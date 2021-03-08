Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WƌŽďĂĚŽƌĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽ WƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽ sĞƌƐŝſŶϮϬϭϬ /ŶƚĞƌŶĂƚŝŽŶĂů^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞdĞƐƚŝŶŐYƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂƚŝŽŶƐŽĂƌĚ
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 2 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 3 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
!%' AB*B%'
7 ,
75?
5
C1
)
C1- =
C 7
),
%' !%2 'B* B%2 ,
75?
5
C1
)
C1- =
C 7
),
%2 !%8 'BDB%8 ,
75?
5
- 61%% D
B%A ,
- 6
75?
1
)%%E 4 BE !1% %8B65B'FFF ,
5?
5 !1%%85'FFF
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 4 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 5 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 6 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 7 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 8 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
7!?
=
),5
) %'$ *+ ,
$ 0 1 *
./ -
!G
7
) 0 !/ * !B, 35 6
5 . 9 ,:://H *
, I
J
,K
/71$
=
7
)
5;
7!?
=
),5
) %2$ *+ ,
$ 3 4 35 6
5
/ 7 1
7
) I
J
*
, - , K
.$
=
5;
7!?
=
),5
) %8$ *+ ,
$ 0 !/
3 4 . 9 * , :;:7
4
/ 7 1
7
)
=
Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 9 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Quali...
5
)
5
7 5?
!
=
) ,5 B !$
=
?
? = L( ?
?
)
?
, ?
) 5
@ - =
- WƌŽďĂĚŽƌĐĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ @
75?
?
5
7 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Foundation level syllabus_(2010)_es

15 views

Published on

Foundation level syllabus

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Foundation level syllabus_(2010)_es

  1. 1. WƌŽďĂĚŽƌĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽ WƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽ sĞƌƐŝſŶϮϬϭϬ /ŶƚĞƌŶĂƚŝŽŶĂů^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞdĞƐƚŝŶŐYƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂƚŝŽŶƐŽĂƌĚ
  2. 2. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 2 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board EŽƚĂĚĞŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚ ů ƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĞ ĚŽĐƵŵĞŶƚŽ ƉƵĞĚĞ ƐĞƌ ĐŽƉŝĂĚŽ ĞŶ ƐƵ ƚŽƚĂůŝĚĂĚ͕ Ž ŚĂĐĞƌƐĞ ĞǆƚƌĂĐƚŽƐ͕ ƐŝĞŵƉƌĞ Ǉ ĐƵĂŶĚŽƐĞŝŶĚŝƋƵĞůĂĨƵĞŶƚĞ͘ ŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚΞ/ŶƚĞƌŶĂƚŝŽŶĂů^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞdĞƐƚŝŶŐYƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂƚŝŽŶƐŽĂƌĚ;ĞŶĂĚĞůĂŶƚĞĚĞŶŽŵŝŶĂĚŽ /^dYΠͿ /^dY ĞƐ ƵŶĂ ŵĂƌĐĂ ƌĞŐŝƐƚƌĂĚĂ ĚĞů /ŶƚĞƌŶĂƚŝŽŶĂů ^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ dĞƐƚŝŶŐ YƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂƚŝŽŶƐ ŽĂƌĚ͘ ŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚΞϮϬϭϬůŽƐĂƵƚŽƌĞƐĚĞůĂĂĐƚƵĂůŝǌĂĐŝſŶϮϬϭϬ;dŚŽŵĂƐDƺůůĞƌ;WƌĞƐŝĚĞŶƚĞͿ͕ ƌŵŝŶĞĞƌ͕DĂƌƚŝŶůŽŶŬ͕ZĂŚƵůsĞƌŵĂͿ ŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚ Ξ ϮϬϬϳ ůŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐ ĚĞ ůĂ ĂĐƚƵĂůŝǌĂĐŝſŶ ϮϬϬϳ ;dŚŽŵĂƐ DƺůůĞƌ ;WƌĞƐŝĚĞŶƚĞͿ͕ ŽƌŽƚŚǇ'ƌĂŚĂŵ͕ĞďƌĂƌŝĞĚĞŶďĞƌŐǇƌŝŬǀĂŶsĞĞŶĚĞŶĚĂĂůͿ ŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚ Ξ ϮϬϬϱ͕ ůŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐ ;dŚŽŵĂƐ DƺůůĞƌ ;WƌĞƐŝĚĞŶƚĞͿ͕ ZĞǆ ůĂĐŬ͕ ^ŝŐƌŝĚ ůĚŚ͕ ŽƌŽƚŚǇ 'ƌĂŚĂŵ͕ ůĂƵƐ KůƐĞŶ͕ DĂĂƌĞƚ WǇŚćũćƌǀŝ͕ 'ĞŽĨĨ dŚŽŵƉƐŽŶ Ǉ ƌŝŬ ǀĂŶ sĞĞŶĚĞŶĚĂĂůͿ͘ dŽĚŽƐůŽƐĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐƌĞƐĞƌǀĂĚŽƐ͘ ŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐƚƌĂŶƐĨŝĞƌĞŶ ƉŽƌ ůĂ ƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĞ ůŽƐ ĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐĚĞ ĐŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚ Ăů ŽŵŝƚĠ /ŶƚĞƌŶĂĐŝŽŶĂů ĚĞ ƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶ ĚĞ WƌƵĞďĂƐ ĚĞ ^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ ;/^dYͿ͘ ŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐ ;ĞŶ ĐĂůŝĚĂĚ ĚĞ ĂĐƚƵĂůĞƐ ƚŝƚƵůĂƌĞƐĚĞůŽƐĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐĚĞĐŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚͿĞ/^dY;ĐŽŵŽĨƵƚƵƌŽƐƚŝƚƵůĂƌĞƐĚĞůŽƐĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐĚĞ ĐŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚͿŚĂŶĂĐŽƌĚĂĚŽůĂƐƐŝŐƵŝĞŶƚĞƐĐŽŶĚŝĐŝŽŶĞƐĚĞƵƐŽ͗ 1) ƵĂůƋƵŝĞƌ ŝŶĚŝǀŝĚƵŽ Ž ĞŵƉƌĞƐĂ ĚĞ ĨŽƌŵĂĐŝſŶ ƉŽĚƌĄ ƵƚŝůŝǌĂƌ ĞƐƚĞ ƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂ ĚĞ ĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ ĐŽŵŽ ďĂƐĞ ƉĂƌĂ ƵŶ ĐƵƌƐŽ ĚĞ ĨŽƌŵĂĐŝſŶ ƐŝĞŵƉƌĞ ƋƵĞ ůŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐ Ǉ Ğů /^dY ƐĞĂŶ ƌĞĐŽŶŽĐŝĚŽƐĐŽŵŽĨƵĞŶƚĞǇƉƌŽƉŝĞƚĂƌŝŽƐĚĞůŽƐĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐĚĞĐŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞ ĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ͕ ŚĂďŝĚĂ ĐƵĞŶƚĂ ĚĞ ƋƵĞ ůĂ ƉƵďůŝĐŝĚĂĚ ĚĞ ĚŝĐŚŽ ĐƵƌƐŽ ĚĞ ĨŽƌŵĂĐŝſŶ ŶŽ ƉŽĚƌĄ ŵĞŶĐŝŽŶĂƌ Ğů ƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂ ĚĞ ĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ ŚĂƐƚĂ ƋƵĞ ůŽƐ ŵĂƚĞƌŝĂůĞƐ ĚŝĚĄĐƚŝĐŽƐ ŚĂǇĂŶ ƐŝĚŽ ƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĂĚŽƐĂƵŶŽŵŝƚĠŶĂĐŝŽŶĂůƌĞĐŽŶŽĐŝĚŽĚĞ/^dYƉĂƌĂƐƵĂĐƌĞĚŝƚĂĐŝſŶŽĨŝĐŝĂů͘ 2) ƵĂůƋƵŝĞƌŝŶĚŝǀŝĚƵŽŽŐƌƵƉŽĚĞŝŶĚŝǀŝĚƵŽƉŽĚƌĄƵƚŝůŝǌĂƌĞƐƚĞƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽĐŽŵŽ ďĂƐĞ ƉĂƌĂ ĂƌƚşĐƵůŽƐ͕ ůŝďƌŽƐ Ž ĚĞŵĄƐ ĞƐĐƌŝƚŽƐ ĂƐŽĐŝĂĚŽƐ ƐŝĞŵƉƌĞ ƋƵĞ ůŽƐ ĂƵƚŽƌĞƐ Ǉ Ğů /^dY ƐĞĂŶ ƌĞĐŽŶŽĐŝĚŽƐ ĐŽŵŽ ĨƵĞŶƚĞ Ǉ ƉƌŽƉŝĞƚĂƌŝŽƐ ĚĞ ůŽƐ ĚĞƌĞĐŚŽƐ ĚĞ ĐŽƉǇƌŝŐŚƚ ĚĞů ƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ͘ 3) ƵĂůƋƵŝĞƌ ŽŵŝƚĠ ŶĂĐŝŽŶĂů ƌĞĐŽŶŽĐŝĚŽ ĚĞů /^dY ƉŽĚƌĄ ƚƌĂĚƵĐŝƌ ĞƐƚĞ ƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂ ĚĞ ĞƐƚƵĚŝŽǇƉĞƌŵŝƚŝƌƐƵƵƐŽ;ŽƐƵƚƌĂĚƵĐĐŝſŶͿĂƚĞƌĐĞƌŽƐ͘
