite posibilidades de interconexión, trabajo de alta velocidad), unix (sistema operativo de proposito general, multiusuario y multitarea)

