Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
VOD / streaming / web / shortform / digital originals and formats Smartshow.tv Digital Unscripted Content Trends 11/2020
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Report A curated selection of shows intended for digital conten...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Trends • More true crime documentaries ordered • Reality genre popular on...
Pitch of the Month 4 Content inspirations. Future hits & fresh formats to consider next
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Power Couple Smartshow.tv says / Reality proves to be of the most importa...
Key New Developments 6 Recently announced new projects
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Princess Charming Smartshow.tv says / After adapting ViacomCBS’ gay datin...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development TV Now Germany wants more real-crime documentaries an...
3 Most Important Launches 9 Smartshow.tv selects key unscripted VOD originals premiering in November 2020
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Täglich frisch geröstet Smartshow.tv says / Late-night show meets roast. ...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends The Pack Smartshow.tv says / Amazon tries new, Amazing Race-like feel-goo...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Voices of Fire Smartshow.tv says / In an ongoing trend of attaching A-lis...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching MARSOF: special forces van Nederland (Dutch original) / fa...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching James May: Oh Cook! (British original) / cooking / Novembe...
Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Author Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko has over 12-years exper...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital Unscripted Content Trends 11/2020

14 views

Published on

A curated selection of shows intended for digital content professionals.

The report covers digital video entertainment content with a focus on VOD, streaming, web content, shortform, digital originals and formats suitable for digital platforms. Focal point on unscripted content; reality, entertainment and factual shows with format potential. Doesn’t include one-offs, e.g. specials.

Independent format research with no paid commercial messages, guaranteed by Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Digital Unscripted Content Trends 11/2020

  1. 1. VOD / streaming / web / shortform / digital originals and formats Smartshow.tv Digital Unscripted Content Trends 11/2020
  2. 2. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Report A curated selection of shows intended for digital content professionals. The report covers digital video entertainment content with a focus on VOD, streaming, web content, shortform, digital originals and formats suitable for digital platforms. Focal point on unscripted content; reality, entertainment and factual shows with format potential. Doesn’t include one-offs, e.g. specials. Independent format research with no paid commercial messages, guaranteed by Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko. Visit www.smartshow.tv for trailers and more 2
  3. 3. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Trends • More true crime documentaries ordered • Reality genre popular on streaming platforms • A-list personalities attached to VOD projects in front of camera and also as executive producers • Spin-offs of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race', 'Prince Charming' ordered • New genres and ideas emerge in digital. German streamer tries late-night show mixed with roast, Amazon Prime Video launches Amazing Race-like feel-good dog competition 3
  4. 4. Pitch of the Month 4 Content inspirations. Future hits & fresh formats to consider next
  5. 5. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Power Couple Smartshow.tv says / Reality proves to be of the most important unscripted genre for streaming platforms. German adaptation of Power Couple, 'Das Sommerhaus der Star', was the most watched show on streaming platform TV Now in October. The show airs also on main linear channel RTL with high ratings, however TV Now offers the episodes a few days ahead. Synopsis / Reality format that puts love to the test. Couples who believe in their relationship can turn that into a lot of money. In this game, the winning couple’s relationship determines the size of the prize. 5 Reality / 60-150’ / Dori Media
  6. 6. Key New Developments 6 Recently announced new projects
  7. 7. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Princess Charming Smartshow.tv says / After adapting ViacomCBS’ gay dating format 'Prince Charming' (pictured), German streamer TV Now wants to continue with the genre and announces female-led spin-off. Synopsis / An attractive bisexual woman looks for love. Hot singles – lesbian and bisexual women as well as straight men – move into a villa together, hoping to conquer the heart of 'Princess Charming'. 7 German original / dating reality / TV Now Show Supporting Diversity
  8. 8. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also In Development TV Now Germany wants more real-crime documentaries and orders three new originals. presseportal.de Dutch Videoland looks for the new FIFA e-sport talent in a show for e-athletes, The Next E-Talent: Team Gullit. rtl.nl Following on from the success of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race UK', BBC Three announces God Shave the Queens, a fly on the wall docu-series that follows the vibrant queens of Drag Race as they take on the next biggest ride of their lives, a UK tour. bbc.co.uk Apple orders The Supermodels, a documentary event series exploring the unprecedented and iconic careers of famous models. apple.com 8
  9. 9. 3 Most Important Launches 9 Smartshow.tv selects key unscripted VOD originals premiering in November 2020
  10. 10. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Täglich frisch geröstet Smartshow.tv says / Late-night show meets roast. Produced by Raab TV of German TV personality Stefan Raab. Synopsis / The show with classic late-night elements: a band, studio activities, prominent guests and talks on current topics. There’s no permanent host. Instead, hosts alternate and on top of that, they have to face a 'roaster' who challenges them. 10 German original / late-night show / November 16 / TV Now
  11. 11. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends The Pack Smartshow.tv says / Amazon tries new, Amazing Race-like feel-good competition that can reach loyal audience. Synopsis / A competition that celebrates the bond between dogs and their human companions. Teams of dogs and their humans on an epic adventure across multiple continents. 11 US original / competition / November 20 / Amazon Prime Video
  12. 12. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Voices of Fire Smartshow.tv says / In an ongoing trend of attaching A-list personalities to VOD project, Netflix brings new show with Pharrell Williams, who also serves as an executive producer. Synopsis / One community, one mission: build a choir to change the world. 12 US original / talent show / November 20 / Netﬂix
  13. 13. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching MARSOF: special forces van Nederland (Dutch original) / factual / November 2 / Videoland / An insight into the world of special forces A Queen is Born (Brazilian original) / reality / November 11 / Netflix / The journey of empowerment of aspiring drag queens. Participants experience a real transformation in their lives until the big moment of the final presentation Eater's Guide to the World (US original) / factual / November 11 / Hulu / Discovering the most surprising culinary destinations Becoming You (US original) / factual / November 13 / Apple TV+ / A child development series that explores how the first 2 000 days on Earth shape the rest of our lives 13
  14. 14. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends Also Launching James May: Oh Cook! (British original) / cooking / November 13 / Amazon Prime Video / Cooking show from the perspective of a celebrity who can’t really cook Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (US original) / lifestyle / November 18 / Netflix / Interior designer helps families transform their homes for the holidays Stylish with Jenna Lyons (US original) / lifestyle / November 26 / HBO Max / The 'woman who dresses America' starts a new business in the home, beauty and fashion space aimed at helping people from all walks of life find their own style Full list of premieres and trailers at www.smartshow.tv 14
  15. 15. Smartshow.tv – Digital Unscripted Content Trends About the Author Smartshow.tv founder Ivan Krasko has over 12-years experience in digital media and broadcasting. Emphasizing his analysis of global TV and video content trends, with a focus on formats. He works at the development department of the leading broadcasters in Czechia and Slovakia. He researches global content markets, tracks content trends and discovers successful international content suitable for local adaptation. As a former digital content manager, he has created complex strategies for digital B2B projects, significantly increased online traffic and strengthened the projects’ brands. Other expertise include experience as a broadcasting data analyst. E: ivan@smartshow.tv / Twitter / LinkedIn 15

×