  3. 3. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 3 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ,ŝƐƚŽƌŝĂůĚĞZĞǀŝƐŝŽŶĞƐ ƚŝƋƵĞƚĂĚŽ ĞĐŚĂ
  4. 4. !%' AB*B%'
  5. 5. 7 ,
  6. 6. 75?
  7. 7. 5
  8. 8. C1
  9. 9. )
  10. 10. C1- =
  11. 11. C 7
  12. 12. ),
  13. 13. %' !%2 'B* B%2 ,
  14. 14. 75?
  15. 15. 5
  16. 16. C1
  17. 17. )
  18. 18. C1- =
  19. 19. C 7
  20. 20. ),
  21. 21. %2 !%8 'BDB%8 ,
  22. 22. 75?
  23. 23. 5
  24. 24. - 61%% D
  25. 25. B%A ,
  26. 26. - 6
  27. 27. 75?
  28. 28. 1
  29. 29. )%%E 4 BE !1% %8B65B'FFF ,
  30. 30. 5?
  31. 31. 5 !1%%85'FFF
  32. 32. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 4 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board 1ŶĚŝĐĞŐĞŶĞƌĂů ŐƌĂĚĞĐŝŵŝĞŶƚŽƐ............................................................................................................... 8 /ŶƚƌŽĚƵĐĐŝſŶĂĞƐƚĞWƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ........................................................................ 9 KďũĞƚŝǀŽĚĞĞƐƚĞĚŽĐƵŵĞŶƚŽ............................................................................................. 9 WƌŽďĂĚŽƌĐĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ ......................................... 9 KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞĂƉƌĞŶĚŝǌĂũĞͬEŝǀĞůĚĞĐŽŶŽĐŝŵŝĞŶƚŽĐŽŐŶŝƚŝǀŽ ............................................. 9 ůĞǆĂŵĞŶ........................................................................................................................ 10 ĐƌĞĚŝƚĂĐŝſŶ.................................................................................................................... 10 EŝǀĞůĚĞĚĞƚĂůůĞ ............................................................................................................... 10 KƌŐĂŶŝǌĂĐŝſŶĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ .......................................................................... 10 ϭ͘WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐďĄƐŝĐŽƐĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ................................................................. 12 ϭ͘ϭ͎WŽƌƋƵĠĞƐŶĞĐĞƐĂƌŝŽĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍;ϮͿ....................................... 13 ϭ͘ϭ͘ϭŽŶƚĞǆƚŽĚĞůŽƐƐŝƐƚĞŵĂƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϭͿ.................................................. 13 ϭ͘ϭ͘ϮĂƵƐĂƐĚĞůŽƐĚĞĨĞĐƚŽƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ ..................................................... 13 ϭ͘ϭ͘ϯƵŶĐŝſŶĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞŶĞůĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽ͕ŵĂŶƚĞŶŝŵŝĞŶƚŽǇ ŽƉĞƌĂĐŝŽŶĞƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ............................................................................... 13 ϭ͘ϭ͘ϰWƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐǇĐĂůŝĚĂĚ;ϮͿ .............................................................. 13 ϭ͘ϭ͘ϱ͎ŽŶĐƵĄŶƚĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞƐƐƵĨŝĐŝĞŶƚĞ͍;ϮͿ ................................................... 14 ϭ͘Ϯ͎ŶƋƵĠĐŽŶƐŝƐƚĞĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍;ϮͿ................................................ 15 ϭ͘ϯ^ŝĞƚĞƉƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐƉĂƌĂůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ............................................................. 16 ϭ͘ϰWƌŽĐĞƐŽďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ...................................................................... 18 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϭWůĂŶŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶǇĐŽŶƚƌŽůĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ ....................................................... 18 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϮŶĄůŝƐŝƐǇĚŝƐĞŹŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ................................................................. 19 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϯ/ŵƉůĞŵĞŶƚĂĐŝſŶǇĞũĞĐƵĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ ............................................. 19 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϰǀĂůƵĂĐŝſŶĚĞůŽƐĐƌŝƚĞƌŝŽƐĚĞƐĂůŝĚĂĞŝŶĨŽƌŵĞƐ;ϭͿ................................... 20 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϱĐƚŝǀŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞĐŝĞƌƌĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ ......................................................... 20 ϭ͘ϱĂƉƐŝĐŽůŽŐşĂĚĞůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ .................................................................... 21 ϭ͘ϲſĚŝŐŽĚĞŽŶƚŽůſŐŝĐŽ;ϮͿ................................................................................ 23 Ϯ͘WƌƵĞďĂƐĚƵƌĂŶƚĞƚŽĚŽĞůĐŝĐůŽĚĞǀŝĚĂĚĞůƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ ........................................... 24 Ϯ͘ϭDŽĚĞůŽƐĚĞĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ ........................................................ 25 Ϯ͘ϭ͘ϭDŽĚĞůŽs;DŽĚĞůŽĚĞĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽƐĞĐƵĞŶĐŝĂůͿ;ϮͿ ...................................... 25 Ϯ͘ϭ͘ϮDŽĚĞůŽƐĚĞĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽŝƚĞƌĂƚŝǀŽͲŝŶĐƌĞŵĞŶƚĂů;ϮͿ ...................................... 