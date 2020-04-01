Successfully reported this slideshow.
TODO VA A PASAR Y NOS DEJARÁ UN APRENDIZAJE PARA LA VIDA. Y POR SOBRETODO, CUANDO NOS VOLVAMOS A ENCONTRAR ESE ABRAZO SERÁ...
Autocuidado y Salud Mental

  1. 1. AUTOCUIDADO Y SALUD MENTAL
  2. 2. 1. Como abordar situación actual. Como familia y sociedad nos vemos enfrentados a un nuevo escenario al cual no estábamos preparados. Sin embargo debemos poner todo nuestro esfuerzo para enfrentarlo con naturalidad y responsabilidad. Cuidarnos y cuidar a quienes nos rodean, nuestra familia y nuestro entorno.
  3. 3. 2. Que es lo primero ? Cumplir con lo que debemos hacer .Quédate en casa y cumple con las recomendaciones sanitarias y toma los resguardos realizando lavado de manos frecuente con jabón, además cubriendo con antebrazo al toser o estornudar, así te estarás cuidando y protegiendo a tu entorno.
  4. 4. 3. Cómo planifico mi rutina familiar: Es necesario planificar esta larga estadía en casa y de alguna manera establecer rutinas, horarios y Asignar algunas tareas consensuadas. Para crear un clima de colaboración y armonía. Por ejemplo horarios de tareas, horas de sueño, recreación, televisión y quien se hace cargo de las compras para abastecer el hogar.
  5. 5. 4.Distaciamiento Social, NO emocional Los seres humanos, necesitamos del contacto con otros, de ahí la necesidad de comunicarse . Sobretodo con las personas que quieres, con la Familia,amigos,compañeros de curso, de trabajo, con los abuelos y personas mayores, con quienes están solos. La tecnología así lo permite y esto hace mas llevadera este distanciamiento social.
  6. 6. 5. Estar en familia Una frase que se había normalizado “NO TENGO TIEMPO” Pues bien talvez esta instancia nos permite disfrutar de estar con nuestra Familia, jugar con nuestros hijos, escuchar música juntos, bailar, cocinar en familia, conversar con tu hijo adolescente. Aprovechemos este momento, talvez sea una oportunidad de fortalecer los lazos familiares.
  7. 7. 6. Cambios en el comportamiento. La situación sanitaria provocada por COVID-19,afecta gravemente la salud de las personas e inevitablemente genera un estado de stress y ansiedad en cada uno de nosotros producto del miedo y la incertidumbre. Estos cambios se pueden manifestar con alteraciones en estados de animo, irritabilidad, preocupación y alteraciones del sueño y de la alimentación, sensación de vacío y aburri miento.
  8. 8. 7. Contención emocional. No es fácil un cambio de rutinas y hábitos bruscamente, la vida de colegio, la vida familiar, el compartir con los amigos ,el salir a pasear se ven interrumpidas provocando mucha ansiedad. Debemos procurar mantener un buen clima al interior de nuestro hogar, cuidar lo que decimos, como lo decimos, especialmente a los niños. La música y el deporte reducen considerablemente la ansiedad, el no perder el sentido del humor también ayuda, inventemos nuevas formas de recrearnos, con creatividad SI se puede.
  9. 9. 8. Estar correctamente informado Es importante manejar la información correcta, dado que circula información que Muchas veces provoca mayor ansiedad y no ayuda al buen manejo de esta crisis .Si no tienes seguridad que la información es veráz, no la compartas, así también Ayudas a que tu entorno mantenga la calma.
  10. 10. TODO VA A PASAR Y NOS DEJARÁ UN APRENDIZAJE PARA LA VIDA. Y POR SOBRETODO, CUANDO NOS VOLVAMOS A ENCONTRAR ESE ABRAZO SERÁ EL MEJOR REGALO. AQUÍ ESTAREMOS

