Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué es la vacunación? Erick Ivan Gutiérrez López
¿Qué es una Vacuna? • Las vacunas son aquellas preparaciones (producidas con toxoides, bacterias, virus atenuados, muertos...
¿Cómo funcionan? • Cuando se administra una vacuna el sistema inmunológico reconoce el antígeno, interpreta que se trata d...
Forma de aplicación • Las vacunas principalmente se aplican en los miembros superiros, es decir, en los brazos.
Tipos de Vacunas • Vacunas Inactivadas • Aislar el virus o la bacteria patógenos, o uno muy parecido, e inactivarlos o des...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
78 views
May. 12, 2021

Vacunarte

Diferentes tipos de vacunación

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Vacunarte

  1. 1. ¿Qué es la vacunación? Erick Ivan Gutiérrez López
  2. 2. ¿Qué es una Vacuna? • Las vacunas son aquellas preparaciones (producidas con toxoides, bacterias, virus atenuados, muertos o realizadas por ingeniería genética y otras tecnologías) que se administran a las personas para generar inmunidad activa y duradera contra una enfermedad estimulando la producción de defensas.
  3. 3. ¿Cómo funcionan? • Cuando se administra una vacuna el sistema inmunológico reconoce el antígeno, interpreta que se trata de la enfermedad y produce anticuerpos (defensas) contra esta. • Por eso si la persona entra en contacto con el microorganismo contra el cual fue vacunada en algún momento de su vida, las defensas generadas gracias a la vacuna se encargan de protegerla para evitar la enfermedad o que ésta sea leve.
  4. 4. Forma de aplicación • Las vacunas principalmente se aplican en los miembros superiros, es decir, en los brazos.
  5. 5. Tipos de Vacunas • Vacunas Inactivadas • Aislar el virus o la bacteria patógenos, o uno muy parecido, e inactivarlos o destruirlos por medio de sustancias químicas, calor o radiación. • Vacunas Atenuadas • Se utilizan los virus patógenos o alguno que sea muy parecido y se mantienen activos pero debilitados.

×