26 Ϯ͘ϭ͘ϯWƌƵĞďĂƐĞŶƵŶDŽĚĞůŽĚĞŝĐůŽĚĞsŝĚĂ;ϮͿ............................................... 26 Ϯ͘ϮEŝǀĞůĞƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂ;ϮͿ.................................................................................... 27 Ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϭWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĐŽŵƉŽŶĞŶƚĞ;ϮͿ....................................................................... 27 Ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϮWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞŝŶƚĞŐƌĂĐŝſŶ;ϮͿ......................................................................... 28 Ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϯWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƐŝƐƚĞŵĂ;ϮͿ............................................................................... 29 Ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϰWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĂĐĞƉƚĂĐŝſŶ;ϮͿ ......................................................................... 30 Ϯ͘ϯdŝƉŽƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂ;ϮͿ....................................................................................... 33
  33. 33. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 5 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board Ϯ͘ϯ͘ϭWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĞƐ;WƌƵĞďĂƐĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĂůĞƐͿ;ϮͿ ....................................... 33 Ϯ͘ϯ͘ϮWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĐĂƌĂĐƚĞƌşƐƚŝĐĂƐŶŽĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĂůĞƐĚĞůƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;WƌƵĞďĂƐŶŽ ĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĂůĞƐͿ;ϮͿ ................................................................................................... 34 Ϯ͘ϯ͘ϯWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĞƐƚƌƵĐƚƵƌĂͬĂƌƋƵŝƚĞĐƚƵƌĂĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;WƌƵĞďĂƐĞƐƚƌƵĐƚƵƌĂůĞƐͿ;ϮͿ ............................................................................................................................... 34 Ϯ͘ϯ͘ϰ WƌƵĞďĂƐĂƐŽĐŝĂĚĂƐĂĐĂŵďŝŽƐ͗ZĞƉĞƚŝĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐǇƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞ ƌĞŐƌĞƐŝſŶ;ϮͿ........................................................................................................ 35 Ϯ͘ϰWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞŵĂŶƚĞŶŝŵŝĞŶƚŽ;ϮͿ..................................................................... 36 ϯ͘dĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĞƐƚĄƚŝĐĂƐ ....................................................................................................... 38 ϯ͘ϭĂƐƚĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĞƐƚĄƚŝĐĂƐǇĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ ....................................... 39 ϯ͘ϮWƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƌĞǀŝƐŝſŶ;ϮͿ.................................................................................. 40 ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϭĐƚŝǀŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞƵŶĂƌĞǀŝƐŝſŶĨŽƌŵĂů;ϭͿ ...................................................... 40 ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϮƵŶĐŝŽŶĞƐǇƌĞƐƉŽŶƐĂďŝůŝĚĂĚĞƐ;ϭͿ............................................................. 41 ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϯdŝƉŽƐĚĞƌĞǀŝƐŝŽŶĞƐ;ϮͿ ............................................................................... 42 ϯ͘Ϯ͘ϰĂĐƚŽƌĞƐĚĞĠǆŝƚŽĚĞůĂƐƌĞǀŝƐŝŽŶĞƐ;ϮͿ....................................................... 43 ϯ͘ϯŶĄůŝƐŝƐĞƐƚĄƚŝĐŽĐŽŶŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐ;ϮͿ.......................................................... 45 ϰ͘dĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĚĞĚŝƐĞŹŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ................................................................................... 47 ϰ͘ϭůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϯͿ ....................................................... 49 ϰ͘ϮĂƚĞŐŽƌşĂƐĚĞƚĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĚĞĚŝƐĞŹŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ ......................................... 51 ϰ͘ϯdĠĐŶŝĐĂƐďĂƐĂĚĂƐĞŶůĂĞƐƉĞĐŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶŽƚĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĚĞĐĂũĂŶĞŐƌĂ;ϯͿ ............. 52 ϰ͘ϯ͘ϭWĂƌƚŝĐŝſŶĚĞĞƋƵŝǀĂůĞŶĐŝĂ;ϯͿ...................................................................... 52 ϰ͘ϯ͘ϮŶĄůŝƐŝƐĚĞǀĂůŽƌĞƐůşŵŝƚĞ;ϯͿ ...................................................................... 52 ϰ͘ϯ͘ϯWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƚĂďůĂĚĞĚĞĐŝƐŝſŶ;ϯͿ................................................................ 53 ϰ͘ϯ͘ϰWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƚƌĂŶƐŝĐŝſŶĚĞĞƐƚĂĚŽ;ϯͿ .......................................................... 53 ϰ͘ϯ͘ϱWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĐĂƐŽĚĞƵƐŽ;ϮͿ ........................................................................ 54 ϰ͘ϰdĠĐŶŝĐĂƐďĂƐĂĚĂƐĞŶůĂĞƐƚƌƵĐƚƵƌĂŽƚĠĐŶŝĐĂƐĚĞĐĂũĂďůĂŶĐĂ;ϰͿ.................. 55 ϰ͘ϰ͘ϭWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƐĞŶƚĞŶĐŝĂƐǇĐŽďĞƌƚƵƌĂ;ϰͿ ...................................................... 55 ϰ͘ϰ͘ϮWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞĚĞĐŝƐŝſŶǇĐŽďĞƌƚƵƌĂ;ϰͿ .......................................................... 55 ϰ͘ϰ͘ϯKƚƌĂƐƚĠĐŶŝĐĂƐďĂƐĂĚĂƐĞŶůĂĞƐƚƌƵĐƚƵƌĂ;ϭͿ............................................... 56 ϰ͘ϱdĠĐŶŝĐĂƐďĂƐĂĚĂƐĞŶůĂĞǆƉĞƌŝĞŶĐŝĂ;ϮͿ......................................................... 57 ϰ͘ϲ^ĞůĞĐĐŝſŶĚĞƚĠĐŶŝĐĂĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂ;ϮͿ............................................................... 58 ϱ͘'ĞƐƚŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϯͿ ............................................................................................. 