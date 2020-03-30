Rez golos 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
30.03.2020 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПОІМЕННОГО ГОЛОСУВАННЯ № 17 від 30.03.2020 14:22:07 (3 сесія 9 скликання) Поіменне голосування про п...
30.03.2020 Колєв О.В. Утримався Колісник А.С. Утрималась Колюх В.В. За Копанчук О.Є. Відсутня Копиленко О.Л. За Копитін І....
30.03.2020 Холодов А.І. Відсутній Хоменко О.В. За Циба Т.В. За Чернєв Є.В. За Чернявський С.М. Утримався Чорний Д.С. За Чо...
30.03.2020 Кабаченко В.В. Утримався Кириленко І.Г. Утримався Кожем’якін А.А. Відсутній Крулько І.І. Утримався Кучеренко О....
30.03.2020 5
  1. 1. 30.03.2020 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ПОІМЕННОГО ГОЛОСУВАННЯ № 17 від 30.03.2020 14:22:07 (3 сесія 9 скликання) Поіменне голосування про проект Постанови про звільнення Уманського І. І. з посади Міністра фінансів України (№3281) - в цілому За - 249 Проти - 7 Утрималися - 59 Не голосували - 26 Всього - 341 Рішення прийнято Фракція політичної партії "СЛУГА НАРОДУ" Кількість депутатів - 248 За - 187 Проти - 4 Утрималися - 9 Не голосували - 10 Відсутні - 38 Аліксійчук О.В. Відсутній Аллахвердієва І.В. За Ананченко М.О. За Андрійович З.М. Відсутній Арахамія Д.Г. За Арістов Ю.Ю. За Арсенюк О.О. Проти Бабак С.В. За Бабій Р.В. За Бакумов О.С. За Бардіна М.О. За Безгін В.Ю. За Безугла М.В. За Беленюк Ж.В. За Березін М.Ю. Відсутній Боблях А.Р. Відсутній Богданець А.В. Не голосував Богуцька Є.П. За Божик В.І. За Бондар Г.В. За Бондаренко О.В. За Борзова І.Н. За Бородін В.В. Відсутній Брагар Є.В. За Бужанський М.А. Відсутній Буймістер Л.А. За Булах Л.В. За Бунін С.В. Не голосував Вагнєр В.О. За Василевська-Смаглюк О.М. Проти Василів І.В. За Васильєв І.С. За Васильковський І.І. Відсутній Ватрас В.А. Відсутній Веніславський Ф.В. За Верещук І.А. За Вінтоняк О.В. Відсутня Володіна Д.А. За Воронов В.А. За Воронько О.Є. Не голосував Гайду О.В. За Галайчук В.С. За Галушко М.Л. Утримався Гевко В.Л. За Герасименко І.Л. За Герман Д.В. За Герус А.М. За Гетманцев Д.О. За Горбенко Р.О. Відсутній Горенюк О.О. Відсутній Горобець О.С. За Гривко С.Д. За Гринчук О.А. За Гришина Ю.М. За Грищенко Т.М. За Грищук Р.П. За Гузенко М.В. За Гурін Д.О. За Дануца О.А. За Демченко С.О. Відсутній Дирдін М.Є. За Діденко Ю.О. Не голосувала Дмитрієва О.О. За Дмитрук А.Г. За Драбовський А.Г. Відсутній Дубінський О.А. Проти Дубнов А.В. За Дунда О.А. Утримався Жмеренецький О.С. За Жупанин А.В. За Заблоцький М.Б. Не голосував Забуранна Л.В. За Завітневич О.М. За Загоруйко А.Л. За Задорожний А.В. За Задорожній М.М. За Заремський М.В. За Заславський Ю.І. За Захарченко В.В. За Здебський Ю.В. За Зуб В.О. За Зуєв М.С. Відсутній Іванов В.І. За Іонушас С.К. За Кабанов О.Є. За Калаур І.Р. Відсутній Кальченко С.В. За Камельчук Ю.О. За Каптєлов Р.В. За Касай Г.О. Утримався Касай К.І. Відсутній Качура О.А. За Кириченко М.О. Відсутній Кисилевський Д.Д. За Кицак Б.В. За Кінзбурська В.О. Відсутня Кісєль Ю.Г. За Клочко А.А. За Коваль О.В. За Ковальов А.В. Не голосував Ковальов О.І. За Ковальчук О.В. За Козак В.В. За Колебошин С.В. За 1
