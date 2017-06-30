L Á M P A R A M É R i D A
DEFINICIÓN DEL PROYECTO Se pretende generar una lámpara de pie cuyo objetivo principal será unificar la artesanía y la pro...
ARTICULACIÓN Se parte del diseño del brazo de la lampara ya que a criterio de la diseñadora es una zona de conflicto, ya q...
En la posible solución se propone una fijación de la posición de la lámpara mediante un sistema parecido al de una brida. ...
MATERIALES
PERFIL • MATERIAL • GEOMETRIA • MEDIDAS
MATERIALES Se opta por la elección del aluminio, ya que presenta una alta resistencia a la corrosión lo que alarga su vida...
GEOMETRIA El perfil elegido es el: Perforado acero frío galvanizado gris ya que incorpora troqueles que facilitan el ensam...
MEDIDAS 40X2X2000(en mm) Troqueles : R5mm R2mm
EJE • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
JUSTIFICACIÓN Varilla CQFD ROSCADA ACERO INOXIDABLE Ref.10224151 Varilla roscada de acero inoxidable. Usada para fijacione...
MEDIDAS R5 X 1000(en mm)
APRIETES • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
JUSTIFICACIÓN Paquete de 4 tuercas SUKI INTERNATIONAL GMBH MARIPOSA ACERO ZINCADO Ref.15660526 Tuerca mariposa de acero ci...
MEDIDAS Radio interior 5 mm
ARANDELAS • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
JUSTIFICACIÓN Paquete de 26 arandelas PLANA ANCHA ACERO ZINCADO Ref.15692313 Arandela plana estrecha de acero cincado usad...
MEDIDAS Diámetro interior de 10 mm. Diámetro exterior 20 mm Anchura 1 mm
MEDIDAS • Una vez han sido elegidos todos los elementos para el proyecto se procederá al dimensionamiento de la pieza tota...
LA ESTRUCTURA DEL CUERPO SE COMPONE DE TRES PIEZAS BÁSICAS MASTIL SUJECCIÓN BRAZO
ENCUENTROS • Una vez se ensamblan las geometrías generadas, se aprecia que debido a los encuentro han de cambiarse las ara...
Encuentro base- mástil. Como se aprecia en a imagen fotorrealista este encuentro presenta una distancia de 1 cm entre piez...
Encuentro brazo- sujeción. Em este encuentro la separación entre piezas es de 0.1 cm y entre barras de 0.8 (dos arandelas ...
Arandelas necesarias grosor número 0,1cm 3 1cm 4 0,4cm 4 0,5cm 2 Como encargar tantas arandelas diferentes supondría un im...
UNIÓN CASQUETE Y TULIPA A la sujeción se le añadirá una acople par el casquete, la tulipa y la bombilla se unirán como en ...
Acople casquete MATERIAL: Chapa de acero BRUTO FINO Ref.10208226 Chapa en acero bruto estilo liso de 0.6mm de espesor. Med...
Acople casquete
IMAGEN No debemos de perder de vista que el proyecto original se concede como un sistema de negocio, es por esto por lo qu...
PROPUESTAS PARA LA tulipa Se Opta por líneas muy simples para conseguir sobriedad . Consiste en un tulipa bastante convenc...
PROPUESTAS PARA LA tulipa
PROPUESTAS PARA LA Base Se elige la madera( de teka, roble o pino ) con el fin de crear un contraste entre los materiales ...
PROPUESTAS PARA LA Base
PROPUESTAS PARA LA luz de lectura Sigue la línea de la Tulipa tela de algodón blanca gris o beige
PROPUESTAS PARA LA luz de lectura
Se le permitirá al consumidor elegir las telas y maderas permitiendo así una configuración de la lampara a gusto del clien...
Barras y tulipas completamente orientables
ENLACES http://upcommons.upc.edu/bitstream/handle/2099.1/3908/34032-11.pdf?sequence=11.com http://es.slideshare.net/silvia...
Memoria
Memoria
Memoria
Memoria
Memoria
Memoria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Memoria

10 views

Published on

Proyecto desarrollado de forma individual. Centrado en la personalización del cliente y la simplicidad como máxima.