59 ϱ͘ϭKƌŐĂŶŝǌĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ......................................................................... 61 ϱ͘ϭ͘ϭKƌŐĂŶŝǌĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞŝŶĚĞƉĞŶĚĞŶĐŝĂ;ϮͿ .......................................... 61 ϱ͘ϭ͘ϮdĂƌĞĂƐĚĞůşĚĞƌĚĞWƌƵĞďĂƐǇĚĞůWƌŽďĂĚŽƌ;ϭͿ......................................... 62 ϱ͘ϮWůĂŶŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶǇĞƐƚŝŵĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϯͿ .................................................... 64 ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϭWůĂŶŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ....................................................................... 64 ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϮĐƚŝǀŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞƉůĂŶŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϯͿ.............................................. 64 ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϯƌŝƚĞƌŝŽƐĚĞĞŶƚƌĂĚĂ;ϮͿ.............................................................................. 65 ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϰƌŝƚĞƌŝŽƐĚĞƐĂůŝĚĂ;ϮͿ ................................................................................. 65 ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϱƐƚŝŵĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ.......................................................................... 65
  34. 34. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 6 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ϱ͘Ϯ͘ϲƐƚƌĂƚĞŐŝĂĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͕ĞŶĨŽƋƵĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ........................................ 66 ϱ͘ϯ^ĞŐƵŝŵŝĞŶƚŽǇĐŽŶƚƌŽůĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĞƐŽĚĞůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ................................ 67 ϱ͘ϯ͘ϭ^ĞŐƵŝŵŝĞŶƚŽĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĞƐŽĚĞůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ............................................ 67 ϱ͘ϯ͘Ϯ/ŶĨŽƌŵĞƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ............................................................................. 67 ϱ͘ϯ͘ϯŽŶƚƌŽůĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ............................................................................... 68 ϱ͘ϰ'ĞƐƚŝſŶĚĞůĂĐŽŶĨŝŐƵƌĂĐŝſŶ;ϮͿ..................................................................... 69 ϱ͘ϱZŝĞƐŐŽƐǇƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ .................................................................................... 70 ϱ͘ϱ͘ϭZŝĞƐŐŽƐĚĞƉƌŽǇĞĐƚŽ;ϮͿ.............................................................................. 70 ϱ͘ϱ͘ϮZŝĞƐŐŽƐĚĞƉƌŽĚƵĐƚŽ;ϮͿ ............................................................................. 71 ϱ͘ϲ'ĞƐƚŝſŶĚĞŝŶĐŝĚĞŶĐŝĂƐ;ϯͿ............................................................................. 73 ϲ͘,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ ........................................................................ 75 ϲ͘ϭdŝƉŽƐĚĞŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ.......................................................... 75 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϭ^ŝŐŶŝĨŝĐĂĚŽǇŽďũĞƚŝǀŽĚĞůĂƐŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ..... 76 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϮůĂƐŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶĚĞŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂ;ϮͿ............................................. 77 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϯ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂůĂŐĞƐƚŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ.......................... 77 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϰ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞƐƚĄƚŝĐĂƐ;ϭͿ........................... 78 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϱ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂůĂĞƐƉĞĐŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂ;ϭͿ ................ 78 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϲ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂůĂĞũĞĐƵĐŝſŶǇĞůƌĞŐŝƐƚƌŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ.. 79 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϳ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂĞůƌĞŶĚŝŵŝĞŶƚŽǇůĂŵŽŶŝƚŽƌŝǌĂĐŝſŶ;ϭͿ..... 79 ϲ͘ϭ͘ϴ,ĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞƉĂƌĂŶĞĐĞƐŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞƐƉĞĐşĨŝĐĂƐ;ϭͿ... 80 ϲ͘ϮhƐŽĞĨĞĐƚŝǀŽĚĞůĂƐŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐ͗sĞŶƚĂũĂƐƉŽƚĞŶĐŝĂůĞƐǇƌŝĞƐŐŽƐ;ϮͿ ......... 81 ϲ͘Ϯ͘ϭsĞŶƚĂũĂƐƉŽƚĞŶĐŝĂůĞƐǇƌŝĞƐŐŽƐĚĞůĂƐŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐĚĞƐŽƉŽƌƚĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ ;ƉĂƌĂƚŽĚĂƐůĂƐŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐͿ;ϮͿ........................................................................ 81 ϲ͘Ϯ͘ϮŽŶƐŝĚĞƌĂĐŝŽŶĞƐĞƐƉĞĐŝĂůĞƐƉĂƌĂĂůŐƵŶŽƐƚŝƉŽƐĚĞŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂƐ;ϭͿ........ 82 ϲ͘ϯ/ŶƚƌŽĚƵĐĐŝſŶĚĞƵŶĂŚĞƌƌĂŵŝĞŶƚĂĞŶƵŶĂŽƌŐĂŶŝǌĂĐŝſŶ;ϭͿ.......................... 84 ϳ͘ZĞĨĞƌĞŶĐŝĂƐ ................................................................................................................. 86 EŽƌŵĂƐ ........................................................................................................................... 