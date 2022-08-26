Successfully reported this slideshow.
ppt-rizal.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
ppt-rizal.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Education

rizal in the 19th century

rizal in the 19th century

Education

ppt-rizal.pptx

  1. 1. PRAYER
  2. 2. 19t hCenturyPhilippineA sRizal’sContext
  3. 3. I N T R O D U C T I O N
  4. 4. GALLEON TRADE
  5. 5. GALLEON TRADE
  6. 6. SUEZ CANAL
  7. 7. The Map of SUEZ CANAL
  8. 8. Opening of SUEZ CANAL • An artificial sea-level waterway in Egypt that connects Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea • Constructed by the Suez Canal Company between 1859 and 1869. • French diplomat Ferdinand de Lesseps. • Officially opened on November 17, 1869. • The Canal was closed five times; th last time was the most serious one since it lasted for 8 years. The Cana was then reopened for navigation on the 5th of June 1975.
  9. 9. SUEZ CANAL • With the opening of the canal, the distance of travel between Europe and the Philippines was considerably abbreviated and thus virtually brought the country close to Spain. • As travel time from the Philippines to Spain and vice versa was shortened to 30 days from more than two months, this positively affected the development of agricultural exports, which brought economic prosperity to native indios or the so- called "illustrados" (Filipinos with money and education) • The opening of the Suez Canal became a huge advantage in commercial enterprises especially between Europe and East Asia. More importantly, it served as a significant factor that enabled the growth of nationalistic desires of Jose Rizal and other Filipino illustrados.
  10. 10. SUEZ CANAL • Almost immediately after its opening, the Suez Canal had a significant impact on world trade as goods were moved around the world in record time. • The Suez Canal expedited the importation not only of commercial products but also of books, magazines and newspapers with liberal ideas from America and Europe, which ultimately affected the minds of Rizal and other Filipino reformists. • The availability of the Suez canal has also encouraged the illustrados, especially Jose Rizal to pursue education abroad and learn scientific and liberal in European academic institutions. Their social dealings with liberals in the West have influenced their thoughts on nationhood, politics, and government.
  11. 11. SUEZ CANAL • Higher and better education in that continent, typically in Madrid and Barcelona . The new enlightened class in Philippine independence movement, using the Spanish language as their key means of communication. • Out of this talented group of students from the Philippines arose what came to be known as the “Propaganda Movement”. • The most prominent of the illustrados was Jose Rizal, who inspired the craving for freedom and independence with his novels written in Spanish.
  12. 12. Importance of the SUEZ CANAL • The Suez Canal is considered to be the shortest link between the east and the west due to its unique geographic location. • This importance is getting augmented with the evolution of maritime transport and world trade. The maritime transport is the cheapest means of transport, whereas more than 80 % of the world trade volume is transported via waterways. • The geographical position of the Suez Canal makes it the shortest route between East and West as compared with the Cape of Good Hope. The Canal route achieves saving in distance between the ports north and south of the Canal, the matter that is translated into other saving in time, fuel consumption and ship operating costs.
  13. 13. CAPE OF GOOD HOPE
  14. 14. PHILIPPINE ECONOMICS IN THE 19TH CENTURY
  15. 15. ECONOMICS At the world level Rizal’s life fell within the first age of globalization, with a growing integration of the world economy across national lines, characterized at the time by the trade in bulk commodities and by the reduced importance of silver currency. At the level of the empire, the civil discord that racked Spain lasted well into Rizal’s teen years, constricting its ability to participate in a substantial manner in the Philippine economy, leaving the field to other countries, except towards the very last years of its rule. Successive anticlerical governments deported hundreds of friars, whether qualified for mission work or not, overseas
