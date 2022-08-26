ppt-rizal.pptx

8.
Opening of SUEZ CANAL
• An artificial sea-level waterway in
Egypt that connects Mediterranean
Sea to the Red Sea
• Constructed by the Suez Canal
Company between 1859 and 1869.
• French diplomat Ferdinand de
Lesseps.
• Officially opened on November 17,
1869.
• The Canal was closed five times; th
last time was the most serious one
since it lasted for 8 years. The Cana
was then reopened for navigation
on the 5th of June 1975.
9.
SUEZ CANAL
• With the opening of the canal, the distance of travel between
Europe and the Philippines was considerably abbreviated and
thus virtually brought the country close to Spain.
• As travel time from the Philippines to Spain and vice versa was
shortened to 30 days from more than two months, this
positively affected the development of agricultural exports,
which brought economic prosperity to native indios or the so-
called "illustrados" (Filipinos with money and education)
• The opening of the Suez Canal became a huge advantage in
commercial enterprises especially between Europe and East
Asia. More importantly, it served as a significant factor that
enabled the growth of nationalistic desires of Jose Rizal and
other Filipino illustrados.
10.
SUEZ CANAL
• Almost immediately after its opening, the Suez Canal had a
significant impact on world trade as goods were moved around
the world in record time.
• The Suez Canal expedited the importation not only of
commercial products but also of books, magazines and
newspapers with liberal ideas from America and Europe, which
ultimately affected the minds of Rizal and other Filipino
reformists.
• The availability of the Suez canal has also encouraged the
illustrados, especially Jose Rizal to pursue education abroad
and learn scientific and liberal in European academic
institutions. Their social dealings with liberals in the West have
influenced their thoughts on nationhood, politics, and
government.
11.
SUEZ CANAL
• Higher and better education in that continent, typically in Madrid
and Barcelona . The new enlightened class in Philippine
independence movement, using the Spanish language as their key
means of communication.
• Out of this talented group of students from the Philippines arose
what came to be known as the “Propaganda Movement”.
• The most prominent of the illustrados was Jose Rizal, who inspired
the craving for freedom and independence with his novels written in
Spanish.
12.
Importance of the SUEZ CANAL
• The Suez Canal is considered to be the shortest link between the
east and the west due to its unique geographic location.
• This importance is getting augmented with the evolution of
maritime transport and world trade. The maritime transport is the
cheapest means of transport, whereas more than 80 % of the
world trade volume is transported via waterways.
• The geographical position of the Suez Canal makes it the shortest
route between East and West as compared with the Cape of Good
Hope. The Canal route achieves saving in distance between the
ports north and south of the Canal, the matter that is translated
into other saving in time, fuel consumption and ship operating
costs.
15.
ECONOMICS
At the world level Rizal’s life fell within the
first age of globalization, with a growing integration
of the world economy across national lines,
characterized at the time by the trade in bulk
commodities and by the reduced importance of
silver currency. At the level of the empire, the civil
discord that racked Spain lasted well into Rizal’s
teen years, constricting its ability to participate in a
substantial manner in the Philippine economy,
leaving the field to other countries, except towards
the very last years of its rule. Successive anticlerical
governments deported hundreds of friars, whether
qualified for mission work or not, overseas
16.
• At the national level, the Philippines greatly expanded
its volume of foreign trade, at some cost to domestic
industries like textiles, and diversified its economic
structure, with the new money flows circulating far into
the countryside and giving an impulse to the formation
of a native middle class. Its diversity in trading partners
made it relatively less vulnerable to fluctuations in the
level of demand in any one particular country, and
competition among the export traders ensured that
most of the gains would accrue to the ultimate
producers. We return to Professor Chaunu.
• The period 1820-1898
was a moment of veritable near independence for
the Philippines. From an objective standpoint it had the
economic foundation for national independent
19.
• During the first fifty years of its existence, from 1782 to
about 1832, this monopoly was designed to extract
maximum return from the sale of tobacco by the
maintenance of a state monopoly in the marketing of
tobacco in the domestic market of the Philippines.
• To quote De Jesus : "Despite recurrent shortages during the
early years, the town comprising Gapan coleccion proved
generally able to supply the monopoly's requirements.
During years of poor harvests in Gapan, the monopoly
could always supplement its stocks by drawing on the
tobacco grown in the Visayas or by pagan tribes in the
mountains of Northern Luzon. Overproduction was of
greater concern to officials because it directly depressed
profits by increasing operating costs and, because of
greater smuggling, reducing sales at the government
tobacco shops."
21.
• After 1830 the Cagayan Valley of Northern Luzon takes
the place of Gapan as the Philippines' main supplier of
tobacco.
• "The monopoly's discovery of Cagayan coincided"
• During the 1850's sugar displaced tobacco, but the
latter claimed third place up to the end of the
monopoly in 1882. The tobacco monopoly became very
quickly "an instrument of exploitation. The demands of
the peninsular government upon the colony and its
most productive source of revenue made it impossible
for the monopoly to realize tobacco's export potential,
or even to undertake sorely-needed internal reforms."
22.
• Spain extracted as tribute most of the country's surplus tobacco,
leaving little to foreign merchants, though these were ready to pay
for their purchases in cash.
