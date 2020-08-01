Digital Unscripted Content Trends 8/2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Report A curated selection of shows intended for digital conten...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Trends • Focus on documentaries. Streamers launch or order more factual s...
Pitch of the Month 4 Content inspirations. Future hits & fresh formats to consider next
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends The Masked Singles Smartshow.tv says / After the global success of 'The M...
Key New Developments 6 Recently announced new projects
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Drag Race Smartshow.tv says / Second adaptation of 'Drag Race' by a digit...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development Channel 4 Entertainment orders Keep Your Hair On (w/t...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development Quibi adapts Japanese format Sokkuri Sweets as 'Eye C...
3 Most Important Launches 10 Smartshow.tv selects key unscripted VOD originals premiering in August 2020
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Just Tattoo of Us Smartshow.tv says / 'Just Tattoo of Us' format goes bey...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji Smartshow.tv says / Smart conte...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Coras House of Love Smartshow.tv says / German streamer Joyn combines pop...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Sing On! (German adaptation) / singing contest / August 7 ...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Selena + Chef (US original) / cooking / August 13 / HBO Ma...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Emily's Wonder Lab (US original) / science / August 25 / N...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Recently Launched ● The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) – open, honest and...
In Brief 18
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends In Brief French broadcaster M6 wants to boost original content of its VOD...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Author Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko has over 12-years exper...
A curated selection of shows intended for digital content professionals.

The report covers digital video entertainment content with a focus on VOD, streaming, web content, shortform, digital originals and formats suitable for digital platforms. Focal point on unscripted content; reality, entertainment and factual shows with format potential. Doesn’t include one-offs, e.g. specials.

Independent format research with no paid commercial messages, guaranteed by Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  1. 1. VOD / streaming / web / shortform / digital originals and formats Smartshow.tv Digital Unscripted Content Trends 8/2020
  2. 2. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Report A curated selection of shows intended for digital content professionals. The report covers digital video entertainment content with a focus on VOD, streaming, web content, shortform, digital originals and formats suitable for digital platforms. Focal point on unscripted content; reality, entertainment and factual shows with format potential. Doesn’t include one-offs, e.g. specials. Independent format research with no paid commercial messages, guaranteed by Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko. Visit www.smartshow.tv for trailers and more 2
  3. 3. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Trends • Focus on documentaries. Streamers launch or order more factual shows on various topics – crime, animals, gaming, science… • Personalities attached. Apple TV+ launched The Oprah Conversation. Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video have new personality-based shows too • Dating, dating… and more dating. Dating genre keeps on trending in digital, with more shows commissioned in various territories • A-list creators go digital. Simon Cowell is in talks with Netflix. Acclaimed German producer Stefan Raab announces new project for local VOD platform • Coronavirus. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s an increase of digital shows on this topic or reflecting self-isolation 3
  4. 4. Pitch of the Month 4 Content inspirations. Future hits & fresh formats to consider next
  5. 5. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends The Masked Singles Smartshow.tv says / After the global success of 'The Masked Singer', new 'masked' formats emerge. German TV Now tests masked dating – an idea that can work. Synopsis / A single woman meets 5 masked suitors and has to find her 'prince' without seeing him. All while the disguised admirers try to convince her only by voice, dance style and preferences. Good to know / Only one pilot episode was released on TV Now, with a local reality star known from 'Love Island'. 5 Dating / 45’ / TV Now
  6. 6. Key New Developments 6 Recently announced new projects
  7. 7. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Drag Race Smartshow.tv says / Second adaptation of 'Drag Race' by a digital platform in a short timespan, this time by RTL Group’s Videoland in the Netherlands. The previous version by Canadian VOD platform Crave enjoys social media buzz and solid sales to other territories. Synopsis / An elimination competition for drag queens. Contestants are given the chance to fulfill their lifelong dream and win coveted title of the Next Drag Superstar. Good to know / A format distributed by Passion Distribution / Local version to be produced by Vincent TV Producties. 7 Dutch adaptation / competition / Videoland Show Supporting Diversity
  8. 8. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development Channel 4 Entertainment orders Keep Your Hair On (w/t), a 4’ game show for social media that sees contestants go head to head to win the hairstyle of their dreams. But if they lose, they’ll end up with the lockdown locks of nightmares. channel4.com TV Now Germany orders Temptation Island VIP, a celebrity version of the exotic reality format. Reality/dating genre is successful on the platform; 'Paradise Hotel', 'Prince Charming' and 'Temptation Island' continue with new seasons. rtl.de TV Now also announces an untitled late-night show produced by Stefan Raab. rtl.de Quibi orders Player vs. Player with Trevor Noah, putting 'The Daily Show' host’s gaming skills to the test. deadline.com 8
