INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICO PUBLICO “TUPAC AMARU” DEL CUSCO UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA: COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LA ORATORIA  La Orator...
ELEMENTOS DE LA ORATORIA El ORADOR EL TEMA El AUDITORIO
CLASES DE ORATORIA ORATORIA PEDAGÓGICA ORATORIA RELIGIOSA ORATORIA FORENSE ORATORIA MILITAR. ORATORIA POLÍTICA
ORATORIA PEDAGÓGICA
ORATORIA RELIGIOSA
ORATORIA FORENSE
ORATORIA MILITAR
ORATORIA POLÍTICA
FINES DE LA ORATORIA • INFORMAR • EDUCAR • CONMOVER • PERSUADIR
CUALIDADES DEL ORADOR CUALIDADES FÍSICAS: Aseo personal, salud física y mental. CUALIDADES INTELECTUALES: Memoria, imagina...
ORADORES REFERENTES  PERICLES: (495-429 aC.) griego  DEMÓSTENES: (384-322 aC.) griego  JESUS EL NAZARENO Belén de Judea...
POSTURA DEL ORADOR - PRESENTACIÓN PERSONAL CORRECTA, SIMPLE Y NATURAL - NO HUMILLE NI INSULTE AL OPOSITOR - ANTES DEL DISC...
CONCLUSIÓN • La oratoria es el arte de hablar en público con claridad, precisión y elocuencia. Tiene como finalidad persua...
  1. 1. INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICO PUBLICO “TUPAC AMARU” DEL CUSCO UNIDAD DIDÁCTICA: COMUNICACIÓN ORAL LA ORATORIA  La Oratoria es la habilidad de hablar con elocuencia deleitando, convenciendo y conmoviendo con la palabra, a un público.  Al hablar se debe utilizar un lenguaje directo y sincero, para conmover las almas a través de la palabra. QUÉ ES LA ORATORIA?
  2. 2. ELEMENTOS DE LA ORATORIA El ORADOR EL TEMA El AUDITORIO
  3. 3. CLASES DE ORATORIA ORATORIA PEDAGÓGICA ORATORIA RELIGIOSA ORATORIA FORENSE ORATORIA MILITAR. ORATORIA POLÍTICA
  4. 4. ORATORIA PEDAGÓGICA
  5. 5. ORATORIA RELIGIOSA
  6. 6. ORATORIA FORENSE
  7. 7. ORATORIA MILITAR
  8. 8. ORATORIA POLÍTICA
  9. 9. FINES DE LA ORATORIA • INFORMAR • EDUCAR • CONMOVER • PERSUADIR
  10. 10. CUALIDADES DEL ORADOR CUALIDADES FÍSICAS: Aseo personal, salud física y mental. CUALIDADES INTELECTUALES: Memoria, imaginación, ingenio. CUALIDADES MORALES: Honradez, puntualidad, disciplina lealtad. CUALIDADES COMUNICATIVAS: Asertividad.
  11. 11. ORADORES REFERENTES  PERICLES: (495-429 aC.) griego  DEMÓSTENES: (384-322 aC.) griego  JESUS EL NAZARENO Belén de Judea  MAHATMA GANDHI (1869-1948) India  FERNANDO BELAUNDE TERRY ( 07 oct.-04 jun.2002) Lima.
  12. 12. POSTURA DEL ORADOR - PRESENTACIÓN PERSONAL CORRECTA, SIMPLE Y NATURAL - NO HUMILLE NI INSULTE AL OPOSITOR - ANTES DEL DISCURSO DESCANSE FÍSICA Y MENTALMENTE - DOMINE EL ESCENARIO SIN PRESIONES - NO IMITE A NADIE SÉ TÚ MISMO
  13. 13. CONCLUSIÓN • La oratoria es el arte de hablar en público con claridad, precisión y elocuencia. Tiene como finalidad persuadir a un auditorio sobre algún asunto específico. GRACIAS