86 ŝďƌŽƐ............................................................................................................................... 86 ϴ͘ƉĠŶĚŝĐĞʹŶƚĞĐĞĚĞŶƚĞƐĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ............................................... 88 ,ŝƐƚŽƌŝĂĚĞĞƐƚĞĚŽĐƵŵĞŶƚŽ............................................................................................ 88 KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞůĂĐƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶŽďƚĞŶŝĚĂŵĞĚŝĂŶƚĞĞůĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽĚĞEŝǀĞůĄƐŝĐŽ............ 88 KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞůĂƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶ/ŶƚĞƌŶĂĐŝŽŶĂů;ĂĚĂƉƚĂĚĂĂƌĂşǌĚĞůĂƌĞƵŶŝſŶĚĞů/^dYĞŶ ^ŽůůĞŶƚƵŶĂ͕ŶŽǀŝĞŵďƌĞĚĞϮϬϬϭͿ..................................................................................... 88 ZĞƋƵŝƐŝƚŽƐĚĞĂĐĐĞƐŽĂĞƐƚĂĐƵĂůŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶ....................................................................... 89 ŶƚĞĐĞĚĞŶƚĞƐĞŚŝƐƚŽƌŝĂĚĞůĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽĚĞEŝǀĞůĄƐŝĐŽĞŶWƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞ^ŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ ......... 89 ϵ͘ƉĠŶĚŝĐĞͲKďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞĂƉƌĞŶĚŝǌĂũĞͬEŝǀĞůĚĞĐŽŶŽĐŝŵŝĞŶƚŽĐŽŐŶŝƚŝǀŽ................. 90 EŝǀĞůϭ͗ZĞĐŽƌĚĂƌ;ϭͿ..................................................................................................... 90 EŝǀĞůϮ͗ŶƚĞŶĚĞƌ;ϮͿ..................................................................................................... 90 EŝǀĞůϯ͗ƉůŝĐĂƌ;ϯͿ ........................................................................................................ 90 EŝǀĞůϰ͗ŶĂůŝǌĂƌ;ϰͿ ...................................................................................................... 91 ϭϬ͘ƉĠŶĚŝĐĞʹZĞŐůĂƐĂƉůŝĐĂĚĂƐĂůWƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽĚĞEŝǀĞůĄƐŝĐŽĚĞů/^dY . 92
  35. 35. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 7 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board WƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽ.............................................................................. 92 ZĞŐůĂƐŐĞŶĞƌĂůĞƐ............................................................................................................. 92 ŽŶƚĞŶŝĚŽĂĐƚƵĂů ............................................................................................................ 92 KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞĂƉƌĞŶĚŝǌĂũĞ................................................................................................ 92 ƐƚƌƵĐƚƵƌĂŐĞŶĞƌĂů .......................................................................................................... 93 ϭϭ͘ƉĠŶĚŝĐĞʹǀŝƐŽĂůŽƐƉƌŽǀĞĞĚŽƌĞƐĚĞĨŽƌŵĂĐŝſŶ............................................... 94 ϭϮ͘ƉĠŶĚŝĐĞʹEŽƚĂƐĚĞůĂǀĞƌƐŝſŶĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽϮϬϭϬ............................ 95 ϭϯ͘1ŶĚŝĐĞƚĞƌŵŝŶŽůſŐŝĐŽ................................................................................................. 97
  36. 36. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 8 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ŐƌĂĚĞĐŝŵŝĞŶƚŽƐ 5;
  37. 37. 7!?
  38. 38. =
  39. 39. ),5
  40. 40. ) %'$ *+ ,
  41. 41. $ 0 1 *
  42. 42. ./ -
  43. 43. !G
  44. 44. 7
  45. 45. ) 0 !/ * !B, 35 6
  46. 46. 5 . 9 ,:://H *
  47. 47. , I
  48. 48. J
  49. 49. ,K
  50. 50. /71$
  51. 51. =
  52. 52. 7
  53. 53. )
  54. 54. 5;
  55. 55. 7!?
  56. 56. =
  57. 57. ),5
  58. 58. ) %2$ *+ ,
  59. 59. $ 3 4 35 6
  60. 60. 5
  61. 61. / 7 1
  62. 62. 7
  63. 63. ) I
  64. 64. J
  65. 65. *
  66. 66. , - , K
  67. 67. .$
  68. 68. =
  69. 69. 5;
  70. 70. 7!?
  71. 71. =
  72. 72. ),5
  73. 73. ) %8$ *+ ,
  74. 74. $ 0 !/
  75. 75. 3 4 . 9 * , :;:7
  76. 76. 4
  77. 77. / 7 1
  78. 78. 7
  79. 79. )
  80. 80. =
  81. 81. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 9 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board /ŶƚƌŽĚƵĐĐŝſŶĂĞƐƚĞWƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ KďũĞƚŝǀŽĚĞĞƐƚĞĚŽĐƵŵĞŶƚŽ
  82. 82. 5
  83. 83. )
  84. 84. 5
  85. 85. 7 5?
  86. 86. !
  87. 87. =
  88. 88. ) ,5 B !$
  89. 89. =
  90. 90. ?
  91. 91. ? = L( ?
  92. 92. ?
  93. 93. )
  94. 94. ?
  95. 95. , ?
  96. 96. ) 5
  97. 97. @ - =
  98. 98. - WƌŽďĂĚŽƌĐĞƌƚŝĨŝĐĂĚŽĚĞŶŝǀĞůďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ @
  99. 99. 75?
  100. 100. ?
  101. 101. 5
  102. 102. 7 5
  103. 103. 5
  104. 104. 5 5; 5 5
  105. 105. )
  106. 106. @
  107. 107. 75?
  108. 108. 5
  109. 109. = 5
  110. 110. 5?
  111. 111. 5 ; 5
  112. 112. ;
  113. 113. )
  114. 114. 7 !?
  115. 115. ?
  116. 116. 7 ?
  117. 117. ) 5 KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞĂƉƌĞŶĚŝǌĂũĞͬEŝǀĞůĚĞĐŽŶŽĐŝŵŝĞŶƚŽĐŽŐŶŝƚŝǀŽ
  118. 118. 5;
  119. 119. 7
  120. 120. (;
  121. 121. ) M
  122. 122. • .' • .%
  123. 123. (
  124. 124. ( ;
  125. 125. • .A
  126. 126. ( • .N
  127. 127. ( ,? ; 55;
  128. 128. 7
  129. 129. (;@-! =
  130. 130. E=
  131. 131. O5;@ @5 .'$ ( @
  132. 132. 5;
  133. 133. 7
  134. 134. (;
  135. 135. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 10 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ůĞǆĂŵĞŶ
  136. 136. 7 !?
  137. 137. ?
  138. 138. 5?
  139. 139. ?; ?
  140. 140. ? ?
  141. 141. (
  142. 142. )
  143. 143. ; ? P5
  144. 144. $
  145. 145. )
  146. 146. )
  147. 147. 7
  148. 148. ( ĐƌĞĚŝƚĂĐŝſŶ J
  149. 149. =
  150. 150. ! ?
  151. 151. ?
  152. 152. ;
  153. 153. 5?
  154. 154. )
  155. 155. =
  156. 156. ),
  157. 157. ;
  158. 158. ?
  159. 159. ! ,?