  9. 9. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development Quibi adapts Japanese format Sokkuri Sweets as 'Eye Candy'. In this game show, contestants attempt to identify outrageous edible creations designed to look like everyday ordinary objects and distinguish them from real objects. deadline.com Amazon Prime Video confirms cooking show James May: Oh Cook with 'The Grand Tour' star James May, providing 'a unique perspective on kitchen creations from someone who can’t really cook'. deadline.com Simon Cowell 'in talks to launch new Netflix talent show'. standard.co.uk Discovery plans Italian version of a naked studio dating show Naked Attraction and the uncensored version will be available on the streaming platform Dplay. tvblog.it 9
  10. 10. 3 Most Important Launches 10 Smartshow.tv selects key unscripted VOD originals premiering in August 2020
  11. 11. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Just Tattoo of Us Smartshow.tv says / 'Just Tattoo of Us' format goes beyond MTV family and secures a remake order outside the ViacomCBS group, by RTL Germany’s VOD platform TV Now. This format, just like many other MTV shows, are suitable for digital media by reaching young demos. Synopsis / Pairs of friends, family members or couples design tattoos for each other. The catch? They will only see the final result once it is inked on their bodies and it’s too late to walk away. Nothing is off-limits. Good to know / TV Now also orders 'Ex on the Beach' remake. 11 German remake / reality / August 3 / TV Now Photo:TVNow/StefanGregorowius
  12. 12. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends World's Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji Smartshow.tv says / Smart content decision by Amazon Prime Video. The streamer brings a genre that has digital potential and adds a good host. The Eco-Challenge format has proven itself over a multi-year run on linear TV in the past, and shows of similar genre succeeded elsewhere too. Synopsis / Expedition race, in which 66 teams race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, through rugged terrain, testing the limits of human physical and mental endurance. Good to know / Hosted and executive produced by Bear Grylls. 12 US original / adventure competition / August 14 / Amazon Prime Video
  13. 13. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Coras House of Love Smartshow.tv says / German streamer Joyn combines popular dating reality genre, adds a celebrity (actress and model Cora Schumacher) and uses major, proven production company Endemol Shine Germany for its new show. Synopsis / Ten charismatic and completely different men move into a house together and try to win the heart of a celebrity. They have 8 days to convince her they are the best fit for her. 13 German original / dating reality / August 21 / Joyn
  14. 14. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Sing On! (German adaptation) / singing contest / August 7 / Netflix / Players test their abilities singing popular songs, with the jackpot growing every time they hit the right note Pan y Circo (Mexican original) / hybrid / August 7 / Amazon Prime Video / Diego Luna revisits the ritual of sharing a meal as a space for conversation and gathering of different points of view About Face (US original) / factual / August 10 / Quibi / Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets up close and personal with icons of the beauty world to hear their stories and inspirations Like Me – I’m Famous (German original) / reality / August 11 / TV Now / Ten celebrities move together to a luxurious villa and fight to be the most popular, getting the most likes 14
  15. 15. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Selena + Chef (US original) / cooking / August 13 / HBO Max / Selena Gomez navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine Shame Game (German original) / reality / August 13 / Joyn / YouTube star faces insane challenges Die Sex-Klinik (German original) / factual / August 18 / TV Now / Sex consultations with a well-known sex therapist, a gynecologist and an urologist Nice One! (US original) / comedy game show / August 24 / Quibi / A game show of jovial joking. Comedians compete to compliment some pretty bad subjects 15
  16. 16. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching Emily's Wonder Lab (US original) / science / August 25 / Netflix / Science experiments, activities and demonstrations Million Dollar Beach House (US original) / reality / August 26 / Netflix / Real estate show. A group of young and hungry agents try to seal the deal on luxury listings in the Hamptons Ravi Patel's Pursuit of Happiness (US original) / factual / August 27 / HBO Max / Traveling the world to seek answers surrounding life's universal questions Full list of premieres and trailers at www.smartshow.tv 16
  17. 17. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Recently Launched ● The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+) – open, honest and dynamic conversations that promotes human connection ● The New Wave of Standup (CBC Gem) – comedians bring their diverse background, viewpoint and comedy style to the stage in a 10-minute set ● Glam Where I Am with Gigi Gorgeous (Facebook Watch) – beauty hack show about how to make oneself look and feel just as beautiful as when leaving the salon ● Homeschooled with Meredith Masony (Facebook Watch) – comedy about tackling modern parenting challenges ● West Coast Customs: Under the Hood (Facebook Watch) – behind the scenes of a premiere luxury custom auto shop ● The Dog House: UK (HBO Max) – tales of abandoned dogs 17
  18. 18. In Brief 18
  19. 19. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends In Brief French broadcaster M6 wants to boost original content of its VOD platform 6Play, with an emphasis on reality content and subformats of major brands. lefigaro.fr Netflix highlights the success of dating show Too Hot to Handle. hollywoodreporter.com Dating reality show Hotel Paradise was the most watched unscripted show on Polish platform Player.pl in spring 2020. wirtualnemedia.pl 19
  20. 20. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Author Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko has over 12-years experience in digital media and broadcasting. Emphasizing his analysis of global TV and video content trends, with a focus on formats. He works at the development department of the leading broadcasters in Czechia and Slovakia. He researches global content markets, tracks content trends and discovers successful international content suitable for local adaptation. As a former digital content manager, he has created complex strategies for digital B2B projects, significantly increased online traffic and strengthened the projects’ brands. Other expertise include experience as a broadcasting data analyst. E: ivan@smartshow.tv / Twitter / LinkedIn 20

