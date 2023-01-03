Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why Choose Targeted Metabolomics

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Why Choose Targeted Metabolomics

Jan. 03, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Science

At present, strategies for proteomics research can be divided into discovery proteomics and targeted proteomics. Discovery proteomics is more concerned with protein screening and dynamics, while targeted proteomics focuses more on detecting target proteins/peptides to achieve absolute quantification.

At present, strategies for proteomics research can be divided into discovery proteomics and targeted proteomics. Discovery proteomics is more concerned with protein screening and dynamics, while targeted proteomics focuses more on detecting target proteins/peptides to achieve absolute quantification. https://www.creative-proteomics.com/services/targeted-metabolomics.htm

Science
Why Choose Targeted Metabolomics

  1. 1. TARGETED METABOLOMICS © Creative Proteomics All Rights Reserved. Targeted Metabolomics is an important part of metabolomics research, character- ized by strong speciﬁcity, high detec�on sensi�vity and accurate quan�ﬁca�on. Through the enrichment and accurate quan�ta�ve and qualita�ve analysis of a spe- ciﬁc metabolite in blood, urine or other body ﬂuids and �ssues, targeted metabolom- ics can be combined with other experimental data to reveal the relevant molecular mechanism of ac�on, and can also provide strong support for the further research, development and u�liza�on of metabolic molecular markers. In addi�on, targeted metabolomics can be used to verify the hypotheses proposed by non-targeted me- tabolomics experiments, and to study metabolic models for speciﬁc metabolites. Data processing Data interpretation • Chromatographic separa�on • MS ioniza�on (nega�ve and posi�ve modes) (EI, ESI, APC, MALDI) • Mass detec�on • Mul�ple Reac�on Monitoring (MRM) • Extrac�on procedure for speciﬁc metabolites • Data preprocessing •Sta�s�cal analysis • Absolute quan�ta�on of metabolite concentra�ons Sample preparation Data acquisition • Bioinforma�cs • Integra�ve OMICS • Enrichment analysis • Pathway analysis • Metabolic network • Valida�on of biomarkers found in untargeted metabolomics • Hypothesis driven • Absolute quan�ﬁca�on of spesiﬁc features • Valida�on of iden�ﬁed feature (but requires a commercially available chemical standard for valida�on) • High sensi�vity reaching pg level, achieving quan�ﬁca�on of low-abundance metabolites Why choose targeted metabolomics? Carbohydrate metabolites Amino acids Bile acids Fa�y acids and fa�y acid metabolites Plant metabolites Targeted metabolic pathways Other organic and inorganic compounds Animal hormones For our targeted metabolomics methodologies, Crea�ve Proteomics uses a triple quadrupole mass spectrometer to detect through mul�ple reac�on monitoring (MRM). A vast amount of mass spectrometry informa�on can be generated to help you perform iden�ﬁca�on and quan�ﬁca�on of metabolites with high sensi�vity, precision and accuracy, allowing you to intui�vely design targeted experiments and capture data related to important changes in the sample. Contact Us