  160. 160. @- =
  161. 161. 3 EŝǀĞůĚĞĚĞƚĂůůĞ
  162. 162. 7
  163. 163. 5
  164. 164. (; ?
  165. 165. 7
  166. 166. 5;
  167. 167. 7
  168. 168. o 95;
  169. 169. 7
  170. 170. 7
  171. 171. 5
  172. 172. )
  173. 173. 7!?
  174. 174. o J
  175. 175. ) L
  176. 176. )
  177. 177. o 95;
  178. 178. 7
  179. 179. (; ?
  180. 180. 5
  181. 181. (;
  182. 182. 7
  183. 183. o J
  184. 184. =
  185. 185. 5 o J
  186. 186. ) 7 L
  187. 187. )?
  188. 188. 5
  189. 189. ;
  190. 190. 7 5
  191. 191. )
  192. 192. 75?
  193. 193. KƌŐĂŶŝǌĂĐŝſŶĚĞůƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂĚĞĞƐƚƵĚŝŽ I
  194. 194. @
  195. 195. @ @
  196. 196. ?
  197. 197. 7 5;
  198. 198. 7
  199. 199. (;5 @
  200. 200. 5
  201. 201. @,;
  202. 202. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 11 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board Ϯ͘WƌƵĞďĂƐĚƵƌĂŶƚĞƚŽĚŽĞůĐŝĐůŽĚĞǀŝĚĂĚĞůƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿϭϭϱ ŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ @
  203. 203. @ %
  204. 204. 5;
  205. 205. 7
  206. 206. (; .'
  207. 207. 7
  208. 208. $ .% .A$
  209. 209. 5
  210. 210. L
  211. 211. @ 5 ''8
  212. 212. 3 @ 7
  213. 213. ) 5
  214. 214. = 7
  215. 215. 5;
  216. 216. 7
  217. 217. (;
  218. 218. 5
  219. 219. )
  220. 220. 7
  221. 221. )
  222. 222. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 12 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ϭ͘WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐďĄƐŝĐŽƐĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ ϭϱϱŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ KďũĞƚŝǀŽƐĚĞĂƉƌĞŶĚŝǌĂũĞĚĞWƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐďĄƐŝĐŽƐĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ 5;
  223. 223. 7
  224. 224. ? (
  225. 225. )) ϭ͘ϭ͎WŽƌƋƵĠĞƐŶĞĐĞƐĂƌŝŽĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍;ϮͿ 9B''' 3
  226. 226. 5
  227. 227. ; L
  228. 228. 5
  229. 229. .%$ 9B''% 3
  230. 230. @(
  231. 231. .%$ 9B''A
  232. 232. ; =
  233. 233. 5.%$ 9B''N 3
  234. 234. 5
  235. 235. = 5
  236. 236. @
  237. 237. ; ) 5
  238. 238. 5
  239. 239. .%$ 9B''8
  240. 240. ; =
  241. 241. =
  242. 242. 5 .%$ ϭ͘Ϯ͎ŶƋƵĠĐŽŶƐŝƐƚĞĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍;ϮͿ 9B'%' 05;
  243. 243. 7 5.'$ 9B'%% ,; 5;
  244. 244. 7 5
  245. 245. 7
  246. 246. .%$ 9B'%A 3
  247. 247. 5
  248. 248. ).%$ ϭ͘ϯŽƐƐŝĞƚĞƉƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ 9B'A'
  249. 249. 5.%$ ϭ͘ϰWƌŽĐĞƐŽďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ 9B'N' 0
  250. 250. 7
  251. 251. 7
  252. 252. )
  253. 253. .'$ ϭ͘ϱĂƉƐŝĐŽůŽŐşĂĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ 9B'8' 0
  254. 254. )
  255. 255. =
  256. 256. 5.'$ 9B'8%
  257. 257. 5 .%$
  258. 258. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 13 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ϭ͘ϭ͎WŽƌƋƵĠĞƐŶĞĐĞƐĂƌŝŽĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍ ;ϮͿ ϮϬŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ dĠƌŵŝŶŽƐ !
  259. 259. ϭ͘ϭ͘ϭŽŶƚĞǆƚŽĚĞůŽƐƐŝƐƚĞŵĂƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϭͿ
  260. 260. 7
  261. 261. 5$ $ -
  262. 262. 7(
  263. 263. P 7
  264. 264. J
  265. 265. 5
  266. 266. =
  267. 267. 5L
  268. 268. ϭ͘ϭ͘ϮĂƵƐĂƐĚĞůŽƐĚĞĨĞĐƚŽƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ J $7(
  269. 269. 5 $)
  270. 270. ;)
  271. 271. 5
  272. 272. 5
  273. 273. $ 7@ -
  274. 274. 5
  275. 275. ))
  276. 276. ;
  277. 277. ; @5
  278. 278. Q
  279. 279. 5
  280. 280. = 7
  281. 281. 7
  282. 282. 5
  283. 283. -@ ;
  284. 284. )
  285. 285. )
  286. 286. ) 7
  287. 287. ;
  288. 288. )
  289. 289. ϭ͘ϭ͘ϯƵŶĐŝſŶĚĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞŶĞůĚĞƐĂƌƌŽůůŽ͕ŵĂŶƚĞŶŝŵŝĞŶƚŽ ǇŽƉĞƌĂĐŝŽŶĞƐĚĞƐŽĨƚǁĂƌĞ;ϮͿ
  290. 290. ) 5
  291. 291. 5
  292. 292. ;
  293. 293. )
  294. 294. 7 5 5
  295. 295. = 7
  296. 296. ? @
  297. 297. ϭ͘ϭ͘ϰWƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐǇĐĂůŝĚĂĚ;ϮͿ 4
  298. 298. 5
  299. 299. =
  300. 300. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 14 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board
  301. 301. @
  302. 302. 5
  303. 303. 5
  304. 304. 5
  305. 305. 5
  306. 306. $ , ?
  307. 307. )5 5
  308. 308. @ @%,?
  309. 309. ) 5 @
  310. 310. @ E
  311. 311. @ C
  312. 312. O9F'%R$ 5
  313. 313. 5
  314. 314. P, 5
  315. 315. L
  316. 316. 7
  317. 317. 5
  318. 318. 5
  319. 319. )
  320. 320. ?
  321. 321. 35
  322. 322. 7
  323. 323. -@( ; 7(5@ 7
  324. 324. ;@
  325. 325. @
  326. 326. 5 5
  327. 327. 7
  328. 328. ? @
  329. 329. 5
  330. 330. 7 ?
  331. 331. ) ?
