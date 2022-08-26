Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

LESSON+3+COMPUTER+NETWORK+TYPE.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 0 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 19
1 of 19

LESSON+3+COMPUTER+NETWORK+TYPE.pdf

Aug. 26, 2022
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Technology

About computers

About computers

Technology

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
Free
The Art of War Sun Tsu
Free
Understanding Media: The Extensions of Man Marshall McLuhan
Free
Uncommon Carriers John McPhee
Free
The Victorian Internet: The Remarkable Story of the Telegraph and the Nineteenth Century's On-line Pioneers Tom Standage
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
System Error: Where Big Tech Went Wrong and How We Can Reboot Rob Reich
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller Alec Nevala-Lee
Free
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us Ro Khanna
Free
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
Free
Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut Nicholas Schmidle
Free
Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies Barry Meier
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
Free

LESSON+3+COMPUTER+NETWORK+TYPE.pdf

  1. 1. IT33- NETWORKING 1 (CISCO 1) DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES IT53 SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATION AND MAINTENANCE
  2. 2. COMPUTER NETWORKING TYPES 2 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  3. 3. COMPUTER NETWORK TYPES » Generally, networks are distinguished based on their geographical span. 3 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  4. 4. COMPUTER NETWORK TYPES » A network can be as small as distance between your mobile phone and its Bluetooth headphone and as large as the internet itself, covering the whole geographical world, 4 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  5. 5. 1. Personal Area Network » A Personal Area Network (PAN) is smallest network which is very personal to a user. This may include Bluetooth enabled devices or infra-red enabled devices. » PAN has connectivity range up to 10 meters. PAN may include wireless computer keyboard and mouse, Bluetooth enabled headphones, wireless printers and TV remotes. 5 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  6. 6. 2. Local Area Network » A computer network spanned inside a building and operated under single administrative system is generally termed as Local Area Network (LAN). » Usually,LAN covers an organization’ offices, schools, colleges or universities. Number of systems connected in LAN may vary from as least as two to as much as 16 million. 6 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  7. 7. 2. Local Area Network » LANs are composed of inexpensive networking and routing equipment. It may contains local servers serving file storage and other locally shared applications. » LAN can be wired,wireless, or in both forms at once. 7 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  8. 8. 3. Metropolitan Area Network » The Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) generally expands throughout a city such as cable TV network 8 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  9. 9. 3. Metropolitan Area Network » Backbone of MAN is high-capacity and high-speed fiber optics. 9 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  10. 10. 4. Wide Area Network » As the name suggests, the Wide Area Network (WAN) covers a wide area which may span across provinces and even a whole country. 10 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  11. 11. 4. Wide Area Network » Generally, telecommunication networks are Wide Area Network. » Since they are equipped with very high speed backbone, WANs use very expensive network equipment. 11 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  12. 12. 5. Internetwork » A network of networks is called an internetwork, or simply the internet. It is the largest network in existence on this planet. » The internet hugely connects all WANs and it can have connection to LANs and Home networks. 12 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  13. 13. 5. Internetwork » Internet is widely deployed on World Wide Web services using HTML linked pages and is accessible by client software known as Web Browsers. » When a user requests a page using some web browser located on some Web Server anywhere in the world, the Web Server responds with the proper HTML page. The communication delay is very low. 13 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  14. 14. 5. Internetwork » Internet is serving many proposes and is involved in many aspects of life. Some of them are: ⋄ Web sites ⋄ E-mail ⋄ Instant Messaging ⋄ Blogging ⋄ Social Media ⋄ Marketing ⋄ Networking ⋄ Resource Sharing ⋄ Audio and Video Streaming 14 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  15. 15. Classification of Computer Networks 15
  16. 16. END Any questions? 16
  17. 17. 17 ACTIVITY #1 SYSTEM AROUND ME DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  18. 18. SYSTEMS AROUND ME » What systems do you see around you right now? ⋄ How are their parts working together? » Identify four systems (2 natural and man-made)you see around you. Identify their parts and how are these parts working together. 18 DOMINICAN COLLEGE OF TARLAC | COLLEGE OF COMPUTER STUDIES
  19. 19. 19

×