  2. 2. 30.03.2020 Колєв О.В. Утримався Колісник А.С. Утрималась Колюх В.В. За Копанчук О.Є. Відсутня Копиленко О.Л. За Копитін І.В. За Корнієнко О.С. За Корявченков Ю.В. За Костін А.Є. За Костюк Д.С. За Костюх А.В. За Кравчук Є.М. За Красов О.І. Відсутній Крейденко В.В. За Криворучкіна О.В. За Кривошеєв І.С. За Крячко М.В. За Кузбит Ю.М. За Кузнєцов О.О. За Кузьміних С.В. За Культенко А.В. За Кунаєв А.Ю. За Куницький О.О. За Лаба М.М. За Леонов О.О. За Лерос Г.Б. Відсутній Лис О.Г. За Литвиненко С.А. Відсутній Літвінов О.М. За Лічман Г.В. За Любота Д.В. За Ляшенко А.О. Відсутня Мазурашу Г.Г. За Мандзій С.В. За Маріковський О.В. За Марусяк О.Р. За Марченко Л.І. За Марчук І.П. За Матусевич О.Б. Відсутній Медяник В.А. За Мезенцева М.С. Відсутня Мельник П.В. За Мережко О.О. За Микиша Д.С. Утримався Мисягін Ю.М. За Михайлюк Г.О. За Мовчан О.В. Відсутній Мокан В.І. За Монастирський Д.А. За Мотовиловець А.В. За Мошенець О.В. За Мулик Р.М. За Мурдій І.Ю. За Нагаєвський А.С. Утримався Нагорняк С.В. За Нальотов Д.О. За Наталуха Д.А. За Негулевський І.П. За Неклюдов В.М. За Нестеренко К.О. Відсутній Нікітіна М.В. За Новіков М.М. За Овчинникова Ю.Ю. Відсутня Одарченко А.М. За Остапенко А.Д. За Павліш П.В. За Павловський П.І. За Павлюк М.В. За Пасічний О.С. За Пашковський М.І. Відсутній Перебийніс М.В. За Петруняк Є.В. За Пивоваров Є.П. За Підласа Р.А. За Подгорна В.В. За Потураєв М.Р. За Припутень Д.С. За Прощук Е.П. Відсутній Пуртова А.А. За Пушкаренко А.М. За Радіна А.О. За Радуцький М.Б. Не голосував Рєпіна Е.А. Не голосувала Рубльов В.В. Відсутній Руденко О.С. За Рябуха Т.В. За Савченко О.С. Не голосувала Саладуха О.В. За Саламаха О.І. За Салійчук О.В. За Санченко О.В. За Северин С.С. Відсутній Семінський О.В. Утримався Скічко О.О. За Сова О.Г. За Совгиря О.В. За Соломчук Д.В. За Сольський М.Т. Відсутній Соха Р.В. За Стернійчук В.О. Відсутній Стефанчук М.О. За Стріхарський А.П. За Струневич В.О. За Сушко П.М. За Тарасенко Т.П. За Тарасов О.С. За Тимофійчук В.Я. За Тищенко М.М. За Тістик Р.Я. За Ткаченко М.М. За Ткаченко О.В. Не голосував Ткаченко О.М. За Торохтій Б.Г. За Третьякова Г.М. За Трухін О.М. За Устенко О.О. Відсутній Федієнко О.П. За Фріс І.П. Відсутній Фролов П.В. Проти Халімон П.В. За 2
  3. 3. 30.03.2020 Холодов А.І. Відсутній Хоменко О.В. За Циба Т.В. За Чернєв Є.В. За Чернявський С.М. Утримався Чорний Д.С. За Чорноморов А.О. За Швець С.Ф. За Шевченко Є.В. За Шинкаренко І.А. За Шипайло О.І. За Шол М.В. За Шпак Л.О. Відсутня Штепа С.С. За Шуляк О.О. За Юнаков І.С. За Юраш С.А. За Юрченко О.М. За Якименко П.В. За Яковлєва Н.І. За Янченко Г.І. За Яременко Б.В. За Ясько Є.О. За Яцик Ю.Г. За Фракція політичної партії "ОПОЗИЦІЙНА ПЛАТФОРМА-ЗА ЖИТТЯ" Кількість депутатів - 44 За - 0 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 25 Не голосували - 14 Відсутні - 5 Абрамович І.О. Не голосував Бойко Ю.А. Утримався Борт В.П. Не голосував Бурміч А.П. Утримався Волошин О.А. Утримався Гнатенко В.С. Не голосував Дунаєв С.В. Не голосував Загородній Ю.І. Утримався Іоффе Ю.Я. Не голосував Ісаєнко Д.В. Не голосував Кальцев В.Ф. Не голосував Качний О.С. Утримався Кива І.В. Утримався Кісільов І.П. Відсутній Козак Т.Р. Не голосував Колтунович О.С. Утримався Королевська Н.Ю. Відсутня Кузьмін Р.Р. Утримався Ларін С.М. Не голосував Лукашев О.А. Не голосував Льовочкін С.В. Утримався Льовочкіна Ю.В. Не голосувала Макаренко М.В. Утримався Мамка Г.М. Утримався Мамоян С.Ч. Утримався Медведчук В.В. Утримався Мороз В.В. Утримався Німченко В.І. Утримався Павленко Ю.О. Відсутній Папієв М.М. Утримався Плачкова Т.М. Утрималась Пономарьов О.С. Не голосував Приходько Н.І. Утрималась Пузанов О.Г. Утримався Рабінович В.З. Відсутній Скорик М.Л. Утримався Славицька А.К. Утрималась Солод Ю.В. Не голосував Столар В.М. Відсутній Суркіс Г.М. Утримався Фельдман О.Б. Утримався Христенко Ф.В. Не голосував Чорний В.І. Утримався Шуфрич Н.