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Memoria

  1. 1. L Á M P A R A M É R i D A
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN DEL PROYECTO Se pretende generar una lámpara de pie cuyo objetivo principal será unificar la artesanía y la producción Industrial. Como objetivo secundario se pretende otorgar al consumidor cierto grado de personalización, puesto que este concepto de negocio funciona muy bien y cada vez son más las marcas que se unen a esta corriente. Se decide añadirle un brazo con luz auxiliar para permitir la iluminación focal, abriendo así el target al que se dirige el producto final.
  3. 3. ARTICULACIÓN Se parte del diseño del brazo de la lampara ya que a criterio de la diseñadora es una zona de conflicto, ya que se desea elaborar una pieza que se pueda montar por el usuario, pero a su vez se pretende que posea un valor añadido y que no caiga en la tosquedad.
  4. 4. En la posible solución se propone una fijación de la posición de la lámpara mediante un sistema parecido al de una brida. Tiene un inconveniente y es que para volver a la posición inicial, habría que generar un giro completo, que se ve imposibilitado por el cable de la lámpara.
  5. 5. MATERIALES
  6. 6. PERFIL • MATERIAL • GEOMETRIA • MEDIDAS
  7. 7. MATERIALES Se opta por la elección del aluminio, ya que presenta una alta resistencia a la corrosión lo que alarga su vida útil. Por otro lado su bajo peso y su poca dureza lo hacen idóneo para el artesano.
  8. 8. GEOMETRIA El perfil elegido es el: Perforado acero frío galvanizado gris ya que incorpora troqueles que facilitan el ensamblaje y resulta muy estético. Se puede encontrar en Leroy Merlin
  9. 9. MEDIDAS 40X2X2000(en mm) Troqueles : R5mm R2mm
  10. 10. EJE • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
  11. 11. JUSTIFICACIÓN Varilla CQFD ROSCADA ACERO INOXIDABLE Ref.10224151 Varilla roscada de acero inoxidable. Usada para fijaciones individuales que precisan tornillos largos Se puede encontrar en Leroy Merlín. Opción más cómoda para el apriete de la lámpara aunque habrá que realizar cortes con las medidas necesarias para los encuentros.
  12. 12. MEDIDAS R5 X 1000(en mm)
  13. 13. APRIETES • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
  14. 14. JUSTIFICACIÓN Paquete de 4 tuercas SUKI INTERNATIONAL GMBH MARIPOSA ACERO ZINCADO Ref.15660526 Tuerca mariposa de acero cincado. Se aprietan rápidamente, sin necesidad de herramientas. Se recomienda para tornillos de métrica donde tengamos que aflojar o apretar la pieza continuamente. No soportan demasiada presión. Se puede encontrar en Leroy Merlín.
  15. 15. MEDIDAS Radio interior 5 mm
  16. 16. ARANDELAS • JUSTIFICACIÓN DE LA ELECCIÓN. • MEDIDAS
  17. 17. JUSTIFICACIÓN Paquete de 26 arandelas PLANA ANCHA ACERO ZINCADO Ref.15692313 Arandela plana estrecha de acero cincado usada para la fijación de metal contra metal, ajustará las separaciones entre los metales para asegurar un buen apriete. Se elige la arandela de Acero cincado para no romper con la estética simple del proyecto. Encontrado en Leroy Merlin
  18. 18. MEDIDAS Diámetro interior de 10 mm. Diámetro exterior 20 mm Anchura 1 mm
  19. 19. MEDIDAS • Una vez han sido elegidos todos los elementos para el proyecto se procederá al dimensionamiento de la pieza total. • La separación de los agujeros condiciona fuertemente las dimensiones de la totalidad. 30mm
