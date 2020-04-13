Successfully reported this slideshow.
3 Створення простих презентацій. Збереження презентацій
3 Об'єкти, розміщені на слайдах Зображення Звук Відео Анімацію Текст Основним об’єктом комп’ютерної презентації є слайд. Н...
3 Об'єкти, розміщені на слайдах Після запуску програми MS PowerPoint відкри- вається її вікно, у якому вже міститься один ...
3 Створення слайду Створити новий слайд можна одним зі способів: • виконати команду Створити слайд на вкладці Основне • на...
3 Властивості слайдаРозділ 4 § 19 Слайд, як і кожний об’єкт, має властивості. Властивостями слайда є розмітка слайда, фон,...
3 Властивості слайда Оформлення звичайного слайда не повинно суттєво відрізнятися від титульного.
3 Операції над слайдами Операції над слайдами зручно здійснювати у звичайному режимі на вкладці Слайди за допомогою миші.
3 Операції над слайдами Операції Копіювати, Вирізати, Вставити виконуються через буфер обміну за допомогою команд на вклад...
3 Операції над слайдамиРозділ 4 § 19 Розглянь схему. Поміркуй, як виконується переміщення слайда за допомогою буфера обмін...
3 Алгоритм збереження створеної презентаціїРозділ 4 § 19 1. Вибери кнопку , яка міститься в лівій частині вікна PowerPoint...
3 Зверни увагу!Розділ 4 § 19 Бажано, щоб ім'я файла відповідало темі презентації та складалося з одного або кількох слів.
3 Практичне завданняРозділ 4 § 19 Оформ титульний слайд: заголовок слайда — Світлофор, підзаголовок — твоє ім'я та клас. С...
3 Практичне завданняРозділ 4 § 19 Створи 2-3 слайди про світлофор відповідно до твоїх знань про нього. Наприклад, де розта...
Презентація до уроку інформатики у 3 класі

