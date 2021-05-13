Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Stakeholder About me: I have several years experience in sustainability collaboration. I worked for several NGOs globally....
Project 1: Sargassum Usage Project description and collaboration needs: Collect and reuse Sargassum for biofuel and meat r...
Project 2: Education opportunities in Kenya Project description and collaboration needs: Education opportunities in Kenya ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
40 views
May. 13, 2021

Temp test

Just a test

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Temp test

  1. 1. Stakeholder About me: I have several years experience in sustainability collaboration. I worked for several NGOs globally. My stakeholder identities are: farmer, academia, social enterprise SGD areas in which I can contribute: SGD1, SDG8, SDG13 My Skills: TBL, Sustainability Consultancy, Advisory Availability: Available now. Can contribute few hours per week My SDG connections: Person1, Person2, Organisation1, NGO1 More info Link_to_webpage, Link_to_document Link_to_video
  2. 2. Project 1: Sargassum Usage Project description and collaboration needs: Collect and reuse Sargassum for biofuel and meat replacement food SGD focus areas: SGD1, SDG8, SDG13 Skills Needed: TBL, Sustainability Consultancy, Advisory Current connections: Person1, Person2, Organisation1, NGO1 Stakeholders needed: Person1, Person2, Organisation1, NGO1, Farmers, Academia More info Link_to_webpage, Link_to_document Link_to_video
  3. 3. Project 2: Education opportunities in Kenya Project description and collaboration needs: Education opportunities in Kenya SGD focus areas: SGD1, SDG8, SDG13 Skills Needed: TBL, Sustainability Consultancy, Advisory Current connections: Person1, Person2, Organisation1, NGO1 Stakeholders needed: Person1, Person2, Organisation1, NGO1, Farmers, Academia More info Link_to_webpage, Link_to_document Link_to_video

×