  16. 16. • At the national level, the Philippines greatly expanded its volume of foreign trade, at some cost to domestic industries like textiles, and diversified its economic structure, with the new money flows circulating far into the countryside and giving an impulse to the formation of a native middle class. Its diversity in trading partners made it relatively less vulnerable to fluctuations in the level of demand in any one particular country, and competition among the export traders ensured that most of the gains would accrue to the ultimate producers. We return to Professor Chaunu. • The period 1820-1898 was a moment of veritable near independence for the Philippines. From an objective standpoint it had the economic foundation for national independent
  17. 17. MONOPOLIES
  18. 18. This is Surpluses and dead weight loss
  19. 19. • During the first fifty years of its existence, from 1782 to about 1832, this monopoly was designed to extract maximum return from the sale of tobacco by the maintenance of a state monopoly in the marketing of tobacco in the domestic market of the Philippines. • To quote De Jesus : "Despite recurrent shortages during the early years, the town comprising Gapan coleccion proved generally able to supply the monopoly's requirements. During years of poor harvests in Gapan, the monopoly could always supplement its stocks by drawing on the tobacco grown in the Visayas or by pagan tribes in the mountains of Northern Luzon. Overproduction was of greater concern to officials because it directly depressed profits by increasing operating costs and, because of greater smuggling, reducing sales at the government tobacco shops."
  20. 20. • A Tobacco Farm in Cagayan
  21. 21. • After 1830 the Cagayan Valley of Northern Luzon takes the place of Gapan as the Philippines' main supplier of tobacco. • "The monopoly's discovery of Cagayan coincided" • During the 1850's sugar displaced tobacco, but the latter claimed third place up to the end of the monopoly in 1882. The tobacco monopoly became very quickly "an instrument of exploitation. The demands of the peninsular government upon the colony and its most productive source of revenue made it impossible for the monopoly to realize tobacco's export potential, or even to undertake sorely-needed internal reforms."
  22. 22. • Spain extracted as tribute most of the country's surplus tobacco, leaving little to foreign merchants, though these were ready to pay for their purchases in cash. • Spain took 47.80 % of the total exports in 1847 • 85.57% in 1857; and 86.73% in 1873. • The management of the monopoly during the period from 1832 to 1882 thoroughly destroys the illusion that the nature of the relationship between colony and metropolitan power differed from that existing between Indonesia and the Netherlands. • "When the monopoly began to pay farmers in paper certificates in the 1860's, colonial exploitation became more direct and more obvious." In many years the government's debt to the tobacco growers exceeded the monopoly's net profit. • The Spanish Tobacco Monopoly in the Philippines, 1782-1883 and the Dutch Forced Cultivation System in Indonesia, 1834-1870 9 / 9
  23. 23. Education in 19th Century • Spanish colonizers the European System of Education • King Philip IIs Leyes de Indios (Laws of Indies) • Augustinians, Franciscans, Jesuits and Dominicans • Latin (the Official language of Catholic Church) • Colleges were established • History, Latin, Mathematics and Philosophy • 17th Century (Colleges and Universities) • 19th Century • In 1863 • Illustrados • Suez Canal • Philippine Society
  24. 24. Education in 19th Century
  25. 25. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS
  26. 26. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • Chinese Mestizo are also called Sangley Mestizo, Mestisong Sangley, Mestizo de Sangley. • *Chinese mestizo population in the Philippines exceed 200,000 by the late 19th century.
  27. 27. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • A Group Picture of Chinese mestizos
  28. 28. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • Chinese mestizo rose to prominence between 1741 and 1898, primarily as a landholder and a middleman whole saler of local produce and foriegn imports. • Central Luzon, Cebu, Ilo-ilo, Bigan, Taal, Balayan, Batangas, Albay, Nueva Caceres, Molo and Jaro. • Sugar, coffee and hemp. • "Brutes loaded with gold
  29. 29. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • A Picture of Chinese Mestiza (left) and an Indio (right).
  30. 30. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • A Family Picture of Mestizos.
  31. 31. THE CHINESE MESTIZOS • The renewal Chinese immigration to the Philippines resulted in diversion of mestizo energies away from commerce. • Chinese mestizo in the Philippines possessed a unique combination of cultural characteristics. • Thus, during the late 19th century, because of cultural, economic and social changes, the mestizo s in increasingly identified themselves with indios in a new kind of "filipino" cultural and national concerns.
  32. 32. THE INQUILINOS
