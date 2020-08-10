Inforgraphics conflict ukr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. З ЯКИМ ІЗ ЦИХ ТВЕРДЖЕНЬ ВИ РАДШЕ ЗГОДНІ, %? Жителі непідконтрольних Уряду України територій є жертвами конфлікту і потребують всебічної підтримки з боку України Жителі непідконтрольних Уряду України територій такі самі громадяни України, як і решта, і не потребують додаткової підтримки Важко сказати Відмова Жителі непідконтрольних Уряду України територій залишилися проживати в окупації за власним бажанням, тому їх не має підтримувати Україна Мені байдуже, я не думаю про людей, які проживають на непідконтрольних Уряду України територіях ЧОЛОВІК (n=922) ЖІНКА (n=1078) 51.8 18.2 15.3 4.5 8.6 1.5 57.0 19.7 7.7 3.0 11.2 1.4 СТАТЬ 18–29 років (n=330) 30–39 років (n=393) 40–49 років (n=373) 50–59 років (n=356) 60–69 років (n=349) 70+ років (n=199) 57.3 19.3 8.0 6.9 6.5 2.0 57.1 19.2 8.6 4.7 9.6 0.8 47.5 23.0 13.5 1.5 12.5 2.0 58.2 17.7 13.1 1.6 7.7 1.7 52.3 19.2 11.9 3.0 11.6 2.0 55.2 14.4 12.6 4.4 13.0 0.4 ВІК
  2. 2. Усі, хто живе на непідконтрольних Уряду України територіях, в тій чи іншій формі співробітничали з місцевою владою Усі, хто обіймав керівні посади у так званих «ДНР» / «ЛНР» Важко сказати Відмова Тільки ті, чия вина у воєнних та інших злочинах буде доведена в суді Ніхто не має нести відповідальність 52.6 ЧОЛОВІК (n=922) ЖІНКА (n=1078) 9.3 24.5 51.6 3.4 9.2 1.9 4.4 20.8 53.4 2.7 15.5 3.2 СТАТЬ Є РІЗНІ ДУМКИ, ХТО ПОВИНЕН НЕСТИ КРИМІНАЛЬНУ ВІДПОВІДАЛЬНІСТЬ ЗА СПІВПРАЦЮ З ОРГАНАМИ ВЛАДИ ТАК ЗВАНИХ «ДНР» / «ЛНР». А ЯКА ВАША ДУМКА? 18–29 років (n=330) 30–39 років (n=393) 40–49 років (n=373) 50–59 років (n=356) 60–69 років (n=349) 70+ років (n=199) ВІК 8.7 20.1 52.1 5.7 11.8 1.6 8.6 27.8 51.4 1.5 8.1 2.5 6.6 24.7 52.1 2.0 10.7 3.8 5.7 19.2 57.5 3.3 11.9 2.4 4.2 19.3 58.6 2.8 14.0 1.1 4.7 22.2 42.5 3.2 22.9 4.4
  3. 3. ЦЕНТР ПІВДЕНЬ ЗАХІД Необхідно ввести повну блокаду непідконтрольних Уряду України територій Має зберігатися поточний стан справ: держава декларує підтримку населення на непідконтрольних Уряду України територіях, але продовжує економічну, транспортну блокаду Мають бути відновлені повноцінні зв’язки з населенням непідконтрольних Уряду України територій, транспортне пасажирське сполучення Важко сказати Відмова СХІД 46.8 23.6 19.6 0.8 1.8 1.5 4.0 47.7 26.2 14.3 67.6 13.7 61.1 18.4 11.8 21.7 53.4 15.1 2.0 УКРАЇНА В ЦІЛОМУ ЧОЛОВІК (n=922) ЖІНКА (n=1078) 9.9 24.3 50.5 13.8 1.4 5.9 19.6 55.9 16.1 2.5 СТАТЬ ЯКОЮ МАЄ БУТИ ДЕРЖАВНА ПОЛІТИКА УКРАЇНИ СТОСОВНО НЕПІДКОНТРОЛЬНИХ УРЯДУ УКРАЇНИ ТЕРИТОРІЙ? 18–29 років (n=330) 30–39 років (n=393) 40–49 років (n=373) 50–59 років (n=356) 60–69 років (n=349) 70+ років (n=199) Інше (n=62) ВІК 7.6 25.4 49.8 15.6 1.6 7.7 24.5 52.4 14.2 1.1 8.9 23.6 51.8 13.7 2.1 8.5 20.9 53.2 15.6 1.8 6.6 17.3 60.2 15.2 0.8 6.8 16.4 54.8 16.5 5.5 3.8 9.6 76.1 10.5 0.0
  4. 4. Так Ні Не знаю, що таке Міжнародний кримінальний суд Важко сказати Відмова ЧОЛОВІК (n=922) ЖІНКА (n=1078) 68.4 6.6 15.5 8.5 1.0 50.3 7.0 31.7 9.5 1.6 СТАТЬ ЧИ ПІДТРИМУЄТЕ ВИ ЧЛЕНСТВО УКРАЇНИ В МІЖНАРОДНОМУ КРИМІНАЛЬНОМУ СУДІ В ГААЗІ? 18–29 років (n=330) 30–39 років (n=393) 40–49 років (n=373) 50–59 років (n=356) 60–69 років (n=349) 70+ років (n=199) ВІК 47.2 8.9 34.9 7.4 1.5 59.1 6.6 25.6 7.2 1.5 57.8 7.2 19.8 13.7 1.5 63.8 7.9 16.7 10.1 1.5 64.5 2.8 21.4 10.1 1.3 59.3 6.8 28.4 5.1 0.4 Дослідження проводилося Київським міжнародним інститутом соціології у травні–червні 2020 року. Вибірка репрезентативна для дорослого населення (віком 18 років і старше) України. Опитування проводилося у всіх областях України, окрім територій, які тимчасово не контролюються владою України, — АР Крим, окремих районів Донецької та Луганської областей. Склад макрорегіонів такий: Західний макрорегіон — Волинська, Рівнен- ська, Львівська, Івано-Франківська, Тернопільська, Закарпатська, Хмельницька, Чернівецька області; Центральний макрорегіон — Вінницька, Житомирська, Сумська, Чернігівська, Полтавська, Кіровоградська, Черкаська, Київська області, м. Київ, Південний макрорегіон — Дніпропетровська, Запорізька, Миколаївська, Херсонська, Одеська області, Східний макрорегіон — Донецька, Луганська і Харківська області. Статистична похибка вибірки (з імовірністю 0.95 і з дизайн-ефектом 1.1) не перевищує: • 2.4% для показників, близьких до 50%, • 2.1% для показників, близьких до 25 або 75%, • 1.5% для показників, близьких до 10 або 90%, • 1.1% для показників, близьких до 5 або 95%, • 0.5% для показників, близьких до 1 або 99%. Опитування проведено на замовлення проєкту ПРООН «Права людини для України» за фінансової підтримки Міністерства закордонних справ Данії.