  332. 332. $ ϭ͘ϭ͘ϱ͎ŽŶĐƵĄŶƚĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞƐƐƵĨŝĐŝĞŶƚĞ͍;ϮͿ -
  333. 333. ? 55
  334. 334. (
  335. 335. 7
  336. 336. =
  337. 337. ?
  338. 338. @8 5 5
  339. 339. )
  340. 340. =
  341. 341. 5(
  342. 342. 5
  343. 343. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 15 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ϭ͘Ϯ͎ŶƋƵĠĐŽŶƐŝƐƚĞĞůƉƌŽĐĞƐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ͍;ϮͿ ϯϬŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ dĠƌŵŝŶŽƐ 3
  344. 344. )
  345. 345. 7
  346. 346. ) 5 55;
  347. 347. 7 5 ŶƚĞĐĞĚĞŶƚĞƐ ,
  348. 348. 5
  349. 349. 7 ; 5
  350. 350. ;, ;
  351. 351. ) 5 5
  352. 352. 7
  353. 353. =
  354. 354. 7
  355. 355. 5 =;
  356. 356. ) 5
  357. 357. 7
  358. 358. 5
  359. 359. L ; 5 57
  360. 360. 5
  361. 361. 5 5 5
  362. 362. 5
  363. 363. (
  364. 364. 7
  365. 365. 7(
  366. 366. ( 5 5 5
  367. 367. =
  368. 368. 7
  369. 369. )
  370. 370. )
  371. 371. $
  372. 372. (
  373. 373. ) ?
  374. 374. ?
  375. 375. 5
  376. 376. =
  377. 377. (
  378. 378. ) 5
  379. 379. ?
  380. 380. ?
  381. 381. 5;
  382. 382. 7
  383. 383. ?
  384. 384. ) ?
  385. 385. ( ;
  386. 386. 5 5 5
  387. 387. 5;
  388. 388. 7 o
  389. 389. o -
  390. 390. (
  391. 391. 7
  392. 392. o 6
  393. 393. )
  394. 394. o 7
  395. 395. )
  396. 396. )
  397. 397. 7
  398. 398. L 5
  399. 399. 7
  400. 400. 55 57=
  401. 401. L 5$ 7
  402. 402. ) )
  403. 403. 7
  404. 404. ) ;
  405. 405. $
  406. 406. ) 5
  407. 407. ) 55
  408. 408. = 7
  409. 409. ))
  410. 410. 7
  411. 411. 5
  412. 412. 7
  413. 413. 5;
  414. 414. 7 -@ ; 5 ; 5
  415. 415. )
  416. 416. $
  417. 417. 5;
  418. 418. 7 7 ?
  419. 419. P5;
  420. 420. 5 5
  421. 421. )
  422. 422. 5;
  423. 423. 7
  424. 424. P
  425. 425. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 16 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board 5;
  426. 426. 7
  427. 427. 5;
  428. 428. 7 5 7
  429. 429. )
  430. 430. 5$
  431. 431. )
  432. 432. 5
  433. 433. (
  434. 434. 5
  435. 435. 5 7
  436. 436. 7 5
  437. 437. 5
  438. 438. 7
  439. 439. 5;
  440. 440. 7 7 @
  441. 441. 5
  442. 442. 5
  443. 443. I
  444. 444. ) 5 5
  445. 445. ?
  446. 446. 7
  447. 447. )
  448. 448. 7
  449. 449. (
  450. 450. (
  451. 451. ) 5 5
  452. 452. (
  453. 453. ) 7 5
  454. 454. 5
  455. 455. 7
  456. 456. 5 5
  457. 457. ) ,?5 5
  458. 458. 7
  459. 459. @
  460. 460. )'N ϭ͘ϯ^ŝĞƚĞƉƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐƉĂƌĂůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ ϯϱŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ dĠƌŵŝŶŽƐ ,5
  461. 461. 7 WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽƐ P
  462. 462. N L
  463. 463. 5 5 WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϭʹĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞŵƵĞƐƚƌĂŶůĂƉƌĞƐĞŶĐŝĂĚĞĚĞĨĞĐƚŽƐ 5 5 5 55
  464. 464. P
  465. 465. 7
  466. 466. ) WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϮʹĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĞǆŚĂƵƐƚŝǀĂƐŶŽĞǆŝƐƚĞŶ ,55
  467. 467. $
  468. 468. 57
  469. 469. 7
  470. 470. 5
  471. 471. 7 5
  472. 472. ( ?
  473. 473. (( 5 WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϯʹWƌƵĞďĂƐƚĞŵƉƌĂŶĂƐ ,
  474. 474. 7
  475. 475. 5
  476. 476. ?
  477. 477. 5
  478. 478. 7
  479. 479. 5
  480. 480. 5;
  481. 481. 7
  482. 482. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 17 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϰʹŐƌƵƉĂĐŝſŶĚĞĚĞĨĞĐƚŽƐ 5 5
  483. 483. ? 57 ) 5 7
  484. 484. (
  485. 485. @
  486. 486. 7P
  487. 487. ) WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϱʹWĂƌĂĚŽũĂĚĞůƉĞƐƚŝĐŝĚĂ
  488. 488. 5 7(7
  489. 489. 5;?7, E ;
  490. 490. O 5 5 7
  491. 491. )
  492. 492. 5
  493. 493. 5
  494. 494. 5 7
  495. 495. ;
  496. 496. 7
  497. 497. ? WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϲʹĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐĚĞƉĞŶĚĞŶĚĞůĐŽŶƚĞǆƚŽ 5 7 5
  498. 498. P -@ ; 5@
  499. 499. 7
  500. 500. ?
  501. 501. )
  502. 502. WƌŝŶĐŝƉŝŽϳʹĂůĂĐŝĂĚĞĂƵƐĞŶĐŝĂĚĞĞƌƌŽƌĞƐ
  503. 503. )
  504. 504. ) 7
  505. 505. ?
  506. 506. 5
  507. 507. 7
  508. 508. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 18 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board ϭ͘ϰWƌŽĐĞƐŽďĄƐŝĐŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ ϯϱŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ dĠƌŵŝŶŽƐ ,5
  509. 509. )
  510. 510. ) 5
  511. 511. 5
  512. 512. ) 5 5
  513. 513. ) 5 5 5 5 ;
  514. 514. ) 5
  515. 515. 5 5
  516. 516. 5 @
  517. 517. 5; 5
  518. 518. 5 5 ŶƚĞĐĞĚĞŶƚĞƐ ? 7
  519. 519. 5 5 ;
  520. 520. ) 5 5
  521. 521. 7
  522. 522. 55
  523. 523. =5
  524. 524. 5
  525. 525. L 5 ;
  526. 526. ) 7 55?
