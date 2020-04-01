Vibe Vodka Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducing VIBE Vodka, with 4 and 5 times filtration in multiple sizes. Exclusive product and fantastic opportunities for importers all over the world.

  1. 1. Welcome to
  2. 2. The Mission To create the worlds best Vodka
  3. 3. Raw Materials VIBE Vodka is based on the very best quality wheat
  4. 4. Purest Water from Carpathians Mountains
  5. 5. High QualityProduction • 24/7 Temperature control • Using aligned pump to control the state of alcohol/water mixing • Using absorbent carbon makes BAU-A and BAU-LV achieving high organoleptic indicators for best taste, aroma, bouquet and mouth feel. • By multiple filtrations we achieve the highest possible refined quality. • Factory is a certified distiller with ISO 9001 and ISO 2001 certifications.
  6. 6. Distillation process
  7. 7. Quality CarbonFiltering VIBE Vodka LUX with 4 X Filtering VIBE Vodka LUX Extra with 5 X Filtering
  8. 8. The Brand VIBE Vodka is a registered Trademark Slogan: “Drink with good VIBES”
  9. 9. Target Markets • High-end cafés • High-end restaurants • Luxury hotels • Duty free shops • Night clubs • Sports clubs • Convenience stores • Small exclusive shops • Wholesale
  10. 10. Product variations LUX 4 times filtration 200 ML 500 ML 750 ML 1000 ML LUX EXTRA 5 times filtration 500 ML 750 ML 1000 ML
  11. 11. Shipping We offer our exclusive partners the following shipping options. A standard 40” container contains approximately 15.000 liters in total, consisting of 25 pallets. Production time will be 2-6 weeks depending on the destination. Production capability is 1 million liters per month.
  12. 12. Shipping Details 40" Container Size Bottles per box Kilos per box Total boxes Total volume (liters) 200 ML 30 10.3 2,524 15,144 500 ML 20 16.4 1,585 15,850 750 ML 12 14.6 1,780 16,020 1000 ML 12 17.6 1,477 17,724
  13. 13. Exclusive Rights We are offering the right partner Exclusive Rights for VIBE Vodka Preferred Exclusive Partner Profile 5 years+ in the liquor business with access to our Market segment Min. € 10 Million + in yearly revenue Covering 50% or more of national market Profitable in the last 3 years Experienced marketing team
  14. 14. Who are we? Kurland Trading ApS was founded in 2003 Since establishment we have had import/export to the entire world with hundreds of tons of goods. Founder and CEO Michael Kurland is a seasoned professional in trading goods worldwide. Have travelled to over 70 countries in 44 years. A globetrotter that have traded with almost every country in the world. Contact us today to enquire more details about VIBE Vodka and how we can work together. Kurland Trading ApS Naverland 16 2600 Glostrup Denmark EU VAT# 27031528 Office: +45 55500525 Fax: +45 55500535 michael@vibevodka.net