• Spain took 47.80 % of the total exports in 1847
• 85.57% in 1857; and 86.73% in 1873.
• The management of the monopoly during the period from 1832 to
1882 thoroughly destroys the illusion that the nature of the
relationship between colony and metropolitan power differed from
that existing between Indonesia and the Netherlands.
• "When the monopoly began to pay farmers in paper certificates in
the 1860's, colonial exploitation became more direct and more
obvious." In many years the government's debt to the tobacco
growers exceeded the monopoly's net profit.
• The Spanish Tobacco Monopoly in the Philippines, 1782-1883 and
the Dutch Forced Cultivation System in Indonesia, 1834-1870 9 / 9
23.
Education in 19th Century
• Spanish colonizers the European System of Education
• King Philip IIs Leyes de Indios (Laws of Indies)
• Augustinians, Franciscans, Jesuits and Dominicans
• Latin (the Official language of Catholic Church)
• Colleges were established
• History, Latin, Mathematics and Philosophy
• 17th Century (Colleges and Universities)
• 19th Century
• In 1863
• Illustrados
• Suez Canal
• Philippine Society
26.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• Chinese Mestizo are also called Sangley
Mestizo, Mestisong Sangley, Mestizo de
Sangley.
• *Chinese mestizo population in the
Philippines exceed 200,000 by the late 19th
century.
27.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• A Group Picture of Chinese mestizos
28.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• Chinese mestizo rose to prominence
between 1741 and 1898, primarily as a
landholder and a middleman whole saler of
local produce and foriegn imports.
• Central Luzon, Cebu, Ilo-ilo, Bigan, Taal,
Balayan, Batangas, Albay, Nueva Caceres,
Molo and Jaro.
• Sugar, coffee and hemp.
• "Brutes loaded with gold
29.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• A Picture of Chinese Mestiza (left) and an Indio
(right).
30.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• A Family Picture of Mestizos.
31.
THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
• The renewal Chinese immigration to the
Philippines resulted in diversion of mestizo
energies away from commerce.
• Chinese mestizo in the Philippines
possessed a unique combination of cultural
characteristics.
• Thus, during the late 19th century, because
of cultural, economic and social changes,
the mestizo s in increasingly identified
themselves with indios in a new kind of
"filipino" cultural and national concerns.
33.
THE INQUILINOS
The Rise of the Inquilinos
• In modern Spanish, the tern inquilino has the same meaning as the English
"tenant"
• The 19th century inquilino system in the Philippines is better understood
as a qualified system of tenancy or the right to use land in exchange for
rent
• The elimination of the Galleon Trade and opening of the Suez Canal gave
way for more extensive rice cutivation and production.
• Many states turned progressively to the inquilino system of land tenure
• During harvest time, the administration would collect the rent of the
inquilinos
• This system became very profitable.
• As friar estates enlarged, the boundaries that seperated between estates
and communal lands became a common cause of conflict.
52.
LIBERALISM
-Ideas of freedom and equality.
The French Revolution (1789-1799)
• Liberty, Equality & Fraternity
• Absolute Monarchy to Liberal Government System
Liberals in Spain
• Numerous changes in parliaments and constitution
• the Peninsulan War
• Catholic Church, called "anti-clericalism"
53.
LIBERALISM
Philippines
• Ilustrados
• Suez Canal
• Liberal Thinkers Philippines
• Governor-General Carlos Maria De la Torre
(1869-1871)
• What is his greatest achievement?
• Eduardo Camerino
55.
THE BOURBON REFORM
• “Reformas Borbónicas’
• King Philip V
• Were a set of economic
and political legislation
promulgated by
the Spanish Crown unde
various kings of
the House of
Bourbon mainly in the
18th century.
56.
THE BOURBON REFORM
• Proclamation of Philip V as King of Spain in the
Palace of Versailles on November 16, 1700
57.
THE BOURBON REFORM
•Improving that the spanish empire run
Main objectives
– To increase the production of primary export
goods.
– To promote inter-colonial trade
62.
THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
The Filipinos in the 19th century had
suffered from feudalistic and master slave
relationship by the Spaniards. Their social
structure is ranked into three groups:
• Highest class – the people that belong in this
class include the Spaniards, peninsulares and
the friars. They have the power and authority
to rule over the Filipinos. They enjoyed their
positions and do what they want.
63.
THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
The Spanish officials
64.
THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• The Peninsulares
(Spaniards who
were born in
Spain). They held
the most
important
government jobs,
and made up the
smallest number
of the population.
65.
THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• The Friars are
members of any
of certain
religious orders
of men,
especially the
four mendicant
orders
(Augustinians,
Carmelites,
Dominicans, and
Franciscans).
66.
THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• Middle Class
– the people that belongs into this class
includes the natives, mestizos and the criollos.
67.
THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• THE NATIVES -
the pure
Filipinos.
68.
THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• The Mestizos
are the
Filipinos of
mixed
indigenous
Filipino or
European or
Chinese
ancestry
69.
THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• Lowest class – this class includes the Filipinos
only.
70.
THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
• →The Indios are
the poor people
having pure blood
Filipino which
ruled by the
Spaniards