Ácidos y bases: pH

ÁCIDOS Y BASES EN GENERAL Sara Calderón Sudario Gabriela Gallegos Ivanna Rodríguez Jahiline Quimi
• Ácido: Una molécula o ion que tiene la tendencia a perder un protón • Base: Una molécula o ion que tiene la tendencia a ...
ClH Cl + H Ácido Fuerte • Ácidos que liberan fácilmente hidrogeniones cuando están en solución. • Su Base conjugada es déb...
Ácido Débil • Ácidos con afinidad por los hidrogeniones. • Base conjugada fuerte porque capta fácilmente hidrogeniones. CO...
1) Acidez libre, real, actual o iónica: Resulta de la cantidad de H+ disociados , o sea que explica la concentración de hi...
Ácido fuerte Ácido débil  Más H+ libres  Mayor cH+  pH más ácido  Menos H+ libres  Menor cH+  pH más alcalino
• El pH es una escala utilizada para medir el grado de acidez o alcalinidad de líquidos biológicos.
La disociación de la molécula de H2O sirve para comparar la cH+ y el pH de otras sustancias.
1 mol de H2O 0, 000 0001 0, 000 0001 cH = 7 cOH = 7
ACIDEZ TOTAL  Se la determina neutralizando un ácido con una base en presencia de un indicador (fenolftaleína), en el cua...
 La neutralización obedece a la siguiente ecuación. V x N = V x N ÁCIDO BASE
MATERIALES Succionador Pipetas graduadas Dos tubos de ensayo
REACTIVO S Base (Hidróxido de sodio) Indicador (Fenolftaleín a) Acido débil (Acido acético) Acido fuerte (Acido clorhídric...
PROCEDIMIENTO: • Colocamos en dos tubos rotulados: Tubo A: 5 ml de un ácido fuerte (Ácido Clorhídrico). Tubo B: 5 ml de un...
CONCLUSIÓN • Al principio el ácido clorhídrico y las gotas del indicador fenolftaleína es una disolución ácida e incolora....
GRACIAS
