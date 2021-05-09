Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Por: María Alejandra Ospina Ruiz Iván Santiago Mora Duarte
PLATAFORMAS DE HARDWARE DE COMPUTADORA EL ECOSISTEMA DE LA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE TI El mercado de los servidores utiliza en ...
PLATAFORMAS DE SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS En 2010, Microsoft Windows se apoderó de cerca del 75% del mercado de sistemas operati...
ADMINISTRACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO DE DATOS El software de gestión de bases de datos empresariales es responsable de organiz...
PLATAFORMAS DE REDES/TELECOMUNICACIONES La mayor parte de las redes de área amplia empresariales extensas utilizan alguna...
PLATAFORMAS DE INTERNET Las plataformas de Internet se traslapan y deben estar relacionadas con la infraestructura de red...
SERVICIOS DE CONSULTORÍA E INTEGRACIÓN DE SISTEMAS Para implementar una nueva infraestructura se requieren cambios consid...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
34 views
May. 09, 2021

Componentes de la infraestructura

Componentes de la infraestructura

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Componentes de la infraestructura

  1. 1. Por: María Alejandra Ospina Ruiz Iván Santiago Mora Duarte
  2. 2. PLATAFORMAS DE HARDWARE DE COMPUTADORA EL ECOSISTEMA DE LA INFRAESTRUCTURA DE TI El mercado de los servidores utiliza en su mayoría procesadores Intel o AMD en forma de servidores blade en estantes, pero también incluye microprocesadores Sun SPARC y chips IBM POWER. Las empresas estadounidenses tenían planeado invertir en hardware de computadora. Que involucraba a máquinas cliente (PC, dispositivos de computación móvil como netbook y laptop, pero no dispositivos iPhone ni BlackBerry).
  3. 3. PLATAFORMAS DE SISTEMAS OPERATIVOS En 2010, Microsoft Windows se apoderó de cerca del 75% del mercado de sistemas operativos de servidor, en donde el 25% de los servidores corporativos utilizaron alguna forma del sistema operativo Unix o de Linux. Unix y Linux son escalables, confiables y mucho menos costosos que los sistemas operativos de mainframe. También se pueden ejecutar en muchos tipos distintos de procesadores. IPhone OS, el sistema operativo para los dispositivos Apple iPad, iPhone y iPod Touch cuya popularidad es fenomenal, tiene una interfaz multitáctil en la que los usuarios usan sus dedos para manipular objetos en la pantalla.
  4. 4. ADMINISTRACIÓN Y ALMACENAMIENTO DE DATOS El software de gestión de bases de datos empresariales es responsable de organizar y administrar la información de la empresa, de modo que sea posible acceder a ella y utilizarla en forma eficiente. Las redes de área de almacenamiento (SAN) conectan varios dispositivos en una red separada de alta velocidad, dedicada al almacenamiento. La SAN crea una gran reserva central de almacenamiento disponible para que varios servidores accedan a ella.
  5. 5. PLATAFORMAS DE REDES/TELECOMUNICACIONES La mayor parte de las redes de área amplia empresariales extensas utilizan alguna variante de Unix. La mayoría de las redes de área local y empresarial de área amplia, utilizan la suite de protocolos TCP/IP. Por lo general, las compañías de servicios de telecomunicaciones/telefónicos que ofrecen conectividad de voz y datos, servicios inalámbricos y acceso a Internet son las que proveen las plataformas de telecomunicaciones. Entre los principales distribuidores de servicios de telecomunicaciones se encuentran AT&T y Verizon. Este mercado se está disparando con nuevos proveedores de servicios inalámbricos celulares, Internet de alta velocidad y telefonía por Internet.
  6. 6. PLATAFORMAS DE INTERNET Las plataformas de Internet se traslapan y deben estar relacionadas con la infraestructura de redes general de la empresa, además de sus plataformas de hardware y software. Un servicio de hospedaje Web mantiene un servidor Web grande o una serie de servidores, además de proporcionar espacio a los suscriptores que pagan una cuota por mantener sus sitios Web.
  7. 7. SERVICIOS DE CONSULTORÍA E INTEGRACIÓN DE SISTEMAS Para implementar una nueva infraestructura se requieren cambios considerables en los procesos y procedimientos de negocios, capacitación y educación, e integración de software. Integración de software significa asegurar que la nueva infraestructura funcione con los sistemas anteriores de la empresa, conocidos como sistemas heredados, y también significa asegurar que los nuevos elementos de la infraestructura puedan trabajar en conjunto.

×