  527. 527. 7
  528. 528. • ,
  529. 529. ) • -?
  530. 530. L •
  531. 531. ) ;
  532. 532. ) • 7
  533. 533. )
  534. 534. • -
  535. 535. 7
  536. 536. 5 -
  537. 537. )
  538. 538. 7
  539. 539. ( 7(
  540. 540. 7
  541. 541. ϭ͘ϰ͘ϭWůĂŶŝĨŝĐĂĐŝſŶǇĐŽŶƚƌŽůĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ
  542. 542. ) 5
  543. 543. 7
  544. 544. 5;
  545. 545. 7 5
  546. 546. )
  547. 547. 7
  548. 548. 5 7
  549. 549. 5;
  550. 550. 7
  551. 551. ) 5
  552. 552. 5
  553. 553. 7
  554. 554. 7
  555. 555. 5 5
  556. 556. 7
  557. 557. 5@
  558. 558. )
  559. 559. ) 5;
  560. 560. 7 - 5
  561. 561. 7
  562. 562. 5 5
  563. 563. (
  564. 564. ) 5
  565. 565. 5/
  566. 566. 7
  567. 567. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 19 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board
  568. 568. ) 5
  569. 569. @ 8
  570. 570. ϭ͘ϰ͘ϮŶĄůŝƐŝƐǇĚŝƐĞŹŽĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ ?
  571. 571. L 5
  572. 572. 7 5;
  573. 573. 7 5
  574. 574. 5 5
  575. 575. 5
  576. 576. 7
  577. 577. ?
  578. 578. L 5
  579. 579. o 07
  580. 580. 5 5'
  581. 581. 7
  582. 582. 7
  583. 583. $
  584. 584. ?
  585. 585. L
  586. 586. ($ o 75
  587. 587. 5 5 5; 5 o
  588. 588. (
  589. 589. 55?
  590. 590. 5
  591. 591. )
  592. 592. o 3
  593. 593. L
  594. 594. ( 5
  595. 595. 7 o
  596. 596. 5
  597. 597. 5 5 o 3
  598. 598. L
  599. 599. ) 5
  600. 600. o (5
  601. 601. 5
  602. 602. 5 5 5 ϭ͘ϰ͘ϯ/ŵƉůĞŵĞŶƚĂĐŝſŶǇĞũĞĐƵĐŝſŶĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ
  603. 603. ) ;
  604. 604. ) 5
  605. 605. 7
  606. 606. 5
  607. 607. 5
  608. 608. ) 5
  609. 609. )
  610. 610. )
  611. 611. ;
  612. 612. ) 5
  613. 613. ; 5
  614. 614. ) ;
  615. 615. ) 5
  616. 616. o 6
  617. 617. (
  618. 618. ( 5
  619. 619. ) 5$ o 3
  620. 620. (
  621. 621. 5 5
  622. 622. 5
  623. 623. 5
  624. 624. ( o ; 5
  625. 625. 5 ;
  626. 626. ) 5
  627. 627. o 1
  628. 628. 5
  629. 629. 1 El grado en que el software cumple o debe cumplir con una serie de características de software y/o características del sistema basadas en el software seleccionadas por las partes interesados (como por ejemplo, complejidad del software, evaluación de riesgos, nivel de seguridad, rendimiento deseado, fiabilidad o coste) que se definen para reflejar la importancia del software a las partes interesadas. G
  630. 630. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 20 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board o 1
  631. 631. ((5
  632. 632. 5
  633. 633. 5 5 5 o ;
  634. 634. 5
  635. 635. ;
  636. 636. ) 5
  637. 637. 7
  638. 638. o 0
  639. 639. ;
  640. 640. ) 5
  641. 641. 7
  642. 642. 5@
  643. 643. 5 5 o o 0
  644. 644. (7
  645. 645. 5 ; )
  646. 646. 5
  647. 647. 5 ; 5$ o 0
  648. 648. 7
  649. 649. 5
  650. 650. ;
  651. 651. ) 5
  652. 652. 7
  653. 653. ) 5
  654. 654. )$ ;
  655. 655. ) 5
  656. 656. Q ;
  657. 657. ) 5 7
  658. 658. (
  659. 659. ?
  660. 660. 5
  661. 661. ) 7
  662. 662. 5
  663. 663. )$ ϭ͘ϰ͘ϰǀĂůƵĂĐŝſŶĚĞůŽƐĐƌŝƚĞƌŝŽƐĚĞƐĂůŝĚĂĞŝŶĨŽƌŵĞƐ;ϭͿ 7
  664. 664. )
  665. 665. 7
  666. 666. 7P ;
  667. 667. ) 5 5;
  668. 668. 7
  669. 669. 7
  670. 670. ) 5@
  671. 671. 7 5 @ %%$ 7
  672. 672. )
  673. 673. o 5
  674. 674. 5
  675. 675. 7
  676. 676. ) 5 o 7
  677. 677. ? 5
  678. 678. 5@
  679. 679. o 5 5
  680. 680. ϭ͘ϰ͘ϱĐƚŝǀŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞĐŝĞƌƌĞĚĞƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϭͿ 3
  681. 681. 5
  682. 682. 7
  683. 683. 5
  684. 684. ( 5;
  685. 685. 7
  686. 686. 5
  687. 687. 7
  688. 688. 5
  689. 689. (
  690. 690. (
  691. 691. )
  692. 692. )$ 5
  693. 693. )
  694. 694. (
  695. 695. )7
  696. 696. )
  697. 697. 7
  698. 698. 5
  699. 699. Certified Tester Foundation Level Syllabus Versión 2010 Página 21 de 102 31-Mar-2010 © International Software Testing Qualifications Board o 5 ? 5 7
  700. 700. 7 o
  701. 701. 5
  702. 702. o 3
  703. 703. )
  704. 704. o 6
  705. 705. (
  706. 706. 7 5 5
  707. 707. 5
  708. 708. o 5
  709. 709. (
  710. 710. )
  711. 711. o -
  712. 712. (
  713. 713. 5
  714. 714. 7
  715. 715. o J
  716. 716. (
  717. 717. )
  718. 718. ;( 5 ϭ͘ϱĂƉƐŝĐŽůŽŐşĂĚĞůĂƐƉƌƵĞďĂƐ;ϮͿ ϮϱŵŝŶƵƚŽƐ dĠƌŵŝŶŽƐ ,
  719. 719. )
  720. 720. ŶƚĞĐĞĚĞŶƚĞƐ
  721. 721. 5
  722. 722. (
  723. 723. ) 5 7
  724. 724. )
  725. 725. 5
  726. 726. )
  727. 727. 5 5
  728. 728. 5

×