  33. 33. THE INQUILINOS The Rise of the Inquilinos • In modern Spanish, the tern inquilino has the same meaning as the English "tenant" • The 19th century inquilino system in the Philippines is better understood as a qualified system of tenancy or the right to use land in exchange for rent • The elimination of the Galleon Trade and opening of the Suez Canal gave way for more extensive rice cutivation and production. • Many states turned progressively to the inquilino system of land tenure • During harvest time, the administration would collect the rent of the inquilinos • This system became very profitable. • As friar estates enlarged, the boundaries that seperated between estates and communal lands became a common cause of conflict.
  34. 34. THE INQUILINOS
  35. 35. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  36. 36. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  37. 37. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  38. 38. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  39. 39. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  40. 40. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  41. 41. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  42. 42. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  43. 43. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  44. 44. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  45. 45. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  46. 46. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  47. 47. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  48. 48. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  49. 49. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  50. 50. POLITICS IN 19TH CENTURY
  51. 51. LIBERALISM
  52. 52. LIBERALISM -Ideas of freedom and equality. The French Revolution (1789-1799) • Liberty, Equality & Fraternity • Absolute Monarchy to Liberal Government System Liberals in Spain • Numerous changes in parliaments and constitution • the Peninsulan War • Catholic Church, called "anti-clericalism"
  53. 53. LIBERALISM Philippines • Ilustrados • Suez Canal • Liberal Thinkers Philippines • Governor-General Carlos Maria De la Torre (1869-1871) • What is his greatest achievement? • Eduardo Camerino
  54. 54. THE BOURBON REFORM
  55. 55. THE BOURBON REFORM • “Reformas Borbónicas’ • King Philip V • Were a set of economic and political legislation promulgated by the Spanish Crown unde various kings of the House of Bourbon mainly in the 18th century.
  56. 56. THE BOURBON REFORM • Proclamation of Philip V as King of Spain in the Palace of Versailles on November 16, 1700
  57. 57. THE BOURBON REFORM •Improving that the spanish empire run Main objectives – To increase the production of primary export goods. – To promote inter-colonial trade
  58. 58. THE CADIZ CONSTITUTION
  59. 59. THE CADIZ CONSTITUTION • Original version of the Constitution kept in the Senate of Spain. • The Cadiz constitution of 1812, published in the Philippines in 1814
  60. 60. THE CADIZ CONSTITUTION • The Cadiz constitution would continue to affect the whole Spanish empire.
  61. 61. THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY
  62. 62. THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY The Filipinos in the 19th century had suffered from feudalistic and master slave relationship by the Spaniards. Their social structure is ranked into three groups: • Highest class – the people that belong in this class include the Spaniards, peninsulares and the friars. They have the power and authority to rule over the Filipinos. They enjoyed their positions and do what they want.
  63. 63. THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY The Spanish officials
  64. 64. THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • The Peninsulares (Spaniards who were born in Spain). They held the most important government jobs, and made up the smallest number of the population.
  65. 65. THE SOCIAL STRUCTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • The Friars are members of any of certain religious orders of men, especially the four mendicant orders (Augustinians, Carmelites, Dominicans, and Franciscans).
  66. 66. THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • Middle Class – the people that belongs into this class includes the natives, mestizos and the criollos.
  67. 67. THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • THE NATIVES - the pure Filipinos.
  68. 68. THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • The Mestizos are the Filipinos of mixed indigenous Filipino or European or Chinese ancestry
  69. 69. THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • Lowest class – this class includes the Filipinos only.
  70. 70. THE SOCIAL CULTURE IN 19TH CENTURY • →The Indios are the poor people having pure blood Filipino which ruled by the Spaniards