  20. 20. LA ESTRUCTURA DEL CUERPO SE COMPONE DE TRES PIEZAS BÁSICAS MASTIL SUJECCIÓN BRAZO
  21. 21. ENCUENTROS • Una vez se ensamblan las geometrías generadas, se aprecia que debido a los encuentro han de cambiarse las arandelas para asegurar un apriete de la pieza.
  22. 22. Encuentro base- mástil. Como se aprecia en a imagen fotorrealista este encuentro presenta una distancia de 1 cm entre piezas por lo que se ha de contar con dos arandelas de dicho grosor y una de 0,4 para es espacio entre barras Encuentro mástil- brazo. En este caso se necesitan dos arandelas de 0.5 cm y una de 1 cm (imágenes capturadas sin arandelas )
  23. 23. Encuentro brazo- sujeción. Em este encuentro la separación entre piezas es de 0.1 cm y entre barras de 0.8 (dos arandelas de 0,4) Encuentro mástil- brazo. En este caso se necesitan dos arandelas de 1cm y una de 0,4 m (imágenes capturadas sin arandelas )
  24. 24. Arandelas necesarias grosor número 0,1cm 3 1cm 4 0,4cm 4 0,5cm 2 Como encargar tantas arandelas diferentes supondría un importante aumento en el presupuesto y un problema para el potencial consumidor se opta por introducir unas cuantas arandelas, hasta que la pieza esté apretada. Volviendo así a la propuesta original.
  25. 25. UNIÓN CASQUETE Y TULIPA A la sujeción se le añadirá una acople par el casquete, la tulipa y la bombilla se unirán como en una lampara convencional.
  26. 26. Acople casquete MATERIAL: Chapa de acero BRUTO FINO Ref.10208226 Chapa en acero bruto estilo liso de 0.6mm de espesor. Medidas 500x250mm Será realizado por el artesano en su totalidad, ya que no existen piezas semejantes en el mercado
  27. 27. Acople casquete
  28. 28. IMAGEN No debemos de perder de vista que el proyecto original se concede como un sistema de negocio, es por esto por lo que es preciso darle una imagen característica al producto. Las líneas del diseño hablaran de una tendencia orgánica. Esta tendencia es elegida ya que integra muy bien el uso de diferentes materiales
  29. 29. PROPUESTAS PARA LA tulipa Se Opta por líneas muy simples para conseguir sobriedad . Consiste en un tulipa bastante convencional con tela de algodón blanca gris o beige
  30. 30. PROPUESTAS PARA LA tulipa
  31. 31. PROPUESTAS PARA LA Base Se elige la madera( de teka, roble o pino ) con el fin de crear un contraste entre los materiales La base se atornillaría a la pieza de sujeción
  32. 32. PROPUESTAS PARA LA Base
  33. 33. PROPUESTAS PARA LA luz de lectura Sigue la línea de la Tulipa tela de algodón blanca gris o beige
  34. 34. PROPUESTAS PARA LA luz de lectura
  35. 35. Se le permitirá al consumidor elegir las telas y maderas permitiendo así una configuración de la lampara a gusto del cliente. Por otro lado, gracias al perfil elegido el brazo de lectura es adaptable a la altura deseada(ya que se poda fijar en el troquel que precise ). Los cables irán vistos y entrelazados con las vigas. RESULTADO
  36. 36. Barras y tulipas completamente orientables
  37. 37. ENLACES http://upcommons.upc.edu/bitstream/handle/2099.1/3908/34032-11.pdf?sequence=11.com http://es.slideshare.net/silvia660129/costos-y-presupuestos20091.com http://www.efectoled.com http://www.asoc-aluminio.es/asociados/extruidores/extrusion-del-aluminio https://www.uship.com/commodity_selection.aspx?c=1750 http://blog.es.dsv.com/trailers-dsv-tipos-de-camiones/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aluminio http://www.leroymerlin.es

×