І. Утримався Фракція політичної партії "Європейська солідарність" Кількість депутатів - 27 За - 25 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 2 Алєксєєв С.О. Відсутній Ар’єв В.І. За Бондар М.Л. За Величкович М.Р. За В’ятрович В.М. За Герасимов А.В. За Геращенко І.В. За Гончаренко О.О. За Джемілєв М. . Відсутній Забродський М.В. За Зінкевич Я.В. За Іонова М.М. За Климпуш-Цинцадзе І.О. За Княжицький М.Л. За Князевич Р.П. За Кубів С.І. За Лопушанський А.Я. За Павленко Р.М. За Парубій А.В. За Порошенко П.О. За Саврасов М.В. За Синютка О.М. За Сюмар В.П. За Федина С.Р. За Фріз І.В. За Чийгоз А.З. За Южаніна Н.П. За Фракція політичної партії Всеукраїнське об’єднання "Батьківщина" Кількість депутатів - 24 За - 0 Проти - 2 Утрималися - 12 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 10 Абдуллін О.Р. Відсутній Бєлькова О.В. Утрималась Бондарєв К.А. Утримався Власенко С.В. Відсутній Волинець М.Я. Утримався Данілов В.Б. Відсутній Дубіль В.О. Відсутній Івченко В.Є. Утримався 3
  4. 4. 30.03.2020 Кабаченко В.В. Утримався Кириленко І.Г. Утримався Кожем’якін А.А. Відсутній Крулько І.І. Утримався Кучеренко О.Ю. Проти Лабунська А.В. Відсутня Мейдич О.Л. Відсутній Наливайченко В.О. Утримався Немиря Г.М. Відсутній Ніколаєнко А.І. Проти Пузійчук А.В. Утримався Соболєв С.В. Відсутній Тарута С.О. Відсутній Тимошенко Ю.В. Утрималась Цимбалюк М.М. Утримався Шкрум А.І. Утрималась Депутатська група "За майбутнє" Кількість депутатів - 22 За - 1 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 5 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 16 Балога В.І. Відсутній Батенко Т.І. Відсутній Білозір Л.М. Відсутня Бондар В.В. Утримався Вацак Г.А. Відсутній Герега О.В. Відсутній Гузь І.В. Утримався Дубневич Я.В. Відсутній Івахів С.П. Відсутній Кіссе А.І. Відсутній Колихаєв І.В. Утримався Констанкевич І.М. Відсутня Кучер М.І. За Лубінець Д.В. Утримався Мінько С.А. Відсутній М’ялик В.Н. Відсутній Палиця І.П. Відсутній Урбанський А.І. Утримався Чайківський І.А. Відсутній Шаповалов Ю.А. Відсутній Юрчишин П.В. Відсутній Яценко А.В. Відсутній Позафракційні Кількість депутатів - 21 За - 5 Проти - 1 Утрималися - 8 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 6 Гриб В.О. Утрималась Деркач А.Л. Проти Довгий О.С. Не голосував Іванісов Р.В. Відсутній Кондратюк О.К. Утрималась Лабазюк С.П. Відсутній Магера С.В. Утримався Магомедов М.С. Утримався Молоток І.Ф. Відсутній Новинський В.В. Утримався Поляк В.М. За Поляков А.Е. Утримався Разумков Д.О. За Рудик С.Я. Відсутній Савчук О.В. За Скороход А.К. Відсутня Стефанчук Р.О. За Требушкін Р.В. Утримався Шенцев Д.О. Відсутній Шпенов Д.Ю. Утримався Яковенко Є.Г. За Фракція політичної партії "ГОЛОС" Кількість депутатів - 20 За - 17 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 0 Відсутні - 3 Бобровська С.А. За Вакарчук С.І. За Василенко Л.В. За Васильченко Г.І. Відсутня Железняк Я.І. За Клименко Ю.Л. За Костенко Р.В. За Лозинський Р.М. За Макаров О.А. Відсутній Осадчук А.П. За Піпа Н.Р. За Рахманін С.І. За Рудик К.О. За Рущишин Я.І. За Совсун І.Р. За Стефанишина О.А. За Умєров Р.Е. За Устінова О.Ю. Відсутня Цабаль В.В. За Юрчишин Я.Р. За Депутатська група "ДОВІРА" Кількість депутатів - 17 За - 14 Проти - 0 Утрималися - 0 Не голосували - 1 Відсутні - 2 Арешонков В.Ю. Не голосував Бабенко М.В. За Бакунець П.А. За Вельможний С.А. Відсутній Горват Р.І. За Давиденко В.М. За Єфімов М.В. За Іванчук А.В. За Кіт А.Б. За Ковальов О.І. За Кулініч О.І. За Лунченко В.В. За Люшняк М.В. За Петьовка В.В. За Приходько Б.В. За Сухов О.С. За Шахов С.В. Відсутній 4
